The 9 Best Deep Fryers to Buy on Amazon Right Now

Image zoom Amazon

Extra crispy fries, chicken wings, juicy drumsticks, fish and chips—are you getting hungry yet? If so, it’s time to invest in a deep fryer. With this handy appliance, you can immediately start frying up some of the aforementioned treats in your own kitchen. While the buzziest cooking gadget of recent years has been the air fryer, there are still instances when a good old deep fryer is the better choice—like when you want thick, crispy southern-style crust or fried pickles, for example. And though you can get these foods at any restaurant stocked with a frying station, a deep fryer makes it easy to create your favorite crunchy dishes at home.

There’s a lot to think about when buying a deep fryer, so to help make it easier, we rounded up the nine best deep fryers you can buy on Amazon. Here, you’ll find options from customer-loved brands such as Cuisinart, T-fal, Breville, Hamilton Beach, and De’Longhi.

Read on to learn what to look for before making your purchase, along with more details about each deep fryer we’ve selected.

What to look for in a deep fryer

There are a few different factors to consider when shopping for a deep fryer, like safety, cleanup, and overall functionality and ease-of-use. A deep fryer that you can easily clean is perhaps the most important feature, especially because there’s nothing more annoying than having to scrub off dried grease—not to mention, disposing of leftover boiling hot oil is dangerous. For this reason, good deep fryers come with removable oil containers; even better ones include easy-pour spouts so you can release the oil into a bowl or jug without having to come in contact with it.

The next has to do with safety. Hot oil is no laughing matter and can cause severe burns if it comes in contact with skin. Some deep fryers, such as De'Longhi’s Roto Deep Fryer, are specially designed with special safety features, like temperature-regulated handles or exterior walls that stay cool so you can shift the machine while it’s in use without getting burnt. Most options also come with clear windows on their lids so you can peek inside and ensure your food is browning correctly, eliminating the need to open the lid and risk getting splashed with sizzling hot oil.

RELATED: The 10 Best Rice Cookers on Amazon, According to Thousands of Reviews

Other features come down to personal preference: Do you prefer a big fryer that’s equipped to cook for large parties, or a smaller one for one-person meals? Options with sleek digital displays and predetermined settings for frying fish, chicken, and fries, or more traditional analog fryers with temperature and timing knobs? There are also deep fryers that fit numerous baskets, compact options that are easy to store, and of course, luxury versus budget picks. We’ve balanced all of these considerations and scoured thousands of reviews from real customers, so no matter what you’re looking for, you’ll have no trouble finding the right fit from our list of the best deep fryers. Keep reading to find your match.

Best for Easy Cleanup: De'Longhi Livenza Easy Clean Deep Fryer

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Just as its name would suggest, De'Longhi’s deep fryer is a great option for easy cleanup. Not only does it have a removable oil container, but it also comes with a pour spout that’s perfect for discarding leftover oil (or allowing you to store it in a can or bottle to reuse later). The deep fryer comes in numerous parts so you can easily wash or wipe it down, and aside from the control unit, power cable, and heating element, each part is conveniently dishwasher-safe. Shoppers who have used the Livenza fryer say that the food absorbs very little oil during the cooking process, making the fried foods lighter but still delicious. “I will be able to recycle the oil several times,” said a reviewer. “I’ve been cooking for 30 years and wish I’d have invested in one of these years ago. I will never fry in anything else.”

To buy: $120 (originally $150); amazon.com

Best for Preventing Burns: DeLonghi Roto Deep Fryer

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Another solid option from DeLonghi, this deep fryer comes with exterior walls that stay cool even while the appliance is in use, making it the best option for preventing burns. However, the stay-cold design isn’t the only special feature about this round deep fryer. Named for its special tilt-basket rotating system, the Roto comes with an anti-odor filter and the brand’s signature easy-clean pour spout that makes discarding or transferring oil a breeze. Its tilted rotation ensures your food absorbs minimal oil, which cuts down on the amount of oil you have to pour into the fryer. “I have always been intimidated by deep fat fryers so I've used a fry pan,” said a reviewer, who used the Roto for chicken strips. “Normally these strips will soil several paper towels, but today the strips maybe had one or two tiny drops on one layer. Chicken was light and crispy. I'm delighted.”

To buy: $74 (originally $100); amazon.com

Best for Small Portions: T-fal Stainless Steel Mini Deep Fryer

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

This mini fryer might be limited in size, but it’s certainly not limited when it comes to capabilities. The best option for one-serving meals or small portions, T-fal’s stainless steel deep fryer is no bigger than a three-quart Instant Pot. It has a one-touch opening that safely pops open the lid, along with a viewing window so you can keep tabs on how your food is coming along. What’s more, it’s equipped with indicator lights that tell you when the oil is hot enough to start cooking, along with a smart, understated safety feature: its magnetic cord easily breaks away, so you won’t have to worry about tipping the entire fryer over if you accidentally snag the cord. T-fal’s mini fryer currently has a 4.1-star rating from more than 700 positive customer reviews. One shopper wrote: “It heated up very quickly and the temperature was stable during cooking. Oil didn’t spit out even though we used this whole time without lid. I also like the size, which doesn’t need much space in storage.”

To buy: $28; amazon.com

Best Budget Buy: Presto Kitchen Kettle Multi-Cooker and Steamer

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

This Presto appliance is not only a deep fryer, but also a multi-cooker that can be used for steaming, blanching, and boiling to make soups, steam veggies or rice, deep fry onion rings, and much more. While it doesn’t come with an oil container or pour spout, it does include a removable frying basket and handles that allow for easy maneuvering. You’ll also get the most bang for your buck; this multi-use cooking tool combines a few appliances into one and costs just $40. Shoppers agree that it’s perfect for its price. “Everyone should have one of these,” wrote a reviewer, who added, “This is like an electric frying pan in the shape of a pot. We’ve had one for years; great for making chili, soup, can be used as a deep fryer, and is the ultimate appliance for campers in RV or tenters who like to use hook-ups.” Presto’s multi-cooker has a 4.5-star rating with nearly 1,000 five-star reviews, and since it’s on sale right now, you can grab it for even less.

To buy: $23 (originally $40); amazon.com

Best No-Fuss Fryer: Cuisinart 4-Quart Stainless Steel Deep Fryer

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Sometimes basic is best, and this stainless steel deep fryer from Cuisinart does its job without extra bells and whistles. It comes from a trusted appliance brand and has everything you need in a good deep fryer: A lid with a viewing window, indicator lights that tell you when the oil has reached its optimal temperature, a large cooking basket, temperature and time control knobs, and a removable oil container with an indented pour spout. This roomy 4-quart option is a great mid-sized fryer, but it isn’t the only size available—you can opt for a 1.1-liter, 2-quart, 3.4-quart, or 5-liter capacity. Nearly 1,000 users gave this dependable fryer a positive rating. “The depth is perfect, heats to the right temperature pretty quickly, cooks evenly, and the basket which may be lifted out and hung on the side to drain the grease from food minimizes waste,” said one reviewer. “It is simple to assemble and disassemble, and cleans up easily.”

To buy: $68; amazon.com

Best Large Fryer: Hamilton Beach Triple Basket Professional-Style Deep Fryer

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Hamilton Beach’s 4.5-liter deep fryer isn’t exactly ideal if your kitchen lacks storage space, but it is the best choice for frying up big portions for large families or dinner parties. It comes with three baskets: one 12-cup basket that fits perfectly in the fryer and two 6-cup baskets that can go in next to each other, which comes in handy when you want to cook two different foods at once. Like other good deep fryers, it comes with a viewing window on the lid and a removable oil container that makes cleanup easy. Plus, the oil tank, lid, and frying baskets are all dishwasher-safe, and the appliance comes with a magnetic break-away cord for added safety. “It's great for a party or large family, and having two smaller baskets as well as one large one is great when cooking a variety of food,” said one reviewer, who left the jumbo deep fryer a perfect 5-star rating along with 700 other shoppers.

To buy: $80 (originally $90); amazon.com

Best Luxury Option: Breville Smart Fryer

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Breville is the brand behind some of the best juicers,espresso machines, and other kitchen appliances on the market, so it’s no surprise that it also makes a great luxury deep fryer. Breville’s Smart Fryer comes with one-touch programs that have predetermined settings for certain foods, including one for twice-fried fries (because honestly, the crispier the better). You can also choose “fresh” or “frozen” functions and the Smart Fryer will automatically adjust its frying time and temperature accordingly. What’s more, the high-tech appliance uses a signature cool-zone technology to push the heat upwards, creating a protective “cool zone” at the bottom of the fryer that traps food debris. Along with cutting down on cleaning time, this keeps the oil cleaner so you can safely reuse it. “I love this thing,” said one reviewer. “I've made French fries, calamari, fried mushrooms, Monte Cristo sandwiches, and even a whole fried Cornish game hen. Easy to assemble/disassemble for cleaning. It's small and doesn't take up much room in my pantry.”

To buy: $130 (originally $150); amazon.com

Best Odorless Fryer: T-fal Odorless Deep Fryer

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

While fried food may smell like heaven when you’re hungry, the lingering odor of grease hours after you cooked fries becomes much less enjoyable. T-fal’s deep fryer is specially designed to avoid this problem with a unique activated charcoal filtration system that reduces odors by 74 percent, according to the brand. Along with a convenient anti-fog window on its lid so you can easily see how your food is coming along, the fryer also gives you the option to lower the basket into the hot oil with the lid already on to avoid potential splashes and burns. More than 3,400 shoppers gave the odor-free appliance a 4.4-star rating, with many raving about how easy it is to clean. “I absolutely love how easily this machine comes apart for cleaning,” said a reviewer. “The front panel is attached to the heating element, and it all slides out easily. The other parts, like the oil container and lid, also pop out easily and are dishwasher-safe. Amazing!”

To buy: $100; amazon.com

Best Dual Fryer: Presto Stainless Steel Dual Basket ProFry Immersion Element Deep Fryer

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

While most large fryers can be a hassle to store, Presto’s dual fryer eliminates this problem with a space-saving design that allows you to store the frying baskets and heating conduit within the main compartment. The double-basket fryer can conveniently cook up to five pounds of food at once, and the stainless steel walls and dishwasher-safe frying baskets make cleanup a breeze. This handy appliance has earned nearly 1,200 reviews from customers who say it’s a “must-have,” a “nice large fryer,” and the “best fryer for the price.” “This deep fryer works extremely well! I fried chicken and fries using it so far and they both had the perfect amount of crisp to them,” said one reviewer. “This deep fryer does not smoke out the house or give off the smell of fried food throughout the house. My husband was sitting just a few feet away while I was using it and he didn't even realize I was frying food until I handed him a plate. It is also worth noting how safe it is to use. I didn't have to worry about grease flying all over the place!”

To buy: $55 (originally $100); amazon.com