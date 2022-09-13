The Best Charcuterie Boards for Perfect Grazing

The Pottery Barn Olive Wood Rustic Edge Cheese Board is our pick for best overall.

By Food & Wine Editors
Published on September 13, 2022

Olive Wood Rustic Edge Cheese Board
Photo: Courtesy of Pottery Barn

A good charcuterie board is a must-have if you love to entertain. Perfect for grazing on various meats and cheese while making a beautiful centerpiece or appetizer for any gathering, charcuterie boards can be enjoyed during a happy hour, an outdoor picnic, or even a date night.

Even though charcuterie boards by definition mean assembling cured meat, it's not uncommon to see creative boards filled with everything from fresh fruit to chocolate — think of it like an elevated snack board. With that, not all charcuterie boards are the same. When looking to purchase a charcuterie board, you will want to look at the material, size, and how easy it is to clean. If you are planning to take your board on the go, you may also want to consider its portability.

We've rounded up a variety of charcuterie boards in different shapes and materials — for large or small gatherings, personalized gifts, unique shapes, and more. Read on for the best charcuterie board options, starting with our best overall pick, the Pottery Barn Olive Wood Rustic Edge Cheese Board.

Our Top Picks

Best Overall: Olive Wood Rustic Edge Cheese Board

Best Charcuterie Boards
Courtesy of Pottery Barn
View at Pottery Barn ($59)

Pros: This unique board has beautiful live-edge detailing and is made of hand-carved sustainable wood, ensuring no two boards are identical.

Cons: It should be kept in a dry place and have regular oil conditioning for longevity.

If you are looking for a stunning centerpiece for your charcuterie board, look no further than this live edge cheeseboard imported from a family-owned woodshop in Sfax, Tunisia. Made from olive trees that no longer bear fruit (making this a sustainable choice), this rustic board will undoubtedly serve as a unique display piece. At around 16 inches wide, we think it's the perfect size to host your favorite meat selections, cheeses, and other noshes.

Simple handwashing after use will do the trick when it comes to cleaning, but for more longevity, be sure to deep condition every few weeks or months with food-safe oil, depending on how often you use the board. You should also store it in a dry place not to warp the wood.

  • Material: Olive wood
  • Dimensions: 15.75 x 6.5-7.5 x 0.75 inches (sizes vary)
  • Dishwasher safe: No

Best Personalized: Mark and Graham Personalized Wood Marble Charcuterie Board

Best Charcuterie Boards
Courtesy of Mark And Graham
View at Mark and Graham ($130)

Pros: Laser engraving is available for a personalized touch, and two ceramic serving dishes are included.

Cons: Two different materials can make this board a little more challenging to clean.

This monogrammed part marble, part Acadia wood board is the perfect monogram-inscribed host gift. It comes with two ceramic bowls perfect for accouterments like almonds, olives, or fig spread. The ceramic bowls also help add some height when designing your charcuterie board display.

Simply wipe with a damp cloth to keep clean. However, marble can be difficult to care for, and one could deteriorate faster than the other with two different materials.

  • Material: White marble and acacia wood
  • Dimensions: 24 x 9 x 3 inches
  • Dishwasher safe: No

Best Slate: Brooklyn Slate Cheese Board

Best Charcuterie Boards
Courtesy of Williams-Sonoma
View at Wiliams Sonoma ($50)

Pros: Its material makes it ideal to label each food type and easy to clean.

Cons: Slate can be fragile, so handle with care.

Slate charcuterie boards are a great way to take the guesswork out of what's on the plate. This Brooklyn Slate Cheese Board allows you to use soapstone chalk (this version comes with both chalk and a burlap bag) to write directly on the board, identifying the various meats, cheeses, and other goodies. Plus, the unique look is sure to wow the crowd. The boards are easy to wash as long as you handle them with delicate care.

Slate boards can often show oil marks from the meat or cheese if they are left on too long, so make sure to clean thoroughly. While anti-slip cork feet are included, slate is fragile — one drop, and the board will likely shatter.

  • Material: Slate
  • Dimensions: 10 x 8 inches
  • Dishwasher safe: Yes, if not using the feet

Best Large: Olive Wood Rectangular Cheese Board

Best Charcuterie Boards
Courtesy of Williams-Sonoma
View at Williams Sonoma ($140)

Pros: This board has a large surface area with unique grain patterns and a chic handle for easy maneuvering.

Cons: It can be bulky to store if limited in storage space.

This is the board for you if you're looking for one with plenty of space. This classic and sustainably sourced olivewood charcuterie board is perfect for entertaining large crowds; its extra large width makes for the ideal flat service for a bevy of cheeses and meats.

Built from sustainably sourced wood, each board is unique because of the natural wood grain patterns. The board's handle has a hole, making it easy for hanging storage, or it's flat enough to stick in a cabinet. Cleaning is simple with hot soapy water.

While this board is great for a large crowd, it's a tougher sell for just putting out a few meats and cheeses — there's a lot of space to fill. It can also be bulky to store if you don't have a ton of storage or cabinet space.

  • Material: Olive wood
  • Dimensions: 11 x 28 inches
  • Dishwasher safe: No

Best Marble: Marble and Brass Charcuterie Board

Best Charcuterie Boards
Courtesy of West Elm
View at West Elm ($50)

Pros: The brass handles allow for easy movement as well as make this a more decorative or formal option.

Cons: Marble can be difficult to care for.

This Marble and Brass Charcuterie Board is a stunning marble slab with practical brass handles for serving. It makes the perfect platter for meats and cheeses and is versatile enough to carry out cocktails. Its upscale design instantly elevates even the lowest-fuss board of a few types of meat, cheeses, and fresh fruit. Or, double the board as a display tray on a bar cart or kitchen island.

The manufacturer recommends washing this board by hand, and be sure to handle it with care as marble can stain and scratch easily.

  • Material: Marble
  • Dimension: 14 x 10 x 2 inches
  • Dishwasher safe: No

Best Round: Handcrafted Acacia Wood Slab Cheese & Charcuterie Boards

Best Charcuterie Boards
Courtesy of Pottery Barn
View at Pottery Barn ($100)

Pros: This hand-shaped, crafted board has optional legs with varying heights.

Cons: At around 11 pounds, this board is heavy and can be difficult to maneuver around in cupboard space.

It's hard not to love these thick, round charcuterie boards that look like pieces of an actual tree. Hand-shaped and hand-sanded of solid natural acacia wood, the board is topped with a light natural stain and a matte lacquer finish to protect the wood. At 16 inches in diameter, there's plenty of room for various meats, cheeses, and fruit. Fill them to the brim with charcuterie or leave empty spaces to let the natural wood graining shine.

Cleanup couldn't be more straightforward: Just wipe down with a soft, damp cloth. They also make a version with a 3-inch pedestal — a cool look to have various height platters.

These boards are heavy at 11 pounds each. If you plan to take your board on the go, stay clear. Keep in mind that storage may also be more difficult.

  • Material: Acacia wood
  • Dimensions: 16 x 2.25 inches
  • Dishwasher safe: No

Most Unique: Agate Serving Board

Best Charcuterie Boards
Courtesy of Crate And Barrel
View at Crate and Barrel ($90)

Pros: Its striking and unique design can double as a decorative piece or tray.

Cons: Its narrow shape doesn't offer a lot of surface area.

This natural stone board is unlike most boards on the market with its rich colors and one-of-a-kind natural patterns. Agate, a semiprecious stone formed when molten minerals became trapped in porous volcanic rock, guarantees no two boards are alike. This is the perfect board to put out for catching up with a friend over a glass of wine — or simply leave on display as a tray or as a decorative piece on its own.

  • Material: Agate
  • Dimensions: 11.5 x 5.5 x 0.75 inches
  • Dishwasher safe: No

Our Favorite

Our best overall pick, the Olive Wood Rustic Edge Cheese Board, will ensure a unique, quality board that's sure to show off your charcuterie display in style.

Factors to Consider

Size

Ryan Culver, a co-founder of Platterful, a premade charcuterie board business, recommends ​​a board that is 12 x 8 for a more standard charcuterie board. If you are looking for something bigger or to feed a larger crowd, a board around 20 x 12 inches should do the trick. For an idea of how to build a charcuterie board for different sizes, a 12 x 8 inches board will usually hold around two kinds of cheese, one cured meat, and three accompaniments — plus crackers.

Material

Charcuterie boards come in various materials, including wood, slate, and marble. You may see other materials like glass or ceramic and a variety of compostable options, too. Wood and bamboo are the most common, but marble and slate are also increasingly popular these days.

Easy to Clean

Most charcuterie boards are easy to clean with warm water and dish soap like Dawn, says Culver. Some boards can go in the dishwasher, although it's best to hand wash them for longevity purposes. Other boards may crack or distort if put in the dishwasher. Make sure you dry any board thoroughly. Many wood boards benefit from oiling every few months with food-grade mineral oil, depending on how often you use it.

Pro Panel Q+A

What is a charcuterie board?

A charcuterie board is a grazing board designed for people to snack from. It typically comes in wood, bamboo, marble, or slate. It is sometimes sold with accessories like cheese knives, little bowls, or small signs to label the cheeses and meats.

What is usually on a charcuterie board?

A charcuterie board usually has a variety of cheeses, cured meats, and accouterments like olives, dried fruit, or nuts. Some people flex their creativity and include things like chocolates or cookies.

What is the best material for a charcuterie board?

Culver prefers wood as it's the most traditional but unique with cool features like live edge or wood grain designs," he says. Wood charcuterie boards are often filled, which means flavors and oils from the meats and cheeses shouldn't seep through. They are also easy to clean. That said, there are many materials to choose from (like slate and marble), so choose one that reflects your aesthetic preferences.

Our Expertise

Contributor, experienced food writer, and former associate editor of Eater Chicago, Samantha Lande, selected the best charcuterie boards for meat and cheese displays after speaking with experts and evaluating various models with different features and price points. We determined our winners based on their design, material, durability, size, and ease of cleaning.

