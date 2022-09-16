Lifestyle Kitchen Best Meal Delivery Services By Marisa Olsen Marisa Olsen Marisa is a food writer with a background in marketing and communications for the arts and restaurant industries. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 16, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Unsplash / Chaewon Lee Let's face it: Putting dinner on the table every night can be challenging, no matter how big your household is. Between work life and home life, it can be difficult to find the time to plan meals, buy groceries, and cook. That's where meal delivery kits come in. The ease and convenience of a meal delivery service can save time and alleviate the extra stress when it comes to meal planning and cooking. Skip the grocery store and enjoy the ease of ingredients (and groceries, in some cases) delivered straight to your door. Whether you desire a gourmet, worldly meal with minimal prep or you prefer to stockpile single-serving frozen meals that can be ready in minutes, there is a meal plan for you. To help you choose, we've rounded up a wide variety of our favorite meal delivery services so you can discover the best meal kit and plan for your family. Read on to explore our picks. Best Meal Delivery Services of 2022 Best Overall: Sunbasket Best Value: Dinnerly Best Vegan: Green Chef Best for Foodies: Blue Apron Best Gluten-Free: ModifyHealth Best Variety: HelloFresh Best Prepared Meals: Cookunity Best Organic: BistroMD Best Eco-Friendly: Hungryroot 01 of 09 Best Overall: Sunbasket Courtesy of Sunbasket Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $9.99 per servingDelivery Area: 46 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try ItWith its variety of menu options, add-on items, and protein customizations, plus a strong focus on organic ingredients and recyclable packaging, Sunbasket tops our list for meal delivery services.Pros & ConsProsProtein customization options availableEthical sourcing and certified USDA organic ingredients when possibleUnique meals and add-on optionsConsSome recipe instructions may be confusingShipping is only free for your first orderSunbasket takes pride in ethical sourcing and using certified USDA-organic ingredients whenever possible from a plethora of U.S. purveyors and farmers. The service offers healthful and nutritious meals, with an option for a traditional meal kit with pre-portioned ingredients or fresh-and-ready prepared meals that can be heated up in minutes. Meals are available for two or four servings and many of the meals offer protein customization alternatives, plus options to add on breakfasts, lunches, and snacks. From Persian salmon to chimichurri steaks to chop suey, Sunbasket creates enticing and globally-inspired meals.Pricing and PlansFresh & Ready meals start at $9.99 a servingMeal kits start at $11.49 a serving Shipping is $7.99Meals We Tried Meal Kits:Sea scallops over fresh fettuccine with sun-dried tomatoes and spinachSnapper with romesco, vegetables, and almondsBurmese chicken and sweet potato currySirloin strip tacos with zucchini scallion salsaPrepared Meals:Broccoli mac and cheeseChicken chow mein with broccoli, mushroom, and toasted garlicBeef donburi rice bowl with edamame and kimchi-lime vegetablesBurrito bowl al pastor with plant-based Impossible Beef 02 of 09 Best Value: Dinnerly Dinnerly Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $4.99 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try ItDinnerly boasts an ever-changing weekly menu of flavorful and filling family-friendly meals, all at an affordable price point.Pros & ConsProsAppealing price pointComfort food favorites in various serving sizesGrocery items availableConsShipping costs extraDigital-only recipe cardSome customers report chatbot issuesWith a starting price at a modest $4.99 a serving, Dinnerly is a solid option for budget-minded folks. Meals can be ordered with either two or four servings, with an option of three to six meals a week. Dinnerly's rotating weekly menu focuses on family-friendly comfort foods like steak and potatoes, quesadillas, and rice bowls. Customers can also incorporate grocery items into their shipments using the new online Market by Dinnerly. With pre-portioned items and only a handful of ingredients, meals are quick to prepare and delicious to eat.Pricing and Plans 3 meals with 2 servings each: $6.39 per serving4 meals with 2 servings each: $5.99 per serving5 meals with 2 servings each: $5.89 per serving6 meals with 2 servings each: $5.79 per serving3 meals with 4 servings each: $5.69 per serving4 meals with 4 servings each: $5.49 per serving5 meals with 4 servings each: $5.29 per serving6 meals with 4 servings each: $4.99 per servingShipping is $9.99Meals We Tried BBQ cheeseburger with sautéed onions and smashed potatoesLow-cal veggie drunken noodles with broccoli, peppers, and cilantroGrass-fed ground beef and cheddar quesadillas with cornCaramel chicken stir-fry with snow peas and jasmine rice 03 of 09 Best Vegan: Green Chef Green Chef Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $11.99 per servingDelivery Area: 47 statesProducts Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try ItGreen Chef crafts ever-changing weekly menus using USDA certified organic ingredients, with vegan options available every week.Pros & ConsProsOrganic ingredientsIdeal for families or larger householdsDiverse, interesting mealsConsAdd-ons not available Mostly dinner entree choicesUsing certified-USDA organic produce, Green Chef curates a rotating weekly selection of 24 gourmet, chef-inspired meals. Choose from a variety of dietary preferences, such as vegan, gluten-free, and keto, with an option to mix and match. Meals are available in servings of two, four, and six, and you can order two, three, or four meals per week. Additionally, Green Chef's menu is available online up to three weeks out, so you can peruse future options with ease.Pricing and Plans 3 meals with 2 servings each: $13.49 per serving4 meals with 2 servings each: $12.99 per serving2 meals with 4 servings each: $12.99 per serving3 meals with 4 servings each: $12.49 per serving4 meals with 4 servings each: $11.99 per serving3 meals with 6 servings each: $11.99 per serving4 meals with 6 servings each: $11.99 per servingShipping is $9.99Meals We TriedHarissa-spiced shrimp Sesame ginger bavette steak and shrimp Middle Eastern-style chickpea bowls Maple glazed carrots with figs 04 of 09 Best for Foodies: Blue Apron Blue Apron Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $7.99 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try ItFeaturing both meal kits and ready-to-heat prepared meals, Blue Apron provides a gourmet culinary experience for all types of cooks.Pros & ConsProsGourmet meal options and at a wallet-friendly price pointBoth meal kits and prepared meals availableCommunicative customer serviceConsSome customers reported shipping issuesShipping is not freeWith dozens of flavorful menu choices each week, Blue Apron is the ultimate service for gourmet food lovers. Customers can select from traditional meal kits with pre-measured ingredients or Heat & Eat prepared meals. Choose from multiple meal preferences, including chef favorites, family-friendly, and vegetarian, with options for two or four servings and two to four meals per week. Weekly menu selections range from togarashi tilapia to pasta bolognese to duck with thyme butter sauce. And, in select areas, customers can add on marketplace items, such as pantry essentials, kitchen tools, and even wine.Pricing and Plans 2 meals with 2 servings each: $11.99 per serving3 meals with 2 servings each: $9.99 per serving4 meals with 2 servings each: $9.49 per serving2 meals with 4 servings each: $9.49 per serving3 meals with 4 servings each: $8.49 per serving4 meals with 4 servings each: $7.99 per servingShiping is $9.99Meals We Tried Meal KitsTogarashi shrimp and vegetable fried rice Space Ranger chicken enchiladas One-pan white bean and poblano shakshuka Baked meatballs and romesco mayo Heat and EatSweet and spicy beef bowl with rice, peppers, and edamame Chicken alfredo pasta with peas 05 of 09 Best Gluten-Free: ModifyHealth Modify Health Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $11.75 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try ItFeaturing an entirely gluten-free menu with meals designed by actual dietitians, ModifyHealth is an excellent option for those with gluten sensitivities.Pros & ConsProsDietitian-created meals with organic ingredients Free shippingIdeal for gluten-free and inflammation-sensitive dietsConsMust order minimum of six mealsCan't mix and match diet plansModifyHealth was created to support people who suffer from chronic gut-related illnesses, particularly IBS, IBD, and other digestive issues. All meals are gluten-free, and they come fully-prepared, so all you have to do is heat them up to enjoy. ModifyHealth's meals are nutritionally designed by a dietitian and chef-crafted with organic ingredients whenever possible. Select from either a low-FODMAP or Mediterranean meal plan, with breakfast, lunch, and dinner options available. There's also an option for additional dietitian support and counseling, so ModifyHealth can help create a food plan that's tailored to your specific needs.Pricing and Plans Breakfasts start at $9.95 a servingEntrees start at $12.95 a servingFood program packages start at $180 a week, which includes 14 entrees or 21 breakfasts and entreesShipping is freeMeals We Tried Greek chicken and riceLongevity stew with black-eyed peas and kaleShrimp chimichurri with black beans and riceLemon thyme chicken with tahini cauliflower and za'atar quinoaBlackened salmon with quinoa, broccoli, and red bell pepperRoasted pistachio salmon with white beans and kale 06 of 09 Best Variety: HelloFresh Hello Fresh Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $7.99 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try ItWith its wide selection of tasty, flavorful meals that accommodate multiple eating styles, HelloFresh is sure to please even the pickiest eaters.Pros & ConsProsLarge selection of family-friendly mealsView meal menu up to six weeks outNew customization optionsConsNot ideal for customers with strict dietary needsLots of single-use plastics and packagingEach week, HelloFresh rolls out a menu of over 30 fresh meal kits featuring vegetarian, meat and veggies, pescaratian, fit and wholesome, quick and easy, and family-friendly style meals. Meals are designed for two or four servings, with an option for two to six meals a week. Customers also have the ability to customize up to 12 sides or proteins each week to create their ideal meal. Plates tend to be more on the filling side, with a focus on comfort foods like burgers, rice bowls, pastas, tacos, and sandwiches.Pricing and Plans 6 meals with 4 servings each: $7.99 per serving6 meals with 2 servings each: $8.49 per serving4 meals with 4 servings each: $7.99 per serving4 meals with 2 servings each: $9.49 per serving2 meals with 4 servings each: $9.49 per serving2 meals with 2 servings each: $11.99 per servingShipping is $8.99Meals We Tried Crispy buffalo-spiced chicken BBQ cheddar burgers Tex-Mex pork with mango salsa Pork sausage rigatoni rosa 07 of 09 Best Prepared Meals: Cookunity Cook Unity Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $10.39 per servingDelivery Area: 47 statesProducts Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try ItWant to enjoy chef-prepared, restaurant quality meals with little to no effort? Enter CookUnity, which partners with award-winning chefs to bring their ready-to-heat creations right to you.Pros & ConsProsChef-crafted meals covering multiple dietary needsOrder up to 16 meals each weekSustainable packaging ConsSingle-serving options only CookUnity offers an extensive selection of fresh, small-batch chef-to-consumer meals that are ready to heat and eat in minutes. With east coast, west coast, Texas, and midwest hubs, you can select from a rotating menu of meals created by award-winning chefs, including Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Esther Choi. The menu caters to all sorts of dietary preferences, including dairy-free, vegan, low calorie, low sodium, and keto. Culinary and global delights feature bibimbap, Thai curries, barbeque, udon soups, pizza, tacos, and mezze platters. Meals are all single-serving, and you can order up to 16 entrees a week.Pricing and Plans 16 meals a week: $10.39 per meal 12 meals a week: $10.49 per meal8 meals a week: $10.89 per meal6 meals a week: $11.39 per meal4 meals a week: $12.69 per meal Shipping is freeMeals We TriedCoconut lime hanger steak Carnitas street tacos Butternut squash ravioli Chili roasted shrimp 08 of 09 Best Organic: BistroMD Bistro MD Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $10.99 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FrozenWhy You Should Try ItSpecializing in meal plans that help with weight management, bistroMD works with registered dietitians to craft meals using responsibly-sourced ingredients.Pros & ConsProsCustom meals based on dietary needsAccess to member portalInformative FAQ sectionConsShipping is priceySingle-serving portions onlyLots of single-use plasticBistroMD teamed up with dietitians and doctors to create custom meal plans based on your specific food preferences or health needs. Dietary plans include gluten-free, diabetic-friendly, heart-healthy, and menopause-friendly, with breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snack options available. There's also an online bistroMD portal, which gives you full access to your meals and custom diet plan. All meals are crafted with responsibly-sourced ingredients, and while not all meals are certified organic, bistroMD prioritizes using hormone-free meats and partnering with local farms whenever possible. Meals arrive frozen and ready to heat in five minutes or less.Pricing and Plans 5 days of lunch and dinner: starting at $164.857 days of lunch and dinner: starting at $141.65Shipping is $19.95Meals We TriedChicken, rice and cheddar casserole Salmon with dill mustard sauce Turkey breast with cranberry apple chutney Oven-fried catfish with spicy tomato leek sauce Baked pasta marinara with chicken sausage Meatloaf with honey bourbon glaze Mojo pork with black beans and rice Chicken pad thai Grilled salmon with creamy pesto Lasagna with garden marinara 09 of 09 Best Eco-Friendly: Hungryroot Hungryroot Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $9.69 per servingDelivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try ItOperating as a meal delivery and grocery service all in one, Hungryroot boasts a wide variety of meal options with recyclable packaging and a zero-waste sourcing strategy.Pros & ConsProsMost meals ready in 10 minutes or lessCompany has strong sustainability missionAccess to 2,000+ recipes across various dietary preferences ConsCredit-based ordering system can be complicatedMay not appeal to more advanced home cooksHungryroot is a meal planning service and grocery ordering site all in one. New customers complete a detailed food preference quiz, and Hungryoot's algorithm creates a tailored meal plan with an accompanying list of groceries and pre-portioned ingredients to make meals in 10 minutes or less. With an archive of thousands of recipes and tons of search filters, you can mix and match to create nutritious and healthful meals, including salads, rice bowls, soups, pantry items, snacks, beverages, and even ready-to-eat foods. In addition, Hungryroot focuses on sustainable packaging, with recyclable boxes, biodegradable ice packs, and recipes designed to curb food waste.Pricing and PlansMeals start at $9.69; plan on a minimum of $70 an order per week to obtain free shippingFor orders less than $70, shipping is $6.99Meals We Tried Spinach artichoke and mushroom tortelloni Roasted salmon and sweet potato on Brussels Southwest chicken and rainbow veggie tacos Thai peanut beef and broccoli stir-fry Final Verdict Sunbasket is our top choice for the best overall meal delivery service. With a company mission dedicated to sustainability and farm-fresh ingredients, we love the varied meals and entrees Sunbasket offers. Select from traditional meal kits or fresh-and-ready prepared meals with options for protein customizations and add-ons. With a diverse variety of globally-inspired meals and flavors, Sunbasket makes it fun and exciting to try new favorites each week. Compare the Best Meal Delivery Services Company Starting Price Delivery Area Products Arrive Customers Can Choose Delivery Date? Free Shipping? Sunbasket Best Overall $9.99 per serving 47 states Fresh Yes No Dinnerly Best Value $4.99 per serving 47 states Fresh Yes No Green Chef Best Vegan $11.99 per serving 47 states Fresh Yes No Blue Apron Best for Foodies $7.99 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes Yes, with minimum order ModifyHealth Best for Gluten-Free $11.75 per serving 48 states Fresh No Yes HelloFresh Best Variety $7.99 per serving 48 states Fresh No No CookUnity Best Prepared Meals $10.39 per serving 47 states Fresh Yes Yes Bistro MD Best Organic $10.99 per serving 48 states Frozen No No Hungryroot Best Eco-Friendly $9.69 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes Yes Frequently Asked Questions Are meal delivery services healthy? Each meal delivery service is unique and may offer a variety of health benefits. For instance, if you follow a strict diet, such as vegan, gluten-free, or keto, there are specific meal kits that focus on these dietary needs. For those looking to lose weight, there are dietitian-designed services that cater to customers who want extra support. If you are looking to add more organic produce or vegetables into your diet, many meal services offer a vegetarian meal plan or work with local farms to procure and produce healthful meals. While each meal delivery service is distinctive in its offerings, most of the meal companies share nutrition facts for each meal and may even offer filters or tags to help you find the ideal meal. If you have any specific health ailments or issues, speaking to a doctor or registered dietitian may be advised to help select the right meal delivery plan for you. Do meal services have good options for people with food allergies? Fortunately, for those who suffer from food allergies and restrictions, there are plenty of options when it comes to meal delivery. Many services cater to a variety of food allergies and dietary needs, and some meal services are created by physicians and registered dietitians to offer custom meal plans. A variety of services offer a selection of diets, such as vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-, nut-, and dairy-free. It's important to note that, despite offering diet-specific meals, many companies process foods in facilities that may not uphold strict allergen standards. For this reason, consider reaching out to customer service to learn more about each service's processing and facility practices. What type of meal delivery service is best for me? With so many meal kit plans available, there are several factors to consider when selecting a meal delivery service. Who is the plan for? How big is the household? Some services are geared towards single-serving meals, while other services offer multiple serving sizes, which may appeal to families or homes that love to have a fridge stocked with leftovers. Time commitment may also be an important factor. Which deliveries will work best with your schedule? Are you looking to microwave a complete meal in a few minutes, or do you enjoy the process of cooking a gourmet meal some evenings? Additionally, it's important to consider diet, food restrictions, and food allergies when selecting the best meal plan for your household. Is it easy to cancel a meal delivery service? Most meal delivery services make it quite easy to cancel, update, skip, or even pause your service. Many companies let customers make changes and updates to their account in the online profile or mobile app. Depending on the service, you may need to answer a few questions before fully canceling your subscription. Other services may even require contacting a customer service agent to cancel a subscription. If you have any hesitations or questions, check the FAQ section of the company website or reach out to customer service for assistance. Methodology Our team of researchers independently reviewed 40 online meal delivery services. They looked at myriad factors, including the variety of meal delivery offerings, cooking times, pricing, sustainability initiatives, shipping fees and timelines, delivery areas, and customer service. After careful review, researchers identified which meal delivery services were appropriate for a variety of categories. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit Related Articles Best Gluten-Free Meal Delivery Services Best Vegan Meal Delivery Services of 2022 Best Meat Subscription Boxes Best Alcohol Delivery Services Best Wine Delivery Services Best Cocktail Kits Best Beer Subscription Boxes Best Wine Subscription Services The Top 11 Vegetarian Meal Delivery Services for Home Cooks I Turned to Hungryroot to Simplify Cooking with Fresh Ingredients—and They Delivered (Literally) Best Online Grocery Delivery Services of 2022 The 12 Best Cookie Decorating Kits for the Holidays and Beyond We Tried HelloFresh's Thanksgiving Meal Kit—Here's Our Honest Review The 20 Best Online Meal Kit Delivery Services for Every Home Cook The Best Food Storage Containers According to Our Tests The Best Home-Brewing Kits You Can Buy Online Newsletter Sign Up Newsletter Sign Up By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookies Settings Accept All Cookies