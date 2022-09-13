The Best Kitchen Faucets for a Beautiful, Functional Space

Your kitchen faucet isn't something you replace often, so you'll want to make sure you're purchasing one you love. That said, consider your current sink configuration, the type of faucet you want, and your style preference. To help make things easier for you, we've researched the best kitchen faucets on the market and found the Delta Faucet Leland Touch to be our favorite model. Read on to learn about all our top picks.

When designing or updating your kitchen, you might not pay as much attention to your faucet in favor of the more showy appliances, like your refrigerator or stovetop, but don't take it so lightly. Take a minute to consider everything you use the kitchen faucet for in a single day, and it's easy to see how important it is to have one that functions well and looks good. Rinsing fresh produce and cleaning up after your meal are just a few everyday uses for your kitchen faucet.

Best Overall: Delta Faucet Leland Touch Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($319) Also available at Home Depot and Lowe's. Pros: This faucet has a long-lasting, leak-free construction with many beneficial features. Cons: It can sometimes be tricky to find the preferred temperature setting. Sitting at the top of our favorites, we have the Delta Faucet Leland Touch. Made with durable brass and patented technology that reduces leaks, this kitchen faucet has valuable features that help it stand out from others on the market. Firstly, we like that it has a pull-down sprayer since that increases the usability of a faucet. But more than that, this sprayer has an extra capability: You can keep the water as a concentrated stream, change it to a spray, or activate the ShieldSpray technology, which makes a powerful "shield" of water to get rid of stubborn food debris without splattering all over the place. Anything that cleans up a mess without making a mess is a win. It's normal for faucets to get some kind of calcium or lime buildup over time, but this kitchen faucet's design allows you to wipe it away with your finger thanks to its touch-clean spray holes. And speaking of touch: This faucet can be turned on and off with a simple touch anywhere on the spout, so if your hands are messy from cooking, you can conveniently use your wrist, back of your hand, or forearm to get the water going. That's a thoughtful addition that cooks of any skill level will love. Number of Handles: 1

Best Value: Wewe Single-Handle Pull-Out Faucet Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($66) Also available at Walmart. Pros: It's inexpensive and has three sprayer settings to help you with every task. Cons: It might not feel as sturdy as other models. One of the best things about this kitchen faucet is its affordable price, but that's not the only thing we love about it. This model has a retractable pull-out spray with three different settings. You can keep the stream setting on if you're trying to fill up a bowl or pot with water, and you can use the spray mode for rinsing and washing. Then, there's the handy pause setting when you need to stop the water flow when moving the spray around (better than constantly wiping up messes with your dish towel). With some of the more affordable faucets, you may feel like you have to sacrifice style for budget-friendliness. This one, however, has seven different finishes, ranging from shiny gold to contemporary matte black. The only con is it may feel lighter or flimsier than some of its high-end counterparts, but certainly not to the point that it feels cheap. Number of Handles: 1

Best Touchless: Moen Arbor MotionSense Kitchen Faucet Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($556) Also available at Home Depot. Pros: This smart kitchen faucet has a pull-down sprayer with two modes and two sensors. Cons: It has a pretty basic design. There are many reasons why people choose touchless kitchen faucets. They prevent the spread of germs and cross-contamination, provide extra convenience when washing large pieces of cookware, and help you save water (and money). If all of that has you sold, this kitchen faucet is for you. This model has two sensors: One in the front that activates for a quick rinse and another on the top where the faucet curves, for which you can wave on and off for tasks like filling up big pots. Having both makes it useful for people of different heights and mobility ranges. Aside from its motion-sensor capability, this faucet has a flexible pull-down sprayer with a button that allows you to change between the regular water stream and a more powerful shower spray mode. The sprayer has a trademarked Reflex system that helps it retract smoothly and dock securely. While the faucet might not have the same charm as others on this list, its user-friendly functionalities make up for that. Number of Handles: 1

‎1.5 gallons per minute Finish Options: Oil-rubbed bronze, chrome, and stainless

Best High-End: Perrin & Rowe Georgian Era Bridge Kitchen Faucet With Sidespray Courtesy of Wayfair View at Wayfair ($1,874) Also available at Amazon. Pros: It features durable construction, a high arc, and a swivel spout. Cons: It's more expensive compared to other models on the market. There's a lot to love about this faucet, between its attractive design and high-quality construction. Starting with the former: Although the design is inspired by the 18th century, it doesn't look old-fashioned and won't seem outdated anytime soon. Audrey Scheck, the founder of Audrey Scheck Design, says, "The high arc on the spout paired with the traditional curves on the levers make it both unique and timeless." It also comes in seven different finishes, so you can find one that perfectly matches your kitchen. Not only is the faucet easy on the eye, but it's also easy to use. "It has a swivel spout, which allows access to any portion of the sink, and it comes with a side sprayer, which always comes in handy," Scheck says. Looking closer at its construction, the faucet is made from solid brass, providing more durability, so even though your initial investment is higher, the faucet is built to last. Number of Handles: 2

Most Modern: Delta Essa VoiceIQ Single-Handle Pull-Down Faucet Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($519) Pros: This faucet turns on and off with a simple touch or a voice command via your smart device. Cons: It requires an outlet under the sink. At first glance, this high-tech faucet looks pretty simple with its sleek, understated design, but as soon as you use it, you'll see it has a number of cool features. While some modern faucets have motion sensors, this faucet takes things further with its smart device connectivity that allows you to use voice commands. For example, you can tell this faucet to pour one cup of water and even create a custom command to fill your favorite stockpot. Another unique feature is that you can tap anywhere on the spout or handle to start and stop the water flow. That's a plus when you have messy hands and want to get the water going with a simple elbow tap. There's nothing worse than being caught off guard with too hot or too cold of water. Thanks to this faucet's LED light display at its base, it changes color from blue to pink to red to show you what the water temperature is. Keep in mind that you need an under-sink outlet to install and use this kitchen faucet, but if you've got one or can install one, you'll get access to some great features. Number of Handles: 1

Most Attractive: Signature Hardware Finnian Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($369) Also available at Walmart. Pros: This faucet has an elegant design available in a wide variety of finishes. Cons: Made from zinc, it's less durable than other materials. There are some faucets that just fade into the background, but not this one. This kitchen faucet has a gorgeous, detailed design approved by the pros. "The gooseneck silhouette allows this faucet to make a statement in the kitchen," Scheck says. You can take your pick from six finish variations, like aged brass, brushed gold, and stainless steel, in order to match the other appliances in your home. It's not just about good looks, though: The shape is also functional because it allows for plenty of clearance for pots and pans, according to Scheck. If you need more flexibility with your water stream, you can just use the pull-down spray, which has two functions depending on how much power you need. It's nice to have such a useful modern feature with a faucet that retains its classic, elegant look. Since this faucet is constructed of zinc, it may not be as strong as one made from stainless steel or brass, but Scheck says, "Given the efficient price point, you really can't go wrong with this faucet!" In the off chance something does go wrong, you're covered by a 25-year limited manufacturer warranty. Number of Handles: 1

‎1.75 gallons per minute Finish Options: Aged brass, brushed gold, chrome, polished nickel, satin copper, and stainless steel