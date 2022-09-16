Best Meal Delivery Services

Let's face it: Putting dinner on the table every night can be challenging, no matter how big your household is. Between work life and home life, it can be difficult to find the time to plan meals, buy groceries, and cook. That's where meal delivery kits come in.

The ease and convenience of a meal delivery service can save time and alleviate the extra stress when it comes to meal planning and cooking. Skip the grocery store and enjoy the ease of ingredients (and groceries, in some cases) delivered straight to your door. Whether you desire a gourmet, worldly meal with minimal prep or you prefer to stockpile single-serving frozen meals that can be ready in minutes, there is a meal plan for you.

To help you choose, we've rounded up a wide variety of our favorite meal delivery services so you can discover the best meal kit and plan for your family. Read on to explore our picks.

Best Meal Delivery Services of 2022

01 of 09

Best Overall: Sunbasket

Sunbasket
Courtesy of Sunbasket
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $9.99 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 46 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

With its variety of menu options, add-on items, and protein customizations, plus a strong focus on organic ingredients and recyclable packaging, Sunbasket tops our list for meal delivery services.

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Protein customization options available
  • Ethical sourcing and certified USDA organic ingredients when possible
  • Unique meals and add-on options

Cons

  • Some recipe instructions may be confusing
  • Shipping is only free for your first order

Sunbasket takes pride in ethical sourcing and using certified USDA-organic ingredients whenever possible from a plethora of U.S. purveyors and farmers. The service offers healthful and nutritious meals, with an option for a traditional meal kit with pre-portioned ingredients or fresh-and-ready prepared meals that can be heated up in minutes. Meals are available for two or four servings and many of the meals offer protein customization alternatives, plus options to add on breakfasts, lunches, and snacks. From Persian salmon to chimichurri steaks to chop suey, Sunbasket creates enticing and globally-inspired meals.

Pricing and Plans

  • Fresh & Ready meals start at $9.99 a serving
  • Meal kits start at $11.49 a serving
  • Shipping is $7.99

Meals We Tried

Meal Kits:

  • Sea scallops over fresh fettuccine with sun-dried tomatoes and spinach
  • Snapper with romesco, vegetables, and almonds
  • Burmese chicken and sweet potato curry
  • Sirloin strip tacos with zucchini scallion salsa

Prepared Meals:

  • Broccoli mac and cheese
  • Chicken chow mein with broccoli, mushroom, and toasted garlic
  • Beef donburi rice bowl with edamame and kimchi-lime vegetables
  • Burrito bowl al pastor with plant-based Impossible Beef
02 of 09

Best Value: Dinnerly

Dinnerly
Dinnerly
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $4.99 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Dinnerly boasts an ever-changing weekly menu of flavorful and filling family-friendly meals, all at an affordable price point.

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Appealing price point
  • Comfort food favorites in various serving sizes
  • Grocery items available

Cons

  • Shipping costs extra
  • Digital-only recipe card
  • Some customers report chatbot issues

With a starting price at a modest $4.99 a serving, Dinnerly is a solid option for budget-minded folks. Meals can be ordered with either two or four servings, with an option of three to six meals a week. Dinnerly's rotating weekly menu focuses on family-friendly comfort foods like steak and potatoes, quesadillas, and rice bowls. Customers can also incorporate grocery items into their shipments using the new online Market by Dinnerly. With pre-portioned items and only a handful of ingredients, meals are quick to prepare and delicious to eat.

Pricing and Plans

  • 3 meals with 2 servings each: $6.39 per serving
  • 4 meals with 2 servings each: $5.99 per serving
  • 5 meals with 2 servings each: $5.89 per serving
  • 6 meals with 2 servings each: $5.79 per serving
  • 3 meals with 4 servings each: $5.69 per serving
  • 4 meals with 4 servings each: $5.49 per serving
  • 5 meals with 4 servings each: $5.29 per serving
  • 6 meals with 4 servings each: $4.99 per serving
  • Shipping is $9.99

Meals We Tried

  • BBQ cheeseburger with sautéed onions and smashed potatoes
  • Low-cal veggie drunken noodles with broccoli, peppers, and cilantro
  • Grass-fed ground beef and cheddar quesadillas with corn
  • Caramel chicken stir-fry with snow peas and jasmine rice
03 of 09

Best Vegan: Green Chef

Green Chef
Green Chef
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $11.99 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 47 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Green Chef crafts ever-changing weekly menus using USDA certified organic ingredients, with vegan options available every week.

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Organic ingredients
  • Ideal for families or larger households
  • Diverse, interesting meals

Cons

  • Add-ons not available
  • Mostly dinner entree choices

Using certified-USDA organic produce, Green Chef curates a rotating weekly selection of 24 gourmet, chef-inspired meals. Choose from a variety of dietary preferences, such as vegan, gluten-free, and keto, with an option to mix and match. Meals are available in servings of two, four, and six, and you can order two, three, or four meals per week. Additionally, Green Chef's menu is available online up to three weeks out, so you can peruse future options with ease.

Pricing and Plans

  • 3 meals with 2 servings each: $13.49 per serving
  • 4 meals with 2 servings each: $12.99 per serving
  • 2 meals with 4 servings each: $12.99 per serving
  • 3 meals with 4 servings each: $12.49 per serving
  • 4 meals with 4 servings each: $11.99 per serving
  • 3 meals with 6 servings each: $11.99 per serving
  • 4 meals with 6 servings each: $11.99 per serving
  • Shipping is $9.99

Meals We Tried

  • Harissa-spiced shrimp
  • Sesame ginger bavette steak and shrimp
  • Middle Eastern-style chickpea bowls
  • Maple glazed carrots with figs
04 of 09

Best for Foodies: Blue Apron

Blue Apron
Blue Apron
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $7.99 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Featuring both meal kits and ready-to-heat prepared meals, Blue Apron provides a gourmet culinary experience for all types of cooks.

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Gourmet meal options and at a wallet-friendly price point
  • Both meal kits and prepared meals available
  • Communicative customer service

Cons

  • Some customers reported shipping issues
  • Shipping is not free

With dozens of flavorful menu choices each week, Blue Apron is the ultimate service for gourmet food lovers. Customers can select from traditional meal kits with pre-measured ingredients or Heat & Eat prepared meals. Choose from multiple meal preferences, including chef favorites, family-friendly, and vegetarian, with options for two or four servings and two to four meals per week. Weekly menu selections range from togarashi tilapia to pasta bolognese to duck with thyme butter sauce. And, in select areas, customers can add on marketplace items, such as pantry essentials, kitchen tools, and even wine.

Pricing and Plans

  • 2 meals with 2 servings each: $11.99 per serving
  • 3 meals with 2 servings each: $9.99 per serving
  • 4 meals with 2 servings each: $9.49 per serving
  • 2 meals with 4 servings each: $9.49 per serving
  • 3 meals with 4 servings each: $8.49 per serving
  • 4 meals with 4 servings each: $7.99 per serving
  • Shiping is $9.99

Meals We Tried

Meal Kits

  • Togarashi shrimp and vegetable fried rice
  • Space Ranger chicken enchiladas
  • One-pan white bean and poblano shakshuka
  • Baked meatballs and romesco mayo

Heat and Eat

  • Sweet and spicy beef bowl with rice, peppers, and edamame
  • Chicken alfredo pasta with peas
05 of 09

Best Gluten-Free: ModifyHealth

Modify Health
Modify Health
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $11.75 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Featuring an entirely gluten-free menu with meals designed by actual dietitians, ModifyHealth is an excellent option for those with gluten sensitivities.

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Dietitian-created meals with organic ingredients
  • Free shipping
  • Ideal for gluten-free and inflammation-sensitive diets

Cons

  • Must order minimum of six meals
  • Can't mix and match diet plans

ModifyHealth was created to support people who suffer from chronic gut-related illnesses, particularly IBS, IBD, and other digestive issues. All meals are gluten-free, and they come fully-prepared, so all you have to do is heat them up to enjoy. ModifyHealth's meals are nutritionally designed by a dietitian and chef-crafted with organic ingredients whenever possible. Select from either a low-FODMAP or Mediterranean meal plan, with breakfast, lunch, and dinner options available. There's also an option for additional dietitian support and counseling, so ModifyHealth can help create a food plan that's tailored to your specific needs.

Pricing and Plans

  • Breakfasts start at $9.95 a serving
  • Entrees start at $12.95 a serving
  • Food program packages start at $180 a week, which includes 14 entrees or 21 breakfasts and entrees
  • Shipping is free

Meals We Tried

  • Greek chicken and rice
  • Longevity stew with black-eyed peas and kale
  • Shrimp chimichurri with black beans and rice
  • Lemon thyme chicken with tahini cauliflower and za'atar quinoa
  • Blackened salmon with quinoa, broccoli, and red bell pepper
  • Roasted pistachio salmon with white beans and kale
06 of 09

Best Variety: HelloFresh

Hello Fresh
Hello Fresh
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $7.99 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

With its wide selection of tasty, flavorful meals that accommodate multiple eating styles, HelloFresh is sure to please even the pickiest eaters.

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Large selection of family-friendly meals
  • View meal menu up to six weeks out
  • New customization options

Cons

  • Not ideal for customers with strict dietary needs
  • Lots of single-use plastics and packaging

Each week, HelloFresh rolls out a menu of over 30 fresh meal kits featuring vegetarian, meat and veggies, pescaratian, fit and wholesome, quick and easy, and family-friendly style meals. Meals are designed for two or four servings, with an option for two to six meals a week. Customers also have the ability to customize up to 12 sides or proteins each week to create their ideal meal. Plates tend to be more on the filling side, with a focus on comfort foods like burgers, rice bowls, pastas, tacos, and sandwiches.

Pricing and Plans

  • 6 meals with 4 servings each: $7.99 per serving
  • 6 meals with 2 servings each: $8.49 per serving
  • 4 meals with 4 servings each: $7.99 per serving
  • 4 meals with 2 servings each: $9.49 per serving
  • 2 meals with 4 servings each: $9.49 per serving
  • 2 meals with 2 servings each: $11.99 per serving
  • Shipping is $8.99

Meals We Tried

  • Crispy buffalo-spiced chicken
  • BBQ cheddar burgers
  • Tex-Mex pork with mango salsa
  • Pork sausage rigatoni rosa
07 of 09

Best Prepared Meals: Cookunity

Cook Unity
Cook Unity
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $10.39 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 47 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Want to enjoy chef-prepared, restaurant quality meals with little to no effort? Enter CookUnity, which partners with award-winning chefs to bring their ready-to-heat creations right to you.

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Chef-crafted meals covering multiple dietary needs
  • Order up to 16 meals each week
  • Sustainable packaging

Cons

  • Single-serving options only

CookUnity offers an extensive selection of fresh, small-batch chef-to-consumer meals that are ready to heat and eat in minutes. With east coast, west coast, Texas, and midwest hubs, you can select from a rotating menu of meals created by award-winning chefs, including Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Esther Choi. The menu caters to all sorts of dietary preferences, including dairy-free, vegan, low calorie, low sodium, and keto. Culinary and global delights feature bibimbap, Thai curries, barbeque, udon soups, pizza, tacos, and mezze platters. Meals are all single-serving, and you can order up to 16 entrees a week.

Pricing and Plans

  • 16 meals a week: $10.39 per meal
  • 12 meals a week: $10.49 per meal
  • 8 meals a week: $10.89 per meal
  • 6 meals a week: $11.39 per meal
  • 4 meals a week: $12.69 per meal
  • Shipping is free

Meals We Tried

  • Coconut lime hanger steak
  • Carnitas street tacos
  • Butternut squash ravioli
  • Chili roasted shrimp
08 of 09

Best Organic: BistroMD

Bistro MD
Bistro MD
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $10.99 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Frozen

Why You Should Try It

Specializing in meal plans that help with weight management, bistroMD works with registered dietitians to craft meals using responsibly-sourced ingredients.

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Custom meals based on dietary needs
  • Access to member portal
  • Informative FAQ section

Cons

  • Shipping is pricey
  • Single-serving portions only
  • Lots of single-use plastic

BistroMD teamed up with dietitians and doctors to create custom meal plans based on your specific food preferences or health needs. Dietary plans include gluten-free, diabetic-friendly, heart-healthy, and menopause-friendly, with breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snack options available. There's also an online bistroMD portal, which gives you full access to your meals and custom diet plan. All meals are crafted with responsibly-sourced ingredients, and while not all meals are certified organic, bistroMD prioritizes using hormone-free meats and partnering with local farms whenever possible. Meals arrive frozen and ready to heat in five minutes or less.

Pricing and Plans

  • 5 days of lunch and dinner: starting at $164.85
  • 7 days of lunch and dinner: starting at $141.65
  • Shipping is $19.95

Meals We Tried

  • Chicken, rice and cheddar casserole
  • Salmon with dill mustard sauce
  • Turkey breast with cranberry apple chutney
  • Oven-fried catfish with spicy tomato leek sauce
  • Baked pasta marinara with chicken sausage
  • Meatloaf with honey bourbon glaze
  • Mojo pork with black beans and rice
  • Chicken pad thai
  • Grilled salmon with creamy pesto
  • Lasagna with garden marinara
09 of 09

Best Eco-Friendly: Hungryroot

Hungryroot
Hungryroot
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $9.69 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Operating as a meal delivery and grocery service all in one, Hungryroot boasts a wide variety of meal options with recyclable packaging and a zero-waste sourcing strategy.

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Most meals ready in 10 minutes or less
  • Company has strong sustainability mission
  • Access to 2,000+ recipes across various dietary preferences

Cons

  • Credit-based ordering system can be complicated
  • May not appeal to more advanced home cooks

Hungryroot is a meal planning service and grocery ordering site all in one. New customers complete a detailed food preference quiz, and Hungryoot's algorithm creates a tailored meal plan with an accompanying list of groceries and pre-portioned ingredients to make meals in 10 minutes or less. With an archive of thousands of recipes and tons of search filters, you can mix and match to create nutritious and healthful meals, including salads, rice bowls, soups, pantry items, snacks, beverages, and even ready-to-eat foods. In addition, Hungryroot focuses on sustainable packaging, with recyclable boxes, biodegradable ice packs, and recipes designed to curb food waste.

Pricing and Plans

  • Meals start at $9.69; plan on a minimum of $70 an order per week to obtain free shipping
  • For orders less than $70, shipping is $6.99

Meals We Tried

  • Spinach artichoke and mushroom tortelloni
  • Roasted salmon and sweet potato on Brussels
  • Southwest chicken and rainbow veggie tacos
  • Thai peanut beef and broccoli stir-fry

Final Verdict

Sunbasket is our top choice for the best overall meal delivery service. With a company mission dedicated to sustainability and farm-fresh ingredients, we love the varied meals and entrees Sunbasket offers. Select from traditional meal kits or fresh-and-ready prepared meals with options for protein customizations and add-ons. With a diverse variety of globally-inspired meals and flavors, Sunbasket makes it fun and exciting to try new favorites each week.

Compare the Best Meal Delivery Services

Company Starting Price Delivery Area Products Arrive Customers Can Choose Delivery Date? Free Shipping?
Sunbasket
Best Overall		 $9.99 per serving 47 states Fresh Yes No
Dinnerly
Best Value		 $4.99 per serving 47 states Fresh Yes No
Green Chef
Best Vegan		 $11.99 per serving 47 states Fresh Yes No
Blue Apron
Best for Foodies		 $7.99 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes Yes, with minimum order
ModifyHealth
Best for Gluten-Free		 $11.75 per serving 48 states Fresh No Yes
HelloFresh
Best Variety		 $7.99 per serving 48 states Fresh No No
CookUnity
Best Prepared Meals		 $10.39 per serving 47 states Fresh Yes Yes
Bistro MD
Best Organic		 $10.99 per serving 48 states Frozen No No
Hungryroot
Best Eco-Friendly		 $9.69 per serving 48 states Fresh Yes Yes

Frequently Asked Questions

Are meal delivery services healthy?

Each meal delivery service is unique and may offer a variety of health benefits. For instance, if you follow a strict diet, such as vegan, gluten-free, or keto, there are specific meal kits that focus on these dietary needs. For those looking to lose weight, there are dietitian-designed services that cater to customers who want extra support. If you are looking to add more organic produce or vegetables into your diet, many meal services offer a vegetarian meal plan or work with local farms to procure and produce healthful meals.

While each meal delivery service is distinctive in its offerings, most of the meal companies share nutrition facts for each meal and may even offer filters or tags to help you find the ideal meal. If you have any specific health ailments or issues, speaking to a doctor or registered dietitian may be advised to help select the right meal delivery plan for you.

Do meal services have good options for people with food allergies?

Fortunately, for those who suffer from food allergies and restrictions, there are plenty of options when it comes to meal delivery. Many services cater to a variety of food allergies and dietary needs, and some meal services are created by physicians and registered dietitians to offer custom meal plans. A variety of services offer a selection of diets, such as vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-, nut-, and dairy-free. It's important to note that, despite offering diet-specific meals, many companies process foods in facilities that may not uphold strict allergen standards. For this reason, consider reaching out to customer service to learn more about each service's processing and facility practices.

What type of meal delivery service is best for me?

With so many meal kit plans available, there are several factors to consider when selecting a meal delivery service. Who is the plan for? How big is the household? Some services are geared towards single-serving meals, while other services offer multiple serving sizes, which may appeal to families or homes that love to have a fridge stocked with leftovers.

Time commitment may also be an important factor. Which deliveries will work best with your schedule? Are you looking to microwave a complete meal in a few minutes, or do you enjoy the process of cooking a gourmet meal some evenings? Additionally, it's important to consider diet, food restrictions, and food allergies when selecting the best meal plan for your household.

Is it easy to cancel a meal delivery service?

Most meal delivery services make it quite easy to cancel, update, skip, or even pause your service. Many companies let customers make changes and updates to their account in the online profile or mobile app. Depending on the service, you may need to answer a few questions before fully canceling your subscription. Other services may even require contacting a customer service agent to cancel a subscription. If you have any hesitations or questions, check the FAQ section of the company website or reach out to customer service for assistance.

Methodology

Our team of researchers independently reviewed 40 online meal delivery services. They looked at myriad factors, including the variety of meal delivery offerings, cooking times, pricing, sustainability initiatives, shipping fees and timelines, delivery areas, and customer service. After careful review, researchers identified which meal delivery services were appropriate for a variety of categories.

