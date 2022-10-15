Lifestyle Kitchen The 7 Best Serving Spoons of 2022 The Di Oro Seamless Series 2-Piece Silicone Spoon Set is perfect for serving up something special. By Summer Rylander Published on October 15, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon Whether you're cooking for yourself or for a crowd, one thing is for certain: You'll need a utensil to help you transfer that glossy pasta, crisp salad, comforting soup — or whatever else is on your menu — from pan to plate. Serving spoons may not be the most exciting kitchen tool out there, but a good one (or two, or three) is invaluable. The best serving spoons can run double-duty; lending practical support in the kitchen before transitioning seamlessly to the table. We've rounded up seven of our favorite serving spoons — each chosen for its quality, performance, and reasonable price — and while the Di Oro Seamless Series 2-Piece Silicone Spoon Set is our pick for best overall, there's room in our drawers for any of these super servers. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Di Oro Seamless Series 2-Piece Silicone Spoon Set Best Value: OXO Good Grips Nylon Spoon Best Splurge: Fable Serving Spoons Best Wooden: Le Creuset Revolution Scraping Spoon Best Set: Gourmet Basics by Mikasa 8-Piece Hostess Serving Set Best Modern: IMEEA Salad Server Best Stainless Steel: OXO Steel Slotted Spoon Best Overall: Di Oro Seamless Series 2-Piece Silicone Spoon Set Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Also available at Di Oro. Pros: Heat-resistant solid and slotted spoons cover all the bases. Cons: Pretty basic in the aesthetics department. If we had to pick just one serving spoon — well, we'd pick two. A solid spoon will cover most bases when it comes to stirring, scooping, and serving, but some tasks call for drainage. When you're fishing out a piece of pasta to assess remaining cooking time, you'll be thankful for a slotted spoon that can drain the starchy, boiling water away from your fingertips. This two-piece set from Di Oro includes both a solid and a slotted spoon, and they're made of ultra-heat-resistant silicone — which also means they're safe for use on your nonstick cookware. We appreciate the 13-inch length for ergonomic stirring and easier serving (no stretching awkwardly across the table with a teetering spoonful of mashed potatoes), and the sleek black color matches every kitchen. And yes, you can toss them in the dishwasher for easy clean-up. Price at time of publish: $33 Material: SiliconeDishwasher Safe: Yes Best Value: OXO Good Grips Nylon Spoon Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Also available at OXO. Pros: A reliable, no-frills spoon for cooking and serving. Cons: Again, pretty basic-looking. We love OXO for their long-lasting, durable products and this nylon spoon is no exception. It's safe for use with nonstick cookware, is heat-resistant to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and has the classically comfortable grip you'll find throughout OXO's Good Grips line. This spoon is easy to rinse by hand, and it's dishwasher-friendly so clean-up is a breeze no matter which way you go. At just nine bucks, this spoon is a great value. And if you'd rather have a slotted spoon, OXO has you covered there, too. Price at time of publish: $9 Material: NylonDishwasher Safe: Yes Best Splurge: Fable Serving Spoons Courtesy of Fable View at Fable Pros: Modern, opulent spoon and fork set that is also dishwasher safe. Cons: These are by far the most expensive set on this list. These serving spoons from Fable are not meant to be shoved inside your drawer for no one to see. Rather, bust them out at your next dinner party to scoop up a crispy salad or decadent pasta. Made from 18/10 stainless steel, the spoon and fork combo is crafted in the Porto region of Portugal and comes in a variety of elegant colors, from matte black to gold and white. These large utensils are perfect for serving groups of people and are heavy enough to withstand the weight of hefty servings. When you're done, these ultra-sleek serving spoons can be put in the dishwasher for easy cleanup. Price at time of publish: $76 Material: Stainless steelDishwasher safe: Yes Best Wooden: Le Creuset Revolution Scraping Spoon Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Also available at Le Creuset. Pros: This is one good-looking, multi-functional spoon. Cons: It's pricier than your basic wooden spoon. Sure, you can find less expensive wooden spoons, but if you're willing to invest in a nice one, Le Creuset's Revolution scraping spoon is a great buy. The ergonomic handle is comfortable to hold, and the wood is treated to resist staining and odors — which also helps make cleaning easy. Where the magic really happens, though, is with this spoon's flat edge. It lets you get into corners and ridges and scrape those fantastic browned bits from the bottom of your pan. When it's serving time, the Revolution scraping spoon works well for sectioning everything from lasagna to baked mac and cheese. Price at time of publish: $36 Material: WoodDishwasher Safe: No Best Set: Gourmet Basics by Mikasa 8-Piece Hostess Serving Set Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Pros: A comprehensive set of serving utensils. Cons: May be overkill unless you're a frequent entertainer. We'd be remiss not to include a full set of serving utensils in a list of the best serving spoons, right? Perfect for the holiday season — or perhaps any time of year if you have frequent dinner guests — this eight-piece set includes five spoons (one ladle, two solid, two slotted), a serving fork, a pie server, and a flat server. It's everything you need for serving with ease, and the stainless steel lends a timeless aesthetic while facilitating easy, dishwasher-safe clean-up. This set is a great value if you're looking to go all-in on nice-looking serving spoons to complement your flatware. Price at time of publish: $34 Material: Stainless steelDishwasher Safe: Yes RELATED: The 14 Best Flatware Sets for Dining at Home Best Modern: IMEEA Salad Servers Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Pros: Elegant, easy to clean, and designed for the table. Cons: Not ideal for use while cooking. OK, so these salad servers aren't exactly meant for all-day use, but they'll sure shine on your table. This stainless steel pair consists of one spoon and one fork — perfect for serving salad without skimping on the tasty toppings — and their sleek, elongated design makes them useful for tossing pastas and greens alike. And while you can throw them in the dishwasher, we'd probably stick to handwashing to preserve the shiny finish. If you're looking for serving spoons with modern design flair that don't necessarily need to see you through the cooking process, this set is our pick. Price at time of publish: $17 Material: Stainless steelDishwasher Safe: Yes Best Stainless Steel: OXO Steel Slotted Spoon Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Also available at OXO. Pros: Classic OXO good looks and durability. Cons: Not safe for use with nonstick cookware. Yes, the IMEEA salad servers and Fable serving set are stainless steel, but since they're not really meant for cooking, we're including OXO'S steel slotted spoon as our pick for best stainless steel serving spoon. As ever, OXO comes through with a comfortable grip on a purpose-built tool. This slotted spoon is great for just about anything you'd need a slotted spoon for — just don't use it with your nonstick cookware unless you're not bothered by potential scratches. Otherwise, this sturdy spoon is ready to go from stove to tabletop to dishwasher without a hitch. Price at time of publish: $14 Material: Stainless steelDishwasher Safe: Yes Our Favorite The Di Oro Seamless Series 2-Piece Silicone Spoon Set is our pick for best overall thanks to its simple design and inclusion of both a solid and slotted serving spoon. If you're willing to splurge, we love the Le Creuset Revolution Scraping Spoon or the Fable Serving Spoons. Factors to Consider Style/Material While your choice of serving spoon doesn't have to be the last decision you'll ever make about such a utensil, it's worth considering how you plan to use the spoon. If you want to stir in a nonstick pan, look for a serving spoon made of wood, nylon, or silicone. If you want ultimate durability, stainless steel is the way to go. If you just want something that will look nice on the table, you can opt for something more design-forward. Care Unless your serving spoon is made of wood, it's likely going to be dishwasher safe, so if this is a non-negotiable for you, be sure to purchase accordingly. Q+A What can you use serving spoons for? Serving spoons can be used for just about anything. Stirring, scraping, mixing, tossing, scooping, and — you guessed it — serving. Depending on the material, you may want to save your nicer spoons (ala, stainless steel) for serving only to keep them in good shape and not damage any cookware. How do you clean serving spoons? Most can go in the dishwasher. If you're using a wooden spoon, wash it in warm, soapy water, rinse thoroughly, and let it dry before storing. Our Expertise This article was written by Summer Rylander, a food and travel journalist who has written about food, beverage, and cooking products for Food & Wine, Allrecipes, Serious Eats, and The Kitchn. She made her selections based on in-depth research and hands-on experience with serving spoons in a variety of materials.