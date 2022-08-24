Best Meat Subscription Boxes of 2022

Does the idea of receiving a delivery box full of hand-butchered steaks and chops each month sound appealing? Cue the meat delivery subscription box, a wonderful way to keep your kitchen stocked with your favorite proteins, try a new style or cut of meat, and spice up your dinner routine. Whether you are a beef jerky aficionado and crave a monthly fix of cured meat or you love a good splurge and want to sink your teeth into an award-winning Japanese A5 Wagyu steak, there is a meat delivery subscription box for you. Read on to discover our seven favorites.

Best Overall: ButcherBox Courtesy of Butcher Box Sign Up Now Key Specs Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Free Shipping: Yes

Yes Products Arrive: Frozen Why You Should Try It ButcherBox takes pride in providing accessible, high-quality meat and seafood at a reasonable cost. In addition to sourcing foods that uphold strict animal welfare standards, this company is dedicated to supporting racial equity among farmers and fishermen and focuses on sustainability as well as environmental and charitable giving initiatives. Pros & Cons Pros High animal welfare standards Flexible subscription options Free shipping and easy cancelation Good value Cons Not all beef is from the U.S.

Specific-day shipping is not guaranteed ButcherBox offers great subscription flexibility and plenty of boxes to choose from. Customers begin by selecting from a custom, curated, or basic plan. With the custom plan, your box will contain tried-and-true favorites from over 25 protein options. The curated plan lets you choose your proteins but not the type of cuts, and seafood is not included. The basic plan consists of smaller protein portions selected by ButcherBox butchers and is geared towards smaller households. After choosing a plan, you select a box size–classic or big–and the subscription frequency of four, six, or eight weeks. You also pick the combination of protein in your box, such as beef, chicken, pork, or all beef, and there is an option to add on extra proteins, such as ground beef, burgers, or sausages. Items arrive portioned and frozen in an eco-friendly delivery box. Shipping is always free, and you can cancel your subscription at any time.

Best for Variety: Goldbelly Courtesy of Gold Belly Sign Up Now Key Specs Delivery Area: 50 states

50 states Free Shipping: Yes

Yes Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Craving double-cut Kurobuta bacon or dry-rub barbecue ribs from a North Carolina smokehouse? Now you can get your bacon and barbecue fix thanks to a Goldbelly subscription. Each month, enjoy a unique variety of meats from the nation's top butchers. Pros & Cons Pros Rotating variety Free shipping Rewards program Cons No menu modifications

Cannot use gift cards to purchase subscriptions When it comes to variety, Goldbelly is our top choice. The famed gourmet mail order delivery service offers curated subscriptions, like a bacon-only plan and a barbecue club. Goldbelly sources from across the country, so you can order finds like bacon from Snake River Farms, Central BBQ's dry-rub ribs, or Snow's famous ribs and sausages. Shipments are sent monthly; you can choose from a subscription duration of three months or six months, and shipping is free.

Best for Pasture-Raised Meat: Porter Road Courtesy of Porter Road Sign Up Now Key Specs Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Free Shipping: Yes, with $125 minimum

Yes, with $125 minimum Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Porter Road procures pasture-raised meat and poultry from small, family-operated farms. If you want hand-cut meats but don't have access to a local butcher shop, Porter Road may be for you. Pros & Cons Pros Hand-cut meat Great price points Strong focus on small farms and sustainability practices

Reward program for discounts Cons Not all meats grass-fed or organic

Reward points expire after a year Porter Road butcher shop was founded by two friends who were determined to make reasonably-priced, humanely-raised meats widely accessible. The company prides itself on only sourcing from farms that adhere to strict sustainability and humane meat husbandry practices. Customers can select from an assortment of five curated boxes, such as the Butcher's Choice box or the Weeknight Heroes box. Delivery preferences can be set for two, four, or eight weeks, and there are also options for add-ons, such as hot dogs, bone-in chicken breasts, pork spare ribs, and seasoning salts. Most meat is shipped fresh rather than frozen (depending on location) and is sent using sustainable packaging.

Best for Snacks: Carnivore Club Courtesy of Carnivore Club Sign Up Now Key Specs Delivery Area: 50 states

50 states Free Shipping: Yes

Yes Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It For those who love assembling a charcuterie board, consider Carnivore Club, a service focused entirely on cured meats and jerkies. It's an excellent choice for on-the-go snacking or creating a cheese board that is sure to impress. Pros & Cons Pros Subscription box dedicated to meat snacks Subscribe-and-save options Most items are shelf-stable Experience new items each shipment Cons Does not sell fresh cuts of meat Carnivore Club curates and sources cured meats, jerkies, and charcuterie from around the world. With four different snack boxes options–such as Snack box and Jerky club–subscribers receive a new selection of artisanal meat-based snacks and goodies each month. From Spanish jamon to chorizo to American jerky, you can try new cured meats every other month or on a quarterly basis. In addition to the subscribe-and-save model, you can shop for other curated gifts and sets, such as a Wild Game meat sampler or a charcuterie serving board and knife set.

Best for Restaurant-Quality Meat: Crowd Cow Courtesy of Crowd Cow Sign Up Now Key Specs Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Free Shipping: Yes, with $125 minimum

Yes, with $125 minimum Products Arrive: Frozen Why You Should Try It If you covet the unique marbling of an exclusive Japanese Wagyu or a luscious grass-fed New York strip steak, you can now enjoy these delicacies at home, no reservations required. Crowd Cow partners with trusted global purveyors to send meat and seafood lovers restaurant-quality proteins minus the steakhouse markup. Pros & Cons Pros Access to rare and exotic meats Subscriber discounts Referral credits and points system Compostable and recyclable packaging Cons Some items sell out

$75 minimum order Crowd Cow offers carnivore lovers high-quality meats that have been hand-selected and taste-tested to ensure optimal quality. The service has both a curated best sellers box option and a build-your-own custom box. The Best of Crowd Cow uses a mix of best-selling proteins, such as steaks, bacon, chicken, and sustainably-caught seafood. The Crowd Cow team assembles the box and alerts customers with an email or text that it's time to review theshipment. You can customize cuts, swap proteins, or approve the selection before the shipment is processed. If you prefer, the custom box lets you select your protein preferences from Crowd Cow's online marketplace, where you can choose from an impressive selection of meats, sides, desserts, and seasonings. Proteins are vacuum-sealed and sent packed in dry ice to ensure they arrive frozen. With the subscription program, delivery is defaulted to monthly shipments, but you can specify delivery days, control frequency, and cancel your subscription in your account settings.

Best for Pork: Good Chop Courtesy of Good Chop Sign Up Now Key Specs Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Free Shipping: No

No Products Arrive: Frozen Why You Should Try It Good Chop is a one-stop source for everything from bone-in pork ribeye chops to pork tenderloin. All of their pork is pasture-raised, and you can also find other sustainably-sourced meat and seafood products on their site. Pros & Cons Pros Ethical sourcing standards Good price points Seafood options Customizable boxes Cons Order changes must be made 5 days before shipment If you want to know where your pork is coming from, Good Chop is our top choice. All of its meats are sourced from U.S. farms that adhere to strict farming and agriculture practices. Pigs and hogs are raised in climate-controlled barns and fed a vegetarian diet and farmers are trained in animal welfare wellbeing and Pork Quality Assurance Plus practices. Good Chop has a medium and large box subscription model. The medium box is geared towards smaller households with about 36 portions of meat, while the large box is great for bigger households, featuring 72 portions of protein per box. Both are fully customizable. Choices include beef, chicken, pork, and seafood. Meats and seafood are frozen at peak freshness and shipped with dry ice. Shipments are sent monthly, but you can pause and skip your subscription as you please.