10 Gifts for Meat-Obsessed Loved Ones
Our favorite tools for the modern meat lover, from top-notch thermometers to poultry shears.
There's something about the holiday season that gets us particularly excited about meats. Grand centerpiece roasts, golden turkeys, and warming stews become major players in our day dreams, as the temperature drops and the sun seems to set before our coffee's even kicked in.
So we've channeled our dwindling energy into finding the very best meat gifts you can buy on the internet, so you can get started on presents for the people in your life who appreciate a quality roast. From our favorite meat thermometer to a perfect pair of poultry shears, these gifts show you care about your loved ones just as much they care about meat. (And don't worry; we've covered just about every price point.)
John Boos Block Cutting Board
The ultimate meat cutting board for all of your meat cutting needs, with "juice grooves" to, well, groove the juice.
John Boos Block Reversible Cutting Board with Juice Groove, $14 at amazon.com
KitchenAid Meat Grinder Attachment
There's nothing more satisfying than grinding your own meats for a custom-blend burger, so why not give that gift to someone you cherish?
KitchenAid Metal Food Grinder Attachment, $100 at williams-sonoma.com
Kamado Joe Grill
One of our all-time favorite charcoal grills, this beauty is the ultimate splurge for the grillmaster in your life. (Pro move: Buy this for someone you live with so you get access to it as well.)
Kamado Joe Classic Charcoal Grill, $1195 at amazon.com
Oxo Poultry Shears
Every home kitchen should have a high-quality pair of poultry shears, which can do so much more than snapping poultry (we love using these to cut flower stems, too.)
OXO Good Grips Spring-Loaded Poultry Shears, $25 at amazon.com
Cuisinart Roaster with Rack
One of our favorite multi-purpose pans, this roaster really shines when it comes to turkey: the stainless steel pan has a steel rack that keeps the air circulating and crisps the skin while making sure the center of your bird stays moist.
Cuisinart Chef's Classic Stainless 16-Inch Rectangular Roaster with Rack, $42 at amazon.com
Norpro Meat Pounder
Name a better, more useful stocking stuffer. We'll wait.
Norpro Grip-EZ Stainless Steel Meat Pounder, $20 at amazon.com
Argentine Chimichurri Sauce and Rub
Another lovely stocking stuffer (and great as a duo), this garlicky sauce and rub elevates pretty much any meat into something special.
Argentine Chimichurri Sauce and Rub, $7 to $13 at uncommongoods.com
ThermoPro Wireless Remote Digital Meat Thermometer
This accurate, easy-to-use meat thermometer is an Amazon best-seller for a reason; it allows you to monitor meat temp from up to 300 feet away so you can actually enjoy your party.
ThermoPro TP20 Wireless Remote Digital Cooking Food Meat Thermometer with Dual Probe, $60 at amazon.com
Lodge Blacklock Triple Seasoned Cast-Iron Skillet
If you gift someone a beautiful, quality cast-iron skillet, they'll remember—and use it—forever, and this is one of our favorites.
Lodge Blacklock Triple Seasoned Cast-Iron Skillet, 12", $80 at williams-sonoma.com
Harry & David Jerky Gift Box
If the person you're shopping for loves meat but doesn't love cooking it, you can't go wrong with a festive basket of assorted jerkies and sausage sticks.
Harry & David Jerky Gift Box, $40 at harryanddavid.com