Serving spoons may not be the most exciting kitchen tool out there, but a good one (or two, or three) is invaluable. The best serving spoons can run double-duty; lending practical support in the kitchen before transitioning seamlessly to the table. We've rounded up seven of our favorite serving spoons — each chosen for its quality, performance, and reasonable price — and while the Di Oro Seamless Series 2-Piece Silicone Spoon Set is our pick for best overall, there's room in our drawers for any of these super servers.

Whether you're cooking for yourself or for a crowd, one thing is for certain: You'll need a utensil to help you transfer that glossy pasta , crisp salad , comforting soup — or whatever else is on your menu — from pan to plate.

Best Overall: Di Oro Seamless Series 2-Piece Silicone Spoon Set Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Also available at Di Oro. Pros: Heat-resistant solid and slotted spoons cover all the bases. Cons: Pretty basic in the aesthetics department. If we had to pick just one serving spoon — well, we'd pick two. A solid spoon will cover most bases when it comes to stirring, scooping, and serving, but some tasks call for drainage. When you're fishing out a piece of pasta to assess remaining cooking time, you'll be thankful for a slotted spoon that can drain the starchy, boiling water away from your fingertips. This two-piece set from Di Oro includes both a solid and a slotted spoon, and they're made of ultra-heat-resistant silicone — which also means they're safe for use on your nonstick cookware. We appreciate the 13-inch length for ergonomic stirring and easier serving (no stretching awkwardly across the table with a teetering spoonful of mashed potatoes), and the sleek black color matches every kitchen. And yes, you can toss them in the dishwasher for easy clean-up. Price at time of publish: $33 Material: Silicone

Best Value: OXO Good Grips Nylon Spoon Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Also available at OXO. Pros: A reliable, no-frills spoon for cooking and serving. Cons: Again, pretty basic-looking. We love OXO for their long-lasting, durable products and this nylon spoon is no exception. It's safe for use with nonstick cookware, is heat-resistant to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and has the classically comfortable grip you'll find throughout OXO's Good Grips line. This spoon is easy to rinse by hand, and it's dishwasher-friendly so clean-up is a breeze no matter which way you go. At just nine bucks, this spoon is a great value. And if you'd rather have a slotted spoon, OXO has you covered there, too. Price at time of publish: $9 Material: Nylon

Best Splurge: Fable Serving Spoons Courtesy of Fable View at Fable Pros: Modern, opulent spoon and fork set that is also dishwasher safe. Cons: These are by far the most expensive set on this list. These serving spoons from Fable are not meant to be shoved inside your drawer for no one to see. Rather, bust them out at your next dinner party to scoop up a crispy salad or decadent pasta. Made from 18/10 stainless steel, the spoon and fork combo is crafted in the Porto region of Portugal and comes in a variety of elegant colors, from matte black to gold and white. These large utensils are perfect for serving groups of people and are heavy enough to withstand the weight of hefty servings. When you're done, these ultra-sleek serving spoons can be put in the dishwasher for easy cleanup. Price at time of publish: $76 Material: Stainless steel

Best Wooden: Le Creuset Revolution Scraping Spoon Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Also available at Le Creuset. Pros: This is one good-looking, multi-functional spoon. Cons: It's pricier than your basic wooden spoon. Sure, you can find less expensive wooden spoons, but if you're willing to invest in a nice one, Le Creuset's Revolution scraping spoon is a great buy. The ergonomic handle is comfortable to hold, and the wood is treated to resist staining and odors — which also helps make cleaning easy. Where the magic really happens, though, is with this spoon's flat edge. It lets you get into corners and ridges and scrape those fantastic browned bits from the bottom of your pan. When it's serving time, the Revolution scraping spoon works well for sectioning everything from lasagna to baked mac and cheese. Price at time of publish: $36 Material: Wood

Best Set: Gourmet Basics by Mikasa 8-Piece Hostess Serving Set Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Pros: A comprehensive set of serving utensils. Cons: May be overkill unless you're a frequent entertainer. We'd be remiss not to include a full set of serving utensils in a list of the best serving spoons, right? Perfect for the holiday season — or perhaps any time of year if you have frequent dinner guests — this eight-piece set includes five spoons (one ladle, two solid, two slotted), a serving fork, a pie server, and a flat server. It's everything you need for serving with ease, and the stainless steel lends a timeless aesthetic while facilitating easy, dishwasher-safe clean-up. This set is a great value if you're looking to go all-in on nice-looking serving spoons to complement your flatware. Price at time of publish: $34 Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Best Modern: IMEEA Salad Servers Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Pros: Elegant, easy to clean, and designed for the table. Cons: Not ideal for use while cooking. OK, so these salad servers aren't exactly meant for all-day use, but they'll sure shine on your table. This stainless steel pair consists of one spoon and one fork — perfect for serving salad without skimping on the tasty toppings — and their sleek, elongated design makes them useful for tossing pastas and greens alike. And while you can throw them in the dishwasher, we'd probably stick to handwashing to preserve the shiny finish. If you're looking for serving spoons with modern design flair that don't necessarily need to see you through the cooking process, this set is our pick. Price at time of publish: $17 Material: Stainless steel

