11 Best Small Appliances Available on Amazon

Amazon has certainly changed the game for how we shop and purchase key household items. Though a few may lodge complaints here and there, the positive reviews give great insights into which items we'd actually love to own. We combed through several kitchen appliance categories and found the products with some of the most five-star reviews around. Thousands of customers were satisfied with these gadgets and tools—most likely you will be too. Read on for our favorite options.

Air Fryer

589 people gave five-stars to this air fryer, which makes everything from French fries and chicken wings to crab cakes and tater tots. It also comes with a cookbook with 100 recipes, which reviewers highly recommend.

Blender

This blender means business, and the reviews of 2,793 very happy people say it all. "I'd recommend this blender to anyone who wants to have a good, heavy duty blender, but cannot afford to spend $400+ on a Vitamix," says one customer, "It's stylish, it makes the best smoothies I've had from a home blender around this price, and it's got a lot of power for a reasonable price." All the parts are dishwasher safe and BPA free, plus the two 16-ounce cups with to-go lids are ideal for making smoothies portable.

Food Processor

Over 5,300 five-star reviews make this the best little processor on Amazon. Grating cheese, slicing potatoes and churning out nut butters is no problem with this tool, and the low price makes it one of the best all around.

Keurig

This new release from Kuerig already has a higher proportion of five-star ratings (708 to be exact) than it's older counterpart. With a 1 minute brew time, 5 different cup sizes, and an iced coffee option, it's a compact necessity for any kitchen.

Instant Pot

Instant Pot's fame is well documented across the board, and the 26,000 five-star reviews for this classic version do not lie. If you're not on the bandwagon yet, there's never a better time than the present.

Immersion Blender

1,800 people endorse this hand blender. Soups, smoothies, baby food and even homemade mayonnaise become a breeze with this handy gadget. (If you're interested in a hand mixer instead, this KitchenAid one will do the trick)

Juicer

This citrus juicer also has 1,800 five-star ratings-- Ina Garten even uses it regularly on Barefoot Contessa. Use it for everything from lime juice for cocktails to grapefruit juice for desserts (like this grapefruit cornmeal cake). Looking for a heavy duty juicer to go beyond morning OJ? 2,700 people count on this Breville version for all their juicing needs.

Microwave

This microwave is compatible with Alexa devices, so you can operate the cooking time while elbow deep in kneading bread or cleaning pots and pans.

Sous Vide

Perfectly cooked meats and vegetables are just one preset away with a sous vide, and this is a customer favorite with almost 2,500 positive reviews. Whether you're slow cooking a pork shoulder for 16 hours or prepping hard boiled eggs for the week, a sous vide can do it all with the most precise measures.

Nespresso Machine

The elevated automatic coffee machine is perfected with Nespresso, and customers love this compact version by De'Longhi with espresso and a milk frother for perfect cappuccinos every time.

Electric Kettle

We have a few favorites when it comes to electric kettles, but this one reigns on Amazon's review list. Quick boil and automatic shutoff makes this the ultimate countertop staple in any kitchen.

