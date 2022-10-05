With this in mind, we've rounded up the best table runners on the market. Whether you love lace, beads, or burlap, there's a table runner for you — which, of course, doesn't mean you need to stick with one! Having a selection on hand enables you to change the mood of your dining space at any time.

"Historically, table runners were used to protect precious linens from sloppy eaters, gravies, spilled sauces, and general messiness," says Kristen Schultz of Krieglelein Design . "Today, table runners can provide an attractive focal point and bring a cohesive look to the dinner table, setting the mood, tone, and theme of your next get-together."

There are many ways to add festivity to your kitchen, and a table runner is one of the simplest. Just a single piece of fabric can change the look and feel of a dining area, showcasing everything from your favorite holiday dinner side dishes to platters of decorated cookies . They're an integral part of table decor, and they even make a great gift for anyone who loves seasonal styles.

Best Overall: The Home Talk Hand Braided Table Runner Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon A neutral color scheme for a table runner means you won't have to swap it out often, as it doesn't clash with any themes. We love this jute table runner, which comes in both standard and extra long options at either 72 or 108 inches, for just that reason. The decorative tassels on the ends add a touch of charm without being overpowering, and the specks of mocha, beige, ecru, and other neutral colors will complement any table decor. We also appreciate that you can purchase matching placemats for a cohesive look. Price at time of publish: $19 Material: Jute

Best Holiday: Natale Reindeer Table Runner Courtesy of William Sonoma View at Williams Sonoma The holiday season, at its best, is an elegant parlay into winter — and this table runner encapsulates that vibe. It's made of 100% linen and was crafted in a family-owned mill in Tuscany. Featuring a cream base with red, blue, and green accents, this runner is the right mix of festive and sophisticated. The reindeer are dressed in holiday sweaters without looking garish, and the pictures take up only the sides of the table runner, which prevents it from being a distraction from your food dishes. Price at time of publish: $90 Material: Linen

Best Fall: DII Fall Reversible Table Runner Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon You get two table runners in one thanks to the reversible design of this fall-themed piece. Featuring autumn leaf outlines only, it's colorful without being over the top, and the neutral-colored base will complement any table scheme. It's sturdy enough for a home with children while being understated in a manner suitable for an adult-only holiday party. The other side is a square pattern that would work well for black tie or cocktail parties, allowing you to dress your table up further for those occasions. Schultz says that cotton is one of her favorite fibers for a table runner. Price at time of publish: $26 Material: Cotton

Best Lace: Heritage Lace Crochet Envy Table Runner Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon This lace table runner is sturdier than the average lace one thanks to an additional layer of material underneath. It's hand crocheted with a gentle floral pattern that adds beauty to a table without overshadowing a centerpiece or any dishware. Scalloped edges make for a delicate overall look, especially when contrasted with a darker table. At 60 inches long, it's on the shorter side, so this runner is ideal for smaller and standard-size dining tables rather than long ones. Price at time of publish: $38 Material: Cotton

Best Farmhouse-Style: Bee & Willow Ticking Stripe Table Runner Courtesy of William Sonoma View at Bed Bath and Beyond If you're on the hunt for a table runner that fits your farmhouse-style aesthetic, this option does the job perfectly. Tassels at the ends are short but colorful, and the runner itself has a lovely ticking stripe pattern that offers that classic farmhouse look. The gray and tan stripes won't clash with anything added to the tablescape, and the cream background serves as a great backdrop for more colorful dishes and decor. Because it's a blend of cotton and polyester, you won't have to worry about it wrinkling after you wash it, leaving you time for more important tasks. Price at time of publish: $20 Material: Cotton and polyester

Best Quilted: Loom and Mill Quilted Table Runner Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Quilted table runners bring hominess and warmth to one's table, and this quilted piece by Loom and Mill is no exception. The color is perfect for fall and winter holidays, but it doesn't shout one holiday over another thanks to not having any pattern. The quilting pattern is geometric and has some flower outlining, with lined edges in an infinity shape. It comes in other solid colors, including light blue, gray, and yellow, and there are even matching placemats available, which will further pull the look together. This is a great table runner for family events and occasions, with such a cozy feel to it. Price at time of publish: $23 Material: Microfiber and cotton

13 x 72 inches Machine Washable: Yes

Best Cheesecloth: Vitalizart Cheesecloth Table Runner Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon While many cheesecloth table runners are white or cream, this one sets itself apart with its rich gray color. If that's not to your liking, it's available in ten alternative colors, ranging from black to denim blue to sage green. And while you could of course just cut some bulk cheesecloth to use as a table runner, purchasing one ready-made means you won't have any rough edges to trim or any frayed bits that land on the floor. Light in nature as a material, we love how you could either stretch this across the width of the table or bunch it up to be just a few inches wide. Price at time of publish: $18 Material: Cheesecloth

Best Gold: Champagne Chiffon Table Runner Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon A gold table runner doesn't have to be gaudy, and this understated champagne one proves that point well. It's perfect for creating a refined environment without any of the sparkles, glitter, or sequins that gold table runners often have on them. At 120 inches long, this is suitable for either a grand dining table or to achieve the look of a runner that spills down gracefully towards the floor. The heavy stitching at the edges provides a very slight amount of contrast, and the thinness of the material means you have a variety of styling options atop the table. Price at time of publish: $12 Material: Polyester

Best Beaded: Cotton Craft Mila Scroll Handmade Beaded Table Runner Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Turn your dining table into a winter wonderland with this beaded table runner, which is available as a centerpiece runner and a full table length. We love that it's so cheery without needing any color and that the white and gray beading are reminiscent of snowflakes without being overly obvious. This would work well for any time of year, but for a holiday party, it's particularly jubilant. It's hand beaded and could double as a topper for a piece of furniture, such as a chair or a couch, when not in use as a table runner. Price at time of publish: $70 Material: Polyester and beads

Best Crochet: Folkulture Macrame Table Runner Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Macrame, which was popular in the '70s, has made a huge comeback in recent years. Be on the pulse of that trend with this crocheted table runner made of 100% cotton. Long tassels offer a Bohemian-inspired vibe, and the crochet pattern is loose throughout, which lends a casual look to the runner without being sloppy. It can be purchased with both napkins and placements, meaning you can create an entire look with this pattern and color. It will be just as perfect for holiday meals as it would a light Sunday brunch, making it useful for years to come. Price at time of publish: $30 Material: Cotton

Best Burlap: Ozxchixu 100% Natural Jute Burlap Table Runner Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Jute is a sustainable fabric, making this burlap table runner eco-friendly in addition to attractive. The simple cork coloring has autumnal warmth, and the material is resistant to fraying, which is a bonus for any active occasions where decorative items might be treated more harshly. While you wouldn't expect this material to be iron-friendly, it is, which means that you can keep it free of any wrinkles. This material is reusable, unlike some burlap runners that are single-use only. Price at time of publish: $10 Material: Jute

Best Floral: Williams Sonoma x Morris & Co. Golden Lily Table Runner Courtesy of William Sonoma View at Williams Sonoma This runner from Williams Sonoma adds the right amount of color and pattern to your kitchen, whether your space has neutral or bright hues. The print is well over a century old, having been created in 1899, so it's a timeless piece that will always be in style. This table runner is made with eco-friendly cotton and woven in Europe. We love it for a Hanukkah dinner thanks to the color scheme, yet it would be equally as functional for a New Year's Eve gathering. It can be machine washed and dried, making it as easy to care for as possible. Matching napkins can be purchased separately to complete your tablescape. Price at time of publish: $70 Material: Cotton

Best Plaid: Senneny Buffalo Plaid Table Runner Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Plaid table runners, like this one, are an excellent choice for keeping things casual at your dining table. Available in numerous other color combinations beyond black and white, this table runner does a solid job of being family-friendly without looking like you're going on a picnic. It's sturdy thanks to the durable construction of burlap and cotton, and is even reversible: Simply flip it over for a table runner that has a plaid edge and burlap center, should you want plaid but not quite so much of it. Price at time of publish: $12 Material: Cotton and burlap

14 x 72 inches Machine Washable: Yes

Best Colorful: Whomeaf Boho Blue Tile Plants Table Runner Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Colorful as can be, this table runner can move through the seasons with you thanks to its pattern that includes both flowers and snowflakes, making it an excellent pick to keep on your dining table all year long. It's available in a standard size and an extra long one, and the pattern has just enough of a vintage look to make it appealing to a wide array of styles. Constructed of a hefty burlap material, it resists fading while also being machine washable. We love this over a dining table, but it would look just as jovial across a dresser or credenza when not employed for your family meals. Price at time of publish: $13 Material: Burlap

