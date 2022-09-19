Lifestyle Kitchen The Best Mixing Bowls, Recommended by a Pro Baker The OXO Good Grips Mixing Bowl Set is our winner because the bowls have several useful design features. By Rachel Weingarten Published on September 19, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon As a former artisan muffin bakery owner, I've had my fair share of hands-on experience with many different mixing bowls. I often prepared multiple batches of batter simultaneously, churning out custom orders while also whipping up variations of customer favorites. At any given point I'd have a half dozen bowls vying for space on my countertop. While I haven't tested every possible set of mixing bowls out there, I have rigorously stirred, mixed, and scrubbed far too many mixing bowls to count. The good news is that I can find merit with nearly any of these options below, including my overall favorite: the OXO Good Grips Mixing Bowl Set. Keep scrolling to learn more about the best mixing bowls on the market and why they earned a spot on this list. Our Top Picks Best Overall: OXO Good Grips Mixing Bowl Set Best Glass: Pyrex Smart Essentials Glass Mixing Bowl Set Best Stainless Steel: Viking Stainless Steel Bowl Set Best Value: Sagler Stainless Steel Bowls Best Eco-Friendly: Bamboozle Nesting Bowls Best Overall: OXO Good Grips Mixing Bowl Set Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($28) Also available at Bed Bath & Beyond and OXO. Pros: The bowls feature a handle, a spout, and non-slip bottoms to keep them in place. Cons: While these are dishwasher-safe, they can be tricky to clean when washing by hand. Many of my top baking products are from the brand OXO. While I try my hardest not to play favorites, OXO simply considers the home chef's needs when designing all its products and it shows. Each bowl in this set of three has a comfortable handle and spout for easy pouring and a non-slip base to prevent it from slipping and sliding on your countertop. When not in use, you can stack them inside one another for compact storage. Including three sizes, these mixing bowls are fantastic for cake recipes when you need to separate larger quantities of ingredients. What's more, you can use them for a lot more than just baking. I love using the five-quart bowl for tossing salads or serving popcorn. Material: Plastic Sizes: 1.5, 3, and 5 quart Dishwasher-Safe: Yes Best Glass: Pyrex Glass Mixing Bowl Set Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($17) Also available at Home Depot and Wayfair. Pros: These high-quality mixing bowls can be used during meal prep and when serving side dishes. Cons: You have to be extra careful when using glass bowls, as they can break easily if dropped. There's something incredibly satisfying about mixing ingredients in a glass bowl. Thanks to its transparency, you don't have to worry about your batter being properly combined or not, since you can visually track your mixing progress from all angles. These glass bowls won't transfer tastes between your recipes or stain if you're whipping up a red velvet cake. If you entertain frequently, the bowls can double as serving dishes. Skip the trifle dish and layer fruit and pudding in one of these. Overall, this set is affordable, versatile, and easy to use and clean. Material: Glass Sizes: 1, 1.5, and 2.5 quart Dishwasher-Safe: Yes Best Stainless Steel: Viking Stainless Steel Bowl Set Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($50) Also available at Walmart and QVC. Pros: These bowls are incredibly sturdy and come with airtight lids to keep food fresh. Cons: While these are stackable, you have to remove each lid and then stack them for storage. I love this set for two main reasons. First, I'm a firm believer in buying legacy brand items for your kitchen, and Viking lives up to its reputation. Second, I'm a big fan of stainless steel for mixing bowls. Additionally, the bowls have non-skid silicone bases, extra wide rims, and measuring markings for ease of use. Also notable, each bowl comes with an airtight lid, so if you want to prepare your batter ahead of time, you can keep it fresh and secure in the refrigerator or freezer. Note: You might notice crystals forming if you leave your ingredients in these bowls for longer than a few days. Material: Stainless steel Sizes: 20-ounce and 1.5, 3, and 8 quart Dishwasher-Safe: Yes Related: We Tested the Best Cookie Sheets for Better Baked Goods Best Value: Sagler Stainless Steel Bowls Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($30) Pros: Six bowls for a mere price is a no-brainer for busy bakers.Cons: No silicone bottom means your bowls might skid while you mix.This set comes with six quality bowls for a very reasonable price. While they aren't the fanciest mixing bowls out there, they get the job done. The bowls are wide and have a nice heft, so you don't have to worry about your ingredients spilling over the sides, and they are stackable for fuss-free storage.The bowls work well for tossing salads, marinating meats, and serving snacks to guests. What's more, you can even use them for things like paper-mâché and other crafts. Overall, this set is versatile, functional, and inexpensive.Material: Stainless steelSizes: ¾, 2, 3.5, 5, 6, and 8 quartDishwasher-Safe: Yes Best Eco-Friendly: Bamboozle Nesting Bowls Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($80) Also available at Pottery Barn and Walmart. Pros: They are made from biodegradable bamboo fiber, come in vibrant colors, and stack nicely. Cons: They aren't microwave-safe. If you're passionate about shopping sustainable, consider these bowls made from biodegradable bamboo fiber. And not only are they an eco-friendly option, but they are built for everyday use, so you can use them for baking, cooking, serving, and snacking. Plus, they come in a variety of fun colors to brighten up your baking tool collection. Because these bowls aren't as sturdy as stainless steel or glass ones, we recommend using these for recipes with manual stirring as opposed to using a hand mixer. The bowls are dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup, but, unfortunately, they aren't microwave-safe. Material: Bamboo fiber Sizes: .25, .50, .75, 2.5, 3.0, 3.5, and 4.0 quart Dishwasher-Safe: Yes Related: The Best Measuring Cups and Spoons Sets for Your Kitchen Our Favorite The OXO Good Grips Mixing Bowl Set is our best overall pick because the bowls have several beneficial design features, including non-slip bases, spouts, and handles, and they are spacious for large batches. The set offers three bowl sizes to help you tackle recipes with wet and dry ingredients. Factors to Consider Material One of the most important considerations when investing in mixing bowls is their material. If you're a frequent baker, you might choose a workhorse set made of stainless steel. If you prefer to mix up batters and then refrigerate them for a few hours, consider glass or melamine, which works as well in the fridge as on the countertop. You can find individual mixing bowls at nearly every price point, so invest in a huge stainless steel bowl for your cake-baking sessions and keep a few smaller bowls around for cookie recipes that need to be frozen or refrigerated. Use What's your intended use for your mixing bowls? They aren't limited to a single use. Some mixing bowls have an aesthetically pleasing design that makes them transition seamlessly from the kitchen to the table. Bulky recipes require a deep bowl, so you can really get in there and blend your ingredients by hand. Whatever you plan on whipping up in the kitchen, there's a set of mixing bowls for you. Other Features Some mixing bowls have helpful features like lids, spouts, handles, measurement markings, and non-slip bases. If you love making pancakes or recipes that require transferring ingredients, opt for a set with spouts for easy pouring. Lids are great for storing cookie batter or salad in the refrigerator for later, and non-slip bases ensure your bowls stay in place while mixing. None of these features are must-haves, but they certainly help make your life easier. Pro Panel Q+A What is the best material for mixing bowls? As a professional, I think stainless steel is the best material for mixing bowls because of its durability. However, glass is also a solid option because it allows you to see if the batter is evenly mixed from outside the bowl. Can you use a mixer in a stainless steel bowl? It depends. It's always a good idea to read the safety instructions with any new purchase, especially when potentially using electricity. You can likely use a hand mixer with generously-sized, deep mixing bowls, but probably not when using a stand mixer, which works best with its own bowl. Are mixing bowls ever safe to put in the oven? If the mixing bowl is made of glass or ceramic material, it might be oven-safe, but it's important to read the manufacturer's instructions before placing the bowl at such high temperatures. Our Expertise Former bakery owner Rachel Weingarten determined the best mixing bowls based on her hands-on experience with a variety of models and her expert knowledge of bakeware. After consulting with another expert chef and bakery owner, she selected her favorite mixing bowls on the market. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit