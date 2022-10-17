The 14 Best Tea Advent Calendars of 2022

Not only are tea advent calendars typically small and affordable, but a daily tea habit can be a great way to relax and take a moment for yourself amidst all the holiday hustle and bustle. And, lest we add one more shopping task to your list, we've done the hard work for you, sourcing the most unique and beautiful tea advent calendars on the market to help you relax and unwind as you count down the days to Christmas. From fruity and uplifting herbal blends to warming spiced chai , these tea advent calendars make every winter morning a cozy celebration.

The holiday season can be an exciting time, but it's certainly not without its stressors. From an overwhelming social calendar to shopping for everyone on your list, you'd be forgiven if the calendar turning to December made your blood pressure rise just a bit. One easy way to bring back a bit of the magic of the holiday season is with a festive tea advent calendar.

Fortnum and Mason Christmas Tea Lover's Advent Calendar Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon If anyone out there knows their way around a good cup of afternoon tea, it's the Brits. This tea advent calendar, created by high-end London department store Fortnum & Mason, is filled with 24 of the brand's best and most popular tea blends, including classics like Earl Grey and more exotic flavors like Plum Infusion and Rose Pouchong. Price at time of publish: $65

Numi Organic Tea Advent Calendar Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon This Numi tea advent calendar features a compact, accordion-like shape that makes it ideal for your office gift exchange or family stocking stuffer. Chock-full with 24 easy-to-brew bags, each tea blend is sourced from the purest organic tea leaves, herbs, and flowers. Standout flavors include seasonal treats like Chocolate Rooibos and Orange Spice, along with "boosted" blends that feel soothing when you're under the weather. Price at time of publish: $20

Yawn Brew Tea Advent Calendar Christmas Blends Courtesy of Etsy View at Etsy Etsy might not be the first place you think to search for tea advent calendars, but the maker-driven site is a great spot to score more bespoke blends. This calendar, from UK-based Yawn Brew, includes 24 tea bags, each themed towards the holiday season (think: Eggnog, Toffee Apple, and Sleigh Ride Toddy). It's the perfect way to power through all those frosty days ahead of December 25. Price at time of publish: $37 Related: The 12 Best Drink Advent Calendars for 2022

Pukka Tea Advent Calendar 2022 Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Made entirely of recycled packaging and organically (and ethically) sourced teas, this Pukka tea advent calendar is great for the conscious sipper who wants to be mindful of where they source their teas. Each day reveals a different sachet, including comforting flavors like Vanilla & Manuka Honey, and Blackcurrant Beauty. Price at time of publish: $17

DAVIDsTEA 24 Days of Tea Advent Calendar Courtesy of Davids Tea View at DAVIDsTEA If you consider yourself an avid tea drinker, you probably already know about industry powerhouse DAVIDsTEA. The brand is known for its thoughtful blends, bespoke brewing gear, and beautiful branding. This advent calendar combines all three traits into one special seasonal experience, where every daily reveal (courtesy of cute pull-out drawers) feels like a present. Enjoy a mixture of the brand's bestsellers alongside festive flavors like Brown Sugar Bourbon, Candy Cane Crush, and Sugar Pear Fairy. Bonus: Each day includes a double portion, so you can clink glasses with a pal or treat yourself morning and night. Price at time of publish: $55

VAHDAM India Tea Advent Calendar 2022 Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Indulge all your fancy fantasies with this high-end tea set from Oprah-favorite wellness brand VAHDAM India. Opening this box feels like a regal treat with a diverse selection of flavor-packed loose-leaf tea blends, including Masala Chai, Moringa Tulsi Green Tea, and Kashmiri Kahwa Spice Green Tea. Price at time of publish: $85

DAVIDsTEA 24 Days of Matcha Advent Calendar Courtesy of Davids Tea View at DAVIDsTEA From frosty pine trees to that famous Christmas grump, it's safe to say green is one of the season's most popular colors. Ensure your tea advent calendar follows suit with this DAVIDsTEA collection filled with 24 different matcha blends. From Sugar Cookie Matcha to Gingerbread Matcha, these traditional teas (sourced from Japan) would make even the Grinch smile. Price at time of publish: $65

The 12 Teas of Christmas Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon If tea for 24 days straight sounds like a bit of a commitment to you, try this 12-day tea advent calendar instead. You'll enjoy warming flavors like Christmas Spice and White Pomegranate, sure to put you in the yuletide spirit. Plus, this same calendar also comes in coffee and cocoa varieties, so even the non-tea drinkers in your family can get in on the fun. Price at time of publish: $23

Palais des Thés The 12 Teas of Christmas Courtesy of Nordstrom View at Nordstrom Embrace the joie de vivre of the holiday season with help from Parisian teahouse Palais des Thés. Their 24-day tea advent calendar is as delicious as it is stunning, with a selection of the brand's bestselling blends, like Venus Garden and L'Herboriste N°95. Each sachet is hidden behind a perforated cardboard cutout, so the day's reveal is a genuine Christmas surprise. Price at time of publish: $36

English Tea Shop Organic Tea Advent Calendar Courtesy of World Market View at World Market This charming tea advent calendar has so much going for it, from the gift-friendly price tag to the adorably retro illustrations that cover the front. Each drawer reveals a UK-blended tea bag with festive flavors like White Wonderland and Gingerbread treat. Plus, at just $15, you can afford to snag a few extras for coworkers, neighbors, or your favorite barista. Price at time of publish: $15

The Brew Company Xmas Tea Advent Calendar Courtesy of Etsy View at Etsy How's this for a bit of holiday magic: You can make every tea in this advent calendar entirely without a kettle or steeper. You heard that right! With The Brew Company's innovative Teabrewer, you pour hot water into the large bag of loose-leaf tea and allow it to steep for 3-7 minutes, at which point you can pour from the included spout. You can even use each bag twice! And trust us, that's great news, because these blends are delicious, including flavors like Mulled Wine, Red Berry Dream, and Spicy Turmeric. Price at time of publish: $46

Kusmi Tea Organic Tea Christmas Advent Calendar Courtesy of Neiman Marcus View at Neiman Marcus This German-made tea advent calendar just feels regal, allowing you to bring a moment of class and refinement to every day this December. The bifold exterior opens to reveal a selection of Kusmi's most-loved flavors, including Glogg, a spicey cinnamon and cardamom blend, and Anastasia, a black tea with a hint of lemon and lime. Price at time of publish: $52

Warming Joy Tea Advent Calendar Courtesy of Tea Forte View at Tea Forte The tree-like shape of this tea advent calendar isn't the only festive thing about it. It's packed full of Tea Forte's most indulgent blends, like Caramel Nougat and Cherry Marzipan, for a daily ritual that will make you feel like a very lucky member of the nice list. Have a holiday party to go to? Attach a bow or spring of greenery to the top of this triangle box and you have the perfect hostess gift. Price at time of publish: $60