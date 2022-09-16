10 Patio Dining Sets for an Outdoor Entertaining Upgrade

With the input of Gilbert and Robinson, we researched the best patio dining sets on the market. Read on for our favorite furniture sets that combine form and function.

When it comes to shopping for furniture, you can't go wrong looking for comfort, durability, and classic design, according to Brenna Gilbert, CEO and founder of Festive & Co. "Outdoor furniture is expensive for a reason. It needs to withstand the elements, and you don't want to regret a trend piece or seasonal print. I love to add personality later with pillows, plants, or pots, but keep the major investment pieces classic. They should last you a lifetime," she says. Wood and metal are the most durable materials to look for in outdoor furniture and require the least amount of maintenance, according to Gilbert.

A set of furniture may be the biggest investment you'll make in your outdoor space , both in terms of cost and time spent there. Whether it's cocktails on the balcony or barbecues on the lawn , envisioning how you want to utilize the space is key to shopping for furniture, according to interior designer Demetrius Robinson. "Space planning is crucial. You'll always want to ensure that you and your guests have enough room to relax comfortably," he says.

Best Overall: Amazonia Milano 7-Piece Patio Dining Set Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($1,046) Pros: It's easy to assemble, and the chairs are lightweight and stackable if needed. Cons: Though the set's small footprint is a pro for some, others will find it tight. The wood needs to be oiled and sealed at least once a season to keep its color. There are a handful of reasons this beautiful, streamlined wooden dining set tops our list as the best option for the average outdoor space. Though stylish enough to set up indoors, this slatted table is made to withstand all kinds of weather. Eucalyptus is considered the MVP of outdoor woods and with a little care, will last a long time. Responsibly grown and harvested in Brazil, the wood is FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certified. Six chairs come ready to dine and easily tuck under the table or stack on top of each other when not in use. Material: Eucalyptus wood

Eucalyptus wood Seats: 6

Best Splurge: Yardbird Winnie 7-Piece Rectangular Dining Set Courtesy of Yardbird View at Yardbird ($4,840) Pros: The set is spacious and sturdy, and its quality is protected under warranty. Cons: The size of this set makes it more difficult to move around. Teak wood requires extra care to keep its warm color. Yardbird's Winnie patio dining set is a stylish and sophisticated choice for any patio. Built with responsibly-sourced, Grade A teak, it's ready to take on the outdoors. The wood's golden hue naturally grays over time, but you can prevent this change by simply maintaining it with teak oil or sealant every season. At 90 inches long, this table has ample room for serving food and seating groups of six, and it has a hole for an umbrella. The frame comes with a 10 year warranty, while the six Adirondack chairs and cushions come with a five-year warranty. Not to mention, the Sunbrella-covered cushions resist stains and are easy to clean. Material: Teak wood, acrylic fabric

Teak wood, acrylic fabric Seats: 6

Best Value: Aecojoy 7-Piece Aluminum Outdoor Dining Set Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($490) Pros: The set comes with the tools you need to assemble it. Cons: We prefer wood to the wood-plastic composite that this set uses for reasons including quality and sustainability. With six chairs and a table totaling less than $500, this sleek black patio dining set stands out as a great value. The frame consists of powder-coated aluminum, which resists the elements and rust. The tabletop and chair seats are made of a wood-plastic composite that, while not an ideal material, is sturdy and easy to clean. The chairs have a slight curve to their backs, which supports the spine and is comfortable for leisurely dinners. If you have a small outdoor space, take note: this 35.5- by 60-inch table is compact for the amount of people it sits. Material: Aluminum, wood-plastic composite

Aluminum, wood-plastic composite Seats: 6

Best Round: Byron Round With Cushions Courtesy of Joss And Main View at Joss and Main ($1,100) Pros: An opening for an umbrella stand makes this set extra versatile. It comes with the tools needed for assembly. Cons: You don't have the option to buy a larger set or additional seats. A table and four chairs may be all you need to make a patio complete. This set from Joss and Main has a bistro-meets-beach feel with rattan wicker chairs, a composite wood slat table top, and a powder-coated aluminum frame with rattan wrapped around the table's joints. The table also has reinforced metal fitting underneath. Removable foam cushions add comfort. The frame and cushions are water resistant and UV resistant, and the tabletop includes an opening fit for a stand umbrella so that you can make the most out of any outdoor season. Material: Aluminum, composite wood, wicker/rattan

Aluminum, composite wood, wicker/rattan Seats: 4

Best Large Set: Pottery Barn Santa Ana 9-Piece Dining Set Courtesy of Pottery Barn View at Pottery Barn ($2,447) Pros: It doesn't sacrifice design for durability. With a fee that varies by location, a two-person team will deliver the set, assemble it, and recycle the packaging. Cons: The wood requires extra care, and Pottery Barn even recommends storing the set indoors when out of season. With a eucalyptus wood table measuring 94.5 inches and eight ergonomic chairs built with back support and curved armrests, this extra-large patio dining set will accommodate everyone and then some. Its powder-coated metal frame resists rust and weather, while the wooden table and chair arms come kiln-dried to prevent warping, cracking, and mildew growth. The water-resistant mesh on the chairs dries so fast that you won't have to bring furniture inside during a summer storm. At the same time, the chairs stack for easy storage. Material: Aluminum, eucalyptus wood, woven PVC made from polymer

Aluminum, eucalyptus wood, woven PVC made from polymer Seats: 8

Best Bar Height: Birch Lane Gerner Square 4 Person Bar Height Dining Set Courtesy of Birch Lane View at Birch Lane ($1,170) Also available at Wayfair. Pros: This square set takes up minimal space, and the chairs easily beat barstools with their comfortable backs. Cons: The tabletop is small for four people to eat a full meal. The wood needs to be oiled and sealed at least once a season to keep its color. If your favorite seat at the restaurant is in the bar, this is the patio dining set for you. Built from eucalyptus wood and stained in a deep honey hue, Birch Lane's Gerner outdoor dining set comes with a 40-inch tall square table and four chairs. Though it requires oiling, this beautiful set is water resistant, UV resistant, and rust resistant. Complete with an umbrella hole, this set can go from grilling poolside in the summer to a prime spot near the outdoor TV come football season.

Best Set for Balconies: 17 Stories Raeghan Counter Height Dining Set Courtesy of Wayfair View at Wayfair ($460) Pros: It's a great option for smaller balconies to take advantage of the space. Cons: It's best for covered spaces. A balcony with a view is a terrible thing to waste, and with the Raeghan bistro bar table, every seat is the best one in the house. The extra long rectangular table measures 24 inches wide and easily seats two people on the included stools for the happiest of hours. Recommended for covered patios and balconies, this table can double as a cocktail table for parties or any time you need just a bit of extra counter space and seating. The frame is made of reinforced steel with adjustable legs, while its manufactured wood surface is water resistant. Material: Manufactured wood, steel

Manufactured wood, steel Seats: 2

Best for Small Spaces: Gracie Oaks Vana Four Person Seating Group Courtesy of Wayfair View at Wayfair ($580) Pros: This set seats four without taking up much space. The table folds for extra convenience. Cons: The furniture doesn't feel sturdy, and assembly takes some effort. The table is small for serving a full meal. This outdoor sectional and table offer a clever dining solution for those whose space is limited to a balcony or tiny patio. It has a classic design with acacia wood slats. With a quick folding or unfolding of the legs, the table can support dinner for four or can be folded and tucked away for the next morning's coffee al fresco. The corner seats come with your choice of navy or creamy-beige cushions, which are made from foam covered with a water-resistant polyester blend. Material: Acacia wood, polyester

Acacia wood, polyester Seats: 4

Best Wicker Set: Palermo 7 Piece Dining Set in Bronze Finish Courtesy of Front Gate View at Frontgate ($3,990) Pros: Wicker resin is strong and supportive, and Frontgate's outdoor furniture comes with a 10-year structural warranty. Cons: Some may prefer natural wicker to the synthetic. Only two of the six chairs have arms. Frontgate's Palermo patio dining dining set has a classic feel with bronze wicker and streamlined shapes. Handwoven around rust-resistant aluminum frames, premium resin wicker is not only dense and durable but also non-toxic, antimicrobial, and weather resistant. The material can withstand extreme temperatures, so you won't have to worry about rotting or splintering. The top table is covered with tempered glass, which won't feel scorching on hot days. It also has an umbrella hole. For extra comfort, the chairs have slight slopes and come with seat cushions, which are also available with waterproof Sunbrella Rain performance fabric. Material: High-density polyethylene (HDPE) resin, aluminum, acrylic fabric

High-density polyethylene (HDPE) resin, aluminum, acrylic fabric Seats: 6