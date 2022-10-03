Lifestyle Kitchen The 7 Best Beer Glasses of 2022 We like the Libbey Craft Pub Beer Glass for its versatile shape and durability. By Food & Wine Editors Published on October 3, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon Whether your drink of choice is an aromatic wine, an elegant cocktail, or a cold beer, you'll need a glass to put it in. From stouts to sours, there's an ideal vessel for every beer, each designed to enhance flavor and aroma to maximize your drinking experience. But which are actually the best beer glasses? According to Shawn Moen, co-founder of 9 Mile Legacy Brewing in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, "a beer glass should fit comfortably in your hand and be of a size and shape that best accentuates the qualities of a beer." Moen's favorite is the Willi Becher style of pint glass, designed in Germany in 1954. "Its shape concentrates the bouquet of the beer but still has a great pub feel," says Moen. Since it's tough to top the versatility of a Willi Becher, the Libbey Craft Pub Beer Glass is also our pick for the best overall. That said, there's lots of great glassware to choose from, so grab a cold one and let's dig in. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Libbey Craft Pub Beer Glasses, Set of 4 Best Value: Libbey Pint Glass with DuraTuff Rim, Set of 12 Best for IPAs and Specialty Brews: Rastal Teku 3.0 Stemmed Beer Glass Best for Pilsners: Crystalia Tall-Footed Pilsner Glass, Set of 4 Best for Wheats: Spiegelau Beer Classics Hefeweizen Glass, Set of 4 Best "Stein": Hofbräuhaus München Dimpled Beer Glass Best Splurge: Holmegaard Humle Stout Beer Glasses, Set of 4 Best Overall: Libbey Craft Pub Beer Glasses, Set of 4 Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Pros: A quality set of timeless glassware at a reasonable price. Cons: Buying a set may be inconvenient if you're just looking for one glass. These Willi Becher-style beer glasses have a versatile shape that suits lagers, ales, sours, stouts — or anything else you'd like to pour inside, honestly. The subtly curved shape showcases a beer's distinct aroma in an easy-to-hold, aesthetically pleasing package. Libbey has been in the glassware game since 1818, steadily producing well-crafted, durable drinkware. These craft beer glasses are dishwasher safe and hold a generous 20 ounces while the shape concentrates the head — that's the foamy bit at the top of a freshly poured beer — and tapers off to deliver those lovely, hoppy scents right to your nose with every sip. With their fair price, classic shape, and no-fuss cleanup, Libbey's craft pub glasses are an easy pick for our best overall beer glass. Price at time of publish: $35 Quantity: 4Capacity: 20 ouncesDishwasher Safe: Yes Best Value: Libbey Pint Glass with DuraTuff Rim, Set of 12 Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Pros: A set of straightforward, stackable beer glasses at a value price. Cons: 12 glasses may be overkill. If you're looking for a real bang for your buck, this set of 12 of Libbey's standard pint glasses should do the trick. These glasses feature heat-treated DuraTuff rims, which means they're safe for the dishwasher, stacking in a cupboard, and using while doing things like cooking or entertaining (perhaps even with beer!) your clumsiest friends. Should 12 pint glasses feel like a bit much for your household — though it's worth remembering that this basic glassware is ideal for far more than just beer — Libbey also sells them in a set of four for just $15. Price at time of publish: $31 Quantity: 12Capacity: 16 ouncesDishwasher Safe: Yes Best for IPAs and Specialty Brews: Rastal Teku 3.0 Stemmed Beer Glass Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Also available at Teku Glass. Pros: Elegant glassware that is purpose-built for hop-forward beers. Cons: Buying one glass at a time can get pricey. Looking to enjoy an ultra-hoppy IPA or a specialty beer that doesn't slot into any particular genre? Pull out the stemware. "When I want to communicate an experience that has a degree of grandeur and refinement, then I'll look for a stemmed beer glass with a robust body and a slightly concentrated opening," says Moen. Not only does a stemmed beer glass like the Rastal Teku look nice — and yes, reminiscent of a wine glass — its elegance serves a real function to help you make the most of your craft brew. Holding the glass by the stem helps avoid prematurely warming your beer with your hand, and the reduced rim diameter maintains the beer's head, effectively capturing aromas so you can catch every nuance. This style of beer glass is equally great for sours, hazys, and pale ales. Though this glass is sold individually, you can also purchase the Rastal Teku 3.0 as a set of four. Price at time of publish: $30 Quantity: 4 Capacity: 13.5 ouncesDishwasher Safe: Yes Best for Wheats: Spiegelau Beer Classics Hefeweizen Glass, Set of 4 Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Pros: These are German-made and purpose-built. Cons: Wheat glasses are really just meant for wheat beers. Order a Weizen in Germany, and it will most assuredly be served to you in a proper wheat beer glass — just like this set from Spiegelau. Germans take their glassware very seriously, and these purpose-built glasses are designed to capture aromas, keep the beer at a steady temperature, and allow for sediment to settle nicely at the bottom. You can certainly pour anything you like into a wheat glass, but ideally, these beer glasses are a one-trick pony. If Hefeweizen isn't among your preferred styles of beer, you're probably fine to skip these. Price at time of publish: $30 Quantity: 4 Capacity: 13.5 ouncesDishwasher Safe: Yes Best for Wheats: Spiegelau Beer Classics Hefeweizen Glass, Set of 4 Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Pros: These are German-made and purpose-built. Cons: Wheat glasses are really just meant for wheat beers. Order a Weizen in Germany, and it will most assuredly be served to you in a proper wheat beer glass — just like this set from Spiegelau. Germans take their glassware very seriously, and these purpose-built glasses are designed to capture aromas, keep the beer at a steady temperature, and allow for sediment to settle nicely at the bottom. You can certainly pour anything you like into a wheat glass, but ideally, these beer glasses are a one-trick pony. If Hefeweizen isn't among your preferred styles of beer, you're probably fine to skip these. Price at time of publish: $38 Quantity: 4Capacity: 27.5 ouncesDishwasher Safe: Yes Best "Stein": Hofbräuhaus München Dimpled Beer Glass Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon Pros: It's the 1-liter mug from one of Munich's most recognizable brands. Cons: A liter-sized glass just isn't practical. We've put quotes around the word because this style of beer glass is not, in fact, a stein. Stein is a German word for stone, and a true Bierstein is made from stoneware, not glass. The generously proportioned glass mug selected here, however, is referred to as a Maß (pronounced "mahss"), or a "measure" of beer. The Maßkrug, or "measure jug," if you really want to break it down, is the typical beer mug of Oktoberfest and other festivals throughout Germany — but a liter is quite a lot of beer, and a glass like this is best purchased as a novelty item rather than an everyday vessel. Price at time of publish: $21 Quantity: 1Capacity: 1 liter Dishwasher Safe: Yes Best Splurge: Holmegaard Humle Stout Beer Glasses, Set of 4 Courtesy of Williams Sonoma View at Williams Sonoma Pros: Danish-designed glassware that suits stouts and other strong beers. Cons: Pricey for four pieces. Our splurge pick is also our pick as the best glass for stouts and porters. The Holmegaard Humle stout glass is carefully crafted with a robust bowl that collects aromas and lets them gather at the rim, while the stocky shape allows for swirling beer with ease. This beer glass is perfect for high-alcohol beers and other rich, sippable brews. These top-quality glasses are fire-cut and hand-polished, which means you'll want to wash them by hand to avoid damage — but at this price point, you'd probably want to avoid the dishwasher anyway. Quantity: 4Capacity: 16 ouncesDishwasher Safe: No Conclusion The Libbey Craft Pub Beer Glasses are our pick for best overall, thanks to their quality, versatility, and accessible price point. For an elegant glass that equally suits a variety of beer styles, we like the Rastal Teku 3.0 Stemmed Beer Glass. Factors to Consider Shape When shopping for a special glass, it's worth considering the types of beers you most enjoy drinking. For example, there's no sense in buying a set of wheat beer glasses if you only enjoy sours; and similarly, if you're passionate about pilsners, it's worth investing in a traditional pilsner glass. At the end of the day, however, glassware is a personal choice. Or, as Moen enthuses, "The best beer glass is the one that holds your favorite beer!" Capacity Think about how much beer you like to drink in one sitting, and go from there. While large capacity is appreciated, a liter-sized mug is probably overkill for at-home beer drinking. In addition, if you tend to entertain often, consider purchasing a set instead of one-off glasses. Pro Panel Q+A What is the most popular beer glass? As Moen said, any glass that holds your beer is likely to be popular at the moment you need one, but the Willi Becher and standard pint glass are enduring favorites thanks to their all-rounder reliability. Do beer glasses really make a difference? "Beer glass shape is one part tradition, one part aesthetic, and one part sensory accentuation," explains Moen. "Each of those aspects contributes greatly to the beer-drinking experience." If you don't buy into the hype of different shaped glasses, that's okay too — but Moen encourages you to experiment. "Try the same beer in different glasses to see how different attributes present." But above all? Moen says it's most important to have fun with the process. "Remember that beer is meant to be enjoyed with good friends and merriment. Don't overthink it!" How many ounces are in a beer glass? While 16- to 20-ounce glasses are quite common, the beer glasses we've recommended here range from 13 ounces to nearly 40 ounces — so it definitely varies. Our Expertise This article was written by Summer Rylander, a food and travel journalist who has written about food, beverage, and cooking products for Food & Wine, Allrecipes, Serious Eats, and The Kitchn. She made her selections based on in-depth research, hands-on testing, and conversation with experts. Summer also lives in Germany — more specifically, in a region with the country's highest density of breweries per capita — where she regularly enjoys beer served in glassware that is appropriate for the style.