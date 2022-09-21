Best Gourmet Meal Delivery Services of 2022

How does a gourmet meal delivery service make our list of top companies? In addition to a range of meal options and quality ingredients, inventiveness is also key. A company's meals ideally take you beyond what you'd ordinarily prepare for yourself at home. Finally, a great gourmet meal delivery service should have knowledgeable and friendly staff to assist with your questions or concerns.

The goal of a gourmet meal delivery service is to deliver high-end meal kits and/or ready-to-heat meals to your door. These services typically use premium ingredients in a wide variety of menu options, so you can choose the meals that best fit your taste and dietary needs. Most companies only offer subscriptions, but a few allow standalone orders as well.

Best Overall: Blue Apron Blue Apron Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $7.99

$7.99 Delivery Area: 48

48 Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Blue Apron is the original player in the meal kit delivery game, and it's clear that the company has learned a thing or two over the years. In our testing, the company has consistently demonstrated a high level of quality across the board. Tasters said the dishes were "diverse and interesting" with excellent flavor and texture, and praised the company's responsive and effective customer service. Pros & Cons Pros May surprise even seasoned foodies

Diverse, interesting flavors

Helpful live chat Cons Most recipes took 30 minutes or longer

May not appeal to beginners Overview Blue Apron has been a popular choice for many years, and it's easy to see why. The inventive menu rotates weekly; the ingredients are top notch; and the site and app offer an intuitive user experience. If you're a foodie, you'll definitely be in good hands: We've tested dozens of meal delivery services, and Blue Apron's menu is the only one we've seen that includes a duck dish. Not to mention prosciutto quesadillas! Pricing and Plans You can sign up to receive either two- or four-serving kits, in quantities of two, three or four kits per week. Blue Apron also offers "Heat & Eat" meals, which can be ready to enjoy after only three minutes in the microwave. The more you order, the lower your per-serving cost will be, ranging from a low of $7.99 to a high of $11.99. Blue Apron categorizes its menu as follows: Chef Favorites

Wellness

Family Friendly

Fast and Easy

Veggies (plant-based only) Meals We Tried Meal Kits: Togarashi shrimp and vegetable fried rice

Space ranger chicken enchiladas

One-pan white wean and poblano shakshuka

Baked meatballs and romesco mayo Heat and Eat: Sweet and spicy beef bowl with rice, peppers, and edamame

Chicken alfredo pasta with peas

Best Variety: Cookunity Cook Unity Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $7.27

$7.27 Delivery Area: 46

46 Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Our team of testers thoroughly enjoyed CookUnity's diverse menu; even the kiddos were impressed. We also appreciated the company's responsive customer service, the transparent, informative site and mobile app, and the mostly recyclable packaging. Pros & Cons Pros Extraordinary variety

Just heat and serve

Accommodates a range of dietary preferences Cons High cost per serving for smaller plans

Only single-serving meals Overview CookUnity is pioneering the chef collective model of gourmet meal delivery. Each dish on the menu is the work of an individual chef, whose name and photo appear on the package. This model generates an exceptionally diverse menu of fresh, fully-prepared, single-serving meals. Pricing and Plans 4 meals per week: $12.69 per serving

6 meals per week: $11.39 per serving

8 meals per week: $10.89 per serving

12 meals per week: $10.49 per serving

16 meals per week: $10.39 per serving Meals We Tried Coconut lime hanger steak

Carnitas street tacos

Butternut squash ravioli

Chili roasted shrimp

Best for Saving Time: Tovala Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $9.99

$9.99 Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Tovala has something no other meal delivery service has: the Tovala Smart Oven, which our testers identified as the service's primary strength. The oven has a built-in barcode scanner which instructs the appliance on how to cook or steam a particular meal. Customers simply scan the barcode on the meal's packaging and the oven does the rest. One tester noted that, "All the meal components cook at the same time, and come out perfectly cooked." Our testers also found the meals to be tasty, made with fresh ingredients, and highly enjoyable. Pros & Cons Pros Smart oven makes cooking easy

Fresh and flavorful meals

Can also scan to cook hundreds of brand name grocery products Cons Smart oven requires counter space

Most meals are single-serving Overview Tovala is the only gourmet meal delivery service we've seen that comes with a purpose-built appliance that does the cooking for you. The menu offers plenty of variety and includes dietary accommodations like vegetarian and gluten-free dishes. Plus, the $49 (for new customers) oven is affordable, and the company allows you to try it risk-free for 100 days. Pricing and Plans You can order four, six, eight, 10, 12, or 16 meals in your weekly delivery. Meals are priced individually. Most cost $12.99, but some cost as little as $9.99. Shipping is an additional $9.99. Unlike most meal delivery services, Tovala does not offer a discount for larger orders. Meals We Tried BBQ pulled pork, jalapeno cheddar cornbread, and cabbage slaw

Sausage supreme flatbread with crunchy veggie salad in balsamic vinaigrette

Truffle duxelle filet mignon and "double baked" scallion mashed potatoes with bacon, cheddar and sour Cream

Chashu-inspired pork chop and noodles with soy sesame dressing, scallions and crunchy veggies

Best Splurge: Sakara Life Sakara Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $28

$28 Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It While Sakara Life's claims to "release years of toxic build-up" and "reset the body's systems" are not based on scientific evidence, there's no denying that these phrases carry a certain allure, which the $28 per meal price tag only enhances. Go ahead and splurge. You know you want to. Pros & Cons Pros Unique, colorful dishes

Wide variety of whole foods

Fixed menu so you can set it and forget it Cons Expensive

More "nutrition program" than meal delivery service Overview Sakara mixes the wellness and meal delivery worlds into one service. Its best selling Signature Nutrition Program offers a fixed menu, with dishes such as: Kaleidoscope vitality bowl: chickpeas, rainbow carrots, serrano chiles, and garam masala

Ultra violet donut: purple sweet potato, almond flour, shredded coconut, and Himalayan sea salt

Sakara-style pasta bolognese: lentil pasta, adzuki bean tempeh, sauteed greens You can also order "Wellness Tea, "Super Bars," "Super Powders" and more. Pricing and Plans The Signature Nutrition Program, mentioned above, is flexible. You could pay as little as $63 dollars for a standalone order of two breakfasts. But as long as you're splurging on the Sakara Life, why not go all out with a weekly subscription for five days of breakfast, lunch, and dinner, plus three signature green smoothies, for $459 per week? Meals We Tried Southwest sunset soup, chipotle corn muffin

High vibe honeydew salad, mint chlorophyll quinoa, kombucha vinaigrette

Moo shu veggie wraps w/ tamarind sauce

Prosperity pad thai, kelp noodles, creamy sesame dressing

Best Pre-Made: Home Bistro Home Bistro Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $15

$15 Delivery Area: 50 states

50 states Products Arrive: Frozen Why You Should Try It If you're looking for pre-made frozen meals, Home Bistro may be worth a try. Many of the meals are created by celebrity chefs like Cat Cora and Richard Blais. Our testers really liked the fast shipping, the straightforward and accurate heating instructions, and final products that matched the photos on the website. Pros & Cons Pros Frozen, fully-prepared meals

Celebrity chefs

No subscription necessary Cons Not good for families

Minimal dietary accommodation Overview Home Bistro is one of the few gourmet meal delivery services that does not employ a subscription model. You can buy one individual meal, or fill the deep freeze in your garage with a single order. The single-serving meals are inventive and diverse. Pricing and Plans Home Bistro is a totally à la carte service. All meals and combo packs are individually priced. Single meals range between $15 and $19, while combo packs sell for around $75 for five meals up to about $320 for 20 meals. Meals We Tried Lamb pasta bake

Grilled spiced chicken with parsley-mint sauce and spice turmeric cauliflower over coconut rice

Lemon-caper piccata steak with roasted garlic marbled potatoes and Tunisian cauliflower gratin

Fire-grilled salmon with pomegranate-fig sauce, Israeli couscous, and honey spiced carrots

Best Plant-Based: Green Chef Green Chef Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $11.99

$11.99 Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It With praise like "Green Chef's dishes are among the best I've received from any meal kit service," it's safe to say that our testers unreservedly loved Green Chef. Everything from the recipes to the site and app is "very clear and functional," while the meals deliver "an exceptional combination of easy preparation and big flavor." Pros & Cons Pros Certified organic

Good for families

Vegetarian and vegan options Cons Kits only; no fully prepared meals

Available only by subscription Overview A Green Chef subscription delivers certified organic gourmet meal kits that serve up to 12 people, making it a great option for families. The concise, well-designed menu changes weekly and draws on a wide variety of culinary traditions. The company also takes sustainability seriously with a fairly comprehensive guide to recycling its packaging, as well as a carbon offset program. Pricing and Plans Green Chef offers six categories of cuisine, including vegetarian and vegan plans. At initial signup, you have the option of serving two, four, or six people; but once you're a customer, you can order kits that serve eight or 12 people as well (although you can only get two such kits per week). Prices range from $13.49 per meal for three two-serving kits per week to $11.99 per meal for four six-serving kits per week. Meals We Tried Middle Eastern-style chickpea bowls

Maple glazed carrots with figs

Best Organic: ModifyHealth Modify Health Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $11.75

$11.75 Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Our testing team found ModifyHealth to be a good option for customers who prefer organic meals because the company provides the necessary ingredient information for its flavorful and balanced meals upfront. If there's any info that you can't locate, we found that ModifyHealth's customer service team provided quick answers to our questions. Pros & Cons Pros Organic ingredients

Good customer service

Fully-prepared meals Cons Not suitable for families

Meals may need extra seasoning Overview ModifyHealth delivers fresh, fully-prepared, single-serving meals from the company's two menus: Mediterranean and Low FODMAP. Most meals contain organic ingredients, and both menus offer a meal program that includes educational materials and dietitian support for those who want it. The service's facilities are also 100% gluten-free. Pricing and Plans Low-FODMAP Menu Meals start at $9.95 for breakfast and $12.95 for lunch and dinner

Program starts at $180 per week Mediterranean Menu Meals start at $12.95 per meal

Program starts at $129.50 per week Meals We Tried Greek chicken and rice

Longevity stew with black-eyed peas and kale

Shrimp chimichurri with black beans and rice

Lemon thyme chicken with tahini cauliflower and za'atar quinoa

Blackened salmon with quinoa, broccoli and red bell pepper

Roasted pistachio salmon with white beans and kale

Best Gluten-Free: Epicured Epicured Sign Up Now Key Specs Starting Price: $10.29

$10.29 Delivery Area: 48 states

48 states Products Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Epicured takes gut health seriously. Our testers noted that the service is among the few gourmet meal delivery services with a registered dietitian on staff, not to mention a relationship with the Mount Sinai Health System. Information is transparent for everything from sourcing to recycling, plus there's a robust FAQ in addition to other resources. Gluten-sensitive customers are definitely in capable hands with Epicured. Pros & Cons Pros 100% gluten-free

Great selection and variety

Fresh, fully prepared meals Cons No family-size meals

Only available by subscription Overview Epicured considers itself to be a healthcare company. It also happens to employ a chef, Daniel Chavez-Bello, who has worked in some of the world's best kitchens, including El Bulli and Mugaritz. The comprehensive menu includes categories like breakfasts, beverages, and snacks and is designed in collaboration with a registered dietitian. Pricing and Plans With Epicured, you basically create your own subscription. You can order as much or as little as you like, and your last order will recur on a weekly basis until you change it. You can buy just a single smoothie (although you'll pay many times the smoothie's price in shipping) or multiple bundles of many meals. Entrees range from around $10 to $24, while bundles go for between roughly $100 and $200. Meals We Tried Vietnamese rice noodles (veggie)

Pad thai with chicken

Grilled salmon (sesame crusted)

Pulled BBQ chicken