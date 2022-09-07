Best Gluten-Free Meal Delivery Services

Company Starting Price Delivery Area Products Arrive Customers Can Choose Delivery Date? Free Shipping? Green Chef

Best Overall $11.99 47 states Fresh Yes No Hungryroot

Best for Plant-Based $9.69 48 states Fresh Yes Yes Daily Harvest

Best Budget-Friendly $6.49 48 states Frozen Yes Yes ModifyHealth

Best Organic $11.75 48 states Fresh No Yes Freshly

Best Variety $8.99 48 states Fresh Yes No Epicured

Best Prepared Meals $10.29 48 states Fresh No Yes, with $100 minimum

Frequently Asked Questions

Are There Any Gluten-Free Meal Delivery Services That Have Vegan Options?

Fortunately, for those who need a meal delivery service that adheres to both gluten-free and vegan diets, there are several services that fit the bill. For example, Daily Harvest's whole menu is vegan-friendly, and Hungryroot, Freshly, and Epicured all accommodate a bevy of dietary restrictions, including gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan. Green Chef is yet another meal kit service that creates a select few meals that are both gluten-free and vegan-friendly.

Which Gluten-Free Meal Delivery Services Are Safe for Celiacs?

If you or a loved one deals with celiac disease, finding a gluten-free meal delivery service that is safe to consume may be difficult. Despite offering gluten-free meals, some companies may not be as transparent as you'd need when it comes to sharing facility processing and potential cross-contamination information.

Fortunately, there are meal delivery companies that uphold strict gluten-free practices. ModifyHealth–which was designed to help patients with celiac disease–creates nutritious, gluten-free, low-FODMAP meals that have been approved by actual dieticians. Freshly is 100% certified by the Gluten Intolerance Group, and all gluten-free meals are prepared and processed in a gluten-free facility.

Services like Epicured, another meal company dedicated to gluten-free and low FODMAP diets, shares transparent facility information about cleaning and sanitizing practices, and despite a shared manufacturing facility, food is gluten-tracing tested by a trained dietician.

Researching gluten-free meal plans, and reaching out to customer service to understand allergen practices may give you a bit more peace of mind.

How Much Do Gluten-Free Meal Delivery Services Cost?

Gluten-free meal delivery services range in price. There are several services that are more wallet-friendly, with meals or snacks starting at around $6.50 per serving, whereas other companies may lean a bit more high end, with items starting around $11.99 per portion. On average, plan to spend about $10 a serving.

While many gluten-free meal kits are single-serving meals, there are a few companies that produce multiple serving sizes, which tend to be tiered, so the more you order, the lower the cost per serving. Several meal delivery companies offer a dietician service in conjunction with your diet and wellness journey, so expect to pay an additional cost to tap into those nutrition benefits.

Are Gluten-Free Meal Delivery Services Worth the Cost?

For families and households that prioritize gluten-free eating, investing in a gluten-free meal plan may be beneficial. Meal delivery services can help mitigate the precious time it takes to create a meal plan, shop for groceries, and even prepare the food. Plus, trying and discovering a new flavor or recipe style is an easy way to make your weeknight meals a bit more interesting and fun.

Methodology

Our team of researchers independently reviewed a total of 40 online meal delivery services. We looked at myriad factors, including the variety of gluten-free meal delivery offerings, cooking times, pricing, sustainability initiatives, shipping fees and timelines, delivery areas, and customer service. After careful review, our researchers identified which gluten-free meal delivery services were appropriate for a variety of categories.