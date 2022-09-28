The Best Cookware Brands With Lifetime Warranties, According to Chefs Who Use Them

That's why we analyzed the most popular cookware brands with lifetime guarantees. Make note that some brands offer blanket lifetime warranties, while others promote limited lifetime warranties. The intricacies of what a warranty covers (for example, a defective product in a limited lifetime warranty versus damage caused by normal wear and tear in a lifetime warranty) differ for every brand, so make sure to read the fine print.

If you're in the market for new cookware, you may be stumped with choosing the best brand for your home chef needs. From plastic containers to stainless steel knives, you want to know you're getting the best quality tool — and that starts with a brand backing their products in the form of a lifetime warranty.

All-Clad Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon A product we love: All-Clad Stainless Steel Lasagna Pan with Lid For more than half a century, All-Clad has made a name for itself in the world of bonded cookware. Made from stainless steel bonded with aluminum, these pots and pans cook food evenly, are easy to clean, and won't tarnish or wrap. All-Clad is so confident in its products that a lifetime warranty backs all cookware and bakeware. In addition, the brand will repair or replace any product in the country of purchase at no charge. What's more, if the item is no longer in production, an item of equal or greater value will be given to you instead. "All-Clad's products are excellent at distributing heat, and the triangles cut into the base of the handle help prevent overheating," says Dustin Falcon, chef at Niku Steakhouse. "It's worth noting that I've gotten the All-Clad pieces extremely hot (too hot) and have not had any warping, even with thermal shock." "I discovered All-Clad when I moved to the United States and attended culinary school," a'Verde executive chef Katsuji Tanabe says. "Even after lots of use, I noticed they were still extremely durable. Now I have a full set of All-Clad cooking equipment, and as an at-home chef, it feels like you're in a Michelin-starred kitchen." The warranty, however, only applies to products purchased from All-Clad or All-Clad authorized retailers, and you'll need proof of purchase. Kitchen electrics, replacement parts, and accessories aren't covered by this warranty, nor are normal wear and tear, failure to follow proper care instructions, and commercial/professional use.

Le Creuset Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon A product we love: Le Creuset 11-inch Toughened Nonstick Pro Pan Known for its selection of durable enameled cast iron in bold, bright colors, French-made Le Creuset has been a staple in kitchens worldwide for generations. Depending on which product you own, Le Creuset offers various warranties to cover defective cookware, including bakeware, stoneware, cast iron, kettles, and utensils, among other products. "Le Creuset has been part of my kitchen since childhood," says chef Laurent Tourondel. "It has stood the test of time." "You can really push the limits with their products," adds Ed Cotton, executive chef/partner at Jack & Charlie's No. 118. "They are great on the stovetop for quick cooking or in the oven for bread baking or long braises and stewed meats. I use these pots in my restaurant and at home. They are something special, and I consider them to be a real workhorse." In most cases, you can expect a defective item to be replaced for free and with a similar product (or one of equal value if yours is no longer available). However, it doesn't cover damage caused by normal wear and tear or misuse. Also, scratches, stains, and discoloration from overheating aren't covered either.

Calphalon Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon A product we love: Calphalon Intellicrisp Belgian Waffle Maker From stainless steel to ceramic to cast iron, Calphalon is among the leaders of cookware and bakeware for home chefs, especially for nonstick hard-anodized pots and pans. If you're thinking of investing in a few products, Calphalon has developed a positive reputation for replacing products found to be defective in material or workmanship when put to normal household use. Like other lifetime warranty policies, minor imperfections, surface markings, and slight color variations don't count. Damage caused by misuse and abuse (think alterations, improper cleaning, fire, or use in a commercial environment) isn't covered either.

Cuisinart Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon A product we love: Cuisinart Easy Clean Slow Juicer What started with a food processor in the early 1970s has since grown into a lineup of durable, affordable kitchen gear, from slow cookers to waffle makers to cold press juicers. If you haven't read up on the brand's generous lifetime warranty policy, here's the deal: Depending on the item, most Cuisinart warranties cover defects under normal home use. The company will either repair the product or replace it at no charge. "My Cuisinart food processor is probably about 16 years old — maybe even older!" says Cotton. "It has a lot of different attachments, and the actual blade of the food processor is still sharp after all these years." If you're not as lucky as Cotton, information on a specific product's warranty can be found in the box of your purchased item — so don't accidentally toss out the paper once you rummage through the packaging.

Tupperware Courtesy of Tupperware View at Tupperware A product we love: Tupperware Wonderlier 3-Piece Bowl Set Available in dozens of colors, shapes, and sizes, it's no surprise that Tupperware is a staple in most kitchens. They have a container for just about every occasion, from leftover holiday roasts to meal-prepped ingredients to lunchboxes for kids and adults. "I still have the Tupperware container my mom used to pack laddu for me when I left home [in] India about ten years ago, and that says a lot!" says chef Aarthi Sampath. "It's faded but still seals perfectly and is one of my best storage containers." Once you invest in a few of these BPA-free plastic containers, you'll be set for life thanks to the brand's lifetime warranty. Tupperware products are warranted against chipping, cracking, breaking, or peeling under normal, non-commercial use. Your item will be replaced with the same or similar product, or a credit will be provided for a future purchase. "As a child of the seventies, I grew up with my mom hosting Tupperware parties," says Nicole Patel, owner/chocolatier of Delysia. "My mom still has her Tupperware and uses them just as much as she did when I was a young girl. A few of her items have even found their way into my own kitchen. Though we have never had to make a warranty claim, customer support has always been extremely helpful when trying to locate replacement pieces."

Wüsthof Courtesy of Amazon Wüsthof Classic 8-inch Knife A product we love: Wüsthof Classic 8-inch Knife For 200 years, Wüsthof has produced some of the market's best knives, which are durable, corrosion resistant, and easy to sharpen. The brand stands behind every product made with a lifetime warranty policy. So if you come across a defective product, you'll receive a promotional code via email that equates to the value of your original purchase — which means you'll be able to purchase the same product again or try out something different. According to cookbook author Grace Ramirez, "The key to being confident in the kitchen is having really good knife skills, and Wüsthof gives home cooks the confidence to cook safely without breaking the bank."

Big Green Egg Courtesy of Big Green Egg View at Big Green Egg A product we love: MiniMax Big Green Egg Long-term durability is one of the many reasons this outdoor cooking system has developed a dedicated following over the years. A bonus is the all-in-one system — which roasts, smokes, grills at high temperatures, and even acts like an oven — is covered by a lifetime warranty, though pitmaster Rodney Scott says you probably won't have to use it. Scott has cooked with Big Green Egg for years and has never had to replace or fix his Egg. "I think with equipment like the Egg, it's important to have some type of cover for it or any grill really, especially if you don't have it placed on a covered porch or patio," he says. "The cover will protect it from day-to-day elements and will keep the important functional pieces like the hinges of your grill from rusting." If you're in a position where you need to use the warranty — which covers materials and workmanship of the entire Egg — you'll need a valid proof of receipt to make a claim.

Zwilling Courtesy of Zwilling View at Zwilling A product we love: Zwilling 8-inch Chef's Knife Sweetbriar and GG Tokyo executive chef Bryce Shuman's first serious knife was a Zwilling knife. "It took a beating," he says. "It wasn't too hard to sharpen, and it lasted a long time. It became my tool to handle tough jobs, ones that would chip my more delicate Japanese blades." Recognized for its craftsmanship, the brand's lifetime warranty ensures products are free of defects in material and workmanship for as long as the purchaser owns the product. But make note that the warranty does not cover "damage or defects due to normal wear and tear, misuse or abuse, alteration to the product, negligence, or damage resulting from use other than the intended purpose of the item."

GreenPan Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon A product we love: GreenPan SearSmart Ceramic Pans , Cookbook author Grace Ramirez first learned about GreenPan from her former boss, Bobby Flay, when she was a producer on Throwdown with Bobby Flay — and she's been a loyal purchaser ever since. She raves over the brand's lifetime warranty, which covers defects in materials and workmanship for all GreenPan cookware (except for products made with Thermolon ceramic nonstick coating). Similar to other warranties on this list, it does not cover damage due to normal wear and tear and failure to follow manufacturer care instructions.

Hydro Flask Courtesy of Hydroflask View at Hydroflask A product we love: Hydro Flask All Around Tumbler A popular choice for insulated, no-sweat drinkware tech, Hydro Flask specializes in products for transporting hot or cold liquids in any environment. With spill-proof sipping, an easy flip lid, and TempShield insulation, the brand is confident in its drink containers, as evidenced by a lifetime warranty. In fact, Hydro Flask goes so far as to say, "We are so convinced that the Hydro Flask is the best double-wall vacuum-insulated bottle available that we guarantee every product with a limited lifetime warranty against manufacturer defects." However, the warranty doesn't cover ordinary wear and tear, including dents, scratches, and powder coat chips from the flask being dropped or damaged.

Cutco Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon A product we love: Cutco Steak Knives , From slicing meat to dicing an apple, Cutco knives are among the most reliable. It helps that you can send your knife back at any time for free sharpening. Plus, a lifetime warranty — which Cutco calls a "Forever Guarantee" — protects the performance of all products purchased from the brand. That means if you're unhappy with one of your knives, the brand will either fix or replace the product.