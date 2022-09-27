Best Oven-Ready Meal Delivery Services of 2022

The best oven-ready meal delivery services have interesting menus that are well-designed and easy to navigate. These companies also use high-quality ingredients crafted by skilled chefs, package the meals with recyclable or sustainable materials, and deliver the boxes quickly. Finally, the best companies care for your peace of mind as well as your palate by providing comprehensive, easily accessible information and convenient, responsive customer support.

An oven-ready meal delivery service delivers fresh or frozen fully-prepared, ready-to-heat meals to your door. The goal is to allow customers to get a hot, delicious meal on the table with no grocery shopping, prep, or cooking required. And many of these services are available by subscription, so you can set your preferences once and let the company take care of the rest.

Best Overall: CookUnity Courtesy of Cook Unity Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $10.39 per serving

$10.39 per serving Delivery Area: 46

46 Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It CookUnity is a unique service: a chef collective that offers a wide variety of signature dishes from decorated chefs like Tony Perez, Esther Choi, Akhtar Nawab, and others. Pros & Cons Pros Accommodates a range of dietary preferences

Celebrity chefs

Menu has lots of variety Cons Higher cost per serving for smaller plans

Only single-serving meals Overview The fresh, single serving meals from CookUnity are a great way to get restaurant quality food at home. They come fully cooked and ready in just minutes. The large menu has lots of variety so you'll never get bored with what's on offer, and their customer service team is always there if anything goes wrong during the delivery process. Pricing and Plans 4 meals per week: $12.69 per serving

6 meals per week: $11.39 per serving

8 meals per week: $10.89 per serving

12 meals per week: $10.49 per serving

16 meals per week: $10.39 per serving Meals We Tried Coconut lime hanger steak

Carnitas street tacos

Butternut squash ravioli

Chili roasted shrimp

Best Value: Freshly Freshly Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $9.58

$9.58 Delivery Area: 48

48 Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Freshly delivers fresh, tasty, single-serving meals for a great price. When you factor in the company's convenient, easy-to-use site and mobile apps, it adds up to a whole lot of value. Pros & Cons Pros Up to 12 meals per week

Options for various dietary preferences

Convenient mobile app Cons Very few add-ons

Not a good option for larger families Overview Freshly's tagline is "balanced meals for busy lives." It's a simple creed that Freshly executes with exceptional integrity. The menu is well organized with convenient filters and features a diverse array of flavors, from Indian to Argentinian. Plant-based, gluten-free, low carb, and dairy-free options are available. Our testers appreciated that all of Freshly's meals were ready to eat in under five minutes, and were overall flavorful and delicious. One tester had mild textural concerns regarding a steak dish, but noted that such things were to be expected from microwaved meals. Pricing and Plans Freshly is only available by subscription. Pricing is as follows: 4 meals per week: $50

5 meals per week: $62

6 meals per week: $67.98

7 meals per week: $74.97

8 meals per week: $82.96

9 meals per week: $91.98

10 meals per week: $100

11 meals per week: $107.91

12 meals per week: $114.96 Meals We Tried Asian style chicken and noodles

Steak peppercorn

Thai green curry

Pork chile colorado

Best Gluten-Free: Epicured Epicured Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $10.29

$10.29 Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Gut health and transparency are the hallmarks of Epicured's business model. From sourcing to recycling, along with a robust FAQ section for gluten-sensitive customers, Epicured has you covered. Pros & Cons Pros 100% gluten-free

Great selection and variety

Fresh, fully prepared meals Cons No family-size meals

Only available by subscription Overview Epicured hired a chef, Daniel Chavez-Bello, who has worked in some of the world's best kitchens, including El Bulli and Mugaritz. The comprehensive menu features categories like breakfasts and beverages as well as snacks, all designed in collaboration with registered dietitians. The large menu features both consistent favorites and seasonal options. Pricing and Plans With Epicured you can order anything from one smoothie to multiple bundles. Your most recent order will recur weekly until make alterations. The entrees sell for between $10 and $24, and bundle options go for anywhere between roughly $100 and $200. Meals We Tried Vietnamese rice noodles (vegetarian)

Pad Thai with chicken

Sesame crusted grilled salmon

Pulled BBQ chicken

Best Keto-Friendly: Factor Courtesy of Factor Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $11

$11 Delivery Area: 48

48 Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Factor is an excellent meal delivery option for those looking for high-quality keto meals with minimal effort. The meals are approved by dietitians, cooked by real chefs, and made from nutritious, sustainable ingredients. Pros & Cons Pros Clear keto criteria

Excellent flavor and texture

Offers a variety of add-ons Cons Not ideal for families

Relatively expensive Overview Factor is a meal service that delivers single-serving dishes to folks focussed on fitness. The carefully curated menu of fresh food plus unique add-ons like juices and keto-friendly desserts sets it apart from other meal services. Testers were very impressed with the quality and flavor of Factor's keto-friendly selections. Pricing and Plans 4 meals per week: $15 per serving

6 meals per week: $12.83 per serving

8 meals per week: $12.38 per serving

10 meals per week: $11.99 per serving

12 meals per week: $11.50 per serving

18 meals per week: $11 per serving

Best Paleo-Friendly: Paleo on the Go Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $15.93

$15.93 Delivery Area: 50

50 Products Arrive: Frozen Why You Should Try It Rather than seeing paleo as a restriction, Paleo On The Go treats its meals as a way to enjoy the variety a paelo diet has to offer. The menu is fully compliant with the Autoimmune Protocol Diet, yet utilizes paleo-friendly ingredients for comfort foods like tacos, pot pie, empanadas, and even cake. Don't worry; there's bone broth too. Pros & Cons Pros Offers both subscriptions and one-time orders

Breakfast, lunch, and dinner items

Transparent about food sourcing Cons Menu doesn't change much

Relatively expensive Overview Paleo On The Go is built on the Autoimmune Protocol Diet, which eliminates many ingredients like grain, beans, nightshade plants, eggs, dairy, and sugar. The menu has around 50 items, including breakfast, lunch, and dinner options. Most dishes are one or two servings, all fully-prepped and frozen for shipping. Pricing and Plans Paleo On The Go offers both subscriptions and one-time orders. One-time orders require a minimum of eight items. Dishes are individually priced, with discounts tied to the size of your order. You can receive recurring shipments every two, four, or eight weeks. (Weekly shipments are not available.) Box sizes with accompanying discounts are as follows: 8 items: 5% discount

12 items: 7% discount

16 items: 9% discount Meals We Tried Homemade chicken pot pie

Bacon apple chicken burger with maple cranberry sauce and collard greens with smoky bacon

Coq au vin with herb mashed Japanese white sweet potatoes

Salisbury steak with mushroom gravy and onion confit cauliflower mash

Moo shoo pork tacos

German brats with sauerkraut and home fried potatoes

Polish stuffed cabbage rolls

Thai basil shrimp

Best Organic: Trifecta Trifecta Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $11.42

$11.42 Delivery Area: 50

50 Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Trifecta employs organic ingredients and humanely raised, grass-fed meats. Plus, the company offers a comprehensive nutrition and fitness tracking service, including optional coaching services. Pros & Cons Pros Plans for keto, vegan, vegetarian, and more

Offers bulk meal prep items

Excellent mobile app Cons You can't choose your meals

Subscription only Overview Trifecta is a fitness-oriented, subscription-based meal delivery service offering flavorful meals made with high-quality ingredients. The service is fully automated; although you can set preferences, you cannot pick your individual meals. Simply pick a plan and Trifecta will take care of the rest. Pricing and Plans Trifecta plans are flexible. Pricing varies depending on the number of meals you want per day. The minimum order is seven lunches or dinners per week, but you can add breakfast and/or a third entrée if you like. Trifecta offers the following plans. Clean: starts at $110.99 per week

Whole30 Approved: starts at $110.99 per week

Paleo: starts at $110.99 per week

Keto: starts at $110.99 per week

Vegetarian: starts at $99.99 per week

Vegan: starts at $99.99 per week Meals We Tried Kung pao grilled chicken with broccoli and roasted sweet potato

Beef skillet with roasted sweet potato and marinated cabbage

Herb roasted cod with walnut basil pesto and vegetables

Slow-cooked rosemary thyme beef with root vegetables

Salmon Mexican bowl with tomato salsa and vegetables

Ginger shrimp with herb marinated sweet potato

Cajun chicken andouille sausage and roasted vegetables