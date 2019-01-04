The 7 Best Electric Kettles for Every Purpose

Though we love a classic stovetop kettle, tea and coffee drinkers can’t deny that an electric kettle is a game changer. Different types of coffee and tea are best brewed at certain heat levels for optimal flavor-- many electric kettles allow you to boil water at specific temperatures. While a casual afternoon is fine for waiting for your kettle to whistle, saving time in the morning is easy with a fast-boiling electric option.

We’ve rounded up some of the best electric tea kettles on Amazon, from budget buys to luxe pour-over styles. Whether you’re looking for temperature control features, cordlessness, sleek design, or stainless steel interior, there is a kettle for you. See below for the best electric tea kettles available to buy right now.

Cosori Glass Electric Kettle

Courtesy of Amazon

Favored for its sleek design, this glass kettle with a stainless steel filter boils over 7 cups of water for everything from beverages to meals, and shuts off automatically once the water is at boiling temperature.

Cosori Glass and Stainless Steel Electric Kettle, $39 at amazon.com

Cuisinart Stainless Steel Electric Kettle

Courtesy of Amazon

This kettle has six heat settings for consistent, precise temperatures that are optimal for steeping white, green, oolong and black teas, plus a 200 degree setting for perfect French press coffee.

Cuisinart CPK-17 PerfecTemp Stainless Steel Cordless Electric Kettle, $70 at amazon.com

AmazonBasics Electric Kettle

Courtesy of Amazon

Quick and equipped with an automatic shut off upon boil feature, this 1 liter kettle is a great budget option.

AmazonBasics Stainless Steel Electric Kettle, $18 at amazon.com

Fellow Electric Pour-Over Kettle

Courtesy of Amazon

The minimal, matte black design and pour spout of this gooseneck electric kettle complement any kitchen, and are designed for a perfect our-over. A dial can set the temperature from anywhere between 105 degrees to a boiling 212. Tea drinkers will love the “hold” setting which keeps the water at an ideal temperature for 60 minutes, no re-heating required.

Fellow Stagg EKG, Electric Pour-Over Kettle, $149 at amazon.com

Black+Decker Cordless Kettle

Courtesy of Amazon

Though this kettle has all the swivel, cordless technology of modern day appliances, it still boasts a nostalgic, vintage vibe.

Black+Decker Stainless Steel Electric Cordless Kettle, $41 at amazon.com

Elementi Gooseneck Kettle

Courtesy of Amazon

A lower-priced gooseneck kettle, this stainless steel version boils 1 liter of water quickly for precise pour-over use.

Elementi Premier Electric Gooseneck Kettle, $32 at amazon.com

Secura Stainless Steel Double Wall Kettle

Courtesy of Amazon

Don’t let the exterior fool you – this electric kettle comes with a 100% stainless steel interior so that no plastic comes in contact with the hot water, pivotal for taste and scent. It also has several color options fit for any kitchen style.

Secura The Original Stainless Steel Double Wall Electric Water Kettle, $36 at amazon.com