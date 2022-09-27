Best Oven-Ready Meal Delivery Services

CookUnity is the best meal delivery service with prepared meals that are ready to heat.

Pete Scherer
Published on September 27, 2022

Plastic containers with delicious food on gray background
Photo: Prostock-Studio / Getty Images

An oven-ready meal delivery service delivers fresh or frozen fully-prepared, ready-to-heat meals to your door. The goal is to allow customers to get a hot, delicious meal on the table with no grocery shopping, prep, or cooking required. And many of these services are available by subscription, so you can set your preferences once and let the company take care of the rest.

The best oven-ready meal delivery services have interesting menus that are well-designed and easy to navigate. These companies also use high-quality ingredients crafted by skilled chefs, package the meals with recyclable or sustainable materials, and deliver the boxes quickly. Finally, the best companies care for your peace of mind as well as your palate by providing comprehensive, easily accessible information and convenient, responsive customer support.

Best Oven-Ready Meal Delivery Services of 2022

Best Overall: CookUnity

Cook Unity
Courtesy of Cook Unity
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $10.39 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 46
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

CookUnity is a unique service: a chef collective that offers a wide variety of signature dishes from decorated chefs like Tony Perez, Esther Choi, Akhtar Nawab, and others.

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Accommodates a range of dietary preferences
  • Celebrity chefs
  • Menu has lots of variety

Cons

  • Higher cost per serving for smaller plans
  • Only single-serving meals

Overview

The fresh, single serving meals from CookUnity are a great way to get restaurant quality food at home. They come fully cooked and ready in just minutes. The large menu has lots of variety so you'll never get bored with what's on offer, and their customer service team is always there if anything goes wrong during the delivery process.

Pricing and Plans

  • 4 meals per week: $12.69 per serving
  • 6 meals per week: $11.39 per serving
  • 8 meals per week: $10.89 per serving
  • 12 meals per week: $10.49 per serving
  • 16 meals per week: $10.39 per serving

Meals We Tried

  • Coconut lime hanger steak
  • Carnitas street tacos
  • Butternut squash ravioli
  • Chili roasted shrimp

Best Value: Freshly

Freshly
Freshly
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $9.58
  • Delivery Area: 48
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Freshly delivers fresh, tasty, single-serving meals for a great price. When you factor in the company's convenient, easy-to-use site and mobile apps, it adds up to a whole lot of value.

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Up to 12 meals per week
  • Options for various dietary preferences
  • Convenient mobile app

Cons

  • Very few add-ons
  • Not a good option for larger families

Overview

Freshly's tagline is "balanced meals for busy lives." It's a simple creed that Freshly executes with exceptional integrity. The menu is well organized with convenient filters and features a diverse array of flavors, from Indian to Argentinian. Plant-based, gluten-free, low carb, and dairy-free options are available.

Our testers appreciated that all of Freshly's meals were ready to eat in under five minutes, and were overall flavorful and delicious. One tester had mild textural concerns regarding a steak dish, but noted that such things were to be expected from microwaved meals.

Pricing and Plans

Freshly is only available by subscription. Pricing is as follows:

  • 4 meals per week: $50
  • 5 meals per week: $62
  • 6 meals per week: $67.98
  • 7 meals per week: $74.97
  • 8 meals per week: $82.96
  • 9 meals per week: $91.98
  • 10 meals per week: $100
  • 11 meals per week: $107.91
  • 12 meals per week: $114.96

Meals We Tried

  • Asian style chicken and noodles
  • Steak peppercorn
  • Thai green curry
  • Pork chile colorado

Best Gluten-Free: Epicured

Epicured
Epicured
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $10.29
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Gut health and transparency are the hallmarks of Epicured's business model. From sourcing to recycling, along with a robust FAQ section for gluten-sensitive customers, Epicured has you covered.

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • 100% gluten-free
  • Great selection and variety
  • Fresh, fully prepared meals

Cons

  • No family-size meals
  • Only available by subscription

Overview

Epicured hired a chef, Daniel Chavez-Bello, who has worked in some of the world's best kitchens, including El Bulli and Mugaritz. The comprehensive menu features categories like breakfasts and beverages as well as snacks, all designed in collaboration with registered dietitians. The large menu features both consistent favorites and seasonal options.

Pricing and Plans

With Epicured you can order anything from one smoothie to multiple bundles. Your most recent order will recur weekly until make alterations. The entrees sell for between $10 and $24, and bundle options go for anywhere between roughly $100 and $200.

Meals We Tried

  • Vietnamese rice noodles (vegetarian)
  • Pad Thai with chicken
  • Sesame crusted grilled salmon
  • Pulled BBQ chicken

Best Keto-Friendly: Factor

Factor
Courtesy of Factor
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $11
  • Delivery Area: 48
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Factor is an excellent meal delivery option for those looking for high-quality keto meals with minimal effort. The meals are approved by dietitians, cooked by real chefs, and made from nutritious, sustainable ingredients.

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Clear keto criteria
  • Excellent flavor and texture
  • Offers a variety of add-ons

Cons

  • Not ideal for families
  • Relatively expensive

Overview

Factor is a meal service that delivers single-serving dishes to folks focussed on fitness. The carefully curated menu of fresh food plus unique add-ons like juices and keto-friendly desserts sets it apart from other meal services. Testers were very impressed with the quality and flavor of Factor's keto-friendly selections.

Pricing and Plans

  • 4 meals per week: $15 per serving
  • 6 meals per week: $12.83 per serving
  • 8 meals per week: $12.38 per serving
  • 10 meals per week: $11.99 per serving
  • 12 meals per week: $11.50 per serving
  • 18 meals per week: $11 per serving

Best Paleo-Friendly: Paleo on the Go

Paleo-on-the-go-logo
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $15.93
  • Delivery Area: 50
  • Products Arrive: Frozen

Why You Should Try It

Rather than seeing paleo as a restriction, Paleo On The Go treats its meals as a way to enjoy the variety a paelo diet has to offer. The menu is fully compliant with the Autoimmune Protocol Diet, yet utilizes paleo-friendly ingredients for comfort foods like tacos, pot pie, empanadas, and even cake. Don't worry; there's bone broth too.

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Offers both subscriptions and one-time orders
  • Breakfast, lunch, and dinner items
  • Transparent about food sourcing

Cons

  • Menu doesn't change much
  • Relatively expensive

Overview

Paleo On The Go is built on the Autoimmune Protocol Diet, which eliminates many ingredients like grain, beans, nightshade plants, eggs, dairy, and sugar. The menu has around 50 items, including breakfast, lunch, and dinner options. Most dishes are one or two servings, all fully-prepped and frozen for shipping.

Pricing and Plans

Paleo On The Go offers both subscriptions and one-time orders. One-time orders require a minimum of eight items. Dishes are individually priced, with discounts tied to the size of your order. You can receive recurring shipments every two, four, or eight weeks. (Weekly shipments are not available.) Box sizes with accompanying discounts are as follows:

  • 8 items: 5% discount
  • 12 items: 7% discount
  • 16 items: 9% discount

Meals We Tried

  • Homemade chicken pot pie
  • Bacon apple chicken burger with maple cranberry sauce and collard greens with smoky bacon
  • Coq au vin with herb mashed Japanese white sweet potatoes
  • Salisbury steak with mushroom gravy and onion confit cauliflower mash
  • Moo shoo pork tacos
  • German brats with sauerkraut and home fried potatoes
  • Polish stuffed cabbage rolls
  • Thai basil shrimp

Best Organic: Trifecta

Trifecta
Trifecta
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $11.42
  • Delivery Area: 50
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Trifecta employs organic ingredients and humanely raised, grass-fed meats. Plus, the company offers a comprehensive nutrition and fitness tracking service, including optional coaching services.

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Plans for keto, vegan, vegetarian, and more
  • Offers bulk meal prep items
  • Excellent mobile app

Cons

  • You can't choose your meals
  • Subscription only

Overview

Trifecta is a fitness-oriented, subscription-based meal delivery service offering flavorful meals made with high-quality ingredients. The service is fully automated; although you can set preferences, you cannot pick your individual meals. Simply pick a plan and Trifecta will take care of the rest.

Pricing and Plans

Trifecta plans are flexible. Pricing varies depending on the number of meals you want per day. The minimum order is seven lunches or dinners per week, but you can add breakfast and/or a third entrée if you like. Trifecta offers the following plans.

  • Clean: starts at $110.99 per week
  • Whole30 Approved: starts at $110.99 per week
  • Paleo: starts at $110.99 per week
  • Keto: starts at $110.99 per week
  • Vegetarian: starts at $99.99 per week
  • Vegan: starts at $99.99 per week

Meals We Tried

  • Kung pao grilled chicken with broccoli and roasted sweet potato
  • Beef skillet with roasted sweet potato and marinated cabbage
  • Herb roasted cod with walnut basil pesto and vegetables
  • Slow-cooked rosemary thyme beef with root vegetables
  • Salmon Mexican bowl with tomato salsa and vegetables
  • Ginger shrimp with herb marinated sweet potato
  • Cajun chicken andouille sausage and roasted vegetables

Best for Sustainability: Territory

Territory
Courtesy of Territory
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $11.95
  • Delivery Area: 27 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

If you live in one of the 27 states that Territory serves, you're in luck. The company's model prioritizes local sourcing and preparation, meaning not only are the meals delivered super fresh, but you're supporting the local economy and minimizing environmental impact as well.

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Large menu
  • Offers breakfast, lunch and dinner
  • Gluten-, dairy-, and sugar-free

Cons

  • Limited delivery area
  • Subscription only

Overview

Territory bills itself as a chef-powered marketplace. The company's team of dietitians collaborates with chefs across the country to design and deliver locally-sourced meals to customers within its delivery area. While the specific menu varies depending on where you live, the overarching ethos is consistent: sustainably-sourced whole foods, nutrient-dense meals, and a variety of internationally inspired flavors.

Pricing and Plans

You can select four, six, eight, 10 or 12 items for once or twice weekly delivery. Menu items are individually priced and range from around $8 to over $30. Most entrees are in the $15 to $20 range.

Meals We Tried

  • Beef birria de res with salsa rojo
  • Salmon and spinach croquette with arugula salad and lemon caper vinaigrette
  • Chicken shawarma quinoa bowl with pickled red onions and tahini sauce
  • "Sattvik" red dal kitchari with coconut yogurt and turmeric cauliflower

Final Verdict

CookUnity is the best overall oven-ready meal delivery service. Our testers were impressed with the creative, premium-quality meals, as well as the company's platform and customer service. Testers also loved the chef-collective model, which allows you to enjoy meals from some of the top culinary minds around. CookUnity's compatibility with a variety of dietary accommodations also makes it a good choice for customers with different dietary needs.

Compare the Best Meal Delivery Services

Company Starting Price Delivery Area Products Arrive Customers Can Choose Delivery Date? Free Shipping?
Best Overall
Cookunity		 $10.39 46 states Fresh Yes No
Best Value
Freshly		 $9.58 48 states Fresh Yes No
Best Gluten-Free
Epicured		 $10.29 48 states Fresh No Yes, on orders over $100
Best Keto-Friendly
Factor		 $11 48 states Fresh Yes No
Best Paleo-Friendly
Paleo On The Go		 $15.93 50 states Frozen No No
Best Organic
Trifecta		 $11.42 50 states Fresh No No
Best for Sustainability
Territory		 $11.95 27 states Fresh Yes No

Frequently Asked Questions

How Do Oven-Ready Meal Deliveries Work?

An oven-ready meal delivery company prepares meals, chills them, packages them for shipping, and partners with a delivery service to get the meals to your door. All you have to do is select a plan and meals online, receive your order, then heat and serve. Many services operate on a subscription basis, but some allow one-time orders.

How Long Do Oven-Ready Meals Stay Good For?

All meal delivery services specify the shelf-life of their meals. When checking out a particular service, review the company's FAQ for this information. In general, meals stay fresh for about four to seven days, but can be frozen for extended storage.

Can an Oven-Ready Meal Feed a Family?

Most oven-ready meal delivery services offer single-serving meals, but that doesn't mean you can't feed a family. Some services allow large orders. Territory, for instance, can deliver 12 meals twice weekly. Hungryroot is also somewhat family-friendly in its portion sizes.

Are Oven-Ready Meals Expensive?

Prices vary substantially. However, generally speaking, the cost of oven-ready meal delivery falls somewhere between home cooking and restaurant takeout. If your aim is to save time and pay less than you typically would for takeout or local restaurant delivery, an oven-ready meal delivery service will likely help.

Methodology

In the world of meal delivery services, it's not just about which company has the best prices or the fastest shipping. We tested 40 companies to find out how each one stacked up based on our rigorous analysis that scrutinized every aspect from flexibility to variety in flavor and texture, as well sustainability, nutrition, cookability, and customer service.

