Now's the Time to Get a Pumpkin Carving Kit, and These 7 Are on Sale at Amazon

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon Achieving the jack-o'-lantern of your dreams is no easy task. That's why it's important to have the right pumpkin carving tools at your fingertips. And what better place to look than Amazon, which put a large selection of pumpkin carving tools on sale ahead of its Prime Early Access Sale. In case you didn't hear, Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale falls on October 11 and 12 this year. Expect to find Prime Day-worthy deals on seasonal finds like pumpkin carving tools and Halloween decorations, and even larger discounts on cookware, small appliances, and more. Amazon Just Announced a New Massive Sale for Prime Members — and You Can Already Shop These Early Kitchen Deals The upcoming event is an excellent opportunity to get your home prepped for Halloween and Thanksgiving, and even get a kickstart on your winter holiday shopping. One thing to keep in mind: While the sale is open to the public, Prime members have exclusive access to even sweeter deals. If you aren't already a subscriber, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage. We're still over a week away from the official start of the sale, but Amazon has already slashed the prices of a handful of great pumpkin carving tools up to 50% off. Shop all-in-one carving kits, kid-friendly sets, and specially designed scoopers to help you achieve your best-looking pumpkins yet. Prices start as low as $10 and go up to just $23, making them all affordable and practical buys. Keep in mind these deals won't last, so it's best to get your hands on them while they're hot. Keep scrolling to shop our seven favorite early pumpkin carving deals. Early Pumpkin Deals on Amazon Giociiol 28-Piece Pumpkin Carving Kit, $13 with coupon (originally $26) Bootiful Carving Tools 8-Piece Professional Pumpkin Carving Kit, $22 with coupon (originally $27) Pumpkin Punchers Pumpkin Carving Kit, $18 with coupon (originally $30) Augsun Wood Carving Knife Set, $14 (originally $16) Dakota Products Pumpkin Gutter & Carving Tool, $10 (originally $12) GoStock 9-Piece Pumpkin Carving Kit, $18 with coupon (originally $26) 28 Piece Pumpkin Carving Kit, $10 (originally $11) Giociiol 28-Piece Pumpkin Carving Kit Courtesy of Amazon $13 with coupon (was $26) at Amazon This 28-piece set is your pumpkin carving starter kit. At 50% off, it comes with all of the essentials you'll need: a rubber hammer, tooth saw, pumpkin scoop, a V-shaped cutter, and 12 carving molds. What's more, it comes with two Halloween balloons and stickers to get the festivities started. You can even wash the pumpkin stencils in the dishwasher once you're done. Reviewers confirm this set is a great activity for the whole family, saying it provides plenty of opportunities for creativity. One wrote that this set has endless options and a variety of tools that are "sturdy enough to last for years." Bootiful Carving Tools 8-Piece Professional Pumpkin Carving Kit Courtesy of Amazon $22 with coupon (was $27) at Amazon If you're after a simple stainless steel carving set, this now-$22 option is an unbeatable find. Packaged in a convenient carrying case, you'll find eight tools like poker drills, saws, knives, and scoops that make it easy to trace and cut your pumpkin with confidence. Shoppers give it over 1,200 five-star ratings and say its durable design "will last you all of your pumpkin carving days." Another wrote that their pumpkins "don't stand a singular, solitary chance," as this tool effectively scooped pumpkin guts for carving. Pumpkin Punchers Pumpkin Carving Kit Courtesy of Amazon $18 with coupon (was $30) at Amazon For a kit that creates beautiful pumpkins with minimal effort, shoppers give this kid-friendly carving kit over 2,000 glowing remarks. In fact, they're so easy to use that one person wrote that they'll "never go back to carving pumpkins without these." Complete with 24 different stencils, these cookie cutter-like contraptions are your ticket to a picture-worthy pumpkin this year. All you need to do is scrape the pumpkin out, line and draw your desired face with a stencil, and use the rubber mallet to punch in them in. Plus, it comes with a handy guide and 30 easy-to-follow patterns for a fun activity the whole family can take part in. Augsun Wood Carving Knife Set Courtesy of Amazon $14 (was $16) at Amazon New to carving this season? Pick up this $14 knife set for precisely decorated pumpkins. Beginner carvers and pros alike praise the Augsun Carving Set, giving it over 2,300 five-star ratings. They say it "makes pumpkin etching way more fun" and is a great value for the price. With over 20 different carving heads to choose from, you'll be able to get creative with your pumpkin's design. Each knife is made of carbon steel for a strong and sturdy design that will last you for several Halloweens to come. Dakota Products Pumpkin Gutter & Carving Tool Courtesy of Amazon $9 (was $12) at Amazon Cleaning out your slimy pumpkin interior has never been easier than with this $10 accessory. Paired with any cordless drill, it quickly removes pumpkin strings and seeds in half the time it would take by hand. Reviewers on Amazon say it's a "major upgrade to pumpkin carving" and far exceeded expectations. Another called it a "game-changer," since it made cleaning out pumpkins a breeze. GoStock 9-Piece Pumpkin Carving Kit Courtesy of Amazon $18 with coupon (was $26) at Amazon Don't miss this 9-piece carving kit for only $18. Shoppers call it "surprisingly great," adding that it's a quality product at a good price. It comes with multiple saws and carving tools to design your pumpkin to your liking. Each has a soft-grip rubber handle that gives greater control as you etch and prevents your hand from slipping. Customers also confirm that it "feels like they'll last a long time," so you're sure to get your money's worth. Cvndkn 28-Piece Pumpkin Carving Kit Courtesy of Amazon $10 (was $11) at Amazon For only $10, this 28-piece carving set is sure to get you in the Halloween spirit. It comes with everything you need such as 13 different carving tools, 10 carving templates, and five LED-powered candles to insert inside your jack-o'-lantern. In just six easy steps, you'll have a spooky and professional-looking pumpkin decoration without the hassle. 