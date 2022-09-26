The Best Olive Oil Dispensers for Perfect Pours

When picking out an olive oil dispenser, you'll want to first consider what material it's made of, as some provide more protection against oxidation than others. Other key attributes we considered for this list were capacity and pouring spout style. The functional but beautiful Emile Henry Olive Oil Cruet takes the title of Best Overall. Read on to learn what makes it stand out and for more of the best olive oil dispensers of 2022.

"When choosing a container to decant olive oil, selecting a container that offers the greatest protection from light, heat, and the air is essential," says Lisa Pollack, an olive oil specialist and education ambassador for Corto . Too much exposure to any of these elements can make your oil go rancid in as quickly as a matter of days.

Olive oil dispensers are a must-have kitchen item if you buy your olive oil in bulk or if you simply prefer a more stylish alternative to a branded bottle. These containers are often equipped with pouring spouts that allow you to easily drizzle your favorite olive oil into a frying pan or over a plate of grilled meats, and can also be set on the dinner table so you can have dippable olive oil within reach.

Best Overall: Emile Henry Olive Oil Cruet Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Also available at Food52. Pros: High-fired Burgundian clay makes this cruet very durable and easy to maintain. It also comes with a 10-year warranty. Cons: It's on the pricier side. Some colors may be difficult to find. Emile Henry is once of France's most renowned manufacturers of kitchenware, so it's no surprise that its olive oil cruet is our top choice. Made of the brand's signature high-fired Burgundian clay, this opaque ceramic bottle is ultra durable and its glaze stands up well to daily wear and tear. This bottle holds up to 13.5 ounces of oil and comes equipped with an anti-drip pourer, so you don't end up with a greasy oil ring on your countertop after drizzling oil into your saute pan or over your favorite plate of pasta. Available in a handful of colors, this bottle can match your kitchen decor, or you can opt for a plain white version to keep it neutral. When it comes time to clean your cruet, you can use a bottle brush to wash it by hand or simply pop it in the dishwasher. Price at time of publish: $53 Material: High-fired Burgundian clay

Best Value: Aozita Glass Olive Oil Dispenser Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Pros: Amber glass offers some protection against oxidation. The dispenser also comes with a funnel and multiple spouts. Cons: Glass isn't as effective at protecting oil from light. For a wallet-friendly option that does the job well, turn to Aozita's affordable glass dispenser. The shatter-resistant, food-safe glass has an amber tint that will help protect your olive oil from light so it doesn't oxidize quickly. The two included spouts offer two different styles of pouring, and it also comes with a stainless steel funnel for hassle-free refilling and two screw-top caps for longer-term storage. To clean, you can place both the bottle and spout in the dishwasher, but be sure to make sure each piece is completely dry before refiling it with oil. Price at time of publish: $17 Material: Glass

Best Ceramic: Sweejar Porcelain Olive Oil Dispenser Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Pros: This simple ceramic bottle is available in multiple sizes and colors. It also comes with two pouring spouts. Cons: The quality of the ceramic material isn't as sturdy as higher-end models. French- or Italian-made ceramic olive oil cruets can be quite expensive, so if you like the functionality of ceramic but want a more affordable price point, consider this model by Sweejar up to the task. It comes in two capacities (15.5 ounces or 24 ounces) and over a dozen colors, so you can add pick one that goes will with your kitchen aesthetic. The two included pouring spouts also provide a fairly airtight seal to keep your oil fresh, and all pieces are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Price at time of publish: $22 Material: Ceramic

Best Stainless Steel: Olipac Chic Stainless Steel Cruet with Pourer Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Also available at Food52. Pros: Clean lines let this simple stainless cruet blend into your kitchen. It's also dishwasher safe. Cons: Some may find it feels flimsy because it's so lightweight. Durable and easy to clean, stainless steel is a wonderful choice for kitchenware. The Olipac Chic Stainless Steel Cruet consists of 18/10 stainless steel, the same grade as high-end multiclad cookware. With its sleek lines, it fits right into most kitchen themes and also offers plenty of protection from light and air. This model is just 8.5 ounces, a great size to have on the table for drizzling over your plate, but it also comes in a more generous 17-ounce size as well (perfect for keeping oil you intend to cook with). It features a practical drop-saver pourer cap to help measure out your oil and to offer further protection against oxidation. To clean, simply run this dispenser through the dishwasher. Price at time of publish: $23 Material: 18/10 stainless steel

Best Decorative: Rachael Ray Stoneware Olive Oil Dispenser with Spout Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Also available at Wayfair and Walmart. Pros: The sculptural shape of this bottle looks great on the counter. It's also fairly inexpensive for what you get. Cons: It's only available in one size, which is quite large. This stoneware olive oil dispenser from Rachael Ray is a fun, sculptural addition to your kitchen counter. It holds up to 24 ounces of oil at once so you won't have to refill as often, and it also has a flip top pouring cap to protect your olive oil from oxidation. Available in a rainbow of colors, it features a built-in handle that gives you plenty of control to drizzle your favorite EVOO over pasta, poached fish, or your favorite bruschetta. Enjoy hassle-free cleaning, as this vessel is completely dishwasher safe: Just run it through a normal cycle and be sure it's completely dry before refilling it. Price at time of publish: $20 Material: Stoneware

Best Copper: Devins Copper Olive Oil Dispenser Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Pros: This traditional-style dispenser looks beautiful on the counter. Its wider mouth makes it easy to refill. Cons: It requires upkeep to maintain its patina, and it's not dishwasher safe. Copper olive oil dispensers add a touch of Old World style to your cooking space while also being practical. This artisanal dispenser is made in Turkey and consists of 100 percent copper lined with tin, the traditional makeup of copper oil vessels. It holds up to 16 ounces and features a long spout that helps you pour with a controlled and steady flow when you're finishing dishes or bathing focaccia dough. As with most copper items, it isn't dishwasher safe. Give this dispenser some extra care to maintain its shiny finish. Price at time of publish: $105 Material: Copper and tin

