The Best Instant Pot Accessories for Even More Versatility

When choosing accessories for your Instant Pot, it's easy to be distracted by how many options there are. "Think about what you regularly use your Instant Pot for, and let that guide you," says Nisha Vora , YouTuber and author of The Vegan Instant Pot Cookbook . "If you never plan on baking a cake in the Instant Pot, it's safe to skip a seven-inch bundt pan. If you love steaming big batches of vegetables, a large steamer basket is helpful — the trivet that comes with the Instant Pot can only hold so much." To help you find an add-on (or two) suitable for your needs, we've highlighted the best Instant Pot accessories based on their ease of use, versatility, and overall value.

The Instant Pot is arguably one of the most popular kitchen appliances of the decade, offering multiple cooking capabilities at the touch of a button. And while it can already do so much on its own, having additional accessories can really enhance its functionality.

Best Air Fryer Lid: Sous Vide Art Air Fryer Lid Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($89) Pros: It effortlessly attaches to your six- or eight-quart Instant Pot and includes some useful accessories. Cons: It doesn't have an alarm to notify you when it's done, so you'll have to keep an eye on it. If you already have an Instant Pot, there's no need to buy a separate air fryer. This attachment replaces the Instant Pot's lid and works by circulating hot air for even, consistent cooking, allowing it to air fry, bake, and broil various types of foods with seven different presets. What's more, you can use it on any metal pot with a diameter between 22 and 24 centimeters, so it's not just limited to the Instant Pot. This air fryer lid also comes with a handful of accessories, including kitchen tongs, a steam rack, a silicone mat, and an air fryer basket. Clean-up requires a simple wipe down with a damp sponge or a dishcloth, and it can be easily stored away, unlike typical air fryers or toaster ovens.

Best Sealing Rings: Styddi Sealing Rings Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($14) Pros: These rings come in a pack of four, so you can use them for different foods. Plus, they're a great value. Cons: Rings may eventually stretch out with use. While an extra ring is typically included with the Instant Pot, you may find that you need to have more than one on hand. "These rings often absorb the aromas of whatever you're cooking," says Vora. "I like to keep a red one for savory foods that have pungent aromas, blue for desserts or sweet-adjacent foods, and clear for savory foods with fairly neutral aromas. That way, my chocolate fudge cake doesn't smell like red curry paste." This affordable set includes four rings in different colors, so you can dedicate a color to each flavor profile. They are made from food-grade silicone, and come in two size options: one to fit five- and six-quart models, and another for eight-quart appliances. They can be easily hand-washed, or popped into the dishwasher — just make sure to put them on the top rack to keep their shape.

Best Steamer Basket: Instant Pot Steamer Baskets Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($37) Also available at Williams Sonoma, Bed, Bath, & Beyond, and Walmart. Pros: These baskets feature convenient handles to transport the baskets and sturdy stainless steel construction that's easy to clean. Cons: Some find that the baskets aren't big enough to use up all the space in the eight-quart model. Instant Pot's official steamer basket set comes with two baskets — a small, shallow size and a large, deeper version — equipped with feet to keep them above boiling water. Each basket features convenient handles, so you can easily lift the baskets out of the appliance. You can use them to steam vegetables, fish, dumplings, and more. These baskets double as strainers because of their fine mesh construction, making them versatile kitchen tools. Made of rust-resistant stainless steel, they also hold their shape well and can be put into the dishwasher for easy cleaning. You can also purchase the basket sizes separately, but buying them as a set is an excellent value. Although designed to fit six- and eight-quart Instant Pots, customers say they are slightly too small for eight-quart models.

Best Egg Rack: Aozita Stackable Egg Steamer Rack Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($13) Also available at Walmart. Pros: This steamer rack lets you steam more than a dozen eggs at once and comes equipped with heat-resistant handles for easy lifting. Cons: Double layer configuration doesn't always work in the six-quart Instant Pot models. There are many versions of the egg steamer rack for the Instant Pot, but this stainless steel model by Aozita is designed to fit both the six- and eight-quart cookers and features stackable layers that allow you to steam up to 18 eggs at a time. You can also use the rack with just a single layer when you want to steam nine eggs or less. The handles are coated with heat-resistant silicone, so you can safely lift the rack in and out of the Instant Pot. In addition to steaming eggs, you can use the rack to keep a cake pan or plate elevated in the Instant Pot and as a cooling rack on your kitchen counter. Clean-up is easy by hand or with a run through the dishwasher.

Best Glass Lid: Instant Pot Tempered Glass Lid Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($18) Also available at Target and Williams Sonoma. Pros: Made by Instant Pot, this lid comes in multiple sizes and features a steam vent to reduce condensation. Cons: Even though it's tempered glass, you still want to be wary of thermal shock. This lid lets you braise, slow cook, reheat, and more while visually monitoring what's in the pot. There are multiple sizes available to suit different Instant Pots, including the mini three-quart, five-quart, six-quart, and eight-quart models. Each lid is made with tempered glass and stainless steel and features a steam vent to minimize condensation, and the handle is riveted securely into place. It's heat resistant up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit and can go into the dishwasher for hassle-free cleaning.

Best Springform Pan: Hiware Nonstick Springform Pan Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($11) Also available at Walmart. Pros: This seven-inch pan works well in six- and eight-quart Instant Pots, plus it comes with pre-cut parchment paper for easy clean-up. Cons: Some may not like the textured pan bottom. This pan is made of an alloy steel base coated with a double-layered nonstick coating that lets baked-on food release easily. The springform buckle holds the base and sides together to prevent leaking and is easy to open and close. Though a springform pan is most associated with baking cheesecake, Vora uses hers for lasagnas, casseroles, and most kinds of cakes, making it a versatile tool to have in your arsenal. It's safe to use at up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit, which means you can also use it in a conventional oven, and it comes with 50 sheets of pre-cut parchment paper that make it easier to clean the pan. This pan is considered dishwasher safe, but you'll get better longevity if you clean it by hand.

Best Yogurt Maker: Instant Pot Yogurt Cups and Pressure Sterilization Rack Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($12) Pros: This set includes cups and lids that are durable and airtight for maximum freshness. Cons: One set doesn't hold the amount of yogurt your Instant Pot can make, so you might want to purchase two. One of the Instant Pot's many features includes the ability to make your own yogurt, but in order to do so, you need this handy set. It comes with five six-ounce cups and lids that are leakproof, spillproof, and airtight, and it fits easily into the five-quart, six-quart, and eight-quart models. The rack and cups are made of BPA-free, food-grade polypropylene, which makes them durable and lightweight. How does it work? Insert the rack and cups into the Instant pot, run the steam program for 10 minutes to sterilize, and follow the manufacturer's instructions to make your own plain and flavored yogurts. Then store the yogurt in the fridge and enjoy. For clean-up, place the cups and rack on the top shelf of the dishwasher.

Best Baking Sling: InstantExtras Bakeware Sling Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($14) Pros: It's extremely versatile, durable, and easy to clean. Cons: It's not suitable for three-quart models. A baking sling is a must-have for baking cakes in your Instant pot. The pan sits on the sling, and the handles allow you to lower and lift it out of the cooking chamber as needed without touching the hot sides. This sling is made from heavy-duty silicone and is flexible, so you don't have to worry about it taking up too much vertical space, unlike more rigid versions. In addition to propping up a cake pan, you can use it as a roasting rack for meats and poultry, a vegetable steamer basket, an egg steaming tray, and a trivet to set down on the counter to keep the hot pan elevated. It's easy to use and clean — just pop it into the dishwasher.