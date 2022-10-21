Lifestyle Kitchen The 12 Best Tagines of 2022 From stoneware to cast iron, we found the best tagines for all types of cooking styles. By Jennifer Zyman Jennifer Zyman Website Jennifer Zyman is a Senior Commerce Writer for Food & Wine and joined the team in August of 2022. She's written about food and restaurants for over 15 years and is a proficient home cook with a culinary school degree who is always on the hunt for the latest and greatest kitchen technique, trick, or tool. Her work at Food & Wine focuses on finding the best new products for cooks using her culinary expertise and in-house tester data. Jennifer's work has appeared in Simply Recipes, Southern Living, and more. She also has a podcast called "The Food that Binds," where chefs discuss food and relationships. Jennifer graduated with a BBA, Goizueta Business School at Emory University in Atlanta, and an AA from Cordon Bleu at California Culinary Academy in San Francisco. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on October 21, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon For those new to this type of clay pot cooking, a tagine is a pot with a conical top and bottom half used in Northern Africa and the Middle East to slow-cook proteins and vegetables. Some say nomads used it to cook while on the road. In cities such as Marrakesh, it's not uncommon for locals to take their tagines to bakeries so that dinner cooks alongside fresh bread. The fire's smoke permeates the tagines and creates the type of magic only a well-sealed vessel, meat, time, and a hint of the best saffron can achieve. While you don't technically need a tagine pot to make tagine recipes, you can't beat the complexity and depth of flavor that a traditional tagine lends. Every Home Cook Needs a Dutch Oven — Here Are 10 of the Best "When I'm using a tagine, I immediately connect with the earth," says Los Angeles-based Moroccan private chef Yasmina Ksikes. "I call it the alchemy of heat, plant, and hand." The Casablanca native, who calls herself a "Food DJ," didn't grow up cooking with tagines as much as she does now. Her grandmother and mother embraced convenience due to the time constraints of modern life. Still, she found passion and purpose in tagines and now uses them as the center of her work and at home with her children. "I'm in love with this vessel which is basically the ancient version of the crock pot," she says. There are five types of tagines featured on our list: earthenware, stoneware, cast iron, stainless steel, and aluminum. Of course, the big brands we all love, such as Staub and Le Creuset, have gorgeous offerings, but we also included some more traditional styles, such as hand-painted varieties with Moroccan motifs. Read on for our list of the best tagines, along with factors to consider before buying and answers to commonly asked questions. Our Top Picks Berghoff Ron 3-Piece Stoneware Tajine Set Courtesy of Williams Sonoma View at Williams Sonoma Also available at Sur La Table and Home Depot. This Berghoff Ron 3-Piece Stoneware Tajine Set is the only tagine with more than two pieces on our list. This model has three components: ceramic-covered stock pot, steamer insert, and tagine cover. The glossy white finish of the stoneware makes this a handsome set safe for the microwave, oven, and dishwasher. The steamer insert is unique amongst our selections because it allows multiple items, such as couscous and fish, to cook simultaneously in separate environments. The conical shape of the top adds extra steam to the cooking environment versus traditional steamers with flat lids. Price at time of publish: $180 Material: StonewareCapacity: 2.5 quartsDimensions: 11.6 x 11.6 inches Sienna Terracotta Tagine Courtesy of Pottery Bar View at Pottery Barn The Sienna Terracotta tagine borrows its name and inspiration from the pottery throughout Tuscany. The white glazed stoneware seamlessly transitions from the oven to the center of your dining table. The rims of the bowl and lid of the white tagine have a sliver of terra-cotta for contrast. The peak of warmth makes this set feel more earthy than modern, although it can play both parts. Since it is glazed, the Sienna tagine does not need seasoning and is safe for the dishwasher and microwave. Price at time of publish: $69 Material: Terra-cottaCapacity: 3 quartsDimensions: 11 x 8.25 inches Emile Henry Ceramic Tagine Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Also available at Crate and Barrel. The Emile Henry Ceramic Tagine is undoubtedly one of the most searched-for tagines. The French export is a constant on best lists for anything that goes into the oven, be it bread or a roast. The fired French burgundy clay can withstand intense heat up to 930˚F and can be used on gas or electric stoves and ovens, though it's not compatible with induction cooktops. It is also dishwasher- and microwave-safe, but check the manufacturer's instructions for cleaning correctly since some abrasive soaps might harm the glazed ceramic finish. Since the tagine is already glazed, pre-seasoning is not necessary. Price at time of publish: $220 Material: CeramicCapacity: 3.7 quartsDimensions: 12.6 x 12.6 inches Kamsah Medium Handmade and Hand-Painted Tagine Pot Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Also available at Bed Bath & Beyond. The Kamsah Medium Handmade and Hand-Painted Tagine Pot is fair trade. Each ceramic tagine pot is handmade in Tunisia by a woman-owned family company staffed by women artisans. These Tunisian tagine pots come in either medium or large sizes. Medium is enough for most households, but large is fit for a crowd. The hand-painted terra-cotta pots come in colorways like blue and red to match your tablescape. They can be used in temperatures up to 375°F, but be mindful of not placing the hot pot on a cold surface, as it will crack. Check the manufacturer's specifications for further instructions. Price at time of publish: $80 Material: CeramicCapacity: 3 quartsDimensions: 15 x 14 inches Glazed Terra Cotta Tagine Courtesy of Sur la Table View at Sur La Table The Sur La Table Glazed Terra Cotta Tagine Is exclusive to the store. It's crafted out of terra-cotta with a natural glazed finish, so the surface is relatively nonstick. That means your slow-cooked meats will release quickly from the pot, easily transferring from oven to table. The tagine is oven-safe up to 400°F and safe on the stovetop with a special tagine diffuser. Check with the manufacturer for care instructions. However, the natural finish of this simply designed tagine should be hand-washed. Price at time of publish: $50 Material: Terra-cottaCapacity: 2.25 quartsDimensions: 12.5 x 9.5 inches Kook Moroccan Tagine Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Also available at Wayfair and Walmart. The Kook Moroccan Tagine's durable enameled cast iron finish requires no seasoning, is easy to clean, and is lead-free. It can be used on induction tops, gas stoves, or in the oven. The lid fits snugly, which is a critical feature in a tagine so that the unique ceramic conical lid can create the perfect slow-cooking environment. Like most tagines, this gorgeous two-tone vessel can also act as a serving dish. The bottom black cast iron pot comes in various striking ombre-style lids in crimson, stone blue, or terra-cotta. Price at time of publish: $64 Material: CeramicCapacity: 3.3 quartsDimensions: 11.8 x 11.8 inches Cook's Standard Stainless Steel Tagine with Extra Glass Lid Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Also available at Home Depot. Cook's Standard Stainless Steel Tagine comes with both a tempered glass lid and a modernist white ceramic lid. The stainless steel tagine has two sturdy handles for carrying the pot and managing it in the oven. Our only stainless steel pot on the list, the aluminum core ensures quick and even heat distribution. The tagine is oven-safe up to 500°F and works on all heat elements, including induction, gas, electric, and ceramic. It is also dishwasher-safe and incredibly durable, given its stainless steel and aluminum construction. The base can also be used as everyday cookware, adding versatility beyond its use as a tagine. Price at time of publish: $150 Material: Stainless steelCapacity: 4.5 quarts Dimensions: 16.5 x 14 inches Uno Casa Moroccan Tagine Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Also available at Walmart. The Uno Casa Moroccan Tagine is incredibly versatile because it can be used with any heat source up to 450°F. The base is enameled cast iron, so it does not need to be seasoned before use. The bright red ceramic lid seals in moisture during cooking and keeps food warm on the table, all while looking good doing it. The tagine set comes with matching red oven mitts to safely help you get the pot from the oven to the table. Check the packing materials for further cleaning and care instructions. Price at time of publish: $63 Material: Cast ironCapacity: 3.65 quartsDimensions: 11.61 x 11.61 inches Scanpan Impact Tagine Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Also available at Walmart. The Scanpan Impact Tagine comes in two sizes, but the 28cm is more than enough for a family of four. The Danish cookware brand made a beauty of a tagine crafted from heavy-duty stainless steel and aluminum for strength and heat. The cooking portion's exterior is brushed aluminum, and the interior is mirror polished. You can use the pan and white ceramic lid on any stove, as both are oven-safe up to 500°F. The high handles and deep lip of the base mean you can easily carry the contents to the table without any spills. Price at time of publish: $140 Material: AluminumCapacity: 2.6 quartsDimensions: 14.17 x 14.17 inches Bruntmor Cast Iron Tagine Pot Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Also available at Walmart. The sleek and shiny Bruntmor Cast Iron Tagine Pot comes in a range of rich colors. Buyers can choose from cast iron lids enameled in purple, matte green, gray, blue, red, yellow, pumpkin, or basic black. The tagine pots are preseasoned and require minimal care after use. While the tagine pot is dishwasher-safe, hand-washing ensures anything in your kitchen lives a long life. The tagine is oven-safe up to 500℉ and can be used anywhere — even in the freezer for chilled dishes or during meal preparation. Since the lid is also cast iron, you don't need to worry about it cracking because this tagine can withstand extreme conditions. Price at time of publish: $84 Material: Cast ironCapacity: 4 quartsDimensions: 12.36 x 12.13 inches Staub Cast Iron and Ceramic Tajine Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Also available at Sur La Table. Staub is no stranger to slow-cooking things well, and its Cast Iron and Ceramic Tajine is the kind of piece that can seamlessly fit into an existing and aspiring collection. The tagine comes preseasoned so that it can be used out of the box with a little rinse of hot water. Like all cast iron pans, the Staub develops a patina over each subsequent use. Even though it comes in bright whites and vivid reds, the paint is durable and will not rust, chip, or discolor with proper use. The smooth nonstick surface is suitable for all cooking methods, and the heat retention of cast iron and the ceramic cone is the perfect combination for locking in flavors. Price at time of publish: $160 Material: Cast iron and ceramicCapacity: 1.5 quartsDimensions: 11.02 x 11.02 inches Casablanca Market Moroccan Cooking Tagine Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Also available at Wayfair. The only unglazed tagine pot on our list, the Casablanca Market Moroccan Cooking Tagine is a simple terra-cotta vessel. The rounded dome top is embellished with the outline of a bird carved into the unglazed terra-cotta. Since it is unglazed, the tagine will need seasoning before its first use to strengthen the material. The manufacturer says this unglazed tagine can be used on low heat on the stovetop and up to 350℉ in the oven. Since this tagine is handmade by artisans, it is asymmetrical and notched with a traditional Moroccan motif. It is not dishwasher-safe but is food-safe and lead-free. Price at time of publish: $78 Material: Terra-cottaCapacity: 3.65 quartsDimensions: 12 x 12 inches Factors to Consider Material Ksikes prefers glazed or unglazed terra-cotta above all else because she feels like it connects her more to the earth. "There's something special about that terra-cotta clay. It has its porousness." In Morrocco, many cooks have multiple tagines, some for every day and others for special occasions. Ksikes has dedicated tagines in her collection. "The tagine I cook my fish and meats in is sacred because you really build into it." The intended use for the tagine is also an essential consideration before buying. Many cooks swear by unglazed tagines for the unrivaled patina it gets from absorbing the flavors and spices over time. However, some manufacturers claim it still happens with glazed options because the material is porous. A glazed finish ensures food will be easier to release from the pan since many manufacturers purport nonstick properties. Just make sure the tagine is lead-free. Care If caring for a clay pot is something new, we've got an extensive guide on cooking, seasoning, and cleaning everything from tagines to cazuelas. Some newer, glazed tagines are dishwasher-safe, but we always recommend hand-washing more treasured pieces to ensure they last for years. Check the packaging for further instructions. If seasoning and presoaking a tagine sounds like too much work, tons of glazed or enameled cast iron and terra-cotta versions need little more than a quick cleaning before their first use. Ksikes uses a salt scrub. Capacity Tagines come in various sizes, from small 1.5-quart pots to large 4-quart options. The smallest tagine accommodates enough servings for one to two people, and larger tagines accommodate four. Moroccan tablescapes include different tagines with meat and couscous, which is a good option if cooking for many people. Heat tolerance "Tagines do not like fire. They like heat," says Ksikes. Checking the heat capacity of vessels is essential, or you could end up with a cracked dish in the oven. She recommends using a diffuser or finding a more modern tagine with the diffuser built into the bottom. It is also essential to check how much heat a vessel tolerates in the oven and if it is safe for use on the stove. Q+A Is a tagine a cooking pot or a dish? Tagine, tajine, or tagin refers to both a dish and a cooking vessel. While you can technically make a tagine recipe in a Dutch oven or similar, the conical style of the tagine lid adds a layer of moisture that makes a big difference in the end product. Stumped about where to start? We've got recipes for clay pot cooking, including tagines. How do you cook with a tagine? Traditionally, tagines cook in coals or over an open flame. They can go in the oven, on the stovetop with a diffuser, and some in the microwave. The more heavy-duty styles can even go inside a grill with a lid if the temperature is regulated correctly. Does a tagine need to be preseasoned before cooking? If the tagine is unseasoned, it must be preseasoned and seasoned after use, much like cast iron. If the tagine pot is cast iron, it must be seasoned with a light oil coating. If it is enameled or glazed, there should be little upkeep, but check with the manufacturer. Is a hole necessary on the top of the cone? Ksikes says, "I do not like the hole because, without the hole, the handle always stays at a comfortable temperature." The chef also says she likes to put some water or ice in the little divet at the top of the cone to create more condensation or, as she calls it, "food fog." Our Expertise Jennifer Zyman is a Senior Commerce Writer for Food & Wine and a recovering restaurant critic with a culinary school degree and over 15 years of food writing experience. Her work has appeared in Atlanta Magazine, Bon Appetit, Eater Atlanta, The Kitchn, Local Palate, National Geographic, Simply Recipes, Southern Living, and Thrillist. 