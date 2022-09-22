A classic highball glass must be tall and slender (opposite to the Old Fashioned aka lowball or rocks glass), with a capacity hovering around 13-16 ounces so that it can hold a full-sized cocktail with plenty of ice. In addition to our discussions with bartenders, we considered factors like intended use, material, care, and cleaning when making our selections for this list. Our Best Overall pick, the Riedel Highball , brings together form, function, and affordability. It's made from crystal and has a classic tall and slender design with a sturdy weighted bottom. What we like about this glass is that while it still offers all the classic function, it's also quite pretty in form. Check out these other top-notch highball glasses, and ease into a fall filled with all your favorite libations.

Cocktails at home got a whole lot cooler in the last couple of years, and many home bartenders have upgraded their bar tools. In addition to a great cocktail shaker, muddler, and other bar essentials , it's important to have your glassware in order. That's where the highball glass comes into play. Any at-home craft cocktail deserves a glass fitting for the libation it holds, which is why we connected with bartenders across the nation to get their top recommendations for the best highball glasses.

These are classic highballs with a weighted base from Lenox glassware and can be personalized at purchase. Design elements of up to three lines can be added with multiple fonts from which to choose. Whether you're looking for monogrammed glassware or special occasion gifts, these highballs are a good choice — and well-priced for personalization, at that.

If scant décor and solid colors are your interior design aesthetic, you'll be fawning over the minimalist style of these highballs. The Nude Finesse Highball Glasses are sleek and smooth, and crafted in a barely-there aesthetic. They do not have a significantly weighted base like other highballs, so while that may be a pro for some, the possibility of tipping may be a concern for others. They're light and thin, making them a bit more delicate than some of the others on this list, but we love the minimalist look and simplicity of design here. Dare we say they'd be gorgeous as a vase when not in use for libations.

The Markham Highballs are an offering from the Marquis line of Waterford and boast beautiful aesthetics and elegance at a more affordable cost than their main Waterford collections. This line of glassware is made of crystal and features a classic, vintage-inspired wedge-cut design. As decorative crystal glassware, we love the texture this glass showcases. Grab one of your favorite bottles of whiskey and round up some traditional cocktail recipes, because these beauties call for the classics.

For true cocktail connoisseurs, fine glassware is a must and Waterford is a trusted crystal brand. Their Lismore Gin Journeys Highball Glasses are gorgeous with a diamond- and wedge-cut design inspired by Victorian-era glassware. This set comes with two glasses, making it a perfect purchase for couples looking to splurge on fine highballs, or as a high-end gift for celebrations like weddings and anniversaries — the set even comes in an elegant gift box. Functional with a lovely aesthetic, we love this set as a splurge purchase when looking to upgrade your glassware collection.

Cons : These glasses must be hand-washed. They are also slightly tapered, veering from the straight, chimney-like style of a traditional highball.

You can't beat the value of this pack of six highballs from Beneti. They are simple and functional, and made in the traditional style. These highballs are slim enough to hold easily in one hand so you can nosh with the other. And they are affordably priced enough to stock up on for cocktail parties at home. These are the value-driven highballs you'll want to reach for when you're ready to ditch the red solos.

Pros : The price to quality ratio here is excellent. If you don't want to spend a ton of money, these highball glasses are just the ticket.

These classic highball glasses come highly recommended by bartender Christian Nguyen of Seattle's award-winning bar and restaurant Artusi . "They're sturdy as hell with good weight on them," says Nguyen. Their sturdiness and classic appearance are favorite factors from both Nguyen and Ryan Pendergast, head bartender at Bourbon Steak in Nashville. "We use Schott Zwiesel glassware in the bar because it provides a classic and brilliant glass that doesn't diminish the overall drink. While we prioritize aesthetics, we balance that with durability to withstand dishwashers, accidents, and the frequent cheers," Pendergast says. Strong, simple, and sophisticated, these are the top expert pick for everyday highballs. Cheers to that!

Cons : If you're looking for a glass with fancy aesthetics, look elsewhere. While this is a beautiful glass, it's quite simple in its design.

The Pure Highball Glass from Schott Zweisel has a weighted base, durable construction, and a tapered design aesthetic that adds a modern touch. These glasses are designed to be break-, chip-, and scratch-resistant — so they're fantastic for clumsy cocktail enthusiasts. The feel-good, slightly angled, and slender design of this glass will have you comfortably sipping your favorite whiskey cocktails and more. Plus, with 18+ ounces of capacity, there's plenty of room to keep your favorite cocktails iced and in rotation.

Cons : The slightly angled design may be an issue for some highball traditionalists who prefer the same width from top to bottom.

These highball glasses from Riedel provide just the right combination of form and function to make our Best Overall recommendation. The beautiful crystal construction offers durability and style. It's a classically tall and slender highball with a ribbed design that gives it some extra visual appeal. For a piece of crystal made by such a renowned drinkware brand, the price is right. Craft cocktails with your favorite garnishes are going to shine in these sophisticated highballs that promise to showcase your drinks beautifully and make sipping a breeze.

Cons : This glass holds roughly 11 ounces, which may be a bit small depending on how much ice you like in your libations.

Conclusion

You can't go wrong with any of the highballs we've selected, but make sure to consider your intended use, desired material, and energy level when it comes to care and cleaning. Opt for the simpler styles (hint: no cut glass designs) if you plan on tossing your highballs in the dishwasher. Among the highball glasses we have profiled, several bartenders recommended the Schott Zwiesel Modo Highball Glass, which is why we included it as our Best Expert Pick.Our Best Overall pick, the Riedel Highball, brings together form, function, and affordability for those looking to expand their collection of beautiful, functional glassware.

Factors to Consider

Intended Use

There is a lot of consistency across highball glasses. Most are made from crystal and range from 13-16 ounces in capacity. And while your intended use may be varied — whether it be for cocktails, iced tea, sparkling water, or another favorite beverage — the one commonality is that all these libations require ice. The size and shape of the highball glass accommodates a decent amount of liquid plus plenty of ice, so pick your favorite based on aesthetic, as each glass is equipped to handle functionality well.

Material

All but one of these highball glasses are made of crystal, which seems to be the standard material, even among some of the more affordable options. The only highball glass on this list that is crafted from glass is the Beneti Highball ($20 for a set of six).

Care + Cleaning

From our research, the only glasses that require hand-washing are the cut-crystal design glasses. Because cut-crystal is delicate, consistent dishwashing can break down the angles and design elements on the glass. If you are committed to hand- washing aesthetically-pleasing glasses, by all means — but know that if you aren't, you're going to want to look for picks that are simpler in design and dishwasher-friendly.

The Research

We consulted with five bartenders from around the country to get their thoughts on the best highball glasses on the market. Their insight, combined with our own expertise and market research, narrowed the field to these eight highball glasses.

Q+A

What are highball glasses used for?

Highball glasses are most typically used for craft cocktails. Because craft cocktails require three or more ingredients, and are usually served with ice, a good capacity is needed. While highball glasses can also be used for water, iced tea, lemonade, and other non-alcoholic beverages, highballs are most commonly used in bars across the countries to serve craft cocktails.

How many ounces are in a highball glass?

Highball glasses typically range from 13-16 ounces, though our list includes one highball with an 11-ounce capacity and a larger one that comes in at just over 18 ounces.

What is another name for a highball glass?

A highball glass is a tall, thin glass. You may hear it referred to as a Collins glass, a tumbler, or even a Delmonico. The commonality between all three glasses is that they are all tall, slender, and chimney-like, though the Collins glass is often slightly more tapered and the Delmonico even more so.

Our Expertise

Years of tasting and writing about food, wine, and spirits guide Melissa Vogt's research. As a tourist, Vogt seeks out the very best in local food and drink, and she's well acquainted with where to find good libations and eats in her hometown of Santa Rosa, Calif. Read more of her writing on her website and in Napa Valley Life, Very Napa Valley, and Wine Country This Month. As part of her research, Melissa connected with five bartenders from around the country to discuss their favorite highball glasses; these discussions informed her research and list curation.