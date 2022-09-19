The Best Mixing Bowls, Recommended by a Pro Baker

While I haven't tested every possible set of mixing bowls out there, I have rigorously stirred, mixed, and scrubbed far too many mixing bowls to count. The good news is that I can find merit with nearly any of these options below, including my overall favorite: the OXO Good Grips Mixing Bowl Set . Keep scrolling to learn more about the best mixing bowls on the market and why they earned a spot on this list.

As a former artisan muffin bakery owner , I've had my fair share of hands-on experience with many different mixing bowls. I often prepared multiple batches of batter simultaneously, churning out custom orders while also whipping up variations of customer favorites. At any given point I'd have a half dozen bowls vying for space on my countertop.

Best Overall: OXO Good Grips Mixing Bowl Set Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($28) Also available at Bed Bath & Beyond and OXO. Pros: The bowls feature a handle, a spout, and non-slip bottoms to keep them in place. Cons: While these are dishwasher-safe, they can be tricky to clean when washing by hand. Many of my top baking products are from the brand OXO. While I try my hardest not to play favorites, OXO simply considers the home chef's needs when designing all its products and it shows. Each bowl in this set of three has a comfortable handle and spout for easy pouring and a non-slip base to prevent it from slipping and sliding on your countertop. When not in use, you can stack them inside one another for compact storage. Including three sizes, these mixing bowls are fantastic for cake recipes when you need to separate larger quantities of ingredients. What's more, you can use them for a lot more than just baking. I love using the five-quart bowl for tossing salads or serving popcorn. Material: Plastic

Plastic Sizes: 1.5, 3, and 5 quart

1.5, 3, and 5 quart Dishwasher-Safe: Yes

Best Glass: Pyrex Glass Mixing Bowl Set Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($17) Also available at Home Depot and Wayfair. Pros: These high-quality mixing bowls can be used during meal prep and when serving side dishes. Cons: You have to be extra careful when using glass bowls, as they can break easily if dropped. There's something incredibly satisfying about mixing ingredients in a glass bowl. Thanks to its transparency, you don't have to worry about your batter being properly combined or not, since you can visually track your mixing progress from all angles. These glass bowls won't transfer tastes between your recipes or stain if you're whipping up a red velvet cake. If you entertain frequently, the bowls can double as serving dishes. Skip the trifle dish and layer fruit and pudding in one of these. Overall, this set is affordable, versatile, and easy to use and clean. Material: Glass

Glass Sizes: 1, 1.5, and 2.5 quart

1, 1.5, and 2.5 quart Dishwasher-Safe: Yes

Best Stainless Steel: Viking Stainless Steel Bowl Set Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($50) Also available at Walmart and QVC. Pros: These bowls are incredibly sturdy and come with airtight lids to keep food fresh. Cons: While these are stackable, you have to remove each lid and then stack them for storage. I love this set for two main reasons. First, I'm a firm believer in buying legacy brand items for your kitchen, and Viking lives up to its reputation. Second, I'm a big fan of stainless steel for mixing bowls. Additionally, the bowls have non-skid silicone bases, extra wide rims, and measuring markings for ease of use. Also notable, each bowl comes with an airtight lid, so if you want to prepare your batter ahead of time, you can keep it fresh and secure in the refrigerator or freezer. Note: You might notice crystals forming if you leave your ingredients in these bowls for longer than a few days. Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Sizes: 20-ounce and 1.5, 3, and 8 quart

20-ounce and 1.5, 3, and 8 quart Dishwasher-Safe: Yes Related: We Tested the Best Cookie Sheets for Better Baked Goods

Best Value: Sagler Stainless Steel Bowls Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($30) Pros: Six bowls for a mere price is a no-brainer for busy bakers. Cons: No silicone bottom means your bowls might skid while you mix. This set comes with six quality bowls for a very reasonable price. While they aren't the fanciest mixing bowls out there, they get the job done. The bowls are wide and have a nice heft, so you don't have to worry about your ingredients spilling over the sides, and they are stackable for fuss-free storage. The bowls work well for tossing salads, marinating meats, and serving snacks to guests. What's more, you can even use them for things like paper-mâché and other crafts. Overall, this set is versatile, functional, and inexpensive. Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Sizes: ¾, 2, 3.5, 5, 6, and 8 quart

¾, 2, 3.5, 5, 6, and 8 quart Dishwasher-Safe: Yes