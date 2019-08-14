The 10 Smartest Kitchen Organizers and Storage Solutions on Amazon, According to Thousands of Reviews

Image zoom Amazon

As much as we’re fans of a well-stocked kitchen, it’s no fun to cook in cluttered chaos of spatulas, stock pots, and stray spice jars. To make the most of (and in) our space, we need to be organized — and the best way to straighten up our cabinets, countertops, and fridge shelves is with the help of smart storage solutions.

From spice racks and turntables to airtight containers, there are hundreds and hundreds of tools to keep everything in order. And to help you find the best kitchen organizers for your needs, we’ve researched and combed through thousands of reviews from real shoppers on Amazon who have purchased and tested out the tools for themselves.

Related: Kitchen Organization Ideas That Would Make Marie Kondo Proud

Whether you’re looking to organize your walk-in pantry or need to magically create storage space in your postage-stamp-sized kitchen, these best-selling items will help you navigate all your ingredients and appliances.

Here are the best kitchen organizers we found on Amazon:

Keep reading to shop the ten kitchen organization and storage tools customers love the most.

Best Pot and Pan Organizer: SimpleHouseware Pan and Pot Lid Organizer

Image zoom Amazon

Transform a jumble of pots and pans into an accessible stockpile with the help of this pan and lid organizer. This sturdy rack can hold up to five pans vertically (or four pans horizontally) freestanding. Want it as a permanent fixture? Secure it into a fixed position with screws.

As Amazon’s best-selling pot rack, it has over 1,600 perfect five-star reviews. Users call it a great value for the money, and rave about how it keeps nonstick pans and cast iron from scratching. “Fellow neat freaks, this is the thing for you,” writes one user. “I love having the pots and pans in a way that is so easy to grab, and looks great. Instead of constantly rearranging everything in order of size each time I do the dishes, which is every day, I just slide them in wherever. I wish I would have bought it sooner.”

To buy: $14 (originally $25); amazon.com

Best Bakeware Organizer: YouCopia StoreMore Adjustable Bakeware Rack

Image zoom Amazon

While it’s fine to stack a cookie sheet or two, it can be a pain to shuffle through a tower of bakeware. This organizer is a great solution, with seven adjustable steel wire dividers perfect for your pans, platters, and cutting boards.

Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about the product, which has a 4.7-star rating with more than 1,200 reviews. Particularly, they love those adjustable dividers: “We have a house with what I found out are odd dimensions for EVERYTHING,” writes a customer. “This tucks nicely in a lower cupboard and holds all of our baking sheets/broiling racks/etc. that used to sit in a pile below the oven. You know that warming drawer that stacks everything and it's always a pain to get anything out? Not anymore! All of those items are neatly stored. With the slots being adjustable I can have all of the baking sheets cozy together and have larger slots for some of the deeper items. Absolutely love this product.”

To buy: $18; amazon.com

Best Can Organizer: SimpleHouseware Stackable Can Rack

Image zoom Amazon

How often do you clean out your pantry and realize those canned green beans expired six months ago? To save space and avoid food waste, consider this stacking can dispenser. With three tiers and six adjustable dividers, the rack holds up to 36 jars or cans. Plus, it’s easy to put together and sturdy enough to earn 2,300 five-star reviews.

Customers describe how well-made and handy the racks are, with many saying it’s the only can-holder they buy. “Other brands don’t hold a candle to this one,” says a reviewer. “I tried another brand and was utterly disappointed with ease of assembly and sturdiness. This, on the other hand, is perfect. We have a family of six, so our pantry stock is pretty extensive. Just bought my third.”

To buy: $20; amazon.com

Best Knife Organizer: Modern Innovations Magnetic Knife Bar

Image zoom Amazon

While most storage solutions mean tucking your stuff away, this product saves space and makes a statement. Instead of a clunky block taking up counter space, store your knives with the help of this streamlined magnetic stainless steel bar. Made from strong magnets, the 16-inch tool bar holds even your largest cleavers, and comes with mounting hardware and easy-to-follow instructions.

The organizer has an impressive 4.6-star rating from more than 2,600 reviews on Amazon, with many shoppers praising its durability and storage capacity. “I originally bought this because I felt the wooden block I've owned for years was starting to collect too much oil and gunk inside and there was no good way of cleaning it,” a customer writes. “I wanted a solution to keep my knives stored safely and cleanly. Not only does this store my knives without damaging them, but it frees up space on the counter vs the block and also looks great.”

To buy: $18; amazon.com

Best Under-Sink Organizer: DecoBros Stackable Sliding Basket Organizer

Image zoom Amazon

Under the kitchen sink can be a scary place — but it doesn’t have to be with the help of this organizer. The elevated shelf gives extra storage space to keep your cleaning supplies within reach, while the sliding basket is great for stashing sponges and stray plastic bags. Over 2,500 Amazon reviewers have left perfect reviews on the organizer, calling it “sturdy” and “versatile.”

“Before I acquired this, the area under my kitchen sink was a disaster,” explains a reviewer. “There were bottles and cans stuffed all the way in the back that I hadn't used in months. After the sink sprang a leak and flooded the under-sink area, I was forced to clear out all of the items and throw most of them away. So, I decided to get one of these organizers. What a difference!! The 'scrubbies' are in the pull-out tray, and the Lysol wipes and Comet cleanser are on the top rack. I was so impressed by this functional design that I immediately ordered one more to organize the other half of the area!”

To buy: $22; amazon.com

Best for Hard-to-Reach Places: Copco Non-Skid 2-Tier Lazy Susan

Image zoom Amazon

Struggle to snag that jar of peanut butter deep in the recesses of your pantry? Give this turntable a spin rather than rearranging the condiments and spice jars in your cabinets (again). Not only does it contain all your supplies in one place, but its non-skid liner and rimmed edge keep items from falling off.

This two-tied model is particularly popular, with over 1,000 five-star reviews. Amazon shoppers love how sturdy the turntable is, as well as how much it holds. “This turned a mess of a cabinet into an organized cabinet,” says a reviewer. “We use A LOT of spices and it was always a nightmare to fund the right one. Now I just spin to find what I want. It’s a nice height too and allows for different size bottles to be placed on the racks.”

To buy: $12; amazon.com

Best for Spice Storage: Seville Classics 3-Tier Expandable Bamboo Spice Rack

Image zoom Amazon

For easy access to a dash of cinnamon or hint of thyme, consider vertical storage. Step organizers are an effortless way to see all your options (even with deep shelving), and this Amazon best-seller expands from 8.8 inches into a 15.5-inch rack. Plus it’s made from durable, easy-to-clean bamboo.

Many Amazon shoppers rave about the rack, which has a 4.4-star rating, saying it fits cabinets of all sizes. One customer was particularly impressed with the stand’s strength: “My kitchen cabinet (circa when the dinosaurs roamed the earth), was getting way too full. My spices were inexplicably multiplying week to week, and some of my favorites were getting pushed up stage. Since purchasing this wonderful expandable spice rack, now all of my spices get to shine like the stars they are. Sadly, some still get covered up by their more popular and talented counterparts, but now they are all organized the way they should be.”

To buy: $16 (originally $20); amazon.com

Best Hanging Fruit Basket: DecoBros 3-Tier Wire Hanging Basket

Image zoom Amazon

For extra counter space and a delicious display to boot, these three-tier hanging baskets are a great option. Measuring 30 inches long, the stainless steel baskets are sturdy enough to hold several pounds of fruit or vegetables (or your favorite granola bars).

Customers say the baskets hang straight and are sturdy and deep enough to hold fruits and vegetables while they ripen. “This hanging basket has freed up counter space and that makes me one happy girl,” raves a user. “The basket hangs straight and if it doesn't just adjust the little metal clips on the side, sometimes they have a mind of their own. I purchased this over a year ago and it still hasn't rusted or had any issues with durability!”

To buy: $14 (originally $15); amazon.com

Best Dry Food Storage Containers: Progressive Prepworks ProKeeper

Image zoom Amazon

To cut down on bulky bags and keep your ingredients fresher for longer, this container set is a no-brainer. Equipped with air-tight silicone seals, the six-piece set includes a flour container with a leveling bar for mess-free measuring, brown sugar container with removable terra cotta disk (to keep it from drying out!), and a pair of minis with dusting screens.

Nearly 1,500 Amazon customers have rated the set five stars, with many complimenting the easy-latch lids and air-tight seals. “I ordered the 6 piece set, and I just love it,” writes a reviewer. “My pantry is so much more organized with these canisters than boxes and bags all over the place. The flour keeper alone is worth the purchase, because it not only holds a full 5lb bag of flour, but it helps prevent the messes I used to get when scooping flour straight from the bag. The self leveler is awesome.”

To buy: $56 (originally $60); amazon.com

Best Refrigerator Storage: Sorbus Fridge Bins and Freezer Bins

Image zoom Amazon

Rather than leave your food spread out on your fridge’s shelves, corral similar items together in clear plastic bins, like this durable six-piece set. Not only does it make it easier to find foods (cheeses in one drawer, condiments in the other…) but it’s faster to carry everything you need in one trip. Plus the sturdy egg container lid means you can stack without fear.

Amazon shoppers rave about the set, rating the containers 4.7 stars with nearly 1,000 reviews, Customers say it helps them tidy up their fridges and reduce food waste. “My favorite part using these is gathering all the smaller items and putting them in the trays,” says a reviewer. “Before I got these, I was constantly pushing things to the side and knocking things over in the process. Now, everything is separated and grouped together in their trays. No more having to try to find what I'm looking for and made more space in the fridge. I've been using these for a few weeks now and notice the kids put things back where they find them too so I'm also hearing less, ‘Mom, where's the…’”

To buy: $35; amazon.com