The 12 Best Cookie Decorating Kits for the Holidays and Beyond

Even the most experienced bakers need certain tools and ingredients to churn out wow-worthy batches of decorated cookies. That's why we rounded up the best cookie decorating kits for every skill level, holiday, dietary need, and more. Our winner is the Crate & Barrel 30-Piece Cooking Decorating Kit , a tools-only kit you can use with your favorite cookie and frosting recipes. Read on to see our entire list of the best cookie decorating kits on the market.

Whether you're a serious baker wanting to make artful creations or looking for a fun family activity, cookie decorating kits feature all the tools you need to make festive desserts. Many of these kits even provide premade cookies, icing, piping bags, and sprinkles, so all you have to do is focus on decorating your masterpiece.

Best Overall: Crate & Barrel 30-Piece Cookie Decorating Kit Courtesy of Crate and Barrel. View at Crate & Barrel ($20) Pros: It comes with six different cookie shapes and other professional decorating tools.

Cons: It doesn't come with cookies or frosting. This cookie decorating kit from Crate & Barrel earns our top spot thanks to its versatility. It comes with six different cookie cutters — square, heart, star, flower, circle, and fluted circle — that can then be decorated in so many ways. With six unique piping tips, this kit allows novice bakers to make professional-looking cookies. Plus, it includes six couplers, enabling you to easily switch between tips and frosting colors. With reusability in mind, it doesn't come with cookies, frosting, or ingredients. But considering how much you're getting for just $20, we'd take this kit and the countless future memories of tasty treats it promises any day of the week. Includes: 6 unique cookie cutters, 12 piping bags, 6 decorating tips, and 6 couplers

Best Value: Kasmoire Cookie Decorating Supplies Kit Courtesy of Amazon. View at Amazon ($33) Pros: It includes 188 pieces and is great for a variety of holidays.

Cons: There are a lot of small pieces to keep track of. If you're participating in a holiday cookie exchange or decorating a large batch of cookies for a bake sale, the Kasmoire kit is for you. Not only does it have everything you need to decorate the cookies, but it also comes with 100 self-adhesive cookie bags that you can use to portion out and distribute cookies. This baking kit has you covered for Halloween, Christmas, and Easter, as it includes four unique cookie cutters for each holiday. Not sure whether you want to brush, spread, or pipe on frosting? This kit has the tools for all three decorating methods, plus some additional tools like decorating tweezers, a turntable, bowls for mixing icing, and a small dropper. While everything comes in a compact box, there are quite a few individual pieces you'll have to store in your kitchen once you unpack them. Includes: 1 cookie decorating turntable, 1 silicone mat, 5 decorating brushes, 2 sugar stir needles, 5 round decorating tips, 1 pair decorating tweezers, 12 holiday cookie cutters, 100 self-adhesive cookie bags, 1 cleaning brush, 1 silicone icing spatula, 1 3-ml. dropper, 2 icing mixing bowls, 50 disposable icing bags, 2 reusable icing bags, 2 couplers, and 2 frosting bag ties

Best Airbrush Kit: Cookie Countess Airbrush System Courtesy of Cookie Countess. View at The Cookie Countess ($150) Pros: This unique method allows you to decorate tons of cookies quickly.

For bakers who don't have the steadiest hand with a piping bag, airbrushing is an excellent way to make your homemade cookies look worthy of a bakeshop window. This unique decorating method uses compressed air to spray colors and designs over the top of frosted cookies, and this machine from The Cookie Countess is our favorite. While it's more of an initial investment than the other cookie kits on this list, it comes with 12 bottles of airbrush color that will last you many uses — you can decorate multiple cookies with just a few drops of color. The Cookie Countess also sells loads of cookie stencils, including Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, and Christmas-themed ones, that you can use to airbrush intricate designs. Includes: 1 complete airbrush system, 12 bottles of edible airbrush color, and 1 airbrush cleaning kit

Best Pre-Baked: Insomnia Cookies DIY Cookie Decorating Kit View at Insomnia Cookies ($45) Pros: This kit comes with a variety of cookie flavors you can immediately decorate and eat.

Cons: You must live within the delivery range. Insomnia Cookies is famous for delivering warm, delicious cookies during late-night hours. And if you have a hankering to decorate some cookies with friends, the cookie shop can also satisfy that craving with its cookie decorating kit. The box comes with a dozen cookies, all of which you choose the flavors from menu options, including double chocolate chunk, white chocolate macadamia, and snickerdoodle. Along with freshly baked cookies, the kit has two containers of buttercream frosting, four tubes of gel icing, and sprinkles. The only hitch: You need to be within delivery range of one of Insomnia Cookies' 100+ locations across the country. Enter your address here to see if a brick-and-mortar is near you. Includes: 12 classic cookies, 2 cups of buttercream frosting, 4 gel icing tubes, rainbow sprinkles, and an Insomnia Cookies spreader

Best Christmas: Cookies by Design Christmas Decorating Kit Courtesy of Cookies by Design. View at Cookies by Design ($42) Pros: It has Christmas-themed cookies and decorations.

Cons: The kit doesn't come with decorating tips. It's not the holidays without a cookie decorating day, and this kit from Cookies by Design comes with enough supplies for multiple people to participate in the fun. You can choose a 10- or 20-cookie kit, depending on how many people are decorating, and both include a mix of classic sugar cookies and cinnamon brown sugar cookies. You get big piping bags filled with green, red, white, and black frosting to create colorful designs, but, unfortunately, you'll have to buy decorating tips because they aren't included in the kit. We love that Cookies by Design offers a tutorial video that you can use to create the impressive cookie decorations featured on the product page. Includes: 20 assorted holiday favor cookies, 4 icing colors, and sprinkles

Best Gingerbread: Baketivity Gingerbread Cookies Kit Courtesy of Baketivity. View at Baketivity ($40) Pros: This kid-friendly kit has reusable tools and recipes.

Cons: There's no room for error. This cookie kit from Baketivity fills two categories on our list: the best gingerbread and the best family kit for those wanting to bake holiday cookies with little ones. That's because it includes all the dry ingredients you need to make gingerbread in premeasured bags, plus a child-friendly recipe and activity book so they can learn about baking along the way. Then once you finish the first batch with the included ingredients, you can reuse the recipe and cookie cutter for future gingerbread families. If you're making these with kids, make sure you are supervising closely — and maybe pick up some extra ingredients in case of an accident. The pre-measured ones leave little room for error. Includes: Step-by-step baking recipe book, child-friendly activity book, cookie ingredients, white cookie icing, mini jawbreakers, gingerbread cookie cutter, and piping bag

Best Winter: SSUniqueCreationsUS Winter Cookie Decorating Kit Courtesy of Etsy View at Etsy ($37) Pros: The cookies are very large and feature details that make decorating them extra fun.

Cons: It's pricier for quantity. This adorable winter-themed sugar cookie kit includes sweaters, mugs, snowflakes, and more that are perfect for a holiday party, reunion, book club, or any chilly get-together. Although the cookies are pretty on their own, the kit comes with full piping bags, decorating tools, and instructions for creating impressive designs. What's more, satisfied customers point out how carefully and securely the pre-made cookies are packaged, so they arrive fresh and unbroken. Just be aware that once shipping costs are added, the total price for 12 cookies will be close to $50. Includes: 12 cookies, 4 icing decorating bags, 4 assorted sprinkles containers, 2 decorating paper bases, 2 decorating tools, decorating instructions

Best Sugar Cookie: Cheryl's Cut-Out Cookie Decorating Kit Courtesy of Cheryl's Cookies View at Cheryl's Cookies Pros: This versatile kit is perfect for all occasions and arrives in a cute delivery box.

With two dozen sugar cookies, this kit from Cheryl's includes the most pre-made treats of all the options on our list, making it an excellent choice for large cookie decorating parties. It comes with simple frostings and sprinkles, so you can tailor these cookies with additional toppings to fit any type of celebration. If you want to give the kit as a gift, the adorable delivery box designed as a bake shop will surely put a smile on the face of the recipient. Includes: 24 cookies, 1 tub of fudge buttercream frosting, 1 tub of vanilla buttercream frosting, and 1 canister of sprinkles

Best Spritz Cookie: Kuhn Rikon 23-Piece Cookie Set with Cookie Press & Decorating Icing Set Courtesy of William Sonoma View at Williams Sonoma ($30) Pros: It has 14 different cookie shapes and is great for large-batch baking.

Cons: No decorations included. The spritz cookie press is perfect for baking large batches of cookies and ideal for kitchens with minimal counter space. Simply fill the clear barrel with dough, select one of the 14 unique cookie discs, which includes a butterfly, dinosaur, pumpkin, bat, and candy cane, and then squeeze your cookies directly onto your cookie sheet. This set from Kuhn Rikon also includes a reusable squeeze bottle in place of piping bags, a coupler and six different tips, cookie recipes, and a disc case for easy storage. The only thing it's missing is the frosting and sprinkles. Includes: 1 cookie press, 14 aluminum discs, 1 squeeze bottle, 1 coupler, 6 decorating tips, instructions, and recipes

Best Macaron: Uncommon Goods Macaron Kit Courtesy of Uncommon Goods View at Uncommon Goods ($34) Pros: This decorating kit includes a recipe book for the beloved French cookie.

Cons: It's not the best option for beginners. Macarons are a classic French dessert known for their unique flavors, texture, and construction. This kit from Uncommon Goods provides all the tools you need to take a stab at making the French delicacy at home. That includes a molded nonstick baking mat that's dishwasher safe, a round pen-like tool for piping the cookies and the icing, plus decorating tips and recipes for flavors such as pistachio, rose, and Earl Grey. These cookies would look lovely on display at baby showers, bridal showers, and birthday parties. Includes: Nonstick silicone baking mat, refillable batter/icing pen, 6 decorating tips, and recipe book

Best Vegan and Gluten-Free: Sensitive Sweets Ten Gingerbread Cookie Decorating Kit Courtesy of Sensitive Sweets. View at Sensitive Sweets ($37) Pros: This holiday-themed kit is ideal for people with dietary restrictions.

Cons: It has very simple decorations. When hosting a holiday gathering, it's important to have sweet treats that vegan guests or people with dietary restrictions can eat. Luckily, this cookie decorating kit from Sensitive Sweets comes with 10 gingerbread cookies made without wheat, gluten, dairy, eggs, soy, peanuts, tree nuts, sesame, coconut, and oats. You just may want to pick up some additional toppings since this kit only comes with a tub of frosting and a bag of sprinkles, unlike some of the other kits on this list that deliver more intricate decoration options. Includes: 10 cookies, sprinkles, and a tub of vanilla frosting