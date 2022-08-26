Not only is copper beautiful to look at, but it's also a highly conductive material. This means that copper pans heat up quickly and then maintain that heat for nice, even cooking. Copper skillets and saucepans are incredibly durable and are right up there with our other time-tested kitchen pieces like the cast-iron skillet and the enameled Dutch oven, offering both beauty and functionality. To help start your copper collection, we've rounded up some of our favorite pieces at every price, from a hammered copper ladle to an heirloom-worthy roasting pan. Read on for some of our favorite copper kitchen tools and accessories.

Gleaming copper pots hanging from a burnished brass pot rail often come to mind when we think of our dream kitchen. Their warm glow elicits a quaint French country home with a warm breeze blowing through the open shutters, or perhaps Julia Child's iconic Victorian home in 1950s Cambridge. Copper cookware has an unmistakable vintage appeal —it can be a traditional French saucepan or perhaps a midcentury-inspired electric kettle. A copper accent or two can elevate your space and add a gleam that feels both rustic and elegant.

Aarke Copper Water Carbonator Williams Sonoma View at Williams Sonoma ($260) Also available at Crate & Barrel. If your family goes through several cases of canned seltzer each week, consider upgrading to this polished copper water carbonator from Aarke. The sleek device is one of our favorite soda makers and it's made of stainless steel and finished with a gleaming copper finish, so you won't mind it living on your kitchen countertop. Its simple twist-and-press system also makes it incredibly easy to use. While this is a bit more of an investment than your average Sodastream, it has a lot more to offer in terms of style. It's also compatible with the same CO2 canisters as a Sodastream and makes 1 liter of carbonated water at a time.

Copper 5-Piece Flatware Set Courtesy of Cambridgehome View at Cambridge Home ($170) This brushed matte flatware has a gorgeous copper sheen that works for special occasions or your everyday place setting, and it's one of our favorite flatware sets. Pair them with festive plates on Thanksgiving, or dress them down with an indigo cotton table runner and gray-and-white striped linen napkins for an impromptu weeknight dinner party. Each set (the pack comes with four) includes a table knife, dinner fork, salad fork, dinner spoon, and dessert spoon. Because this flatware is made of stainless steel, it is also dishwasher safe, so no need to worry about hand washing.

Smeg Copper Electric Kettle Courtesy of Williams-Sonoma View at Williams-Sonoma ($240) Our philosophy is if an appliance is going to live on your countertop, then you want it to be one that you enjoy looking at. Italian-based company Smeg is known for its retro-inspired appliances with a midcentury design. While this copper and stainless steel electric water kettle is stylish, it doesn't have any unnecessary bells and whistles. The easy-to-read water level indicator is in both cups (7 cup capacity) and liters, and the kettle has an auto-shutoff after your water comes to a boil. This copper kettle is ideal for tea drinkers, but also for pouring over rice noodles for a no-cook dinner or filling a baking dish with water for the perfect custardy cheesecake. If a gooseneck kettle is more your style, the Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle is also available in a copper finish.

Le Creuset Copper Knob Courtesy of Amazon View at Le Creuset ($28) Also available at Amazon Looking to give your beloved Dutch oven a little makeover? This chic copper knob is a great way to give your treasured Le Creuset a new look. Plus, the knob is made of stainless steel, so it is also safe to use at any oven temperature (which is not the case for the plastic knob on some of the older Le Creuset models). This knob also comes in three sizes, so you can find the right one for your 1½-quart braiser or your 13-quart Dutch oven. We're especially loving this copper knob with this 3½-quart sauteuse in Artichaut—it's the perfect size for making spaghetti sauce, and the rich green will add a dramatic pop of color to any kitchen.

Ruffoni Copper Utensil Holder Courtesy of Williams-Sonoma View at Williams-Sonoma ($175) This stunning copper Utensil holder from Italian maker Ruffoni will add a bit of sparkle to any kitchen. The hammered copper vessel is adorned with a bronze olive branch on the front. Tuck it next to your stovetop to keep all your utensils handy, or fill it with ice water and use it as a wine chiller. We love how this utensil holder patinas naturally over time for more of a rustic, burnished look. However, if you want to keep it looking shiny and new, it can be buffed and polished back to its original condition.

Coppermill Kitchen Cocktail Shaker & Jigger Set Courtesy of Food52 View at Food52 ($195) This gorgeous vintage-inspired cocktail shaker and jigger are made by Coppermill Kitchen, a Connecticut-based company that specializes in the restoration of copper antiques. Owner Beth Sweeney has traveled across Europe collecting pieces and has now begun creating her own gorgeous reproductions—and with a slightly more accessible price tag. This stunning cocktail shaker (with matching jigger) is made of stunning copper and then lined with tin, so it is both beautiful and practical. To keep your shaker shiny, only hand wash and dry it and give it the occasional buff with copper polish or a mixture of baking soda and fresh lemon.

Mauviel 5-Piece Set Courtesy of Williams-Sonoma View at Williams Sonoma ($1,000) Mauviel is the gold standard for copper skillets and saucepans. The company was founded in 1830 in Normandy in the Villedieu-les-Poêles—also known as the "city of copper." This French village has an 800-year history of copper manufacturing, so this is the real deal, folks. While any piece from Mauviel is an investment, this is heirloom quality cookware that will last for generations—if well cared for. When buying copper cookware, you want to get high-quality lined pans. Copper, when heated, can be harmful if ingested. This is why most copper cookware is lined with a non-reactive, food-safe metal like stainless steel or tin. Copper has a reputation for being high maintenance, but it will last you a long time if you follow a few key tenants: do not let it preheat over a hot flame for an extended period, hand wash and dry it, and send it out to be re-tinned if you see any copper peeking through the lining (there are companies across the country that will do this for you). Copper does tarnish over time, but if you want to shine and buff your copper back to its original luster, you can use copper polish or a home remedy like baking soda and lemon. This 5-piece set from Mauviel includes an 8-inch frying pan, a saucepan with a lid, and a sauté pan with a lid. We love the rustic look of the cast-iron handles. If Mauviel isn't a splurge you can make right now, Lagostina Martellata offers a 10-piece copper cookware set that's great quality for just under $500.

Dualit Classic Two-Slice Copper Toaster Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($260) Also available at Sur La Table and Williams Sonoma. If a thick piece of toast slathered in butter is an essential part of your morning routine, then you need this commercial-quality Dualit toaster. The English company makes an incredibly sleek device with timeless style. The extra-wide 1-inch slots are perfect for toasting thick slices of crusty bread or even warming up leftover Belgian waffles. Plus, the removable tray on the bottom ensures that crumbs don't scatter across your kitchen. While this toaster is an investment, it will give you evenly browned bagels and toast every time, plus the shiny copper finish makes it worthy of your countertop.

Ruffoni Historia Hammered Copper Rectangle Roasting Pan with Lovebirds Knob Courtesy of Williams-Sonoma View at Williams-Sonoma ($570) This elegant copper roasting pan is an heirloom in the making. Handcrafted in the Italian Alps by high-end cookware maker Ruffoni, it has all of the style that you would expect from the Italians: hand-hammered exterior and a hand-cast lovebird knob plated in brass. This sizable pan is large enough to fit a 20-pound turkey or a duo of roast chickens. It also works flawlessly for roasting a whole fish or a pork crown roast. Carry this roasting pan right from the oven to the table for the perfect Norman Rockwell moment. To protect the tin lining, just be wary of high temperatures above 430° and any metal utensils that may scratch. For a less ornate option that's more affordable, Mauviel's copper roasting pan ($270) is a great option as well.

Copper Ladle Courtesy of Anthropologie View at Anthropologie ($38) Adding a bit of copper luster to your kitchen doesn't have to come at a high price tag. This versatile hammered copper ladle has a long brass handle with a small notch, so it will look great hanging from a pot rail behind your stove. The generous size makes doling out bowls of homemade soup easy, while the gorgeous copper will look elegant on a buffet or your dinner table. (For some of our favorite soup recipes to help you put this ladle to good use, read on here.) Hand-washing is essential for the longevity of a copper piece, but it is well-worth the extra effort. This ladle will naturally patina over time, but you can easily shine it back up with copper polish, a mixture of baking soda and lemon, or even ketchup!

Hammered Copper & Gold Measuring Cups Courtesy of Magnolia View at Magnolia ($48) These are not your average, utilitarian measuring cups! Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Home makes these vintage-inspired hammered copper measuring cups with polished gold handles. No hiding this set in a cupboard when you're done with them—they are perfect for displaying on your countertop or open shelving. They nest nicely and have the capacity of each cup etched on the bottom. While you may be tempted to toss these measuring cups in your dishwasher, they will last longer if you take a few extra minutes to hand wash them. If you prefer a traditional measuring cup handle, this copper set at Williams Sonoma fits the bill.

Copper & Walnut Pastry Set Courtesy of Magnolia View at Magnolia ($38) Perfect for all you bakers out there, this pastry set from Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Home is a welcome upgrade from the standard rubber or lacquered wood sets you'll find at most cookware stores. Each piece is made with a polished walnut handle with copper plating. The 5-piece set includes 4-inch and 8-inch offset spatulas, a pastry crimper, a pastry brush, and a bench scraper. It's everything you'll need to tackle our Cherry-Berry Pie in the summer or these Roll-and-Cut Sugar Cookies around the holidays.

Fellow Stagg Copper Pourover Kettle Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($100) Also available at Sur La Table. If you take your at-home coffee routine seriously, this copper pour-over kettle from Fellow will is an absolute must-buy. The kettle design expertly combines the vintage luster of copper with a sleek Scandinavian profile. According to Fellow, "the precision spout delivers the optimal flow rate for pour-over, and the weighted handle shifts the center of mass closer to your hand—so you can pour the water right where you want it." We also love the built-in thermometer on the top of the kettle so whether you're making pour-over coffee or a pot of tea, you can get the water to the exact temperature that you want it.

Copper Canisters Courtesy of Williams-Sonoma View at Williams-Sonoma (From $50) These canisters are a great way to add some copper to your kitchen without making a big investment. The containers come in three sizes and can be purchased individually or as a set. Each one is made of polished copper and lined with tin, so they're completely food safe. They also have an airtight silicone seal, so your coffee, tea, flour, or whatever you're storing inside will stay fresh. These canisters will develop a bronzed patina over time, but can easily be polished back to the original brilliant copper with a store-bought or homemade scrub.