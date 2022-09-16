Best Meal Delivery Services

Company Starting Price Delivery Area Products Arrive Customers Can Choose Delivery Date? Free Shipping? Sunbasket

Best Overall $9.99 per serving 47 states Fresh Yes No Dinnerly

Best Value $4.99 per serving 47 states Fresh Yes No Green Chef

Best Vegan $11.99 per serving 47 states Fresh Yes No Blue Apron

Best for Foodies $7.99 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes Yes, with minimum order ModifyHealth

Best for Gluten-Free $11.75 per serving 48 states Fresh No Yes HelloFresh

Best Variety $7.99 per serving 48 states Fresh No No CookUnity

Best Prepared Meals $10.39 per serving 47 states Fresh Yes Yes Bistro MD

Best Organic $10.99 per serving 48 states Frozen No No Hungryroot

Best Eco-Friendly $9.69 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes Yes

Frequently Asked Questions

Are meal delivery services healthy?

Each meal delivery service is unique and may offer a variety of health benefits. For instance, if you follow a strict diet, such as vegan, gluten-free, or keto, there are specific meal kits that focus on these dietary needs. For those looking to lose weight, there are dietitian-designed services that cater to customers who want extra support. If you are looking to add more organic produce or vegetables into your diet, many meal services offer a vegetarian meal plan or work with local farms to procure and produce healthful meals.

While each meal delivery service is distinctive in its offerings, most of the meal companies share nutrition facts for each meal and may even offer filters or tags to help you find the ideal meal. If you have any specific health ailments or issues, speaking to a doctor or registered dietitian may be advised to help select the right meal delivery plan for you.

Do meal services have good options for people with food allergies?

Fortunately, for those who suffer from food allergies and restrictions, there are plenty of options when it comes to meal delivery. Many services cater to a variety of food allergies and dietary needs, and some meal services are created by physicians and registered dietitians to offer custom meal plans. A variety of services offer a selection of diets, such as vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-, nut-, and dairy-free. It's important to note that, despite offering diet-specific meals, many companies process foods in facilities that may not uphold strict allergen standards. For this reason, consider reaching out to customer service to learn more about each service's processing and facility practices.

What type of meal delivery service is best for me?

With so many meal kit plans available, there are several factors to consider when selecting a meal delivery service. Who is the plan for? How big is the household? Some services are geared towards single-serving meals, while other services offer multiple serving sizes, which may appeal to families or homes that love to have a fridge stocked with leftovers.

Time commitment may also be an important factor. Which deliveries will work best with your schedule? Are you looking to microwave a complete meal in a few minutes, or do you enjoy the process of cooking a gourmet meal some evenings? Additionally, it's important to consider diet, food restrictions, and food allergies when selecting the best meal plan for your household.

Is it easy to cancel a meal delivery service?

Most meal delivery services make it quite easy to cancel, update, skip, or even pause your service. Many companies let customers make changes and updates to their account in the online profile or mobile app. Depending on the service, you may need to answer a few questions before fully canceling your subscription. Other services may even require contacting a customer service agent to cancel a subscription. If you have any hesitations or questions, check the FAQ section of the company website or reach out to customer service for assistance.

Methodology

Our team of researchers independently reviewed 40 online meal delivery services. They looked at myriad factors, including the variety of meal delivery offerings, cooking times, pricing, sustainability initiatives, shipping fees and timelines, delivery areas, and customer service. After careful review, researchers identified which meal delivery services were appropriate for a variety of categories.