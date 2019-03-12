The 7 Best Reviewed Appliances on Wayfair

Spring cleaning can take on a lot of different forms—weeding out clothes in your closet, tidying up drawers, decluttering rooms—and also swapping out old for new. If you’re in the market for any new appliances, be it a blender or a high-end espresso machine, we’ve scoured Wayfair to find some of the best reviewed items on the site (the most five-star reviews) that will make great additions to your kitchen. Apparently, retro microwaves are really hot right now, and KitchenAid stand mixers still reign supreme—scroll through to see what you should add to your spring wish list.

Microwave

If you like retro, look no further than this microwave by Daewoo, which got a whopping 443 five-star reviews (out of 513). It’s 700 watts, has a two-way defrost feature, and comes in three colors: mint green, pure red, and white.

Daewoo Electronics Retro 17.6'' 0.7 cu. ft. Countertop Microwave, $106 at wayfair.com

Mixer

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that KitchenAid came out on top in the mixer category—and with 8,231 five-star reviews, this is a buy you can feel confident in.

KitchenAid Artisan 10 Speed 5 Qt. Stand Mixer, $280 (was $500) at wayfair.com

Air Fryer

If you haven’t gotten yourself an air fryer yet, try this GoWise model, which has eight built-in programs to help you cook your favorite foods, including fries, pizza, chicken, and steak. Wondering how to clean it? Check out these tips here.

GoWise USA 5.5 Liter 8-in-1 Electric Air Fryer $83 (was $198) at wayfair.com

Espresso Maker

This Breville espresso drinker doesn’t just make espresso: you can also whip up cappuccinos, lattes, Americanos, mochas, and espresso macchiatos. Pick from silver, cranberry red, and black sesame colors.

Breville Barista Express Programmable Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine, $600 (was $1,000) at wayfair.com

Blender

Whip up perfect smoothies with this Ninja blender, which has 1100 watts of power and can crush ice cubes.

Ninja Professional Blender with Single Serve Attachment, $115 (was $140) at wayfair.com

Slow Cooker

Every kitchen needs a good slow cooker—and Wayfair customers really love this Hamilton Beach model, which is eight quarts and just so happens to be on sale.

Hamilton Beach 8 Quart Oval Slow Cooker, $35 (was 50) at wayfair.com

Juicer

If you’re looking to start making juice at home, try out this Tribest model, which got 24 five-star reviews out of 27 total reviews.

Tribest Green Star Elite Juicer, $610 at wayfair.com