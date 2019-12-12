15 Great Steak Knife Sets to Gift and to Get This Season

Image zoom Williams Sonoma

Hosting holiday gatherings and dinner parties requires plenty of moving parts. Once you’ve got all the serving platters, festive glassware, and great cutting boards in place, it’s key to make sure guests are taken care of. If you’re serving a roast, steak, or any kind of bone-in main course, one essential element that can’t be ignored is a great set of knives.

A dull knife is a cook’s worst enemy. Using brute force to cut meat means not only a raised risk of injury, but also losing those flavorful juices while you struggle to slice through. The same rule for chef’s knives goes for dining utensils as well. The better the steak knife, the better the food will taste and the experience will be for your guests. Read on for some of our favorite steak knife sets to buy right now.

Wüsthof

Wüsthof has been making cutlery for 200 years, and its gourmet line includes laser-cut blades made from high-carbon stainless steel, so sharp there’s no need for serrations. The seven-piece set comes with a hardwood block for storage, and all the knives can be washed in the dishwasher.

Wüsthof Gourmet 7-Piece Steak Knife Block Set, $120 (originally $211) at amazon.com

Wüsthof Gourmet 4-Piece Steak Knife Set, $80 (originally $124) at surlatable.com

These 18/10 stainless steel knives with serrated blades come in a storage chest, and are sure to look elegant in any dining setting.

Wüsthof 8-Piece Steak Knife Set, $50 (originally $80) at bloomingdales.com or amazon.com

Whether you’re buying for a wedding or the holidays, personalize your gift with a monogram. These eight 4-inch knives will never warp, and the serrated edges will cut easily through steak.

Wüsthof Stainless-Steel 8-Piece Steak Knife Box Set, $50 (originally $120) at williams-sonoma.com

Go for a more natural look with a set of six steak knives with plum wood handles, complete with a black storage box to keep them well cared for.

Wüsthof 6-Piece Steak Knife Set with Plum Wood Handles, $170 (originally $272) at williams-sonoma.com

Zwilling J.A. Henckels

This eight-piece set is top to bottom high-carbon stainless steel, made with professional-grade design and materials. The beechwood box is ideal for storage and gifting and the serrated blades will hold their sharpness for longer than traditional knives.

Zwilling Stainless-Steel 8-Piece Knife Set with Tray, $50 (originally $160) at williams-sonoma.com

These dishwasher-safe knives are all in one piece, resisting corrosion and making cleanup a breeze. At just $39, they’re a steal too.

J.A. Henckels International Stainless Steel 8-Piece Steak Knife Set at amazon.com

Add a rustic element to your kitchen arsenal with these steakhouse-style knives. The inverted double serrated edge won’t tear food and retains sharpness over thousands of cuts. Plus, the palisander wood handles offer more grip and control. It comes with a bamboo storage box outfitted with magnets to keep the knives in place.

Zwilling J.A. Henckels 4-Piece Wooden Steak Knives with Gift Box, $100 (originally $200) at williams-sonoma.com or amazon.com

Laguiole

The Dubost family has been making fine cutlery for generations, and this olivewood handled-set was inspired by a shepherds tool in the 19th century. The French-made blades are triple-riveted, durable, and rust resistant. It’s perfect for a timeless addition to your table.

Laguiole Olivewood Steak Knives, Set of 6, $100 at crateandbarrel.com or williams-sonoma.com

These polished stainless steel knives from Laguiole are not only beautiful, but comfortable to hold. They’re designed with a slightly curved blade with serrated edge cut to easily through meat. The six-piece set comes in a beechwood storage box, making it an ideal gift.

Dubost Laguiole 6-Piece Steak Knife Block Set, Stainless-Steel, $100 at williams-sonoma.com

Year & Day

For a more modern set that fits with the trends of 2020, these forged steak knives from Year & Day fit the bill. Choose from polished steel, matte steel, matte black or matte gold hand finishes.

Set of 4 Steak Knives, $60 at yearandday.com

Calphalon

For a more affordable but quality option, Calphalon is the way to go. The no-stain German steel sharpens easily and maintains its edge longer. What’s more, the one-piece forging makes the knives durable and ergonomic.

Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery, Steak Knives (Set of 8), 8-Piece, $30 (originally $40) at amazon.com

Cangshan

A solid acacia wood block holds eight super-sharp Cangshan knives and is made to showcase each of the gorgeous German-steel blades. The company is a partner of Thomas Keller’s, and the quality is some of the best in the knife business today.

Cangshan 59502 Steel Forged, 8-Piece German Steak Knife Set, Black, $125 at amazon.com

Shun

Crafted in Japan, Shun knives are top quality and coveted by chefs and home cooks alike. The VG-MAX "super steel" blade on this set is clad on each side with layers of stainless steel, giving them a Damascus-style beauty and quality.

Shun Classic 4-Piece Steak Knife Set, $319 (originally $476) at williams-sonoma.com or surlatable.com

These Shima steak knives from Shun are razor sharp and designed for one pass cutting. Made with high-carbon Japanese stainless steel, the blades have been hand-sharpened 16-degree double-bevel blade. This box set is begging to be gifted and treasured.

Shun Shima 4-Piece Steak Knife Set, $200 at bloomingdales.com

F.N. Sharp

These are one of the most durable and beautiful sets of steak knives you can buy. Made from Japanese Damascus VG-10 steel, the blades come with three complimentary cycles of sharpening, providing you a fresh set of knives while the originals are sent to restore their edge.

F.N. Sharp Steak Knives, $500 at fnsharp.com