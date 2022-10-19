We consulted with a wine bar proprietor for insights on how to choose the best option for every situation. Our winner, the Riedel Performance Champagne Glass , is the best overall pick for any gathering. Read on for all of the best Champagne glasses on the market.

The signature drink of celebratory occasions calls for a vessel separate from your typical wine glasses . No matter what kind of Champagne you're gravitating towards, sipping it out of a beautifully-shaped glass offers elegance and an enjoyable tasting experience, especially if you're toasting to something exciting. From trumpet to coupe glasses , there are many drinkware options to serve your freshly popped beverage in.

Stemless Champagne glasses forgo the stem of traditional flutes and have a sturdy base that will make you and your guests feel at ease. "Stemless glasses are great for social gatherings where you may have clumsy friends, excited dogs, or children running around," Kuzinich says. "They are great for any occasion where there might be too much excitement for stemware." This set from Lenox offers a tasteful addition to your next brunch for popping Champagne and is versatile enough to serve other drinks as well, like mimosas and bellinis. They have a smaller rim, so try using a bottle brush to gently clean them by hand.

Make a toast in style with these timeless Waterford glasses. Trumpet glasses are sleek and elegant, with a deep V-shaped stem that allows for a long and slow rise of your Champagne. These glasses are on the taller side compared to some other options, so be sure to measure your cabinet space to ensure they can be safely stored. A skinny bottle brush will help you keep your glasses sparkling clean after every use when handwashing.

Using plastic Champagne glasses doesn't mean you have to sacrifice style. These acrylic Champagne glasses from Crate & Barrel feature the tulip shape from more classic options made of glass or crystal but without all of the fuss. They are incredibly durable, so you can feel worry-free when bringing them to an al fresco event or informal gathering. Plus, these glasses are BPA-free and dishwasher-safe on the top rack, so you can use them over and over again.

Take your pick from sets of two, four, or six glasses when purchasing these Tritan crystal flutes by Schott Zwiesel. These elegantly-yet-minimally designed flutes are dishwasher-safe and stand at 9.9 inches tall from base to rim. The long stem keeps your hands off the bowl to maintain proper temperature control. Though the flutes are on the heavier side, they optimize the effervescence of your favorite bottles of Champagne. The Tritan crystal is incredibly durable and will withstand chips, breaks, and scratches for many celebrations to come.

Coupe glasses are a versatile option, as they are suitable for your favorite Champagne and many other drinks, including martinis and frozen margaritas. The Waterford Champagne Belle Coupe Pair is specially crafted to enhance the effervescence of your sparkling wine, all while being beautifully designed. Constructed of handmade crystal that's delicate yet substantial, these glasses offer a minimal design that will fit well into any home bar. The bowl is simple, has a deep V-shaped plunge, and meets a short stem for a piece of glassware you'll want to use for many years to come.

If you're looking for a more affordable set that still gets the job done beautifully, look no further than the easy-to-clean Mikasa Julie Champagne Flute Set. Finding a quality crystal set that doesn't cost a pretty penny can be rare, but these glasses from Mikasa execute things perfectly. Each set comes with four glasses that are substantial in weight, which allows you to feel confident as you give a toast. Titanium is added to the crystal to enhance the durability factor, which also makes these glasses dishwasher-safe on the top rack.

These Riedel glasses have an egg-shaped design that's both elegant and practical. The larger rim allows the flavors of your favorite Champagne to flourish and has a 'sparkling point,' which aids in the formation of bubbles. Plus, the fine crystal will hold up well over time, even in the dishwasher.

As our best overall pick, this Champagne glass set earns the stamp of approval from Danielle Kuzinich, owner of the San Francisco Wine Society . "This style of glass is great because the bowl is wide enough to allow the aromatics of the Champagne to show their full expression while keeping the bubbles in the glass." She says that this is "a perfect all-purpose option."

Factors to Consider

Design

From coupe to stemless to flute, there are so many design options to choose from. Kuzinich says it's largely a matter of personal preference when shopping. "I prefer different glasses for different styles of Champagne, much like I would a still wine. If you're only able to have one style of glass at home, I would go for whatever matches your personal style and home decor."

Material

Crystal and standard glass are the two most common materials for Champagne glasses. Crystal glasses are incredibly thin and showcase the flavors of your sparkling wine best, but they may not be the best option if you're prone to accidents. Standard glass is typically thicker and feels sturdier in your hand. There are also acrylic and plastic varieties available for less formal events and outdoor celebrations.

Capacity

The capacity of Champagne glasses can vary depending on the style of the glass but typically ranges from four to 10 ounces. To enjoy the full aromas of your drink, it's recommended to fill your glass no more than two-thirds of the way. "I tend to fill my guests' glass half full for different reasons depending on what we are drinking," Kuzinich says. "I want my guests to feel attended to and not rushed. It also gives your guests the opportunity to slowly sip their Champagne without it getting too warm while keeping the rest of the bottle on ice. If we are drinking older vintage Champagne then I want to keep the bubbles in the bottle."

Pro Panel Q+A

How many glasses of Champagne are in a bottle?

In a standard 750ml bottle of Champagne, you can get five to six glasses of Champagne. This averages out to a five-ounce pour per glass.

How do you hold a Champagne glass?

There's an art to holding a glass of Champagne that you might not be aware of (along with a few other common mistakes), and Kuzinich recommends holding it "always by the stem." Try holding the top of the stem between your thumb and forefinger, or by the base if you're drinking from a stemless glass. "Holding it by the stem keeps fingerprints off the glass so you can enjoy the beauty of the wine. It also prevents accidentally warming up your Champagne with your palm," Kuzinich says.

What's the best way to serve Champagne?

To preserve the flavor and bubbles while pouring your Champagne, pour from the bottle down the side of your glass while holding the stem. But even if you're feeling extra thirsty, don't fill up your glass entirely, as it can limit how the drink breathes properly. While Kuzinich says that "sabered, of course," is her favorite method for opening up a bottle, if you aren't feeling too comfortable around a saber, you can easily forgo it altogether.

Our Expertise

Jacqueline Weiss is a professional food writer with over five years of experience and a lifelong lover of working in the kitchen. Her writing has appeared in Eat This Not That, EatingWell, AllRecipes, Simply Recipes, and more. For this article, she spoke with Danielle Kuzinich, owner of the San Francisco Wine Society, to help her determine the best Champagne glasses on the market.