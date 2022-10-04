Whether you're an experienced baker or this is your first time rolling out dough, these pie baking tools will help you nail every stop, from filling to decorations — and they're all available for easy purchase online.

As any professional baker can tell you, baking holiday pies requires the right tools and ingredients. Whether you're a from-scratch baker or frozen-pie-crust kind of cook, you'll need a handful of essential tools to make pies that taste as good as they look. In this roundup, we're sharing the key tools bakers use for tricky pie tasks, like making lattice tops. We've also included specialty goods and ingredients that give your pies a show-stopping and undeniably autumnal flair.

If you're one of fall's biggest fans, there's a high likelihood you're in it for the flavors. After all, some of the year's best baking recipes are for fall and holiday pies . Whether you're a pumpkin, apple, sweet potato, cranberry, or pecan pie fan, there's no denying that autumn pies are extra special.

The Four & Twenty Blackbirds Pie Book Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Also available at Barnes & Noble. Sometimes, deciding what kind of pie to bake is the hardest part. This iconic cookbook from a famous NYC bakery does the work for you, with tons of recipes for fall-inspired pies, like their classic Salted Caramel Apple. If the thorough instructions and jaw-droppingly beautiful color photos don't give you all the guidance you need, the skills-building techniques section will finish the job. For even more seasonal cooking inspiration, check out these newly-released cookbooks. Price at time of publish: $30

Tovolo Silicone Perfect Measurements Pastry Mat Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Also available at Williams Sonoma. If you've ever read a pie recipe, then wondered, Wait — how big IS a 12-inch circle?, this game-changing item has your name all over it. It's made from nonstick silicone and is marked with labeled guides for rolling dough to the right diameter (sizes go from 5 to 16 inches, so you can use it for full-size pies as well as minis). It also lists common weight, volume, and cooking temperature conversions; no need to Google "centimeters to inches" with floury fingers ever again. Price at time of publish: $25

McCormick Pumpkin Pie Spice Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon We don't mess with the classics, and when it comes to pumpkin pie spice blends, McCormick is the original and one of the best. Its top-secret ratio of warming fall spices has inspired legions of devoted fans, many of who insist that stocking up in bulk is the only way to go. The dual-opening lid is good for both scooping and shaking, so you can sprinkle some fall-iday cheer into your coffee as well as measure the perfect amount for a classic pumpkin pie. And just in case you were looking for the perfect measuring spoon, we've got those here, too. Price at time of publish: $8 Related: The Best Pie Dishes

OXO Good Grips Apple Corer and Slicer Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Also available at Bed Bath & Beyond. $12 for a tool that makes a tough job easier is a bargain. This plastic, dishwasher-safe tool from trusted brand OXO makes quick work of coring and slicing apples, so you can spend more time decorating (and eating) pie and less time standing over the counter with a paring knife. It's right-sized for most apples but small enough to tuck away in a utensil drawer when it's not in use. Price at time of publish: $12

Set of 3 Fall Hand Pie Molds Courtesy of Williams-Sonoma View at Williams Sonoma Individually-sized hand pies are a fun spin on traditional pie, and these seasonal molds make it easy. Among their clever features: an auto-crimping design that seals crust tightly and steam-venting slots on top. The set of three are made from durable plastic and have a hinged opening for simple use and cleaning. With acorn, pumpkin, and apple shapes, you'll find excuses to bake all fall long. Price at time of publish: $29

Explore Vanilla Gift Box Set Courtesy of Beyond Good View at Beyond Good Fall flavors are sweet, rich, and comforting. While cinnamon gets most of the attention, it's nothing without a base note of vanilla. This duo of ethically-sourced vanilla extracts from Madagascar is all you need to add depth to your pumpkin pies. If you've never baked with ground vanilla powder before, this is your sign to order a box: It's incredibly fragrant and easy to measure. Price at time of publish: $50

Fall Rolling Impression Pie Crust Cutter Courtesy of Williams-Sonoma View at Williams Sonoma If intricate pie decorations are your thing, you'll want to check out this easy-to-use crust cutter. The interchangeable wheels — in apple, leaf, acorn, and braided designs — measure out perfect 2.25-inch strips with patterned impressions. Not only will all of your lattices be uniformly sized, they'll be ready for their closeup. It's almost too good (and easy) to be true. Price at time of publish: $20

Harvest Pumpkin Foliage Oven Mitt Courtesy of Surla Table View at Sur La Table You're not still using that questionably-dry dish towel to take your pies out of the oven, are you? Thick and insulated oven mitts are safer for transferring delicate pies without damaging intricate latticework or a perfectly-crimped crust. These autumnal mitts from Sur La Table are more than up for the task. We like that they're machine-washable for easy care. Plus, there's a matching pot holder and kitchen towel for a quick decor refresh. Price at time of publish: $16

Set of 4 Fall Leaves Pie Crust Cutters Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon While Halloween or Thanksgiving-inspired decorations are fun, a classic fall foliage motif will stay in style all season long. This set of four pie crust cutters is patterned with whimsical leaf designs in easy-to-wash plastic. Although they're perfect for decorating a top crust, we'd also put them to work with cookies and decorative fondant. Price at time of publish: $9

Le Creuset Stoneware Pie Plate Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Also available at Williams Sonoma. A perfectly-crimped crust is trickier than it looks. This pie plate from beloved brand Le Creuset does most of the work for you, with a guided rim for pro-level edges. Like all of Le Creuset's enameled cast iron cookware, this is naturally nonstick and a good conductor of heat — that means it'll crisp your bottom crust beautifully. Available colors on Amazon regularly cycle in and out, but the undeniably autumnal cerise and flame are in stock at the time of writing. Price at time of publish: $56

Set of 2 Deep Dish Pie Plates Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon If deep dish pies are more your style, you'll need a specific pie plate to get the job done. This style of pie is visually striking and works particularly well for apple pies — calling all filling lovers! Choose from four different colors and get plenty of dough ready: These ceramic pie plates are an impressive 2.6 inches deep. Price at time of publish: $40