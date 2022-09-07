The Best Coffee Makers with Grinders for Great Drinks Every Day

So what is the difference between burr grinders and blades? It all comes down to extraction. Traditional grinders chop the coffee bean using blades. Burr grinders pulverize the bean between two burred plates. Conical burr grinders use burred cones. If beans are not uniformly ground, meaning that some pieces will be bigger than others, the extraction will be uneven, and the cup can taste bitter, muddy, or thin. Uniformly ground coffee will extract evenly and make a stronger cup of coffee or espresso. Different types of coffees require different types of grinds. A uniform grind is essential for espresso, for example, whereas drip coffee tastes best with beans of even coarseness. The more control you have over every factor of your coffee's life cycle, the better cup you'll have every time.

No matter where you live, there are great coffee blends to be sampled. Turning those beans into grounds, on the other hand, is a whole other matter. Whether you're preparing a cappuccino, a latte, or even a classic cup of black coffee in your favorite mug , there are endless variations when it comes to grinding those beans to perfection. There are many types of coffee makers with built-in coffee grinders, with options ranging from bulk to single serve , and conical burr to blades. The newest technology in coffee makers offers café-level quality from the comfort of your own kitchen, but the perfect grind requires precision. Combine the two, and you've got built-in, programmable grind-and-brew coffee makers — from single-serve to large format — for the best cup of coffee imaginable.

Equipped with a powerful burr grinder, this 10-cup coffee machine makes a fresh and delicious pot of coffee every time. The programmable, automatic start timer can be preset in advance. Select a timer mode and show up to a fresh pot of coffee. For your perfect pot, select your bean type, set your desired texture from 8 options (coarse to fine), how strong a brew you'd like, and drink up. The insulated carafe comes with a warming plate that can keep coffee at around 78 degrees for up to two hours. Clean-up is a breeze, with beans and water levels both visible for easy refilling.

In our testing, we found the Cuisinart Grind & Brew incredibly easy to use. Simply add beans and water, then use the large LCD display to program how much coffee to brew and how strong to brew (regular, bold, or extra-bold). The burr grinder automatically kicks in and deposits the grounds into the brew basket, followed by the brew system, which brews anywhere from 4 to 10 cups at a time. Or use the proprietary brew pause to grab a cup before the pot finishes. A stainless steel thermal carafe holds up to 10 cups easily, and a grind-off feature lets you use pre-ground beans, just in case.

Cuisinart has managed to make a single-serve coffee maker that is a great example of form and function. Super compact and straightforward, just fill the sealed container with your preferred beans and grind into a reusable K-Cup pod. With a pre-programmed start time or the push of a button, each cup is ready to go. Choose serving sizes between 8 to 12 ounces, and refill to your heart's content. Testers noted that the coffee tasted smooth and silky. This machine can be used with disposable K-Cups if desired.

The answer to making a true café quality espresso at home may be the Breville Barista Pro. Testers were impressed with the speed and taste thanks to the integrated conical burr grinder and quick, seamless extraction. From grinding to brewing, the whole process takes about one minute. Features for a perfect shot include dose control and low pressure pre-infusion, which gradually increases pressure to ensure a balanced flavor profile and extraction. This model also includes a digital temperature control (+/- 2°C) to help achieve the best flavor. An external steam wand lets you moderate the heat level to control the texture of your milk for great latte art.

Cons: The instruction manual isn't clear about how to use the attached tamping device, so make sure to read thoroughly before use for all else.

If individualized, precision-made coffees are the goal, then the CM 5310 checks all the boxes. This sleek model makes drip coffee and espresso drinks to order with multiple user settings available. Testers found the machine to be extremely quiet and easy to use while also offering a full range of coffee choices. The milk warmer and frother works seamlessly and, according to testers, can make two coffee drinks simultaneously. A sleek and self-contained design looks good on any countertop. To clean, simply remove the water tank and used grounds container and pop it into the dishwasher. Unlike other machines with frothers, milk is heated through internal pipework. While this could be a pain in other models, this machine has an auto-clean system that kicks in every time milk is used.

The Breville Grind Control is a completely hands-off way to have a fresh cup of coffee right when you want it. Programmable and precise, testers found that from start to finish, including grind time, a full pot was ready in six minutes. The burr grinder is fully adjustable for any type of coffee extraction with Breville's "Steep and Release" technology, which adjusts brew temperature. The best part? Not only is grinding adjustable but so is the amount brewed. Choose between a tall cup, travel mug, or carafe using an LCD screen that allows you to select the setting, time, and the number of cups. This coffee grinder also includes a gold-tone filter, which is great for most grinds. If you like your coffee very strong and fine, simply add in an extra paper filter just to be sure no grinds escape.

This beautifully designed and easy-to-clean model was a hands-down favorite with testers across the board. With the assistance of a very helpful manual and a smart tamp feature, espresso shots brewed quickly and easily with minimal confusion or fuss. The machine comes with a latte art steam wand that makes foaming any beverage simple. Choose between three temperature profiles for the desired coffee extraction and foamed milk texture which can be done simultaneously. It also comes with a fully integrated burr grinder and advanced dual sensors for consistently ground beans.

Cons: It's also one of the more expensive options, so be sure you intend to use it well.

Pros: This machine is easy-to-clean and intuitive to use once you've read through the manual, and the bean chamber is on top of the machine to keep track of refills.

Factors to Consider

Functions

Bean-to-cup coffeemakers can be as simple as one-button operations for a limited number of options, to a full at-home barista experience with the ability to add in milk and customize each cup. Thinking about how many functions you need will help you narrow your choices in this ever-growing field of options. If you only want to make your simple espresso, double espresso, and americano without the need to froth milk or create specialty coffees, you will be able to get a machine that is practically plug-and-play, with operations that are simple enough for a child to perform. If you want the ability to create a large number of coffee drinks or to pre-set and customize things like brew strength or temperature, you will need to research which of those capabilities are most important to you and let that guide your final choice.

Capacity

Whether it is the size of the water reservoir or the bean capacity, some units will require filling much more often than others. The strongest recommendation is to think about the number of cups you might need all at once and let that be the place you start. If you have a family of five and everyone wants a large morning cup, or if you and your spouse or partner both need that wake-up cup and the ability to fill a large travel mug to head to the office, you don't want to have to refill water or beans halfway through your morning routine. Same if you entertain a lot and want to be able to offer coffee after meals. If it is just you, or your household tends to only need a quick single espresso each to start your day, you might not need a large capacity machine.

Cleaning

From emptying spent grounds to cleaning reservoirs to descaling the interior of the machine, some machines are a bit more complicated than others to keep clean. If you are concerned about cleaning, look for a machine that comes with a filter to prevent deposits or models that have simple cleaning procedures. Many units have specialty cleansers or tablets for cleaning, and you might want to explore whether using those products is required or just recommended. Certain cleaning techniques, like putting pieces of the machine through the dishwasher, can invalidate the warranty unless the parts are specifically labeled safe for the dishwasher. The frequency of cleaning can also be a factor to consider, some might only need cleaning after a certain number of cups, and some are recommended after a certain number of weeks.

Pro Panel Q+A

Breville is one of the first brands to offer a bean-to-cup brewer, so we reached out to one of their experts, Matt Davis, to get his take on these machines for home use.

Do you need a coffee maker with a grinder?

"Having a coffee maker is incomplete without a grinder, and not all grinders are created equal," says Davis, "In fact, every cup you drink has a quality that was sealed by the grinder it came from. Meaning a great grinder can make a truly great cup of coffee, and a lesser-quality grinder can ruin the potential of a bean. Whether that grinder is built-in would fall within preference, but if you find a reliable coffee maker with a great grinder attached, you've hit gold. Otherwise, you're going to have to do twice the research to ensure that you've paired your tools to compliment instead of diminishing your daily cup."

How do you clean and descale a coffee maker with a grinder?

"Cleaning and descaling a machine with an integrated grinder should be relatively easy," Davis says. "The main points for your grinder will be sticking to fresh coffee that's not overly dark – those coffee tend to have more surface oils that can cause a lot of buildup within the burrs and wreak havoc over time. Otherwise, just use a brush of some sort (a small paintbrush works great) to gently remove built-up coffee grinds from the burrs to keep it running smoothly. The brewing portion of the machine should have its own maintenance routine regardless of being attached to the grinder or not. Switch out your water filters every 3-6 months (more often if you have hard water) and descale by using a specific solution to break down any mineral buildup within the internal plumbing to keep it running."

What Didn't Make the List

Strong Contenders

Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machine ($1,099 at Williams Sonoma)

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine ($307 at Amazon)

Cuisinart 12-Cup Coffee Center Grind & Brew Plus ($230 at Williams Sonoma)

Low Performers

BLACK+DECKER 12-Cup Mill and Brew Coffeemaker ($100 at Amazon)

Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with LatteGo ($600 at Amazon)

Our Expertise

Alissa Fitzgerald is a chef, recipe developer, and food writer with over 15 years of experience in the food industry. For this piece, she used testers' insights and data, market research, and her own expertise to curate this list.