Since it's tough to top the versatility of a Willi Becher, the Libbey Craft Pub Beer Glass is also our pick for the best overall. That said, there's lots of great glassware to choose from, so grab a cold one and let's dig in.

According to Shawn Moen, co-founder of 9 Mile Legacy Brewing in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, "a beer glass should fit comfortably in your hand and be of a size and shape that best accentuates the qualities of a beer." Moen's favorite is the Willi Becher style of pint glass, designed in Germany in 1954. "Its shape concentrates the bouquet of the beer but still has a great pub feel," says Moen.

Whether your drink of choice is an aromatic wine , an elegant cocktail , or a cold beer, you'll need a glass to put it in. From stouts to sours , there's an ideal vessel for every beer, each designed to enhance flavor and aroma to maximize your drinking experience. But which are actually the best beer glasses?

Best Overall: Libbey Craft Pub Beer Glasses, Set of 4 Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Pros: A quality set of timeless glassware at a reasonable price. Cons: Buying a set may be inconvenient if you're just looking for one glass. These Willi Becher-style beer glasses have a versatile shape that suits lagers, ales, sours, stouts — or anything else you'd like to pour inside, honestly. The subtly curved shape showcases a beer's distinct aroma in an easy-to-hold, aesthetically pleasing package. Libbey has been in the glassware game since 1818, steadily producing well-crafted, durable drinkware. These craft beer glasses are dishwasher safe and hold a generous 20 ounces while the shape concentrates the head — that's the foamy bit at the top of a freshly poured beer — and tapers off to deliver those lovely, hoppy scents right to your nose with every sip. With their fair price, classic shape, and no-fuss cleanup, Libbey's craft pub glasses are an easy pick for our best overall beer glass. Price at time of publish: $35 Quantity: 4

4 Capacity: 20 ounces

20 ounces Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Best Value: Libbey Pint Glass with DuraTuff Rim, Set of 12 Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Pros: A set of straightforward, stackable beer glasses at a value price. Cons: 12 glasses may be overkill. If you're looking for a real bang for your buck, this set of 12 of Libbey's standard pint glasses should do the trick. These glasses feature heat-treated DuraTuff rims, which means they're safe for the dishwasher, stacking in a cupboard, and using while doing things like cooking or entertaining (perhaps even with beer!) your clumsiest friends. Should 12 pint glasses feel like a bit much for your household — though it's worth remembering that this basic glassware is ideal for far more than just beer — Libbey also sells them in a set of four for just $15. Price at time of publish: $31 Quantity: 12

12 Capacity: 16 ounces

16 ounces Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Best for IPAs and Specialty Brews: Rastal Teku 3.0 Stemmed Beer Glass Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Also available at Teku Glass. Pros: Elegant glassware that is purpose-built for hop-forward beers. Cons: Buying one glass at a time can get pricey. Looking to enjoy an ultra-hoppy IPA or a specialty beer that doesn't slot into any particular genre? Pull out the stemware. "When I want to communicate an experience that has a degree of grandeur and refinement, then I'll look for a stemmed beer glass with a robust body and a slightly concentrated opening," says Moen. Not only does a stemmed beer glass like the Rastal Teku look nice — and yes, reminiscent of a wine glass — its elegance serves a real function to help you make the most of your craft brew. Holding the glass by the stem helps avoid prematurely warming your beer with your hand, and the reduced rim diameter maintains the beer's head, effectively capturing aromas so you can catch every nuance. This style of beer glass is equally great for sours, hazys, and pale ales. Though this glass is sold individually, you can also purchase the Rastal Teku 3.0 as a set of four. Price at time of publish: $19 Quantity: 1

1 Capacity: 14 ounces

14 ounces Dishwasher Safe: Yes Related: The 10 Best Wine Glasses for Every Occasion, According to Experts

Best for Pilsners: Crystalia Tall-Footed Pilsner Glass, Set of 4 Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Also available at Crystalia. Pros: A set of proper pilsner glasses at a fair price. Cons: Tall glassware can be tricky to store. Pilsner was created in the Czech town of Pilsen in 1842, and, at some point in subsequent years, the pilsner glass was developed to show off the beer's clarity. A pilsner really does taste best out of a proper pilsner glass, and this set of four from Crystalia is comfortable to hold and a pleasure to sip from. These glasses have the advantage of being dishwasher-safe and can easily run double-duty as a highball glass if cocktails are on order for the evening instead of beer. Price at time of publish: $30 Quantity: 4

4 Capacity: 13.5 ounces

13.5 ounces Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Best for Wheats: Spiegelau Beer Classics Hefeweizen Glass, Set of 4 Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Pros: These are German-made and purpose-built. Cons: Wheat glasses are really just meant for wheat beers. Order a Weizen in Germany, and it will most assuredly be served to you in a proper wheat beer glass — just like this set from Spiegelau. Germans take their glassware very seriously, and these purpose-built glasses are designed to capture aromas, keep the beer at a steady temperature, and allow for sediment to settle nicely at the bottom. You can certainly pour anything you like into a wheat glass, but ideally, these beer glasses are a one-trick pony. If Hefeweizen isn't among your preferred styles of beer, you're probably fine to skip these. Price at time of publish: $38 Quantity: 4

4 Capacity: 27.5 ounces

27.5 ounces Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Best "Stein": Hofbräuhaus München Dimpled Beer Glass Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Pros: It's the 1-liter mug from one of Munich's most recognizable brands. Cons: A liter-sized glass just isn't practical. We've put quotes around the word because this style of beer glass is not, in fact, a stein. Stein is a German word for stone, and a true Bierstein is made from stoneware, not glass. The generously proportioned glass mug selected here, however, is referred to as a Maß (pronounced "mahss"), or a "measure" of beer. The Maßkrug, or "measure jug," if you really want to break it down, is the typical beer mug of Oktoberfest and other festivals throughout Germany — but a liter is quite a lot of beer, and a glass like this is best purchased as a novelty item rather than an everyday vessel. Price at time of publish: $21 Quantity: 1

1 Capacity: 1 liter

1 liter Dishwasher Safe: Yes