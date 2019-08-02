The Best Measuring Cups and Spoons to Buy Now

By Megan Soll
August 02, 2019
Fall is just around the corner, which means it’ll be prime time for baking and roasting up delicious dinners and desserts. You’ve got the best baking sheet, the right pie dishes and the proper rolling pin but the most essential kitchen utensils include a set of measuring cups and spoons. Whether you’re looking for a compact set of plastic measuring cups, a practical and hardy steel measuring cup set or beautiful measuring tools you can keep on the countertop, these options will give accurate measurements and great results. Read on for some of the best, prettiest and smartest options for a new set of measuring utensils at home.
1 of 13

All-Clad

Williams Sonoma

An adorably miniaturized set of All-Clad’s classic heavy gauge stainless steel saucepans, this measuring set will have you set for a lifetime of use. Buy separately or as a full set.

All-Clad Stainless-Steel Standard Cups & Spoons, $20-$50 at williams-sonoma.com

2 of 13

Delaney & Delilah from Anthropologie

Anthropologie

A quirky and gorgeous pair from Anthropologie, these 4 piece sets include easy to read measure markings and pour spouts on the cups for low-mess baking with liquid ingredients.

Delaney Measuring Spoons, Set of 4, $28 at anthropologie.com
Delilah Measuring Cups, Set of 4, $32 at anthropologie.com

3 of 13

OXO

Crate & Barrel

If you’re tired of fumbling around with the plastic loop that keeps your measuring tools together, this magnetic set is the solution. Keep things organized while remaining easily separated, with dishwasher safe non-slip handles to boot.

OXO Magnetic Measuring Cups, Set of 4, $20 at crateandbarrel.com
OXO Magnetic Measuring Spoons, Set of 4, $10 at crateandbarrel.com 

4 of 13

Homestia from Amazon

Amazon

This set on Amazon comes with a bonus whisk and strainer to match. Get it in rose gold/copper or regular gold versions (all stainless steel).

Measuring Spoons and Cups Set with Balloon Whisk and Food Sieve, $25 at amazon.com 

5 of 13

Ekobo

Need Supply Co

These sustainable cups and spoons are made of biodegradable bamboo fiber and melamine resin, making them dishwasher safe, compact and lightweight. The measurements offer both US and metric, so you’ll never miss a beat.

Ekobo Measuring Cup Set, $14 at needsupply.com
Ekobo, Measuring Spoon Set, $12 at needsupply.com

6 of 13

Joseph Joseph

Amazon

You probably know Joseph Joseph from the many storage and organization products you find in stores all over the place. This 8-piece set with snap together handles is compact and saves on space, so your tools aren’t rattling around in a drawer. Joseph

Joseph Nest Measure Measuring Cups and Measuring Spoons Set, Multicolored, $8 at amazon.com 

7 of 13

Milk Bottle Cups

Anthropologie

If you’re lacking drawer space, you can hide your measuring cups in plain side with this old fashioned milk bottle stack made of bone china. Awe and heirloom worthy.

Milk Bottle Measuring Cups, Set of 4, $24 at anthropologie.com

8 of 13

Eres from Anthropologie

Anthropologie

Embrace full whimsy with these ceramic sets of measuring cups and spoons in decorated stoneware with measurement lines. They’ll add a pop of color to your countertop and the bowls can easily function as serveware as well.

Eres Measuring Cups, Set of 4, $28.00 at anthropologie.com 
Eres Measuring Spoons, Set of 4, $18.00 at anthropologie.com 

9 of 13

Floral from Nordstrom

Nordstrom

These spoons and cups will set anyone’s heart aflutter, so to speak. Keep these on display in a bowl or hang them on a hook along the backsplash.

Set of 4 Floral Measuring Spoons, $39 at nordstrom.com
Set of 4 Floral Measuring Cups, $49 at nordstrom.com

10 of 13

Crate & Barrel

Crate & Barrel

This stainless steel with nylon blue set is dishwasher safe, and adds a pop of color to your kitchen arsenal.

Stainless Steel and Blue Measuring Cups, Set of 5, $17 at crateandbarrel.com 
Stainless Steel and Blue Measuring Spoons, Set of 8, $13 at crateandbarrel.com

11 of 13

Kate Spade

Macy's

Cute and classy utensils to keep around for years to come, these sets are worth the investment. Go with the hallmark dotted cup and spoons set or a pretty rose gold set instead.

Arch Street Measuring Cups, $40 at macys.com
All in Good Taste Deco Dot Measuring Cup Set, $25 at macys.com
All in Good Taste Deco Dot Measuring Spoon Set, $20 at macys.com

12 of 13

Uncommon James

Nordstrom

Stainless steel is covered with an electroplated copper and dipped in snowy white enamel for an elegant measuring set for any kitchen setting. A minimalist kitchen style is begging for a set of these.

Uncommon James Set of 4 Copper & White Measuring Cups, $42 at nordstrom.com
Uncommon James Set of 4 Copper & White Measuring Spoons, $36 at nordstrom.com

