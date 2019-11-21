10 Gifts for Meat-Obsessed Loved Ones

Image zoom Amazon

There's something about the holiday season that gets us particularly excited about meats. Grand centerpiece roasts, golden turkeys, and warming stews become major players in our day dreams, as the temperature drops and the sun seems to set before our coffee's even kicked in.

So we've channeled our dwindling energy into finding the very best meat gifts you can buy on the internet, so you can get started on presents for the people in your life who appreciate a quality roast. From our favorite meat thermometer to a perfect pair of poultry shears, these gifts show you care about your loved ones just as much they care about meat. (And don't worry; we've covered just about every price point.)

John Boos Block Cutting Board

The ultimate meat cutting board for all of your meat cutting needs, with "juice grooves" to, well, groove the juice.

John Boos Block Reversible Cutting Board with Juice Groove, $14 at amazon.com

KitchenAid Meat Grinder Attachment

Image zoom Williams Sonoma

There's nothing more satisfying than grinding your own meats for a custom-blend burger, so why not give that gift to someone you cherish?

KitchenAid Metal Food Grinder Attachment, $100 at williams-sonoma.com

Kamado Joe Grill

Image zoom Amazon

One of our all-time favorite charcoal grills, this beauty is the ultimate splurge for the grillmaster in your life. (Pro move: Buy this for someone you live with so you get access to it as well.)

Kamado Joe Classic Charcoal Grill, $1195 at amazon.com

Oxo Poultry Shears

Image zoom Amazon

Every home kitchen should have a high-quality pair of poultry shears, which can do so much more than snapping poultry (we love using these to cut flower stems, too.)

OXO Good Grips Spring-Loaded Poultry Shears, $25 at amazon.com

Cuisinart Roaster with Rack

Image zoom Amazon

One of our favorite multi-purpose pans, this roaster really shines when it comes to turkey: the stainless steel pan has a steel rack that keeps the air circulating and crisps the skin while making sure the center of your bird stays moist.

Cuisinart Chef's Classic Stainless 16-Inch Rectangular Roaster with Rack, $42 at amazon.com

Norpro Meat Pounder

Image zoom Amazon

Name a better, more useful stocking stuffer. We'll wait.

Norpro Grip-EZ Stainless Steel Meat Pounder, $20 at amazon.com

Argentine Chimichurri Sauce and Rub

Image zoom Uncommon Goods

Another lovely stocking stuffer (and great as a duo), this garlicky sauce and rub elevates pretty much any meat into something special.

Argentine Chimichurri Sauce and Rub, $7 to $13 at uncommongoods.com

ThermoPro Wireless Remote Digital Meat Thermometer

Image zoom Amazon

This accurate, easy-to-use meat thermometer is an Amazon best-seller for a reason; it allows you to monitor meat temp from up to 300 feet away so you can actually enjoy your party.

ThermoPro TP20 Wireless Remote Digital Cooking Food Meat Thermometer with Dual Probe, $60 at amazon.com

Lodge Blacklock Triple Seasoned Cast-Iron Skillet

Image zoom Smithey

If you gift someone a beautiful, quality cast-iron skillet, they'll remember—and use it—forever, and this is one of our favorites.

Lodge Blacklock Triple Seasoned Cast-Iron Skillet, 12", $80 at williams-sonoma.com

Harry & David Jerky Gift Box

Image zoom Harry & David

If the person you're shopping for loves meat but doesn't love cooking it, you can't go wrong with a festive basket of assorted jerkies and sausage sticks.

Harry & David Jerky Gift Box, $40 at harryanddavid.com