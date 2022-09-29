Best Organic Meal Delivery Services of 2022

Meal delivery services have become increasingly more popular. They are convenient and easy, especially for folks who want a home-cooked meal but don't have time to find recipes or go grocery shopping. But convenience doesn't also mean sacrificing quality. We searched to find the best organic meal delivery services out there, no matter what your lifestyle or diet.

Best Overall: Sunbasket Courtesy of Sunbasket Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $9.99 per serving

$9.99 per serving Delivery Area: 46 states, excluding AK, HI, MT, ND, and parts of NM

46 states, excluding AK, HI, MT, ND, and parts of NM Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Sunbasket offers more customizations, variety and add-ons than other companies, as well as a broad range of diet options for everyone, making it the best overall organic meal delivery service. Pros Broad range of diet-specific meals

Excellent customization options for meals

Large variety of add-on snacks Cons Not many options for traditional American comfort food

Gluten-free meals are not 100% certified gluten-free Sunbasket not only caters to a variety of diets like keto, paleo and vegetarian, but it also offers customers a number of meal customization options and a commitment to sustainability. The packaging is almost all recyclable and compostable, and the company prides itself on its clear nutritional and allergen information, making it the standout in a crowded field of delivery meal kits. The globally-inspired menu gives plenty of options for folks looking to try interesting dishes like Burmese chicken with sweet potato curry or a burrito bowl al pastor with plant-based Impossible Beef. And if you are crunched for time and don't feel like cooking, Sunbasket even offers heat-and-eat prepared meals that can be warmed up in under five minutes. Pricing and Plans Meals Kits: Starts at $11.49 per serving 2 or 4 people 2 to 5 dinners a week

Fresh and Ready Meals: Starts at $9.99 per serving 1 individual meal 4 to 10 meals a week

Meals We Tried Meal Kits Sea scallops over fresh fettuccine with sun-dried tomatoes and spinach

Snapper with romesco, vegetables, and almonds

Burmese chicken and sweet potato curry

Sirloin strip tacos with zucchini scallion salsa Prepared Meals Broccoli mac and cheese

Chicken chow mein with broccoli, mushroom, and toasted garlic

Beef donburi rice bowl with edamame and kimchi-lime vegetables

Burrito bowl al pastor with plant-based Impossible Beef

Best Variety: Green Chef Green Chef Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $11.99 per serving

$11.99 per serving Delivery Area: 48 states, excluding Alaska and Hawaii

48 states, excluding Alaska and Hawaii Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Green Chef offers six different meal types, including certified gluten-free kits that are both high-quality and delicious, with detailed nutritional labels for each recipe. Pros Six different meal plans

Gluten-free certified meals

Nutritional labels included for each recipe. Cons No ability to customize

No add-ons Green Chef offers 24 different meals each week, fitting into six different diet categories, including Keto + Paleo, Vegetarian, Mediterranean, Fast & Fit, Vegan, and Gluten-Free (which is certified gluten-free and suitable for those with celiac). Included with each recipe are full nutritional labels, with more information about the meals than other companies offer. Meals range from international-inspired flavors like Cuban chicken with chimichurri sauce, Thai-style coconut shrimp soup and Moroccan carrots and rice, to more classic American comfort food like Monterey Jack burger, pork chops with shallot sauce over mashed potatoes, and creamy corn and potato chowder. Pricing and Plans Meals Kits: Starts at $11.99 per serving 2, 4 or 6 people 3 to 4 meals a week

Meals We Tried Harissa-spiced shrimp

Sesame ginger bavette steak and shrimp

Middle Eastern-style chickpea bowls

Maple glazed carrots with figs

Best for Active People: Trifecta Trifecta Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $11.49 per serving

$11.49 per serving Delivery Area: 50 states

50 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It With six different meal plans, and over 25 unique meals, Trifecta designs all its nutrient-dense, macro-balanced, fully-cooked meals in collaboration with chefs, registered dieticians and nutritionists. Pros Health-focused meals designed by chefs, dieticians and nutritionists

Various diet plan options including Whole30, keto, and paleo

Meals have a high level of nutritional transparency Cons You cannot pick the meals on most plans

Might not be suitable for picky eaters or those with multiple food allergies Trifecta is an easy solution for folks who are athletic or health-minded and looking for a time-saving meal plan made from whole ingredients with well-balanced macronutrients. There are six meal plans to pick from, including clean meal, keto, paleo, Whole30, vegan and vegetarian. Recipes include features like chicken pesto pasta and a Beyond Beef skillet and are designed by the on-staff chefs and nutritionist. A more customizable meal prep and classic meals option allows you to pick and choose meals like chicken tenders with brown rice and mixed vegetables or salmon with sweet potato and mixed vegetables; customers also have the option to add more protein, vegetables, or carbs as needed. Pricing and Plans Sample meal pricing: Starts at $11.49 per serving Options for breakfast, lunch, dinner or a third entrée for one person 5 or 7 days a week

Meals We Tried Kung pao grilled chicken with broccoli and roasted sweet potato

Beef skillet with roasted sweet potato and marinated cabbage

Herb roasted cod with walnut basil pesto and vegetables

Slow-cooked rosemary thyme beef with root vegetables

Salmon Mexican bowl with tomato salsa and vegetables

Ginger shrimp with herb marinated sweet potato

Cajun chicken andouille sausage and roasted vegetables

Best Gluten-Free: ModifyHealth Modify Health Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $11.75 per serving

$11.75 per serving Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It ModifyHealth was started by healthcare professionals with the goals of creating meals that focus on gut and digestive health. All prepared food options are gluten-free and made in a gluten-free facility. Pros All food prepared in a gluten-free facility

Two gluten-free meal plans that focus on digestive health: Mediterranean and Low-FODMAP

Low-FODMAP meal plan is certified by Monash University, the creator of the Low-FODMAP diet Cons You cannot pick mix and match meals from the Mediterranean and Low-FODMAP plan

Lots of unnecessary educational material included in kits ModifyHealth focuses on two particular diets, the Mediterranean and the Low-FODMAP diet, both of which are low in sodium, gluten-free and made in an entirely gluten-free facility. With a clinical advisory board of medical experts, ModifyHealth's meals, like BBQ pulled chicken with broccoli and roasted potatoes, kale pesto pasta, and steak with chimichurri sauce and grilled peppers, are designed specifically for wellness and gut health. ModifyHealth is Monash University Low-FODMAP certified, and the fully prepared heat-and-serve meal plans include an option to consult with a dietitian. Pricing and Plans Sample meal pricing: Starts at $9.95 per breakfast and $12.95 per entrée Weekly subscriptions with no minimum entrée orders

Meals We Tried Greek chicken and rice

Longevity stew with black-eyed peas and kale

Shrimp chimichurri with black beans and rice

Lemon thyme chicken with tahini cauliflower and za'atar quinoa

Blackened salmon with quinoa, broccoli, and red bell pepper

Roasted pistachio salmon with white beans and kale

Best Plant-Based: Purple Carrot Purple Carrot Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $11 per serving

$11 per serving Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Prepared meals are frozen, meal kits are fresh Why You Should Try It Purple Carrot's philosophy of pro-plant meals means you get a good variety of vegan meal selections (both fully cooked meals and ready-to-cook meal kits) as well as additional options of add-on items offered through the company's "plantry." Pros Selection of fully cooked frozen meals or meal kits

Ability to select add-on items

Monthly celebration box options include three-course meals for two Cons No customization or ingredient substitutions

Not ideal for those with allergies, as food is processed in facilities that also process nuts, gluten and wheat Purple Carrot offers completely plant-based meals, both as frozen, fully cooked ready-to-eat meals as well as meal kits for you to make at home. Expect a wide variety of plant-based meals ranging from comfort food like eggplant parmesan, spicy buffalo tofu bowls and chili mac, to international-inspired meals like black sesame gnocchi or roasted sweet potato tacos. It even offers a different monthly celebration kit, which includes a three-course meal for two people, a great way to celebrate a special event like a birthday or treat yourself during the week. Pricing and Plans Fully Cooked Frozen Meals: Starts at $12.99 per serving Single serving per meal 6, 8, or 10 meals per week

Meal Kits: Starts at $11.00 per serving 2 or 4 servings per meal 2 or 3 meals a week

Celebration Kits $75 for 3-course meal For 2 people Offers 1 per month

Meals We Tried Meal Kits: Sesame orange tofu with roasted green beans and sticky rice

Curry roasted cauliflower with masala chickpeas and ginger cucumber salsa

Rajas tacos with avocado and roasted corn salsa Prepared Meals: Peanut noodles with gingered edamame and braised tofu

Creamy mac and cheese with peso peas and sun dried tomatoes

Spelt risotto with summer vegetable caponata

Chilled curried chickpea salad with dates and quinoa red pepper pilaf

Tofu palak paneer with carrot biryani

Best for Customization: RealEats Real Eats Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $10.79 per serving

$10.79 per serving Delivery Area: East Coast

East Coast Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It RealEats offers true customization on all its meals, allowing you to substitute and swap proteins, grains, and vegetables to create the meal you want. Pros All meals can be customized with your choice of protein, grain, and vegetable

Prepared meals ready in 6 minutes or less

Over 30 meals to choose from Cons Meals vacuum sealed and cooked in plastic, which some may not like

Delivery isn't available in all states RealEats was founded by a Michelin-starred chef and features ready-to-eat meals that are vacuum sealed in plastic for easy warming in boiling water or in the microwave. Each meal allows you to easily swap out the protein, carbs, or vegetables, along with detailed information about macronutrient data as well as allergen information. Mix-and-match meals like southern BBQ steak with honey glazed carrots and mac and cheese or chicken tikka masala with vegetable korma can be easily customized by swapping out the vegetables for loaded cauliflower mash or Mexican sweet corn, making this the ideal meal plan for picky eaters. Pricing and Plans Sample meal pricing: Starts at $10.79 per meal 4, 6, 8, or 12 meals per week

Meals We Tried Green chili beef, Mexican street corn, and steamed brown rice

Citrus miso salmon, honey glazed carrots, and quinoa with lemon

Saag paneer, chana masala, and saffron basmati rice

Peppercorn steak, honey glazed carrots, and creamy parmesan risotto