 The 8 Best Kitchen Sinks of 2022

The best kitchen sinks are durable, easy to clean, and offer enough space to work efficiently. We've chosen the Kohler Task Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink as our pick for best overall, thanks to its timeless finish, practical design, and reputable brand. But there are lots to consider when it comes to kitchen sinks, so, with that, let's dive into our favorites.

The kitchen sink is an integral component of your home. Used for cleaning , prepping, and refreshing, a kitchen sink isn't just a display piece, it's a workstation. Anyone who has tried to wash dishes in a too-shallow sink knows what a frustrating process that can be, and something as integrated as a sink means that choosing the right tool for the job needs to happen early in the kitchen design process — this isn't like swapping out a paring knife for a cleaver as you're chopping your way through a pile of vegetables.

Best Overall: Kohler Task Kitchen Sink Stainless Steel 33" Workstation
Pros: Long-lasting stainless steel with lots of versatility.

Cons: It's pricey. The Kohler Task kitchen sink is aptly named — it's roomy, and comes with useful accessories like a bamboo cutting board, silicone mat, strainer, and colander to help you get things done. Plus, Kohler is a name you can trust; they've been manufacturing plumbing products since 1873. "I like Kohler sinks. They're well-made and have a lot of different styles to choose from," says Chris Alexakis, an interior designer and the founder of CabinetSelect. He adds that "stainless steel is always a good option because it's easy to care for and doesn't show stains." Kohler's Task sink offers a 9-inch depth and two faucet holes, which means you can easily incorporate a sprayer attachment or other adaptable kitchen faucet. This sink is a great pick if you're looking for space, versatility, and clean lines. Price at time of publish: $420 Dimensions: 33 x 22 x 9.5 inches
Materials: Stainless steel
Number of basins: 1
Number of faucet holes: 2
Installation type: Drop-in or undermount

Best Value: IKEA Hillesjön Double Bowl Stainless Steel Sink
Pros: Convenient double basin that'll last a long time.

Cons: Top-mount installation may not work for every kitchen design. "If you're looking for a more budget-friendly option, check out IKEA," says Alexakis. "They have some really nice sinks for a fraction of the price." Indeed, it's hard to talk about affordable kitchen components without bringing IKEA into the conversation. The 25-year warranty on this sink is admirable, while the stainless steel double basin is both practical and good-looking. The Hillesjön is a top-mount sink without faucet holes — which isn't necessarily a downside because it means you'll have more flexibility regarding faucet placement and size. The dual basins are the same dimensions, so it's easy to use one side for washing up while keeping the other free for rinsing hands and produce. Price at time of publish: $179 Dimensions: 29.5 x 18 x 7 inches
Materials: Stainless steel
Number of basins: 2
Number of faucet holes: 0
Installation type: Drop-in

Best Undermount: Kraus Standart Pro Undermount Sink
Pros: This is a deep sink that looks great installed.

Cons: The double basin option is nearly twice the price. Yep, we're serving up another stainless steel sink; the material is popular with good reason! Kraus' Standart Pro is a stellar choice if you're looking for a deep-set undermount sink. This sink delivers clean lines once installed — undermount simply means that the edges of the sink are tucked under the countertops rather than overlapping — and it's nice and deep at 10 inches. The package also includes a bottom-fit grid and drain cover for added versatility. There's plenty of room to work in this spacious basin, but if you're set on a double basin setup, Kraus does offer this sink in a 60/40 double bowl variation. It's nearly twice the cost though, so choose wisely. Price at time of publish: $221 Dimensions: 32 x 19 x 10 inches
Materials: Stainless steel
Number of basins: 1
Number of faucet holes: 0
Installation type: Undermount

Best Drop-In: Ruvati Drop-In Granite Composite Kitchen Sink
Pros: A great-looking, spacious sink made of durable granite.

Cons: Sloping bottom could prove hazardous to glassware. We love the slick appearance of Ruvati's granite composite kitchen sink with matching drain. The drain is also cleverly offset toward a corner while the floor of the sink is gently sloped — which may take a bit of getting used to, especially while washing delicate items like wine glasses. Nonetheless, this granite composite — made with 80% crushed granite — will last for years to come and look great while doing it. Easy drop-in installation and one faucet hole make this a straightforward kitchen sink for anyone looking for something a little different from stainless steel. Price at time of publish: $339 Dimensions: 33 x 22 x 9 inches
Materials: Granite
Number of basins: 1
Number of faucet holes: 1
Installation type: Drop-in

Best Copper: Sinkology Lange Farmhouse Apron Front Copper Sink
Pros: Big "wow" factor with plenty of room to work.

Cons: Copper doesn't come cheap. Sinkology's Lange copper sink is a stunner. It's made from 17-gauge copper and designed in the popular farmhouse style with a spacious basin. Unlike sinks made from stainless steel or stone materials, copper ages naturally and will take on a unique patina with use — this sink is perfect for anyone looking for a truly one-of-a-kind showpiece. Accordingly, the Lange isn't cheap, but it's a worthy investment for the right kitchen. The Lange is an undermount design with no faucet holes, so you're free to choose your own adventure when it comes to that component. Price at time of publish: $706 Dimensions: 32 x 20 x 8 inches
Materials: Copper
Number of basins: 1
Number of faucet holes: 0
Installation type: Undermount

Best Stone: Blanco Precis Equal Double Bowl Kitchen Sink
Pros: Modern design with the functionality of double basins.

Cons: Pricey. "I like Blanco sinks," says Alexakis. "They're very high quality, and they have some really beautiful designs." The Precis Equal certainly backs up this claim — this is one sharp-looking kitchen sink, and it's available in 9 different colors to boot. The undermount installation results in a clean finish, and the dual basins mean you'll have plenty of versatility. Blanco utilities patented Silgranit to create a durable granite material that resists stains, chips, and scratches while staying tolerant to heat and impact. This isn't an inexpensive sink, but it's definitely one of our favorites. Price at time of publish: $544 Dimensions: 29.75 x 18 x 8 inches
Materials: Granite
Number of basins: 2
Number of faucet holes: 0
Installation type: Undermount

Best Farmhouse: Sinkology Turner Fireclay Farmhouse Sink
Pros: A classic farmhouse sink at an affordable price.

Cons: Single basin option only. We've included a couple of other farmhouse sinks in this list, but Sinkology's Turner fireclay sink is our pick for the best farmhouse, thanks to its reasonable price point and classic design. And if you think fireclay might be too fragile a material for a kitchen sink, fear not, because it's fired at 2,100 degrees Fahrenheit for intense durability. The Sinkology Turner is an ideal choice for anyone seeking a traditional farmhouse look while keeping the budget under $300. Pair it with the faucet of your choosing, and enjoy a spacious, comfortable sink for years to come. Price at time of publish: $266 Dimensions: 30 x 18 x 8.5 inches
Materials: Fireclay
Number of basins: 1
Number of faucet holes: 0
Installation type: Undermount

