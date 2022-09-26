Compiling this list, we evaluated kitchen carts based on storage capacity, materials, and design features, like drawers and towel rods. Whatever features you're looking for, your first consideration should be the size of your space. We selected the compact Origami Kitchen Cart as the best option for most people, as it not only has a small footprint but is also foldable for storage. Read on for the best kitchen carts in 2022.

"A kitchen cart should be a blend of form and function. The cart should fill a need in the kitchen," says Jessica Butler, principal designer at Daly + Doyle . "Do you need additional prep space? Are you an avid baker? Is more seating needed in the kitchen? These factors will help you decide on the right kitchen cart."

Kitchen carts are a wonderful addition to your home if you're in need of extra storage, additional counter space, or a portable cart for serving drinks or food. Of the many options available, from compact models that fold to larger versions that act like kitchen islands, the best kitchen cart is one that will make the kitchen more efficient .

Best Overall: Origami Kitchen Cart Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Also available at The Container Store. Pros: Sturdy and functional, it also folds down to just six inches wide for storing. Cons: The cart and top are very heavy. This innovative kitchen cart features a butcher block-style top and two additional storage shelves. The cart can hold up to 200 pounds in total weight — 100 pounds for the top surface and 50 pounds each for the shelves below. Use the bottom shelves to hold extra dishes or small appliances. The prep surface provides plenty of room for chopping and or acting as an extension for your counter. Since it's on wheels, it can roll to wherever you want an extra surface. For example, use it as a sideboard to hold food in order to give your guests more table space. When you're not using it, it can be folded down to just six inches wide so it can be tucked away until you need it again. Price at time of publish: $150 Dimensions: 25.5 x 19.75 x 36 inches

Best Splurge: John Boos End-Grain Butcher Block Classic Kitchen Cart Courtesy of Williams Sonoma View at Williams Sonoma Pros: A thick butcher block top makes this cart extra durable. It's handcrafted by artisans in the U.S. Cons: As durable as it is, the butcher block top requires special care. If you'd like to splurge on a kitchen cart with an exceptional pedigree, look no further. This cart was designed exclusively for Williams Sonoma in conjunction with John Boos, the premier maker of butcher blocks in the U.S. It features a six-inch thick maple top on a sturdy stainless steel frame, set on locking casters. You can cut directly on the cart, as the butcher block won't damage your knives and is resistant to scratches, or you can opt to use another cutting board on top to protect its surface. The towel bar lets you keep dishtowels handy when you're prepping food. Additional storage is available on the lower shelf, perfect for holding your stand mixer or other appliances that you don't use daily. This cart is built to last, making the hefty price tag worth it. Price at time of publish: $1,595 Dimensions: 30 x 23 x 36 inches

Best Value: Amazon Basics Kitchen Cart on Caster Wheels Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Pros: Lightweight and easy to put together, this cart can hold up to 175 pounds. Cons: Only available in one size, it may be too small for some. If you're searching for a kitchen cart but don't want to spend too much, this model from Amazon Basics is a great option. It features a solid wood top and adjustable steel shelves that each have a 50-pound capacity. The top is large enough to hold a microwave or toaster oven, but it can also be used to prep vegetables or cocktails if you're short on counter space. The two shelves below can be used to store extra pantry items or appliances, and the entire cart is set on casters (two of them lock), so you can move it wherever you need it most. Price at time of publish: $73 Dimensions: 15 x 36.7 x 21 inches

Best For Small Spaces: Yamazaki Home 3-Tiered Rolling Utility Cart Courtesy of Food52 View at Amazon Also available at Food52, West Elm and Williams Sonoma. Pros: Clean lines let this simple cart blend into almost any design scheme. It's also easy to clean. Cons: The maximum weight capacity is on the lower end, so you'll have to be careful with loading it up. The sleek and simple design of this cart by Yamazaki Home is one of its best selling points — it looks much more like a stylish decorative piece than a utility cart and can seamlessly blend in with your decor. Three fixed shelves give you ample room to store items, like tins of tea or coffee, or perhaps your food processor or coffee grinder when not in use. The handles on the sides also feature hooks, so you can hang a dishtowel or tongs to keep them within reach. Made of sturdy, powder-coated steel, each shelf can support up to around 15 pounds. The cart is also set on wheels, making it easy to maneuver. It also has locks to ensure it stays in place when you want it to. Price at time of publish: $148 Dimensions: 19.25 x 15 x 32 inches

Best Butcher Block: Home Aesthetics Bamboo Rolling Kitchen Island Cart Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Also available at Walmart. Pros: This cart is made from sturdy, high-quality bamboo. It also has convenient drawers in addition to shelf storage space. Cons: The cart is for indoor use only. This cart from Home Aesthetics is made almost entirely of sustainably sourced, kiln-dried, varnished bamboo – an excellent material for kitchen products since it's durable and naturally anti-microbial. The large prep surface provides a lot of space for chopping vegetables or carving meats and features a juice groove to prevent drippings from spilling onto the floor. It also features two 10.5 x 14.5-inch drawers that can hold knives or other utensils that you want to keep close by. The cart has a small shelf and a larger shelf for additional storage. Set on heavy-duty swivel casters, it can be moved easily and locked into place with the locking mechanism. The side rack is perfect for holding extra dish towels or an apron for easy access. Price at time of publish: $213 Dimensions: 29 x 21.5 x 36 inches

Best Granite: Ebern Designs Sariol Rolling Kitchen Cart with Granite Top Courtesy of Wayfair View at Wayfair Pros: This cart has a variety of storage options, including a wine rack and drawer. It's also a great value. Cons: The granite top may feel a bit small to use as a baking prep surface. Granite is another popular material for countertops, so having a kitchen cart with a stone top makes a lot of sense. It's durable, can stand up to hot and cold, and is resistant to stains and moisture. This cart from Ebern Designs features a 20-inch wide granite top, which can accommodate smaller baking projects, such as sourdough bread or others that requires rolling out dough on a smooth surface. In addition to the stone top, this cart also has a drawer to store utensils or other small objects, as well as a lower shelf, and a cabinet with a door to keep things out of sight. The shelves for this cart hold about 100 pounds each, giving this model a decent load capacity. And since it's on wheels, it can be easily moved for maximum usability. Price at time of publish: $246 Dimensions: 27 x 18 x 36 inches

Best Metal: Twillery Miriam Wide Stainless Steel Kitchen Cart Courtesy of Wayfair View at Wayfair Pros: This cart can hold 500 pounds, but it's surprisingly sleek for being heavy duty. Cons: Its larger size makes it more of a kitchen island than a cart if you have a smaller space. This kitchen cart by The Twillery Co. is the perfect pick for anyone who doesn't mind a "back of house" restaurant-style aesthetic. Equipped with a thick stainless steel top and chrome-finished steel legs, it can hold up to 100 pounds on its countertop and up to 200 pounds on each of its lower shelves. The countertop itself is 34 inches wide, giving you plenty of space for food prep as well as room to hold kitchen appliances like a food processor, blender, or stand mixer. The lower shelving is open so you can easily see whatever you have stored, though you may want to invest in bins or baskets to keep things organized or covered. It also has hooks on the side, perfect for potholders, and a towel bar to keep a dishcloth close by. The removable casters are handy in case you want to keep this cart in a fixed location. It's also extremely easy to put together (no power tools required), so you can have your kitchen cart assembled in no time at all. Price at time of publish: $230 Dimensions: 38.6 x 20 x 36 inches

Best with Drawers: Elfa Platinum Mesh Kitchen Cart Courtesy of Container Store View at The Container Store Pros: There is plenty of storage space within the five drawers. You also get some visibility into the drawers thanks to the mesh. Cons: The butcher block countertop is quite small. Its drawers only hold about 25 pounds of weight, so it's best for light storage. This compact kitchen cart by Elfa features five drawers — two shallow, three deep — offering lots of storage. The mesh drawers allow you to see inside so you can identify what's in the drawer without having to open it. The butcher block top provides some additional counter space and a prep area if your existing countertops are too full. While we love how organization-friendly this cart is, one caveat is that it isn't meant for heavy storage, so you'll want to use this cart to store lighter items like parchment paper, foil, plastic utensils, and the like. Price at time of publish: $318 Dimensions: 19 x 23 x 37.5 inches

