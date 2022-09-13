We've rounded up a variety of charcuterie boards in different shapes and materials — for large or small gatherings, personalized gifts, unique shapes, and more. Read on for the best charcuterie board options, starting with our best overall pick, the Pottery Barn Olive Wood Rustic Edge Cheese Board .

Even though charcuterie boards by definition mean assembling cured meat, it's not uncommon to see creative boards filled with everything from fresh fruit to chocolate — think of it like an elevated snack board. With that, not all charcuterie boards are the same. When looking to purchase a charcuterie board, you will want to look at the material, size, and how easy it is to clean. If you are planning to take your board on the go, you may also want to consider its portability.

A good charcuterie board is a must-have if you love to entertain. Perfect for grazing on various meats and cheese while making a beautiful centerpiece or appetizer for any gathering , charcuterie boards can be enjoyed during a happy hour, an outdoor picnic, or even a date night.

Best Overall: Olive Wood Rustic Edge Cheese Board Courtesy of Pottery Barn View at Pottery Barn ($59) Pros: This unique board has beautiful live-edge detailing and is made of hand-carved sustainable wood, ensuring no two boards are identical. Cons: It should be kept in a dry place and have regular oil conditioning for longevity. If you are looking for a stunning centerpiece for your charcuterie board, look no further than this live edge cheeseboard imported from a family-owned woodshop in Sfax, Tunisia. Made from olive trees that no longer bear fruit (making this a sustainable choice), this rustic board will undoubtedly serve as a unique display piece. At around 16 inches wide, we think it's the perfect size to host your favorite meat selections, cheeses, and other noshes. Simple handwashing after use will do the trick when it comes to cleaning, but for more longevity, be sure to deep condition every few weeks or months with food-safe oil, depending on how often you use the board. You should also store it in a dry place not to warp the wood. Material: Olive wood

Best Personalized: Mark and Graham Personalized Wood Marble Charcuterie Board Courtesy of Mark And Graham View at Mark and Graham ($130) Pros: Laser engraving is available for a personalized touch, and two ceramic serving dishes are included. Cons: Two different materials can make this board a little more challenging to clean. This monogrammed part marble, part Acadia wood board is the perfect monogram-inscribed host gift. It comes with two ceramic bowls perfect for accouterments like almonds, olives, or fig spread. The ceramic bowls also help add some height when designing your charcuterie board display. Simply wipe with a damp cloth to keep clean. However, marble can be difficult to care for, and one could deteriorate faster than the other with two different materials. Material: White marble and acacia wood

Best Slate: Brooklyn Slate Cheese Board Courtesy of Williams-Sonoma View at Wiliams Sonoma ($50) Pros: Its material makes it ideal to label each food type and easy to clean. Cons: Slate can be fragile, so handle with care. Slate charcuterie boards are a great way to take the guesswork out of what's on the plate. This Brooklyn Slate Cheese Board allows you to use soapstone chalk (this version comes with both chalk and a burlap bag) to write directly on the board, identifying the various meats, cheeses, and other goodies. Plus, the unique look is sure to wow the crowd. The boards are easy to wash as long as you handle them with delicate care. Slate boards can often show oil marks from the meat or cheese if they are left on too long, so make sure to clean thoroughly. While anti-slip cork feet are included, slate is fragile — one drop, and the board will likely shatter. Material: Slate

Best Large: Olive Wood Rectangular Cheese Board Courtesy of Williams-Sonoma View at Williams Sonoma ($140) Pros: This board has a large surface area with unique grain patterns and a chic handle for easy maneuvering. Cons: It can be bulky to store if limited in storage space. This is the board for you if you're looking for one with plenty of space. This classic and sustainably sourced olivewood charcuterie board is perfect for entertaining large crowds; its extra large width makes for the ideal flat service for a bevy of cheeses and meats. Built from sustainably sourced wood, each board is unique because of the natural wood grain patterns. The board's handle has a hole, making it easy for hanging storage, or it's flat enough to stick in a cabinet. Cleaning is simple with hot soapy water. While this board is great for a large crowd, it's a tougher sell for just putting out a few meats and cheeses — there's a lot of space to fill. It can also be bulky to store if you don't have a ton of storage or cabinet space. Material: Olive wood

: 11 x 28 inches Dishwasher safe: No

Best Marble: Marble and Brass Charcuterie Board Courtesy of West Elm View at West Elm ($50) Pros: The brass handles allow for easy movement as well as make this a more decorative or formal option. Cons: Marble can be difficult to care for. This Marble and Brass Charcuterie Board is a stunning marble slab with practical brass handles for serving. It makes the perfect platter for meats and cheeses and is versatile enough to carry out cocktails. Its upscale design instantly elevates even the lowest-fuss board of a few types of meat, cheeses, and fresh fruit. Or, double the board as a display tray on a bar cart or kitchen island. The manufacturer recommends washing this board by hand, and be sure to handle it with care as marble can stain and scratch easily. Material: Marble

Best Round: Handcrafted Acacia Wood Slab Cheese & Charcuterie Boards Courtesy of Pottery Barn View at Pottery Barn ($100) Pros: This hand-shaped, crafted board has optional legs with varying heights. Cons: At around 11 pounds, this board is heavy and can be difficult to maneuver around in cupboard space. It's hard not to love these thick, round charcuterie boards that look like pieces of an actual tree. Hand-shaped and hand-sanded of solid natural acacia wood, the board is topped with a light natural stain and a matte lacquer finish to protect the wood. At 16 inches in diameter, there's plenty of room for various meats, cheeses, and fruit. Fill them to the brim with charcuterie or leave empty spaces to let the natural wood graining shine. Cleanup couldn't be more straightforward: Just wipe down with a soft, damp cloth. They also make a version with a 3-inch pedestal — a cool look to have various height platters. These boards are heavy at 11 pounds each. If you plan to take your board on the go, stay clear. Keep in mind that storage may also be more difficult. Material: Acacia wood

16 x 2.25 inches Dishwasher safe: No