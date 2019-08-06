The 8 Best-Rated Food Processors on Amazon, According to Thousands of Reviews

Image zoom Amazon

Yes, it’s meditative to slice and dice with a super-sharp knife. But do you know what can be even more satisfying? The high of blitzing through heads of garlic, mounds of parsley, or sleeves of cookies for pie crusts. Such is the power of a food processor.

Food processors are handy kitchen tools for quickly chopping, shredding, and slicing everything from tough nuts to soft cheeses, while also pulsing and blending sauces and dips. And there are tons of options out there — from manual mincers to blender-processor combos — but some are more powerful, intuitive to use, and easier to clean than others.

To help you find the best food processor for your needs, we’ve turned to reviews from real customers on Amazon who have purchased and used these products for themselves. These best-selling items not only have near-perfect ratings, but they also have countless glowing reviews describing why they’re so great.

Best Overall: Hamilton Beach Food Processor

This powerful machine proves you don’t have to spend a ton of money on a high-quality food processor to get great results. Hamilton Beach’s 8-cup model features high and low speeds (plus pulse for extra control) and 450 watts of power for easy-breezy shredding and slicing. It also includes a BPA-free, dishwasher-safe bowl and lid with a spacious feed chute to fit large foods (like a whole block of cheese!) for quick, easy processing.

It’s Amazon’s most-reviewed processor, with more than 5,600 five-star ratings. Shoppers rave about how powerful and speedy the processor is, calling it “life-changing.”

“Sounds and operates like a real professional of much higher quality,” writes a once-skeptic. “I haven't had any need to use the side scraper as it does just fine without it. I have made everything from guacamole to energy bites with very sticky dates and crunchy hazelnuts to work with. This machine is absolutely fantastic.”

To buy: $40; amazon.com

Best Professional-Grade Pick: Breville Sous Chef Food Processor

For an exceptional machine that even professional chefs turn to, check out Breville’s Sous Chef 16 Pro. Its heavy-duty 1,200-watt motor makes easy work of even the toughest nuts, and its micro-serrated S-Blade swiftly chops and mixes all sorts of ingredients, including dough. For slicing, this processor has 24 thickness settings, from paper-thin 0.3 mm to hearty 8.0 mm cuts, and promises precise slices every time.

These processors are so popular they’ve earned themselves an impressive 4.5-star rating with more than 1,100 reviews. “I was a food professional for over forty years, so I know my way around the kitchen,” explains a reviewer. “But this Breville! What I most appreciate is the thinking that went into the design of this food processor...one grating blade has two sizes...one slicing blade can be adjusted for thickness — that's invaluable. The huge capacity (even though there are just two of us) is so helpful, and the mini-bowl means I don't have to pull out and fuss with my Cuisinart Smart Stick chopper.”

To buy: $378 (originally $500); amazon.com

Best for Large Portions: Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor

With its 14-cup work bowl and a feed tube large enough to fit whole fruits and vegetables, this machine is big enough to handle even your most substantial projects with ease. The powerful appliance features a 720-watt motor, stainless steel blades, and seven different food prep functions, like mixing, chopping, shredding, and kneading. Plus, the bowl is dishwasher safe, making cleanup a breeze.

Shoppers love how easy the processor is to use, with 1,300 leaving perfect reviews. “I am a very happy camper,” writes a user. “I have wanted one for a long time but just could not justify the purchase. Now I don't know what I have done in the past without one. I have made large batches of guacamole, fresh peanut butter and a ton of other things that I would not have even considered doing before. It is so easy to clean up and WOW so easy to use.”

To buy: $160 (originally $200); amazon.com

Best for Small Portions: Cuisinart Mini Prep Plus Food Processor

Like larger counterparts, this mini processor effortlessly chops and grinds at the touch of a button. With its special auto-reversing SmartPower blade, it easily processes both hard and soft foods without the hassle of scraping down the sides. Plus its 24-ounce work bowl is the perfect size for mincing heads of garlic and whipping up sauces like pesto or chimichurri, and takes up a fraction of your counter space.

Amazon customers love the mini chopper for its size and strength, with nearly 2,500 leaving perfect five-star reviews. “The unit is compact in size and that is a definite plus for those of us who live in tiny apartments with practically nonexistent kitchens and even less storage space,” writes one reviewer. “As a point of reference, it can process a 16 oz. can of pineapple chunks or a 19 oz. can of chickpeas without breaking the job down into batches.”

To buy: $27 (originally $75); amazon.com

Best Blender-Food Processor Combo: Ninja Mega Kitchen System

Want a two-in-one food processor that also functions as a blender? Consider this option from Ninja. The appliance comes with both an 8-cup food processor bowl as well as a 72-ounce blender pitcher that fit a 1500-watt base. (It also includes two 16-ounce cups with to-go lids for personal smoothies, if you want that, too.) Plus both attachments are BPA-free and dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

Over 1,300 Amazon customers have given the Ninja system five-star ratings, praising its versatility and durability. “I previously bought blenders and food processors in the $25 to $50 price range and was tired of them dying after several months,” writes a user. “This blender is not only many times more powerful, but also quieter. I wouldn't go so far as to call it quiet, but it doesn't make me want to cover my ears like others I've had. The food processor can handle just about anything. It can easily make more than a quart of hummus. I like that, in both the food processor and blender, the blades are not only at the bottom, but staggered up to about half the height of the vessel. I think this blender will be with me for years.”

To buy: $160; amazon.com

Best Juicer-Food Processor Combo: Braun 12-Cup Food Processor

Typically, making juice with a food processor involves time-consuming straining after pulsing everything to a pulp. But in addition to the typical functions you’d expect (chopping, slicing, kneading), Braun’s compact machine makes it easy to get nutritious juices with a handy citrus juicer attachment. Plus it boasts an extra-quiet motor and safety features where the processor will not start until the lid is properly closed.

The processor has earned a 4.5-star rating from more than 900 reviews, with customers saying how easy the processor is to assemble, use, and clean. One customer writes: “It assembles like a breeze, has just two easy-to-turn knobs with numerous speed options for great results (for coarsely chopped veggies vs. smooth purees), looks great, is sleek and easy to wipe clean, is the perfect weight, and isn't too loud. Because it lacks all the annoying nooks and crannies and ill-fitting lids of its competitors, food gets fully processed and can never get stuck in lid grooves. This model also comes with a juicer, which we thought we didn't want or need, but now we can't stop!”

To buy: $162; amazon.com

Best Hand-Powered: Chef'n VeggiChop Hand-Powered Food Chopper

Whether your tiny kitchen’s low on outlets or you’re looking for electricity-free options for camping and RVing, this hand-powered chopper from Chef’n is a great no-fuss chopper. Simply toss ingredients in the 3-cup container, twist and lock the lid, then pull an easy-to-grip cord to spin the chopping blades. It even comes with a sealing storage lid to keep leftovers fresh in the refrigerator.

The gadget is one of Amazon’s best-selling seasoning and spice choppers, with more than 1,800 five-star reviews. Reviewers call it their favorite kitchen gadget, saying it’s a lot more powerful than it looks. “When I first brought this home my husband gave a chuckle,” writes a reviewer. “He didn't see how this pull-string chopper could possibly do the job. Now, I hear him using it constantly in the kitchen. I have had ours for quite a while now. Nothing has broken. Still in as good as shape as when it was purchased.” Pick between two cheerful colors: cherry and arugula.

To buy: $20; amazon.com

Best Looking: KitchenAid 7-Cup Food Chopper

Yes, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. But who could deny how gorgeous this 7-cup processor is? Part of KitchenAid’s black matte collection, it not only chops, slices, and dices, but also features an easy-to-clean, innovative design with a one-click, twist-free, bowl assembly.

Amazon shoppers call it a great value for the money, rating it 4.2 stars. “This is an excellent compromise between smaller food processors (choppers, basically) and the larger and more expensive processors,” writes a customer. “It has a strong enough motor for most jobs and a large enough bowl for most jobs. The included disk shreds and slices. So basically this small and economical processor does everything I need it to do.”

To buy: $80; amazon.com