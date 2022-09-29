Best Organic Meal Delivery Services

Sunbasket has the best organic options for home delivery.

By Food & Wine Editors
Published on September 29, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Dinner table with delicious healthy organic homemade dishes
Photo: istetiana / Getty Images

Meal delivery services have become increasingly more popular. They are convenient and easy, especially for folks who want a home-cooked meal but don't have time to find recipes or go grocery shopping. But convenience doesn't also mean sacrificing quality. We searched to find the best organic meal delivery services out there, no matter what your lifestyle or diet.

Best Organic Meal Delivery Services of 2022

Best Overall: Sunbasket

Sunbasket
Courtesy of Sunbasket
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $9.99 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 46 states, excluding AK, HI, MT, ND, and parts of NM
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Sunbasket offers more customizations, variety and add-ons than other companies, as well as a broad range of diet options for everyone, making it the best overall organic meal delivery service.

Pros

  • Broad range of diet-specific meals
  • Excellent customization options for meals
  • Large variety of add-on snacks

Cons

  • Not many options for traditional American comfort food
  • Gluten-free meals are not 100% certified gluten-free

Sunbasket not only caters to a variety of diets like keto, paleo and vegetarian, but it also offers customers a number of meal customization options and a commitment to sustainability. The packaging is almost all recyclable and compostable, and the company prides itself on its clear nutritional and allergen information, making it the standout in a crowded field of delivery meal kits.

The globally-inspired menu gives plenty of options for folks looking to try interesting dishes like Burmese chicken with sweet potato curry or a burrito bowl al pastor with plant-based Impossible Beef. And if you are crunched for time and don't feel like cooking, Sunbasket even offers heat-and-eat prepared meals that can be warmed up in under five minutes.

Pricing and Plans

  • Meals Kits:
    • Starts at $11.49 per serving
    • 2 or 4 people
    • 2 to 5 dinners a week
  • Fresh and Ready Meals:
    • Starts at $9.99 per serving
    • 1 individual meal
    • 4 to 10 meals a week

Meals We Tried

Meal Kits

  • Sea scallops over fresh fettuccine with sun-dried tomatoes and spinach
  • Snapper with romesco, vegetables, and almonds
  • Burmese chicken and sweet potato curry
  • Sirloin strip tacos with zucchini scallion salsa

Prepared Meals

  • Broccoli mac and cheese
  • Chicken chow mein with broccoli, mushroom, and toasted garlic
  • Beef donburi rice bowl with edamame and kimchi-lime vegetables
  • Burrito bowl al pastor with plant-based Impossible Beef

Best Variety: Green Chef

Green Chef
Green Chef
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $11.99 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states, excluding Alaska and Hawaii
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Green Chef offers six different meal types, including certified gluten-free kits that are both high-quality and delicious, with detailed nutritional labels for each recipe.

Pros

  • Six different meal plans
  • Gluten-free certified meals
  • Nutritional labels included for each recipe.

Cons

  • No ability to customize
  • No add-ons

Green Chef offers 24 different meals each week, fitting into six different diet categories, including Keto + Paleo, Vegetarian, Mediterranean, Fast & Fit, Vegan, and Gluten-Free (which is certified gluten-free and suitable for those with celiac). Included with each recipe are full nutritional labels, with more information about the meals than other companies offer.

Meals range from international-inspired flavors like Cuban chicken with chimichurri sauce, Thai-style coconut shrimp soup and Moroccan carrots and rice, to more classic American comfort food like Monterey Jack burger, pork chops with shallot sauce over mashed potatoes, and creamy corn and potato chowder.

Pricing and Plans

  • Meals Kits:
    • Starts at $11.99 per serving
    • 2, 4 or 6 people
    • 3 to 4 meals a week

Meals We Tried

  • Harissa-spiced shrimp
  • Sesame ginger bavette steak and shrimp
  • Middle Eastern-style chickpea bowls
  • Maple glazed carrots with figs

Best for Active People: Trifecta

Trifecta
Trifecta
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $11.49 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 50 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

With six different meal plans, and over 25 unique meals, Trifecta designs all its nutrient-dense, macro-balanced, fully-cooked meals in collaboration with chefs, registered dieticians and nutritionists.

Pros

  • Health-focused meals designed by chefs, dieticians and nutritionists
  • Various diet plan options including Whole30, keto, and paleo
  • Meals have a high level of nutritional transparency

Cons

  • You cannot pick the meals on most plans
  • Might not be suitable for picky eaters or those with multiple food allergies

Trifecta is an easy solution for folks who are athletic or health-minded and looking for a time-saving meal plan made from whole ingredients with well-balanced macronutrients. There are six meal plans to pick from, including clean meal, keto, paleo, Whole30, vegan and vegetarian.

Recipes include features like chicken pesto pasta and a Beyond Beef skillet and are designed by the on-staff chefs and nutritionist. A more customizable meal prep and classic meals option allows you to pick and choose meals like chicken tenders with brown rice and mixed vegetables or salmon with sweet potato and mixed vegetables; customers also have the option to add more protein, vegetables, or carbs as needed.

Pricing and Plans

  • Sample meal pricing:
    • Starts at $11.49 per serving
    • Options for breakfast, lunch, dinner or a third entrée for one person
    • 5 or 7 days a week

Meals We Tried

  • Kung pao grilled chicken with broccoli and roasted sweet potato
  • Beef skillet with roasted sweet potato and marinated cabbage
  • Herb roasted cod with walnut basil pesto and vegetables
  • Slow-cooked rosemary thyme beef with root vegetables
  • Salmon Mexican bowl with tomato salsa and vegetables
  • Ginger shrimp with herb marinated sweet potato
  • Cajun chicken andouille sausage and roasted vegetables

Best Gluten-Free: ModifyHealth

Modify Health
Modify Health
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $11.75 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

ModifyHealth was started by healthcare professionals with the goals of creating meals that focus on gut and digestive health. All prepared food options are gluten-free and made in a gluten-free facility.

Pros

  • All food prepared in a gluten-free facility
  • Two gluten-free meal plans that focus on digestive health: Mediterranean and Low-FODMAP
  • Low-FODMAP meal plan is certified by Monash University, the creator of the Low-FODMAP diet

Cons

  • You cannot pick mix and match meals from the Mediterranean and Low-FODMAP plan
  • Lots of unnecessary educational material included in kits

ModifyHealth focuses on two particular diets, the Mediterranean and the Low-FODMAP diet, both of which are low in sodium, gluten-free and made in an entirely gluten-free facility. With a clinical advisory board of medical experts, ModifyHealth's meals, like BBQ pulled chicken with broccoli and roasted potatoes, kale pesto pasta, and steak with chimichurri sauce and grilled peppers, are designed specifically for wellness and gut health. ModifyHealth is Monash University Low-FODMAP certified, and the fully prepared heat-and-serve meal plans include an option to consult with a dietitian.

Pricing and Plans

  • Sample meal pricing:
    • Starts at $9.95 per breakfast and $12.95 per entrée
    • Weekly subscriptions with no minimum entrée orders

Meals We Tried

  • Greek chicken and rice
  • Longevity stew with black-eyed peas and kale
  • Shrimp chimichurri with black beans and rice
  • Lemon thyme chicken with tahini cauliflower and za'atar quinoa
  • Blackened salmon with quinoa, broccoli, and red bell pepper
  • Roasted pistachio salmon with white beans and kale

Best Plant-Based: Purple Carrot

Purple Carrot Logo
Purple Carrot
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $11 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Prepared meals are frozen, meal kits are fresh

Why You Should Try It

Purple Carrot's philosophy of pro-plant meals means you get a good variety of vegan meal selections (both fully cooked meals and ready-to-cook meal kits) as well as additional options of add-on items offered through the company's "plantry."

Pros

  • Selection of fully cooked frozen meals or meal kits
  • Ability to select add-on items
  • Monthly celebration box options include three-course meals for two

Cons

  • No customization or ingredient substitutions
  • Not ideal for those with allergies, as food is processed in facilities that also process nuts, gluten and wheat

Purple Carrot offers completely plant-based meals, both as frozen, fully cooked ready-to-eat meals as well as meal kits for you to make at home. Expect a wide variety of plant-based meals ranging from comfort food like eggplant parmesan, spicy buffalo tofu bowls and chili mac, to international-inspired meals like black sesame gnocchi or roasted sweet potato tacos. It even offers a different monthly celebration kit, which includes a three-course meal for two people, a great way to celebrate a special event like a birthday or treat yourself during the week.

Pricing and Plans

  • Fully Cooked Frozen Meals:
    • Starts at $12.99 per serving
    • Single serving per meal
    • 6, 8, or 10 meals per week
  • Meal Kits:
    • Starts at $11.00 per serving
    • 2 or 4 servings per meal
    • 2 or 3 meals a week
  • Celebration Kits
    • $75 for 3-course meal
    • For 2 people
    • Offers 1 per month

Meals We Tried

Meal Kits:

  • Sesame orange tofu with roasted green beans and sticky rice
  • Curry roasted cauliflower with masala chickpeas and ginger cucumber salsa
  • Rajas tacos with avocado and roasted corn salsa

Prepared Meals:

  • Peanut noodles with gingered edamame and braised tofu
  • Creamy mac and cheese with peso peas and sun dried tomatoes
  • Spelt risotto with summer vegetable caponata
  • Chilled curried chickpea salad with dates and quinoa red pepper pilaf
  • Tofu palak paneer with carrot biryani

Best for Customization: RealEats

Real Eats logo
Real Eats
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $10.79 per serving
  • Delivery Area: East Coast
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

RealEats offers true customization on all its meals, allowing you to substitute and swap proteins, grains, and vegetables to create the meal you want.

Pros

  • All meals can be customized with your choice of protein, grain, and vegetable
  • Prepared meals ready in 6 minutes or less
  • Over 30 meals to choose from

Cons

  • Meals vacuum sealed and cooked in plastic, which some may not like
  • Delivery isn't available in all states

RealEats was founded by a Michelin-starred chef and features ready-to-eat meals that are vacuum sealed in plastic for easy warming in boiling water or in the microwave. Each meal allows you to easily swap out the protein, carbs, or vegetables, along with detailed information about macronutrient data as well as allergen information.

Mix-and-match meals like southern BBQ steak with honey glazed carrots and mac and cheese or chicken tikka masala with vegetable korma can be easily customized by swapping out the vegetables for loaded cauliflower mash or Mexican sweet corn, making this the ideal meal plan for picky eaters.

Pricing and Plans

  • Sample meal pricing:
    • Starts at $10.79 per meal
    • 4, 6, 8, or 12 meals per week

Meals We Tried

  • Green chili beef, Mexican street corn, and steamed brown rice
  • Citrus miso salmon, honey glazed carrots, and quinoa with lemon
  • Saag paneer, chana masala, and saffron basmati rice
  • Peppercorn steak, honey glazed carrots, and creamy parmesan risotto

Best Meal Kits: Hungryroot

Hungryroot
Courtesy of Hungryroot
Sign Up Now

Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $9.69
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Hungryroot delivers groceries and ingredients designed to be used in multiple meals, along with curated recipes, which allow you to mix and match ingredients received, making it the ultimate flexible meal kit.

Pros

  • Ingredients can be used in multiple recipes
  • Snacks can be included
  • Can accommodate various diets

Cons

  • Not as straightforward as other meal kits
  • Recipes are not super innovative

Unlike other meal delivery services, Hungryroot doesn't provide you with a set group of ingredients to make one meal. Instead, it's a bit of a hybrid grocery delivery service; you initially start with a quiz asking about the food you like and your eating habits, and then you receive ingredients, along with a selection of recipes that utilizes those ingredients. If you don't like being locked into set recipes for a typical meal delivery service and prefer to freeform and spontaneously cook, Hungryroot is a great option.

Pricing and Plans

  • Meal kits:
    • Starts at $9.69 per meal
  • 2 or 4 serving recipes
    • 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, or 16 servings per week

Meals We Tried

  • Spinach artichoke and mushroom tortelloni
  • Roasted salmon and sweet potato on Brussels
  • Southwest chicken and rainbow veggie tacos
  • Thai peanut beef and broccoli stir-fry

Final Verdict

The competitive nature of meal delivery services means there are myriad choices you can make. We found Sunbasket to be the best organic meal delivery service because of the broad variety of meals that it offers, as well as the number of specialty diets it caters to, including paleo, keto, and vegetarian. It also has a wide selection of internationally-flavored meals, which will keep even the most sophisticated palate excited for the next week's delivery.

Compare the Best Meal Delivery Services

Company Starting Price Delivery Area Products Arrive Customers Can Choose Delivery Date? Free Shipping?
Best Overall
Sunbasket		 $9.99 per serving 46 states, (excluding AK, HI, MT, ND, and parts of NM) Fresh Yes No
Best Variety
Green Chef		 $11.99 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes No
Best for Active People
Trifecta		 $11.49 per serving 50 states Fresh No No
Best Gluten-Free
ModifyHealth		 $11.75 per serving 48 states Fresh No Yes
Best Plant-Based
Purple Carrot		 $11 per serving 48 states Fresh kits, frozen prepared No No
Best for Customization
RealEats		 $10.79 per serving East Coast Fresh No No
Best Meal Kits
Hungryroot		 $9.69 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes Yes, or orders over $70

Frequently Asked Questions

How Do You Know if an Organic Meal Delivery Service is Certified Organic?

Companies that are certified organic will often state that on their website. Companies will also often include statements about organic certification in any literature included in the meal kit. If you cannot locate the information on the website easily, navigate to the bottom and find the FAQ tab, which often will have details about the organic ingredients and certification. Lastly, you can reach out to customer service and ask about the company's organic credentials.

Do Organic Meal Delivery Services Help You Lose Weight?

Organic meal delivery services aren't necessarily designed to help you lose weight, though some do have specific weight loss meal plans with limited calories per serving. However, all meal kits or fully prepared meal delivery services can help with weight loss if portion control is a concern, as the meal kit and prepared meals only allow for a specific number of servings per delivery.

Can I Customize an Organic Meal Delivery?

Some companies allow you to customize your meal delivery choice, while others do not. Check the meal delivery service that you are interested in and see what kind of customizations are available.

Are Organic Meal Delivery Services Safe for Food Allergies?

Some organic meal delivery services are better at dealing with food allergies while others lack detailed information. Check with the meal delivery services you are interested in to see what food allergies are accommodated, whether allergens are listed in the meals that are offered, and if you can customize or specify food allergies when selecting a plan.

Methodology

We tested and tried 40 different meal delivery services to find the best organic home delivery meal service. We prepared and tasted multiple meals from each service, and then evaluated the meals based on taste and ease of preparation. We also factored in the customer experience, nutritional transparency, variety, sustainability of the packaging and ingredient sourcing, as well as whether the company has a family focus or not. Finally, we reached out to each company to inquire about its mission statement and compared it to our own experiences to determine whether they lived up to their company philosophy.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Baked Salmon fillet
Best Gourmet Meal Delivery Services
Salad in Bowl
Best Meal Delivery Services
Plastic containers with delicious food on gray background
Best Oven-Ready Meal Delivery Services
Healthy gluten free meal
Best Gluten-Free Meal Delivery Services
Plate of cabbage wraps
Best Vegan Meal Delivery Services of 2022
Steak with Asparagus
Best Meat Subscription Boxes
Wine glasses with different types of wine
Best Wine Delivery Services
Close up of Orange Cut open with peel on cutting board
Best Cocktail Kits
best wine subscriptions
Best Wine Subscription Services
vegetarian meal kits
Best Vegetarian Meal Delivery Services
Groceries from Hungryroot
I Turned to Hungryroot to Simplify Cooking with Fresh Ingredients—and They Delivered (Literally)
grocery delivery hello fresh market
Best Online Grocery Delivery Services of 2022
Best Meal Kit Delivery
The 20 Best Online Meal Kit Delivery Services for Every Home Cook
PureFish seafood delivery
Best Seafood Delivery Services
Cocktail being poured from a metal cocktail shaker into a stylish glass
Best Alcohol Delivery Services
Best Bread Machines of 2022
We Tested the 6 Best Bread Machines for Home Kitchens