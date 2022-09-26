The Best Citrus Juicers for Making Fresh Juice at Home

From manual to electric, small to large, and inexpensive (yes, you can get a quality juicer for less than $20) to splurge-worthy, here are the best citrus juicers available in 2022.

There's really nothing more satisfying than drinking a glass of freshly-squeezed orange juice that you pressed yourself. Whether you're tired of spending $12 on a citrus juice blend at your neighborhood grocery store or simply curious to try juicing at home, the first and most important step is finding the right juicer for your goals. We consulted with several experts in the space and researched dozens of models to find the best citrus juicers you can buy online.

Made from stainless steel and anti-corrosive components, the reamer and strainer help get every last drop out of your fruit. To make it even more convenient, the anti-drip spot pours the juice straight into a glass. All you have to do is provide pressure to the reamer and let the juicer take care of the rest. A bonus is the BPA-free, impact-resistant juicing bowl, which doubles as a bowl for fruit and peels when not in use.

The one kitchen gadget missing from your arsenal is a citrus juicer, but you refuse to purchase a tool that won't look good on your countertop. No judgment here; we get it. In that case, the Smeg Citrus Juicer is your best bet. It gets the job done and looks great on your contertop.

Cons: This stylish citrus juicer is a bit more expensive than other picks on our list.

Pros: The Smeg Citrus Juicer works well and looks even better on your countertop.

Depending on what you're juicing, snap on the small reamer for lemons and limes or the large reamer for oranges and grapefruit. The pour spout is drip-free, and the reamers are removable for easy cleaning, including in the dishwasher.

The OXO Good Grips Citrus Squeezer is simple, but it does the trick — especially if you're on the hunt for a citrus juicer to pack in your bag for an extended trip. It's small enough to go pretty much anywhere and doesn't take up valuable counter space.

Pros: This durable manual citrus press is small enough to take with you on-the-go and easy enough to use daily.

As for weight, it also happens to be one of the lightest electric juicers on the market, coming in at just over five pounds.

Another notable feature is the way in which Hurom juices — the cone's natural motion minimizes damage to ingredients, keeping flavor and nutrition intact.

Think of the Hurom Citrus Juicer as the more budget-friendly version of the Breville . This citrus juicer shares many of the same features, including automatic juicing (once the handle is pressed down, the motor mimics the motion of hand-squeezing), a drip-stop outlet to avoid messes, and a super-quiet motor.

Pros: This lightweight, electric citrus juicer gets you the most bang for your buck.

The patented Quadra-Fin acid-resistant cone gets the most out of any fruit you're juicing, and the press with a power-assisted lever makes squeezing seamless, even with one hand. Equipped with a safety switch, the cone won't spin until both arms are lowered and sufﬁcient pressure is placed. Don't worry about noise, either, because this electric juicer features a near-silent motor.

If you're looking to skip the manual prep, all our experts agree the Breville Citrus Press Pro Juicer is the best option. From a pinch of lemon juice for your spring salad to a full pitcher of grapefruit juice, this kitchen tool can handle any juicing situation.

As for the mechanics, the two cones rotate both ways to squeeze every drop of juice from the fruit. An adjustable pulp control lets you choose the amount of pulp you want, and built-in cord storage keeps the cord tidy and out of the way. All parts are dishwasher-safe for speedy cleanup.

New to juicing and not ready to invest in a pro-level tool? The Black+Decker Citrus Juicer is a solid option. It's one of the most inexpensive citrus juicers available and offers many of the same features as more expensive picks, including measurement markings, an easy-to-pour spout, and pressure activation.

Cons: This citrus juicer may not withstand wear and tear as well as some other picks.

This citrus juicer's weight helps hold it in place while you're squeezing away, but users should keep in mind that it also requires some significant countertop or cabinet space to store. If you're worried about cleanup, don't be! Zulay's stainless steel strainer cup and corresponding detachable parts are dishwasher-safe.

The Zulay Professional Citrus Juicer is sturdy and functional without any unnecessary frills. Though this citrus juicer is manual, it makes juicing your favorite citrus fruits a quick, painless process. Simply pull down the ergonomic handle and extract every last drop of juice from your favorite fruits, from apples to pineapples. It's so easy that it rivals the juicing mechanism of automatic and electric gadgets.

Pros: This juicer is easy to use and even easier to clean.

Conclusion

One of the easiest citrus juicers to use — especially for those early in their journey — is the Zulay Professional Citrus Juicer. Though it's manual, it rivals the feel and performance of its electric counterparts. However, if you're convinced that electric is the way to go, the Hurom Citrus Juicer offers comparable benefits at a similar price point.

For those willing to splurge, nothing beats the Breville Citrus Press Pro Juicer. As with all Breville kitchen tools, this press is sleek, simple, and seamless, making juicing an enjoyable activity for everyone involved.

Factors to Consider

Size

The right size of a citrus juicer is up for debate. It depends on what you expect to get out of your tool. If you're looking for a weekend pour of orange juice, a juicer as small as the OXO Good Grips Citrus Squeezer will do the trick. But if you expect to juice a few times a week, opt for a larger option to save yourself some labor and cleanup.

Manual vs. Electric

Similar to sizing, manual versus electric is a unique decision. Many of our pros prefer a manual juicer due to the increased level of control. While you may start to lose your patience after squeezing 10 oranges for a pitcher of juice, they agree there's something more rewarding about juicing by hand. It provides access to the full balance of the fruit, so you don't have too much bitterness from the pith. On the other hand, recreational juicers can get just as much satisfaction out of an electric option, too.

Cleanup

Dish soap is usually enough to clean out your juicer, especially if you're cleaning it after each use (which you should). For something stronger, opt for baking soda and water. Either way, we recommend using your juicer in the sink for easy cleanup. You'll be surprised how far the juices can fly, so pressing in a clean sink helps cut down on spills.

If you juice on the countertop, wipe down the entire machine with soap and water and remove all the parts and wash them by hand — otherwise you'll be fighting against stickiness for weeks.

The Research

After extensively researching this topic, we consulted a handful of pros including Christopher Sebastian, Ani Meinhold, Noel Cleary, Juan Coronado, and Esteban Ordonez to get their take on the best citrus juicers available. We read hundreds of reviews, compared their responses, and weighed the information against the factors above.

Q+A

What are typical citrus fruits?

Oranges, lemons, and limes are some of the most popular citrus fruits. Note that citrus fruits grow on trees and shrubs in tropical and subtropical climates around the world. Other varieties are kumquats, red and white grapefruits, blood oranges, navel and Valencia oranges, tangerines or mandarins, key limes, and yuzu.

Should you peel citrus fruit before juicing?

None of our pros peel citrus fruits before they juice. Juicing with the peel on allows the oils from the zest to add depth to the juice itself, and the oils balance out the bitterness found in the pith of the fruit.

Can cold-press juicers juice citrus?

Yes. If you have a cold-press juicer at home, there's no need to add another device to your kitchen cabinet.

Our Expertise

Clarissa Buch Zilberman is an acclaimed food writer with nearly a decade of experience. She tapped a handful of experts to get their input on the best citrus juicers, including Christopher Sebastian, Ani Meinhold, Noel Cleary, Juan Coronado, and Esteban Ordonez.