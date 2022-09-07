Lifestyle Kitchen Best Gluten-Free Meal Delivery Services Green Chef is our top recommendation for gluten-free meal delivery By Marisa Olsen Marisa Olsen Marisa is a food writer with a background in marketing and communications for the arts and restaurant industries. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 7, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Brooke Lark / Unsplash Whether you follow a gluten-free diet for health reasons or are simply interested in trying out a gluten-free wellness plan, maintaining the regimen can be challenging. However, having meal kits delivered to your door can be an appealing option when it comes to meal planning and cooking, especially during the week. A gluten-free meal delivery service can offer your household new, exciting, fast, and easy meals that out the daily guesswork of what's for dinner, freeing up your valuable time. From frozen smoothies to dietitian-designed dinners to chef-created gourmet heat-and-eat meals, there's a gluten-free meal delivery option that's right for you. We've rounded up the best gluten-free meal delivery services so you can explore the best meal kit and plan for your home and lifestyle. Read on to discover our top picks. Best Gluten-Free Meal Delivery Services of 2022 Best Overall: Green Chef Best for Plant-Based: Hungryroot Best Budget-Friendly: Daily Harvest Best Organic: ModifyHealth Best Variety: Freshly Best Prepared Meals: Epicured Best Overall: Green Chef Courtesy of Green Chef Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $11.99 per servingDelivery Area: 47 statesProducts Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It A certified organic company, Green Chef delivers delicious, easy-to-make recipes in a range of cuisines. A large portion of its offerings accommodate gluten-free diets, as well as vegan, vegetarian, keto- and paleo-friendly, along with other dietary preferences.Pros & ConsProsCertified organic company Mix-and-match meal preferencesDiverse cuisines and multiple serving optionsCan peruse meal calendar three weeks in advanceConsNo add-onsMostly dinner entree optionsSourcing directly from farmers, Green Chef curates satiable and nutritious meals using certified USDA-organic ingredients whenever possible. Each week, the rotating menu features 24 meals with mix-and-match meal plans, including gluten-free, vegan, keto, Mediterranean, and "Fast & Fit" (calorie-conscious recipes that can be prepared in 25 minutes or less). Choose from enticing curries, soups, rice bowls, salads, meat dishes, seafood, and more.Meals are chef-crafted and arrive fresh with pre-portioned ingredients, allowing you to make dinner in six steps or less. With serving sizes of two, four, or six, Green Chef appeals to both families and small households that love leftovers.Pricing and PlansMeal kits start at $11.99 per servingMeals We TriedHarissa-Spiced ShrimpSesame Ginger Bavette Steak and ShrimpMiddle Eastern-Style Chickpea BowlsMaple Glazed Carrots with Figs Best for Plant-Based: Hungryroot Courtesy of Hungryroot Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $9.69Delivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try ItHungryroot takes pride in sustainably sourcing healthy ingredients for simple, easy meals that fit into a variety of dietary preferences, including plant-based and gluten-free.Pros & ConsProsGroceries and meals in oneAccess to 2,000+ recipesPlenty of search filtersConsLots of packagingCredit system may be confusingThink of Hungryroot as your weekly meal planner and grocery shopping tool in one. After taking a food preference quiz, Hungryroot builds out a personalized meal plan for you, complete with accompanying groceries for your meals. With an archive of thousands of recipes and plenty of convenient search filters, it's easy to mix and match with pre-portioned and pre-measured grocery items to create a household meal plan. Recipes include breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks, with most meals ready in 10 minutes or less.Pricing and PlansMeals start at $9.69; plan on a minimum of $70 an order per weekMeals We TriedSpinach Artichoke and Mushroom TortelloniRoasted Salmon and Sweet Potato on BrusselsSouthwest Chicken and Rainbow Veg TacosThai Peanut Beef Broccoli Stir Fry Best Budget Friendly: Daily Harvest Courtesy of Daily Harvest Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $6.49Delivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FrozenWhy You Should Try It From smoothies to flatbreads to soups, Daily Harvest's menu features sustainably-sourced, gluten-free frozen meals that can be ready to enjoy in minutes.Pros & ConsProsVast menuQuick prep timeSustainable packagingConsAll items are single-servingSome snacks and smaller bites may not be filling Daily Harvest boasts an array of farm-fresh and healthful snacks, entrees, and beverages made with sustainably-sourced ingredients. Build a custom box from three size options—Small (nine items), Medium (14 items), or Large (24 items)—and fill your shipment with any dishes you like from the menu. You can choose from a wide selection of soups, smoothies, flatbreads, harvest and forager bowls, snacks, desserts, and beverages. Items arrive flash-frozen and can be ready to eat and enjoyed in minutes.Pricing and PlansSnacks: start at $5.99 per servingSoups: $8.49 per servingSmoothies: $8.49 per servingFlatbreads: $9.79 per servingBowls: $9.79 per servingMeals We Tried Mint + Cacao SmoothieMango Papaya SmoothieHazelnut + Chocolate BitesTomatillo + Pepper FlatbreadPortobello + Pesto FlatbreadSweet Potato + Wild Rice HashBrussels Sprouts + Tahini Harvest BowlSpinach + Shiitake GritsTomato + Zucchini Minestrone Soup Best Organic: ModifyHealth Modify Health Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $11.75 Delivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Catering to both low-FODMAP and Mediterranean diets, ModifyHealth provides nutritious, dietitian-approved meals for people with gluten sensitivities.Pros & Cons ProsOrganic ingredientsDietician-backed mealsFree shippingConsOn the pricier sideBacked by dieticians, ModifyHealth creates chef-made meals designed to support customers suffering from gastroenterological, digestive, and inflammation issues, and uses organic ingredients whenever possible. ModifyHealth features low-FODMAP and Mediterranean meal plans with breakfast, lunch, and dinner options, which are gluten-free and low in sodium. With dietician support available, this service is dedicated to improving gut and chronic health issues in tandem with a science-based approach.Pricing and PlansBreakfasts: start at $9.95 per servingEntrees: start at $12.95 per servingFood program packages: start at $180 per week, which includes 14 entrees or 21 breakfasts and entreesMeals We Tried Greek Chicken & RiceLongevity Stew with Black-Eyed Peas & KaleShrimp Chimichurri with Black Beans & RiceLemon Thyme Chicken with Tahini Cauliflower and Za'atar QuinoaBlackened Salmon with Quinoa, Broccoli & Red Bell PepperRoasted Pistachio Salmon with White Beans & Kale Best Variety: Freshly Freshly Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $8.99Delivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: Fresh Why You Should Try It Freshly offers an array of flavorful, gluten-free prepared meals that can be enjoyed after mere minutes in the microwave.Pros & ConsProsQuick, nutritious mealsVariety of dishesMultiple dietary options ConsSingle-serving meals onlyNot geared for familiesEach week, Freshly curates a menu of more than 50 balanced meals, including gluten- and dairy-free, plant-based, and carb-conscious "Freshly Fit" meals. The single-serving dishes arrive fresh and ready to heat in the microwave, and in as little as three minutes, you'll have a hot, delicious meal to enjoy. You can order anywhere from four to 12 meals a week, with a diverse offering of entrees like curries, grain-free pastas, hearty soups, salads, grain bowls, nutrient-dense breakfast bowls, and protein-and-veggie plates.Pricing and Plans 12 meals: $9.58 per serving8 meals: $10.37 per serving4 meals: $12.50 per servingMeals We Tried Asian Style Chicken & NoodlesSteak PeppercornThai Green CurryPork Chile Colorado Best Prepared Meals: Epicured Epicured Sign Up Now Key SpecsStarting Price: $10.29 Delivery Area: 48 statesProducts Arrive: FreshWhy You Should Try It Epicured offers a range of chef-curated, physician-approved meals that are safe to eat for those who experience various gastroenterological issues.Pros & Cons ProsMedically-backed mealsAdheres to many diets, including low FODMAP and several GI conditions Variety of meals and food itemsConsOn the pricier sideNo customizationEpicured is unique in that the service partners with physicians and dieticians to create medically-backed, nutrient-rich meals to accommodate patients and customers who may suffer from a variety of gastroenterological issues; this includes meals that are sensitive for IBD and IBS symptoms. Additionally, customers can choose from a variety of other dietary needs and filters, such as vegan; dairy-, shellfish-, and soy-free; pescaterian; low-sodium; and low-calorie.Meals–which include curated meal bundles, breakfasts, snacks, soups, salads, bowls, sides, and beverages–arrive fresh and can be reheated in the oven, on the stovetop, or in the microwave.Pricing and Plans Bowls and salads: start at $11.35 per servingEntrees: start at $10.29 per servingBreakfasts: start at $8.25 per servingSoups: start at $5.99Meals We Tried Vietnamese Rice Noodles (Veggie)Pad Thai with ChickenGrilled Salmon (Sesame Crusted)Pulled BBQ Chicken Final Verdict Green Chef is our top choice for best gluten-free meal delivery service. With a menu dedicated to healthful and delicious meals, you can select from diverse offerings that feature a variety of entrees and diet preferences. Green Chef entices you to indulge in a variety of global cuisines, such as BBQ, Korean, Middle Eastern, Moroccan, Thai, and Southwest-inspired meals and plates. Meal kits are packed with pre-measured ingredients and sauces, and with easy-to-follow recipe directions, dinner is ready in about 30 minutes. Compare the Best Gluten-Free Meal Delivery Company Starting Price Delivery Area Products Arrive Customers Can Choose Delivery Date? Free Shipping? Green Chef Best Overall $11.99 47 states Fresh Yes No Hungryroot Best for Plant-Based $9.69 48 states Fresh Yes Yes Daily Harvest Best Budget-Friendly $6.49 48 states Frozen Yes Yes ModifyHealth Best Organic $11.75 48 states Fresh No Yes Freshly Best Variety $8.99 48 states Fresh Yes No Epicured Best Prepared Meals $10.29 48 states Fresh No Yes, with $100 minimum Frequently Asked Questions Are There Any Gluten-Free Meal Delivery Services That Have Vegan Options? Fortunately, for those who need a meal delivery service that adheres to both gluten-free and vegan diets, there are several services that fit the bill. For example, Daily Harvest's whole menu is vegan-friendly, and Hungryroot, Freshly, and Epicured all accommodate a bevy of dietary restrictions, including gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan. Green Chef is yet another meal kit service that creates a select few meals that are both gluten-free and vegan-friendly. Which Gluten-Free Meal Delivery Services Are Safe for Celiacs? If you or a loved one deals with celiac disease, finding a gluten-free meal delivery service that is safe to consume may be difficult. Despite offering gluten-free meals, some companies may not be as transparent as you'd need when it comes to sharing facility processing and potential cross-contamination information. Fortunately, there are meal delivery companies that uphold strict gluten-free practices. ModifyHealth–which was designed to help patients with celiac disease–creates nutritious, gluten-free, low-FODMAP meals that have been approved by actual dieticians. Freshly is 100% certified by the Gluten Intolerance Group, and all gluten-free meals are prepared and processed in a gluten-free facility. Services like Epicured, another meal company dedicated to gluten-free and low FODMAP diets, shares transparent facility information about cleaning and sanitizing practices, and despite a shared manufacturing facility, food is gluten-tracing tested by a trained dietician. Researching gluten-free meal plans, and reaching out to customer service to understand allergen practices may give you a bit more peace of mind. How Much Do Gluten-Free Meal Delivery Services Cost? Gluten-free meal delivery services range in price. There are several services that are more wallet-friendly, with meals or snacks starting at around $6.50 per serving, whereas other companies may lean a bit more high end, with items starting around $11.99 per portion. On average, plan to spend about $10 a serving. While many gluten-free meal kits are single-serving meals, there are a few companies that produce multiple serving sizes, which tend to be tiered, so the more you order, the lower the cost per serving. Several meal delivery companies offer a dietician service in conjunction with your diet and wellness journey, so expect to pay an additional cost to tap into those nutrition benefits. Are Gluten-Free Meal Delivery Services Worth the Cost? For families and households that prioritize gluten-free eating, investing in a gluten-free meal plan may be beneficial. Meal delivery services can help mitigate the precious time it takes to create a meal plan, shop for groceries, and even prepare the food. Plus, trying and discovering a new flavor or recipe style is an easy way to make your weeknight meals a bit more interesting and fun. Methodology Our team of researchers independently reviewed a total of 40 online meal delivery services. We looked at myriad factors, including the variety of gluten-free meal delivery offerings, cooking times, pricing, sustainability initiatives, shipping fees and timelines, delivery areas, and customer service. After careful review, our researchers identified which gluten-free meal delivery services were appropriate for a variety of categories. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit Related Articles Best Vegan Meal Delivery Services of 2022 Best Meat Subscription Boxes Best Alcohol Delivery Services Best Wine Delivery Services Best Cocktail Kits Best Wine Subscription Services Best Beer Subscription Boxes The Top 11 Vegetarian Meal Delivery Services for Home Cooks I Turned to Hungryroot to Simplify Cooking with Fresh Ingredients—and They Delivered (Literally) Best Seafood Delivery Services Best Online Grocery Delivery Services of 2022 The 20 Best Online Meal Kit Delivery Services for Every Home Cook The Best Lunch Boxes to Tote to School, Work, or Play 21 Meal Delivery Services That Have Major Discounts Right Now Eleven Madison Park Chef Daniel Humm Launches Plant-Based Meal Kit Service The 6 Best Chest Freezers to Store Extra Frozen Food Newsletter Sign Up Newsletter Sign Up By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookies Settings Accept All Cookies