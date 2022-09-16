We Found the Best Spatulas for Any Style of Eggs

The type of spatula you choose for making eggs is dependent on both the style of egg you're cooking and the pan you're cooking it in, so we've rounded up a variety of offerings that will enable you to get delicious results every time. From silicone to metal, here are our top choices for crafting everything from expertly-flipped fried eggs to the perfect poach, starting with our winner: the OXO Good Grips Silicone Spatula Set .

Making scrambled eggs is where many of us start our cooking journeys — and it's also when we discover that the tools and equipment we use in the kitchen have a big impact on the food we cook. No matter what time of day it is, eggs are a versatile and inexpensive protein to incorporate into meals, but to cook them well, the right spatula is just as important as the right pan.

Best Overall: OXO Good Grips Silicone Spatula Set Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($21) Also available at OXO. Pros: This set is versatile, comfortable to hold, a good value, and easy to clean and store. Cons: One of the spatulas is white, which might show stains. In our test kitchen, our professional product testers analyzed a variety of spatulas, and this set was named the winner of best versatility because it "has everything you'd want in a set, covering all bases for whatever you need it for." We selected it as our best overall pick for spatulas for eggs because its versatility makes it perfect for flipping a single egg, scrambling a large batch, and turning an omelet with ease. The set comes with three spatulas, including a mini curved one, a large curved one, and a medium-sized spoon spatula. The only con is that one of them is white, which might show stains over time but isn't a dealbreaker in our book. Our testers said that the spatulas were easy to clean, comfortable to hold, and that the "handle length felt really proportional." The spoon spatula also works to scoop for serving, so that you don't need to dirty an additional utensil, and the flat-ended ones can also be used for bowl scraping and mixing. Material: Silicone and nylon

Length: 13.5 inches

Care: Dishwasher-safe

Best Budget: Joie Lil Flip Egg Spatula Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($8) Pros: It's affordable, easy to store, family-friendly, and suitable for flipping eggs. Cons: It's on the smaller side, so it's not the best fit for large batches. Not your average spatula: This utensil has holes on the surface and a cute egg on the handle, but most importantly, it performs well with small foods like eggs. It's sturdy, safe on nonstick cookware, and heat resistant up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. For kids looking to help in the kitchen or young people learning their first dishes, it's an excellent option for them to use as it has a fun design and fits nicely in little hands. Because of its compact size, this spatula is best for cooking one or two eggs at a time rather than a large pan-full. Material: Nylon

Length: 7.87 inches

Care: Hand-wash

Best for Scrambled Eggs: Rubbermaid High-Heat Silicone Spatula Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($14) Pros: We love the blade's divet that allows you to rest the spatula on the pan while patiently waiting for your eggs to cook. Cons: The white blade discolors over time. As our favorite choice for scrambled eggs, the Rubbermaid silicone spatula has a cool-touch handle that keeps your hands from overheating as you stir — not to mention, a staple in professional kitchens. The divet on the blade allows you to set the spatula down on a bowl, a pan, or a resting spoon without creating a mess, and it's heat resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, so you don't have to worry about it burning or melting if it's against a pan for a few moments. If you prefer longer handles, there are two other size options available. Material: Silicone

Length: 9.5 inches

Care: Dishwasher-safe

Best for Omelets: OXO Good Grips Flexible Omelet Turner Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($15) Also available at Bed, Bath, & Beyond. Pros: It has a long blade with a thin edge, so it easily slides under delicate foods. Cons: It's not the most suitable for cooking eggs in other ways. Mastering a quality omelet is no easy task, but with the right spatula, you can achieve a flawless fold. This OXO Good Grips turner has a silicone blade with the perfect balance of flexibility and firmness to ensure your omelet holds together and doesn't spill out. We appreciate its thin edge, as it helps you effortlessly slide under so no eggy bits get left behind as you flip. Heat safe up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit, the spatula is also great for cooking fish and other long, narrow foods. Material: Silicone and stainless steel

Length: 13.4 inches

Care: Dishwasher-safe

Best for Flipping: Di Oro Chef Series Standard Flexible Turner Spatula Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($10) Pros: The blade is wide and heat-resistant up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. Cons: It's slightly unwieldy compared to other options. There's nothing worse than breaking an egg yolk while flipping it over. To prevent this from happening, you want a wide spatula that lets you get nearly the entire egg encased on it to keep your yolk safe, and that's where this Di Oro turner excels. The blade is three inches wide, thin enough to slide under eggs, and is heat resistant up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. The entire spatula is made from durable stainless steel and then the blade and handle are encased with silicone that's safe for both your food and cookware. Material: Silicone and stainless steel

Length: 11.8 inches

Care: Dishwasher-safe

Best Metal: Mann Kitchen Professional Grade Stainless Steel Spatula Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($219) Pros: This heavy-duty spatula is great for flipping eggs on flat-top griddles and cast iron pans. Cons: It's not compatible with nonstick cookware. If you're making eggs in a cast iron pan or on a griddle, a silicone spatula might not be strong enough to get underneath them completely. This Mann Kitchen spatula is up for that task, and it's large enough that you can make a family-sized scramble in a snap. Thanks to its heavy-duty construction, it's designed to last for years and can handle a variety of cooking tasks. It's the right size and shape for making smash burgers and sturdy enough for flipping large steaks. It's important to note that stainless steel spatulas are not compatible with nonstick cookware. Material: Stainless steel and wood

Length: 11.5 inches

Care: Hand-wash