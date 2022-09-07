Best Gluten-Free Meal Delivery Services

Green Chef is our top recommendation for gluten-free meal delivery

By
Marisa Olsen
Marisa Olsen

Marisa is a food writer with a background in marketing and communications for the arts and restaurant industries.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 7, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Healthy gluten free meal
Photo: Brooke Lark / Unsplash

Whether you follow a gluten-free diet for health reasons or are simply interested in trying out a gluten-free wellness plan, maintaining the regimen can be challenging. However, having meal kits delivered to your door can be an appealing option when it comes to meal planning and cooking, especially during the week. A gluten-free meal delivery service can offer your household new, exciting, fast, and easy meals that out the daily guesswork of what's for dinner, freeing up your valuable time. From frozen smoothies to dietitian-designed dinners to chef-created gourmet heat-and-eat meals, there's a gluten-free meal delivery option that's right for you.

We've rounded up the best gluten-free meal delivery services so you can explore the best meal kit and plan for your home and lifestyle. Read on to discover our top picks.

Best Gluten-Free Meal Delivery Services of 2022

Best Overall: Green Chef

Green Chef
Courtesy of Green Chef
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $11.99 per serving
  • Delivery Area: 47 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

A certified organic company, Green Chef delivers delicious, easy-to-make recipes in a range of cuisines. A large portion of its offerings accommodate gluten-free diets, as well as vegan, vegetarian, keto- and paleo-friendly, along with other dietary preferences.

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Certified organic company
  • Mix-and-match meal preferences
  • Diverse cuisines and multiple serving options
  • Can peruse meal calendar three weeks in advance

Cons

  • No add-ons
  • Mostly dinner entree options

Sourcing directly from farmers, Green Chef curates satiable and nutritious meals using certified USDA-organic ingredients whenever possible. Each week, the rotating menu features 24 meals with mix-and-match meal plans, including gluten-free, vegan, keto, Mediterranean, and "Fast & Fit" (calorie-conscious recipes that can be prepared in 25 minutes or less). Choose from enticing curries, soups, rice bowls, salads, meat dishes, seafood, and more.

Meals are chef-crafted and arrive fresh with pre-portioned ingredients, allowing you to make dinner in six steps or less. With serving sizes of two, four, or six, Green Chef appeals to both families and small households that love leftovers.

Pricing and Plans

  • Meal kits start at $11.99 per serving

Meals We Tried

  • Harissa-Spiced Shrimp
  • Sesame Ginger Bavette Steak and Shrimp
  • Middle Eastern-Style Chickpea Bowls
  • Maple Glazed Carrots with Figs

Best for Plant-Based: Hungryroot

Hungryroot
Courtesy of Hungryroot
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $9.69
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Hungryroot takes pride in sustainably sourcing healthy ingredients for simple, easy meals that fit into a variety of dietary preferences, including plant-based and gluten-free.

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Groceries and meals in one
  • Access to 2,000+ recipes
  • Plenty of search filters

Cons

  • Lots of packaging
  • Credit system may be confusing

Think of Hungryroot as your weekly meal planner and grocery shopping tool in one. After taking a food preference quiz, Hungryroot builds out a personalized meal plan for you, complete with accompanying groceries for your meals. With an archive of thousands of recipes and plenty of convenient search filters, it's easy to mix and match with pre-portioned and pre-measured grocery items to create a household meal plan. Recipes include breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks, with most meals ready in 10 minutes or less.

Pricing and Plans

  • Meals start at $9.69; plan on a minimum of $70 an order per week

Meals We Tried

  • Spinach Artichoke and Mushroom Tortelloni
  • Roasted Salmon and Sweet Potato on Brussels
  • Southwest Chicken and Rainbow Veg Tacos
  • Thai Peanut Beef Broccoli Stir Fry

Best Budget Friendly: Daily Harvest

Daily Harvest
Courtesy of Daily Harvest
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $6.49
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Frozen

Why You Should Try It

From smoothies to flatbreads to soups, Daily Harvest's menu features sustainably-sourced, gluten-free frozen meals that can be ready to enjoy in minutes.

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Vast menu
  • Quick prep time
  • Sustainable packaging

Cons

  • All items are single-serving
  • Some snacks and smaller bites may not be filling

Daily Harvest boasts an array of farm-fresh and healthful snacks, entrees, and beverages made with sustainably-sourced ingredients. Build a custom box from three size options—Small (nine items), Medium (14 items), or Large (24 items)—and fill your shipment with any dishes you like from the menu. You can choose from a wide selection of soups, smoothies, flatbreads, harvest and forager bowls, snacks, desserts, and beverages. Items arrive flash-frozen and can be ready to eat and enjoyed in minutes.

Pricing and Plans

  • Snacks: start at $5.99 per serving
  • Soups: $8.49 per serving
  • Smoothies: $8.49 per serving
  • Flatbreads: $9.79 per serving
  • Bowls: $9.79 per serving

Meals We Tried

  • Mint + Cacao Smoothie
  • Mango Papaya Smoothie
  • Hazelnut + Chocolate Bites
  • Tomatillo + Pepper Flatbread
  • Portobello + Pesto Flatbread
  • Sweet Potato + Wild Rice Hash
  • Brussels Sprouts + Tahini Harvest Bowl
  • Spinach + Shiitake Grits
  • Tomato + Zucchini Minestrone Soup

Best Organic: ModifyHealth

Modify Health
Modify Health
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $11.75
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Catering to both low-FODMAP and Mediterranean diets, ModifyHealth provides nutritious, dietitian-approved meals for people with gluten sensitivities.

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Organic ingredients
  • Dietician-backed meals
  • Free shipping

Cons

  • On the pricier side

Backed by dieticians, ModifyHealth creates chef-made meals designed to support customers suffering from gastroenterological, digestive, and inflammation issues, and uses organic ingredients whenever possible. ModifyHealth features low-FODMAP and Mediterranean meal plans with breakfast, lunch, and dinner options, which are gluten-free and low in sodium. With dietician support available, this service is dedicated to improving gut and chronic health issues in tandem with a science-based approach.

Pricing and Plans

  • Breakfasts: start at $9.95 per serving
  • Entrees: start at $12.95 per serving
  • Food program packages: start at $180 per week, which includes 14 entrees or 21 breakfasts and entrees

Meals We Tried

  • Greek Chicken & Rice
  • Longevity Stew with Black-Eyed Peas & Kale
  • Shrimp Chimichurri with Black Beans & Rice
  • Lemon Thyme Chicken with Tahini Cauliflower and Za'atar Quinoa
  • Blackened Salmon with Quinoa, Broccoli & Red Bell Pepper
  • Roasted Pistachio Salmon with White Beans & Kale

Best Variety: Freshly

Freshly
Freshly
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $8.99
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Freshly offers an array of flavorful, gluten-free prepared meals that can be enjoyed after mere minutes in the microwave.

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Quick, nutritious meals
  • Variety of dishes
  • Multiple dietary options

Cons

  • Single-serving meals only
  • Not geared for families

Each week, Freshly curates a menu of more than 50 balanced meals, including gluten- and dairy-free, plant-based, and carb-conscious "Freshly Fit" meals. The single-serving dishes arrive fresh and ready to heat in the microwave, and in as little as three minutes, you'll have a hot, delicious meal to enjoy. You can order anywhere from four to 12 meals a week, with a diverse offering of entrees like curries, grain-free pastas, hearty soups, salads, grain bowls, nutrient-dense breakfast bowls, and protein-and-veggie plates.

Pricing and Plans

  • 12 meals: $9.58 per serving
  • 8 meals: $10.37 per serving
  • 4 meals: $12.50 per serving

Meals We Tried

  • Asian Style Chicken & Noodles
  • Steak Peppercorn
  • Thai Green Curry
  • Pork Chile Colorado

Best Prepared Meals: Epicured

Epicured
Epicured
Key Specs

  • Starting Price: $10.29
  • Delivery Area: 48 states
  • Products Arrive: Fresh

Why You Should Try It

Epicured offers a range of chef-curated, physician-approved meals that are safe to eat for those who experience various gastroenterological issues.

Pros & Cons

Pros

  • Medically-backed meals
  • Adheres to many diets, including low FODMAP and several GI conditions
  • Variety of meals and food items

Cons

  • On the pricier side
  • No customization

Epicured is unique in that the service partners with physicians and dieticians to create medically-backed, nutrient-rich meals to accommodate patients and customers who may suffer from a variety of gastroenterological issues; this includes meals that are sensitive for IBD and IBS symptoms. Additionally, customers can choose from a variety of other dietary needs and filters, such as vegan; dairy-, shellfish-, and soy-free; pescaterian; low-sodium; and low-calorie.

Meals–which include curated meal bundles, breakfasts, snacks, soups, salads, bowls, sides, and beverages–arrive fresh and can be reheated in the oven, on the stovetop, or in the microwave.

Pricing and Plans

  • Bowls and salads: start at $11.35 per serving
  • Entrees: start at $10.29 per serving
  • Breakfasts: start at $8.25 per serving
  • Soups: start at $5.99

Meals We Tried

  • Vietnamese Rice Noodles (Veggie)
  • Pad Thai with Chicken
  • Grilled Salmon (Sesame Crusted)
  • Pulled BBQ Chicken

Final Verdict

Green Chef is our top choice for best gluten-free meal delivery service. With a menu dedicated to healthful and delicious meals, you can select from diverse offerings that feature a variety of entrees and diet preferences. Green Chef entices you to indulge in a variety of global cuisines, such as BBQ, Korean, Middle Eastern, Moroccan, Thai, and Southwest-inspired meals and plates. Meal kits are packed with pre-measured ingredients and sauces, and with easy-to-follow recipe directions, dinner is ready in about 30 minutes.

Compare the Best Gluten-Free Meal Delivery

Company Starting Price Delivery Area Products Arrive Customers Can Choose Delivery Date? Free Shipping?
Green Chef
Best Overall		 $11.99 47 states Fresh Yes No
Hungryroot
Best for Plant-Based		 $9.69 48 states Fresh Yes Yes
Daily Harvest
Best Budget-Friendly		 $6.49 48 states Frozen Yes Yes
ModifyHealth
Best Organic		 $11.75 48 states Fresh No Yes
Freshly
Best Variety		 $8.99 48 states Fresh Yes No
Epicured
Best Prepared Meals		 $10.29 48 states Fresh No Yes, with $100 minimum

Frequently Asked Questions

Are There Any Gluten-Free Meal Delivery Services That Have Vegan Options?

Fortunately, for those who need a meal delivery service that adheres to both gluten-free and vegan diets, there are several services that fit the bill. For example, Daily Harvest's whole menu is vegan-friendly, and Hungryroot, Freshly, and Epicured all accommodate a bevy of dietary restrictions, including gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan. Green Chef is yet another meal kit service that creates a select few meals that are both gluten-free and vegan-friendly.

Which Gluten-Free Meal Delivery Services Are Safe for Celiacs?

If you or a loved one deals with celiac disease, finding a gluten-free meal delivery service that is safe to consume may be difficult. Despite offering gluten-free meals, some companies may not be as transparent as you'd need when it comes to sharing facility processing and potential cross-contamination information.

Fortunately, there are meal delivery companies that uphold strict gluten-free practices. ModifyHealth–which was designed to help patients with celiac disease–creates nutritious, gluten-free, low-FODMAP meals that have been approved by actual dieticians. Freshly is 100% certified by the Gluten Intolerance Group, and all gluten-free meals are prepared and processed in a gluten-free facility.

Services like Epicured, another meal company dedicated to gluten-free and low FODMAP diets, shares transparent facility information about cleaning and sanitizing practices, and despite a shared manufacturing facility, food is gluten-tracing tested by a trained dietician.

Researching gluten-free meal plans, and reaching out to customer service to understand allergen practices may give you a bit more peace of mind.

How Much Do Gluten-Free Meal Delivery Services Cost?

Gluten-free meal delivery services range in price. There are several services that are more wallet-friendly, with meals or snacks starting at around $6.50 per serving, whereas other companies may lean a bit more high end, with items starting around $11.99 per portion. On average, plan to spend about $10 a serving.

While many gluten-free meal kits are single-serving meals, there are a few companies that produce multiple serving sizes, which tend to be tiered, so the more you order, the lower the cost per serving. Several meal delivery companies offer a dietician service in conjunction with your diet and wellness journey, so expect to pay an additional cost to tap into those nutrition benefits.

Are Gluten-Free Meal Delivery Services Worth the Cost?

For families and households that prioritize gluten-free eating, investing in a gluten-free meal plan may be beneficial. Meal delivery services can help mitigate the precious time it takes to create a meal plan, shop for groceries, and even prepare the food. Plus, trying and discovering a new flavor or recipe style is an easy way to make your weeknight meals a bit more interesting and fun.

Methodology

Our team of researchers independently reviewed a total of 40 online meal delivery services. We looked at myriad factors, including the variety of gluten-free meal delivery offerings, cooking times, pricing, sustainability initiatives, shipping fees and timelines, delivery areas, and customer service. After careful review, our researchers identified which gluten-free meal delivery services were appropriate for a variety of categories.

