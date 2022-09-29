Lifestyle Kitchen Best Organic Meal Delivery Services Sunbasket has the best organic options for home delivery. By Food & Wine Editors Published on September 29, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: istetiana / Getty Images Meal delivery services have become increasingly more popular. They are convenient and easy, especially for folks who want a home-cooked meal but don't have time to find recipes or go grocery shopping. But convenience doesn't also mean sacrificing quality. We searched to find the best organic meal delivery services out there, no matter what your lifestyle or diet. Best Organic Meal Delivery Services of 2022 Best Overall: Sunbasket Best Variety: Green Chef Best for Active People: Trifecta Best Gluten-Free: ModifyHealth Best Plant-Based: Purple Carrot Best for Customization: RealEats Best Meal Kits: Hungryroot Best Overall: Sunbasket Courtesy of Sunbasket Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $9.99 per servingDelivery Area: 46 states, excluding AK, HI, MT, ND, and parts of NMProducts Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Sunbasket offers more customizations, variety and add-ons than other companies, as well as a broad range of diet options for everyone, making it the best overall organic meal delivery service. Pros Broad range of diet-specific mealsExcellent customization options for mealsLarge variety of add-on snacks Cons Not many options for traditional American comfort food Gluten-free meals are not 100% certified gluten-free Sunbasket not only caters to a variety of diets like keto, paleo and vegetarian, but it also offers customers a number of meal customization options and a commitment to sustainability. The packaging is almost all recyclable and compostable, and the company prides itself on its clear nutritional and allergen information, making it the standout in a crowded field of delivery meal kits. The globally-inspired menu gives plenty of options for folks looking to try interesting dishes like Burmese chicken with sweet potato curry or a burrito bowl al pastor with plant-based Impossible Beef. And if you are crunched for time and don't feel like cooking, Sunbasket even offers heat-and-eat prepared meals that can be warmed up in under five minutes. Pricing and Plans Meals Kits:Starts at $11.49 per serving 2 or 4 people 2 to 5 dinners a weekFresh and Ready Meals: Starts at $9.99 per serving1 individual meal4 to 10 meals a week Meals We Tried Meal Kits Sea scallops over fresh fettuccine with sun-dried tomatoes and spinachSnapper with romesco, vegetables, and almondsBurmese chicken and sweet potato currySirloin strip tacos with zucchini scallion salsa Prepared Meals Broccoli mac and cheeseChicken chow mein with broccoli, mushroom, and toasted garlicBeef donburi rice bowl with edamame and kimchi-lime vegetablesBurrito bowl al pastor with plant-based Impossible Beef Best Variety: Green Chef Green Chef Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $11.99 per servingDelivery Area: 48 states, excluding Alaska and HawaiiProducts Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Green Chef offers six different meal types, including certified gluten-free kits that are both high-quality and delicious, with detailed nutritional labels for each recipe. Pros Six different meal plansGluten-free certified mealsNutritional labels included for each recipe. Cons No ability to customizeNo add-ons Green Chef offers 24 different meals each week, fitting into six different diet categories, including Keto + Paleo, Vegetarian, Mediterranean, Fast & Fit, Vegan, and Gluten-Free (which is certified gluten-free and suitable for those with celiac). Included with each recipe are full nutritional labels, with more information about the meals than other companies offer. Meals range from international-inspired flavors like Cuban chicken with chimichurri sauce, Thai-style coconut shrimp soup and Moroccan carrots and rice, to more classic American comfort food like Monterey Jack burger, pork chops with shallot sauce over mashed potatoes, and creamy corn and potato chowder. Pricing and Plans Meals Kits:Starts at $11.99 per serving 2, 4 or 6 people3 to 4 meals a week Meals We Tried Harissa-spiced shrimp Sesame ginger bavette steak and shrimp Middle Eastern-style chickpea bowls Maple glazed carrots with figs Best for Active People: Trifecta Trifecta Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $11.49 per servingDelivery Area: 50 statesProducts Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It With six different meal plans, and over 25 unique meals, Trifecta designs all its nutrient-dense, macro-balanced, fully-cooked meals in collaboration with chefs, registered dieticians and nutritionists. Pros Health-focused meals designed by chefs, dieticians and nutritionistsVarious diet plan options including Whole30, keto, and paleoMeals have a high level of nutritional transparency Cons You cannot pick the meals on most plansMight not be suitable for picky eaters or those with multiple food allergies Trifecta is an easy solution for folks who are athletic or health-minded and looking for a time-saving meal plan made from whole ingredients with well-balanced macronutrients. There are six meal plans to pick from, including clean meal, keto, paleo, Whole30, vegan and vegetarian. Recipes include features like chicken pesto pasta and a Beyond Beef skillet and are designed by the on-staff chefs and nutritionist. A more customizable meal prep and classic meals option allows you to pick and choose meals like chicken tenders with brown rice and mixed vegetables or salmon with sweet potato and mixed vegetables; customers also have the option to add more protein, vegetables, or carbs as needed. Pricing and Plans Sample meal pricing:Starts at $11.49 per serving Options for breakfast, lunch, dinner or a third entrée for one person 5 or 7 days a week Meals We Tried Kung pao grilled chicken with broccoli and roasted sweet potatoBeef skillet with roasted sweet potato and marinated cabbageHerb roasted cod with walnut basil pesto and vegetablesSlow-cooked rosemary thyme beef with root vegetablesSalmon Mexican bowl with tomato salsa and vegetablesGinger shrimp with herb marinated sweet potatoCajun chicken andouille sausage and roasted vegetables Best Gluten-Free: ModifyHealth Modify Health Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $11.75 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It ModifyHealth was started by healthcare professionals with the goals of creating meals that focus on gut and digestive health. All prepared food options are gluten-free and made in a gluten-free facility. Pros All food prepared in a gluten-free facilityTwo gluten-free meal plans that focus on digestive health: Mediterranean and Low-FODMAPLow-FODMAP meal plan is certified by Monash University, the creator of the Low-FODMAP diet Cons You cannot pick mix and match meals from the Mediterranean and Low-FODMAP planLots of unnecessary educational material included in kits ModifyHealth focuses on two particular diets, the Mediterranean and the Low-FODMAP diet, both of which are low in sodium, gluten-free and made in an entirely gluten-free facility. With a clinical advisory board of medical experts, ModifyHealth's meals, like BBQ pulled chicken with broccoli and roasted potatoes, kale pesto pasta, and steak with chimichurri sauce and grilled peppers, are designed specifically for wellness and gut health. ModifyHealth is Monash University Low-FODMAP certified, and the fully prepared heat-and-serve meal plans include an option to consult with a dietitian. Pricing and Plans Sample meal pricing:Starts at $9.95 per breakfast and $12.95 per entrée Weekly subscriptions with no minimum entrée orders Meals We Tried Greek chicken and riceLongevity stew with black-eyed peas and kaleShrimp chimichurri with black beans and riceLemon thyme chicken with tahini cauliflower and za'atar quinoaBlackened salmon with quinoa, broccoli, and red bell pepperRoasted pistachio salmon with white beans and kale Best Plant-Based: Purple Carrot Purple Carrot Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $11 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: Prepared meals are frozen, meal kits are fresh Why You Should Try It Purple Carrot's philosophy of pro-plant meals means you get a good variety of vegan meal selections (both fully cooked meals and ready-to-cook meal kits) as well as additional options of add-on items offered through the company's "plantry." Pros Selection of fully cooked frozen meals or meal kitsAbility to select add-on itemsMonthly celebration box options include three-course meals for two Cons No customization or ingredient substitutionsNot ideal for those with allergies, as food is processed in facilities that also process nuts, gluten and wheat Purple Carrot offers completely plant-based meals, both as frozen, fully cooked ready-to-eat meals as well as meal kits for you to make at home. Expect a wide variety of plant-based meals ranging from comfort food like eggplant parmesan, spicy buffalo tofu bowls and chili mac, to international-inspired meals like black sesame gnocchi or roasted sweet potato tacos. It even offers a different monthly celebration kit, which includes a three-course meal for two people, a great way to celebrate a special event like a birthday or treat yourself during the week. Pricing and Plans Fully Cooked Frozen Meals:Starts at $12.99 per serving Single serving per meal6, 8, or 10 meals per weekMeal Kits:Starts at $11.00 per serving2 or 4 servings per meal2 or 3 meals a weekCelebration Kits$75 for 3-course mealFor 2 peopleOffers 1 per month Meals We Tried Meal Kits: Sesame orange tofu with roasted green beans and sticky riceCurry roasted cauliflower with masala chickpeas and ginger cucumber salsaRajas tacos with avocado and roasted corn salsa Prepared Meals: Peanut noodles with gingered edamame and braised tofuCreamy mac and cheese with peso peas and sun dried tomatoesSpelt risotto with summer vegetable caponataChilled curried chickpea salad with dates and quinoa red pepper pilafTofu palak paneer with carrot biryani Best for Customization: RealEats Real Eats Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $10.79 per servingDelivery Area: East CoastProducts Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It RealEats offers true customization on all its meals, allowing you to substitute and swap proteins, grains, and vegetables to create the meal you want. Pros All meals can be customized with your choice of protein, grain, and vegetablePrepared meals ready in 6 minutes or lessOver 30 meals to choose from Cons Meals vacuum sealed and cooked in plastic, which some may not likeDelivery isn't available in all states RealEats was founded by a Michelin-starred chef and features ready-to-eat meals that are vacuum sealed in plastic for easy warming in boiling water or in the microwave. Each meal allows you to easily swap out the protein, carbs, or vegetables, along with detailed information about macronutrient data as well as allergen information. Mix-and-match meals like southern BBQ steak with honey glazed carrots and mac and cheese or chicken tikka masala with vegetable korma can be easily customized by swapping out the vegetables for loaded cauliflower mash or Mexican sweet corn, making this the ideal meal plan for picky eaters. Pricing and Plans Sample meal pricing:Starts at $10.79 per meal 4, 6, 8, or 12 meals per week Meals We Tried Green chili beef, Mexican street corn, and steamed brown riceCitrus miso salmon, honey glazed carrots, and quinoa with lemonSaag paneer, chana masala, and saffron basmati ricePeppercorn steak, honey glazed carrots, and creamy parmesan risotto Best Meal Kits: Hungryroot Courtesy of Hungryroot Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $9.69Delivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Hungryroot delivers groceries and ingredients designed to be used in multiple meals, along with curated recipes, which allow you to mix and match ingredients received, making it the ultimate flexible meal kit. Pros Ingredients can be used in multiple recipesSnacks can be includedCan accommodate various diets Cons Not as straightforward as other meal kitsRecipes are not super innovative Unlike other meal delivery services, Hungryroot doesn't provide you with a set group of ingredients to make one meal. Instead, it's a bit of a hybrid grocery delivery service; you initially start with a quiz asking about the food you like and your eating habits, and then you receive ingredients, along with a selection of recipes that utilizes those ingredients. If you don't like being locked into set recipes for a typical meal delivery service and prefer to freeform and spontaneously cook, Hungryroot is a great option. Pricing and Plans Meal kits:Starts at $9.69 per meal 2 or 4 serving recipes6, 8, 10, 12, 14, or 16 servings per week Meals We Tried Spinach artichoke and mushroom tortelloni Roasted salmon and sweet potato on Brussels Southwest chicken and rainbow veggie tacos Thai peanut beef and broccoli stir-fry Final Verdict The competitive nature of meal delivery services means there are myriad choices you can make. We found Sunbasket to be the best organic meal delivery service because of the broad variety of meals that it offers, as well as the number of specialty diets it caters to, including paleo, keto, and vegetarian. It also has a wide selection of internationally-flavored meals, which will keep even the most sophisticated palate excited for the next week's delivery. Compare the Best Meal Delivery Services Company Starting Price Delivery Area Products Arrive Customers Can Choose Delivery Date? Free Shipping? Best Overall Sunbasket $9.99 per serving 46 states, (excluding AK, HI, MT, ND, and parts of NM) Fresh Yes No Best Variety Green Chef $11.99 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No Best for Active People Trifecta $11.49 per serving 50 states Fresh No No Best Gluten-Free ModifyHealth $11.75 per serving 48 states Fresh No Yes Best Plant-Based Purple Carrot $11 per serving 48 states Fresh kits, frozen prepared No No Best for Customization RealEats $10.79 per serving East Coast Fresh No No Best Meal Kits Hungryroot $9.69 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes Yes, or orders over $70 Frequently Asked Questions How Do You Know if an Organic Meal Delivery Service is Certified Organic? Companies that are certified organic will often state that on their website. Companies will also often include statements about organic certification in any literature included in the meal kit. If you cannot locate the information on the website easily, navigate to the bottom and find the FAQ tab, which often will have details about the organic ingredients and certification. Lastly, you can reach out to customer service and ask about the company's organic credentials. Do Organic Meal Delivery Services Help You Lose Weight? Organic meal delivery services aren't necessarily designed to help you lose weight, though some do have specific weight loss meal plans with limited calories per serving. However, all meal kits or fully prepared meal delivery services can help with weight loss if portion control is a concern, as the meal kit and prepared meals only allow for a specific number of servings per delivery. Can I Customize an Organic Meal Delivery? Some companies allow you to customize your meal delivery choice, while others do not. Check the meal delivery service that you are interested in and see what kind of customizations are available. Are Organic Meal Delivery Services Safe for Food Allergies? Some organic meal delivery services are better at dealing with food allergies while others lack detailed information. Check with the meal delivery services you are interested in to see what food allergies are accommodated, whether allergens are listed in the meals that are offered, and if you can customize or specify food allergies when selecting a plan. Methodology We tested and tried 40 different meal delivery services to find the best organic home delivery meal service. We prepared and tasted multiple meals from each service, and then evaluated the meals based on taste and ease of preparation. We also factored in the customer experience, nutritional transparency, variety, sustainability of the packaging and ingredient sourcing, as well as whether the company has a family focus or not. 