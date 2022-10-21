The 12 Best Tagines of 2022

There are five types of tagines featured on our list: earthenware, stoneware, cast iron, stainless steel, and aluminum. Of course, the big brands we all love, such as Staub and Le Creuset, have gorgeous offerings, but we also included some more traditional styles, such as hand-painted varieties with Moroccan motifs. Read on for our list of the best tagines, along with factors to consider before buying and answers to commonly asked questions.

"When I'm using a tagine, I immediately connect with the earth," says Los Angeles-based Moroccan private chef Yasmina Ksikes . "I call it the alchemy of heat, plant, and hand." The Casablanca native, who calls herself a "Food DJ," didn't grow up cooking with tagines as much as she does now. Her grandmother and mother embraced convenience due to the time constraints of modern life. Still, she found passion and purpose in tagines and now uses them as the center of her work and at home with her children. "I'm in love with this vessel which is basically the ancient version of the crock pot," she says.

For those new to this type of clay pot cooking , a tagine is a pot with a conical top and bottom half used in Northern Africa and the Middle East to slow-cook proteins and vegetables. Some say nomads used it to cook while on the road. In cities such as Marrakesh, it's not uncommon for locals to take their tagines to bakeries so that dinner cooks alongside fresh bread. The fire's smoke permeates the tagines and creates the type of magic only a well-sealed vessel, meat, time, and a hint of the best saffron can achieve. While you don't technically need a tagine pot to make tagine recipes , you can't beat the complexity and depth of flavor that a traditional tagine lends.

Berghoff Ron 3-Piece Stoneware Tajine Set Courtesy of Williams Sonoma View at Williams Sonoma Also available at Sur La Table and Home Depot. This Berghoff Ron 3-Piece Stoneware Tajine Set is the only tagine with more than two pieces on our list. This model has three components: ceramic-covered stock pot, steamer insert, and tagine cover. The glossy white finish of the stoneware makes this a handsome set safe for the microwave, oven, and dishwasher. The steamer insert is unique amongst our selections because it allows multiple items, such as couscous and fish, to cook simultaneously in separate environments. The conical shape of the top adds extra steam to the cooking environment versus traditional steamers with flat lids. Price at time of publish: $180 Material: Stoneware

Sienna Terracotta Tagine Courtesy of Pottery Bar View at Pottery Barn The Sienna Terracotta tagine borrows its name and inspiration from the pottery throughout Tuscany. The white glazed stoneware seamlessly transitions from the oven to the center of your dining table. The rims of the bowl and lid of the white tagine have a sliver of terra-cotta for contrast. The peak of warmth makes this set feel more earthy than modern, although it can play both parts. Since it is glazed, the Sienna tagine does not need seasoning and is safe for the dishwasher and microwave. Price at time of publish: $69 Material: Terra-cotta

Emile Henry Ceramic Tagine Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Also available at Crate and Barrel. The Emile Henry Ceramic Tagine is undoubtedly one of the most searched-for tagines. The French export is a constant on best lists for anything that goes into the oven, be it bread or a roast. The fired French burgundy clay can withstand intense heat up to 930˚F and can be used on gas or electric stoves and ovens, though it's not compatible with induction cooktops. It is also dishwasher- and microwave-safe, but check the manufacturer's instructions for cleaning correctly since some abrasive soaps might harm the glazed ceramic finish. Since the tagine is already glazed, pre-seasoning is not necessary. Price at time of publish: $220 Material: Ceramic

Kamsah Medium Handmade and Hand-Painted Tagine Pot Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Also available at Bed Bath & Beyond. The Kamsah Medium Handmade and Hand-Painted Tagine Pot is fair trade. Each ceramic tagine pot is handmade in Tunisia by a woman-owned family company staffed by women artisans. These Tunisian tagine pots come in either medium or large sizes. Medium is enough for most households, but large is fit for a crowd. The hand-painted terra-cotta pots come in colorways like blue and red to match your tablescape. They can be used in temperatures up to 375°F, but be mindful of not placing the hot pot on a cold surface, as it will crack. Check the manufacturer's specifications for further instructions. Price at time of publish: $80 Material: Ceramic

Glazed Terra Cotta Tagine Courtesy of Sur la Table View at Sur La Table The Sur La Table Glazed Terra Cotta Tagine Is exclusive to the store. It's crafted out of terra-cotta with a natural glazed finish, so the surface is relatively nonstick. That means your slow-cooked meats will release quickly from the pot, easily transferring from oven to table. The tagine is oven-safe up to 400°F and safe on the stovetop with a special tagine diffuser. Check with the manufacturer for care instructions. However, the natural finish of this simply designed tagine should be hand-washed. Price at time of publish: $50 Material: Terra-cotta

Kook Moroccan Tagine Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Also available at Wayfair and Walmart. The Kook Moroccan Tagine's durable enameled cast iron finish requires no seasoning, is easy to clean, and is lead-free. It can be used on induction tops, gas stoves, or in the oven. The lid fits snugly, which is a critical feature in a tagine so that the unique ceramic conical lid can create the perfect slow-cooking environment. Like most tagines, this gorgeous two-tone vessel can also act as a serving dish. The bottom black cast iron pot comes in various striking ombre-style lids in crimson, stone blue, or terra-cotta. Price at time of publish: $64 Material: Ceramic

Cook's Standard Stainless Steel Tagine with Extra Glass Lid Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Also available at Home Depot. Cook's Standard Stainless Steel Tagine comes with both a tempered glass lid and a modernist white ceramic lid. The stainless steel tagine has two sturdy handles for carrying the pot and managing it in the oven. Our only stainless steel pot on the list, the aluminum core ensures quick and even heat distribution. The tagine is oven-safe up to 500°F and works on all heat elements, including induction, gas, electric, and ceramic. It is also dishwasher-safe and incredibly durable, given its stainless steel and aluminum construction. The base can also be used as everyday cookware, adding versatility beyond its use as a tagine. Price at time of publish: $150 Material: Stainless steel

Uno Casa Moroccan Tagine Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Also available at Walmart. The Uno Casa Moroccan Tagine is incredibly versatile because it can be used with any heat source up to 450°F. The base is enameled cast iron, so it does not need to be seasoned before use. The bright red ceramic lid seals in moisture during cooking and keeps food warm on the table, all while looking good doing it. The tagine set comes with matching red oven mitts to safely help you get the pot from the oven to the table. Check the packing materials for further cleaning and care instructions. Price at time of publish: $63 Material: Cast iron

Scanpan Impact Tagine Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Also available at Walmart. The Scanpan Impact Tagine comes in two sizes, but the 28cm is more than enough for a family of four. The Danish cookware brand made a beauty of a tagine crafted from heavy-duty stainless steel and aluminum for strength and heat. The cooking portion's exterior is brushed aluminum, and the interior is mirror polished. You can use the pan and white ceramic lid on any stove, as both are oven-safe up to 500°F. The high handles and deep lip of the base mean you can easily carry the contents to the table without any spills. Price at time of publish: $140 Material: Aluminum

Bruntmor Cast Iron Tagine Pot Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Also available at Walmart. The sleek and shiny Bruntmor Cast Iron Tagine Pot comes in a range of rich colors. Buyers can choose from cast iron lids enameled in purple, matte green, gray, blue, red, yellow, pumpkin, or basic black. The tagine pots are preseasoned and require minimal care after use. While the tagine pot is dishwasher-safe, hand-washing ensures anything in your kitchen lives a long life. The tagine is oven-safe up to 500℉ and can be used anywhere — even in the freezer for chilled dishes or during meal preparation. Since the lid is also cast iron, you don't need to worry about it cracking because this tagine can withstand extreme conditions. Price at time of publish: $84 Material: Cast iron

Staub Cast Iron and Ceramic Tajine Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Also available at Sur La Table. Staub is no stranger to slow-cooking things well, and its Cast Iron and Ceramic Tajine is the kind of piece that can seamlessly fit into an existing and aspiring collection. The tagine comes preseasoned so that it can be used out of the box with a little rinse of hot water. Like all cast iron pans, the Staub develops a patina over each subsequent use. Even though it comes in bright whites and vivid reds, the paint is durable and will not rust, chip, or discolor with proper use. The smooth nonstick surface is suitable for all cooking methods, and the heat retention of cast iron and the ceramic cone is the perfect combination for locking in flavors. Price at time of publish: $160 Material: Cast iron and ceramic

