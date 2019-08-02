The Best Measuring Cups and Spoons to Buy Now
All-Clad
An adorably miniaturized set of All-Clad’s classic heavy gauge stainless steel saucepans, this measuring set will have you set for a lifetime of use. Buy separately or as a full set.
All-Clad Stainless-Steel Standard Cups & Spoons, $20-$50 at williams-sonoma.com
Delaney & Delilah from Anthropologie
A quirky and gorgeous pair from Anthropologie, these 4 piece sets include easy to read measure markings and pour spouts on the cups for low-mess baking with liquid ingredients.
Delaney Measuring Spoons, Set of 4, $28 at anthropologie.com
Delilah Measuring Cups, Set of 4, $32 at anthropologie.com
OXO
If you’re tired of fumbling around with the plastic loop that keeps your measuring tools together, this magnetic set is the solution. Keep things organized while remaining easily separated, with dishwasher safe non-slip handles to boot.
OXO Magnetic Measuring Cups, Set of 4, $20 at crateandbarrel.com
OXO Magnetic Measuring Spoons, Set of 4, $10 at crateandbarrel.com
Homestia from Amazon
This set on Amazon comes with a bonus whisk and strainer to match. Get it in rose gold/copper or regular gold versions (all stainless steel).
Measuring Spoons and Cups Set with Balloon Whisk and Food Sieve, $25 at amazon.com
Ekobo
These sustainable cups and spoons are made of biodegradable bamboo fiber and melamine resin, making them dishwasher safe, compact and lightweight. The measurements offer both US and metric, so you’ll never miss a beat.
Ekobo Measuring Cup Set, $14 at needsupply.com
Ekobo, Measuring Spoon Set, $12 at needsupply.com
Joseph Joseph
You probably know Joseph Joseph from the many storage and organization products you find in stores all over the place. This 8-piece set with snap together handles is compact and saves on space, so your tools aren’t rattling around in a drawer. Joseph
Joseph Nest Measure Measuring Cups and Measuring Spoons Set, Multicolored, $8 at amazon.com
Milk Bottle Cups
If you’re lacking drawer space, you can hide your measuring cups in plain side with this old fashioned milk bottle stack made of bone china. Awe and heirloom worthy.
Milk Bottle Measuring Cups, Set of 4, $24 at anthropologie.com
Eres from Anthropologie
Embrace full whimsy with these ceramic sets of measuring cups and spoons in decorated stoneware with measurement lines. They’ll add a pop of color to your countertop and the bowls can easily function as serveware as well.
Eres Measuring Cups, Set of 4, $28.00 at anthropologie.com
Eres Measuring Spoons, Set of 4, $18.00 at anthropologie.com
Floral from Nordstrom
These spoons and cups will set anyone’s heart aflutter, so to speak. Keep these on display in a bowl or hang them on a hook along the backsplash.
Set of 4 Floral Measuring Spoons, $39 at nordstrom.com
Set of 4 Floral Measuring Cups, $49 at nordstrom.com
Crate & Barrel
This stainless steel with nylon blue set is dishwasher safe, and adds a pop of color to your kitchen arsenal.
Stainless Steel and Blue Measuring Cups, Set of 5, $17 at crateandbarrel.com
Stainless Steel and Blue Measuring Spoons, Set of 8, $13 at crateandbarrel.com
Kate Spade
Cute and classy utensils to keep around for years to come, these sets are worth the investment. Go with the hallmark dotted cup and spoons set or a pretty rose gold set instead.
Arch Street Measuring Cups, $40 at macys.com
All in Good Taste Deco Dot Measuring Cup Set, $25 at macys.com
All in Good Taste Deco Dot Measuring Spoon Set, $20 at macys.com
Uncommon James
Stainless steel is covered with an electroplated copper and dipped in snowy white enamel for an elegant measuring set for any kitchen setting. A minimalist kitchen style is begging for a set of these.
Uncommon James Set of 4 Copper & White Measuring Cups, $42 at nordstrom.com
Uncommon James Set of 4 Copper & White Measuring Spoons, $36 at nordstrom.com