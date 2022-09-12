Lifestyle Kitchen We Tested Anti-Fatigue Mats to Find the Best for Your Kitchen You won’t mind standing for hours with the Gorilla Grip Anti-Fatigue Cushioned Comfort Mat under your feet. By Bernadette Machard de Gramont Published on September 12, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Food & Wine / Fred Hardy When you're prepping and cooking a big meal, at some point your focus naturally shifts from the food to your aching legs, back, and feet. The longer you stand, the more you feel your posture suffer. But adding an anti-fatigue mat — an often forgotten element in a kitchen setup — may help alleviate the discomfort or pain of standing for an extended time. When picking out an anti-fatigue mat, choose one made from durable, stain-resistant material with a cushion that will provide adequate support through the feet, legs, and back as you stand. Other key attributes we considered for this list included size, thickness, and details like anti-slip properties and beveled edges to prevent tripping. Read on for the best anti-fatigue mats to add comfort (and perhaps some color) to your floor. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Gorilla Grip Anti-Fatigue Cushioned Comfort Mat Best Value: Amazon Basics Anti-Fatigue Standing Comfort Mat Best Splurge: GelPro NewLife Anti-Fatigue Mat Best Hybrid: Featol Anti-Fatigue Mat Best Colors: Kangaroo Anti-Fatigue Mat Best Professional Grade: Cactus 2200-35 VIP Cloud Anti-Fatigue Mat Best Overall: Gorilla Grip Anti-Fatigue Cushioned Comfort Mat Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($60) Pros: This mat is available in a variety of sizes to suit any kitchen space. It's also easy to clean.Cons: The high-density foam may take some time to loosen up and feel more comfortable.A combination of comfort and design makes this anti-fatigue mat from Gorilla Grip our top choice. This model is made of high-density foam covered in pebbled rubber that provides grip and cushion to make it more comfortable to stand for long periods. Our tester found that the mat helps you stand up straight, avoiding the bad posture that can cause discomfort when standing. The surface is also resistant to water and staining, making it a great choice for the kitchen, whether you use it in front of the sink or stove.We tested the 32- by 20-inch size, which has a decent amount of space if you're working in a stationary spot. It's also available in sizes, ranging from 17 by 24 inches to 70 by 24 inches, and over a dozen colors, so you can coordinate your mat with your existing decor. The rubber surface cleans up with a quick rinse, making it very easy to maintain.Dimensions: 32 x 20 inchesThickness: 0.75 inchesWeight: 2.85 poundsMaterial: Rubber and high-density foam Food & Wine / Fred Hardy Best Value: Amazon Basics Anti-Fatigue Standing Comfort Mat Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($31) Pros: Simple in design, these mats are easy to clean and provide a decent amount of cushion.Cons: This mat is not as thick and cushiony as others. It is only available in one size and two color options.If budget is a concern, this option from Amazon Basics is a no-frills mat that will help keep fatigue at bay. Made of high-density foam and a rubber coating, the cushioned mat provides additional support for the feet and legs while also preventing slipping. Even though this mat is just over a half-inch thick, which makes it one of the thinnest mats in our lineup, our tester found it noticeably more comfortable than standing on the bare floor for extended periods.The rubber outer coating helps protect the mat from spills and stains and is easy to clean. The lack of size and color options is a downside, but if the size works for your space and you're fine with a basic brown or black color, this mat will suit you — at a great price, too.Dimensions: 36 x 20 inchesThickness: 0.6 inchesWeight: 3.3 poundsMaterial: Rubber and high-density foam Food & Wine / Fred Hardy Best Splurge: GelPro NewLife Anti-Fatigue Mat Courtesy of Office Depot View at Amazon ($80) Also available at Office Depot. Pros: Commercial-grade construction gives this mat extra durability. The tapered edges make a smooth transition from the mat to the floor. Cons: Larger sizes are only available in limited colors. GelPro's commercial-grade mat feels more luxurious than its competitors thanks to a few features. For starters, it's made with high-quality energy return foam, which provides plenty of support without "deflating" — confirmed by our tester, who found it very cushy and comfortable on the feet. The tapered edges make sure there's a smooth transition from the mat to the floor, and the heavier weight means that it won't budge from its spot. This mat is pretty easy to clean, though it may take a bit of a scrub and a few rinses to remove any sticky spills. While it costs a bit more, it promises to last thanks to its sturdy construction and top-quality materials. Dimensions: 32 x 20 inches Thickness: 0.75 inches Weight: 4.5 pounds Material: High-density foam Food & Wine / Fred Hardy Best Hybrid: Featol Anti-Fatigue Mat Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($36) Pros: This extra thick mat combines the comfort of gel and memory foam for an extra cushioned performance.Cons: It only comes in one size and color.This mat from Featol combines the benefits of gel and memory foam for the most comfortable underfoot experience. Our tester loved its thick, cushioned feel. This is the thickest mat we tested, measuring just under an inch thick. The leather-like top is made from durable polyurethane, making it resistent to tears, cracks, or punctures. It's also anti-slip, which makes it ideal for the kitchen or any other workspace with a hard floor.The textured top may require a little more effort to scrub off any spills or stains, but it still scored high marks in our testing in terms of ease of cleaning. At just over five pounds, this mat is also anti-slip and has beveled edges that gently slope to the floor, which helps to keep it in place and also prevents tripping.Dimensions: 32 x 20 inchesThickness: 0.9 inchesWeight: 5.14 poundsMaterial: Gel and memory foam Food & Wine / Fred Hardy Best Colors: Kangaroo Anti-Fatigue Mat Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($43) Pros: For the design-minded, this mat comes in over 20 colors to complement any decor. It offers even support from toe to heel.Cons: It's not as easy to clean messy spills from this mat because of its textured surface.If aesthetics are especially important when choosing a mat, this model comes in a plethora of colors and patterns — you're sure to find one that fits your style. Made of a rubber exterior around a high-density foam core, this anti-fatigue mat gives firm support from toe to heel. One tester called this mat very comfortable without feeling "squishy" and noted that her weight felt evenly distributed when standing.If the 32- by 20-inch option isn't exactly what you need, it also comes in five other sizes, from a 17- by 20-inch version up to 70 by 24 inches. The diamond pattern design may require a little more effort to clean sometimes, but most of the time, you can maintain your mat by wiping it down with a damp cloth or using a vacuum to sweep away any debris.Dimensions: 32 x 20 inchesThickness: 1.25 inchesWeight: 2.82 poundsMaterial: Rubber and high-density foam Food & Wine / Fred Hardy Best Professional Grade: Cactus 2200-35 VIP Cloud Anti-Fatigue Mat Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($167) Pros: This mat is made for commercial kitchens, so you know it will last.Cons: It may seem too large in your home kitchen. Cleaning it may also be difficult outside of a commercial setting.Usually reserved for professional settings, this commercial-grade mat is a favorite of restaurant kitchen staff because of its anti-fatigue and anti-slip properties. Non-absorbent nitrile rubber offers a shock-absorbing, slip-resistant surface that's also grease and stain proof. Its heavy weight (14 pounds) keeps it from sliding out of place.The caveat to having a mat this large is that it gets a bit unwieldy when it comes time to clean it. If you've got an industrial kitchen, you can hose down this mat. At home, however, you may want to wash it with a mop, as it won't fit in a normal sink. That said, it's an excellent, high-quality mat that will last a while.Dimensions: 60 x 35 inchesThickness: 0.75 inchesWeight: 14 poundsMaterial: Non-absorbent closed-cell nitrile rubber Food & Wine / Fred Hardy Our Favorite In our tests, the Gorilla Grip Anti-Fatigue Cushioned Comfort Mat stood out for being comfortable to stand on for hours as well as easy to clean, resisting stains and water. We also recommend it as the best overall anti-fatigue mat based on the number of colors and sizes it comes in — this mat would make a seamless addition to any kitchen. Food & Wine / Fred Hardy Factors to Consider Dimensions The ideal anti-fatigue mat will be as large as you need it to be: if you only need it to stand in front of the stove or sink, a smaller mat will support you as you stand in one place. But if you have a long countertop and want the option to have the mat underneath your feet at all times, you'll want a runner-style option that you can use wherever you stand. Thickness Anti-fatigue mats range in thickness, but on average, a good quality mat has a thickness of around 0.75 inches. This gives a nice amount of cushion without feeling like you're standing on a noticeably higher surface. Some may prefer a thicker mat that provides more support, though it does add a slight distance between the counter and your hands. Material Look for non-absorbent materials. This is important so your mats don't get water logged or mildewed. Sturdy materials like rubber and a high-density foam core will give you support with a little bit of cushion. Other materials like gel can provide cushion, but you'll want to test out if the support is adequate. Other features to look for include anti-slip backing to keep the mat in place, a beveled edge to prevent tripping or catching the edge of the mat, and textured surfaces that provide more tread. What Didn't Make the List Nama Standing Mat View at House of Noa ($79) While this mat is very stylish and comfortable, our tester noted that it slid around a bit. Also, the current color options have light bases, which show dirt and spills easily and required frequent cleaning during our tests. ComfiLife Anti-Fatigue Floor Mat View at Amazon ($60) This mat was very comfortable, and comparable to the Kangaroo mat on this list (it, too, comes in several colors). Ultimately, we left it off due to the lack of sizes and colors and the higher price. Vari Standing Mat View at Amazon ($60) This mat is available in two sizes and provides a decent amount of support. But, it's expensive, moves around on the floor, and its ridged surface (while great for providing grip) is difficult to clean. It would likely fare better in an office. Ninja Premium Anti-Fatigue Comfort Mat View at Amazon ($25) For our tester, this mat didn't provide much support and seemed to "bottom out," as her heels could feel the bare floor beneath the mat. It also had a textured surface that made it somewhat difficult to clean. Food & Wine / Fred Hardy Q+A How do anti-fatigue mats work? Anti-fatigue mats are designed to reduce fatigue by tricking your body into making small movements with your legs and feet as you adjust to stabilize yourself on the cushioned surface. That in turn improves blood circulation and keeps your legs from feeling stagnant. Also, research suggests that using anti-fatigue mats decreases the lower back pain that people feel standing on a bare floor. How do you clean anti-fatigue mats? As a rule, you should always reference the manufacturer's instructions to get specific details on how to clean your anti-fatigue mat. Yet, most mats with water-resistant surfaces can be wiped down with a wet towel or rinsed in the sink. Our Expertise Bernadette Machard de Gramont is an LA-based freelance writer specializing in food, wine, and kitchen products. After a two-year stint at Williams Sonoma headquarters in San Francisco, she now researches and tests a variety of cookware, bakeware, and wine tools, and interviews field experts for their insight.