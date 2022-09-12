We Tested Anti-Fatigue Mats to Find the Best for Your Kitchen

When picking out an anti-fatigue mat, choose one made from durable, stain-resistant material with a cushion that will provide adequate support through the feet, legs, and back as you stand. Other key attributes we considered for this list included size, thickness, and details like anti-slip properties and beveled edges to prevent tripping. Read on for the best anti-fatigue mats to add comfort (and perhaps some color) to your floor.

When you're prepping and cooking a big meal, at some point your focus naturally shifts from the food to your aching legs, back, and feet. The longer you stand, the more you feel your posture suffer. But adding an anti-fatigue mat — an often forgotten element in a kitchen setup — may help alleviate the discomfort or pain of standing for an extended time.

Best Overall: Gorilla Grip Anti-Fatigue Cushioned Comfort Mat Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($60) Pros: This mat is available in a variety of sizes to suit any kitchen space. It's also easy to clean. Cons: The high-density foam may take some time to loosen up and feel more comfortable. A combination of comfort and design makes this anti-fatigue mat from Gorilla Grip our top choice. This model is made of high-density foam covered in pebbled rubber that provides grip and cushion to make it more comfortable to stand for long periods. Our tester found that the mat helps you stand up straight, avoiding the bad posture that can cause discomfort when standing. The surface is also resistant to water and staining, making it a great choice for the kitchen, whether you use it in front of the sink or stove. We tested the 32- by 20-inch size, which has a decent amount of space if you're working in a stationary spot. It's also available in sizes, ranging from 17 by 24 inches to 70 by 24 inches, and over a dozen colors, so you can coordinate your mat with your existing decor. The rubber surface cleans up with a quick rinse, making it very easy to maintain. Dimensions: 32 x 20 inches

32 x 20 inches Thickness: 0.75 inches

0.75 inches Weight: 2.85 pounds

2.85 pounds Material: Rubber and high-density foam Food & Wine / Fred Hardy

Best Value: Amazon Basics Anti-Fatigue Standing Comfort Mat Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($31) Pros: Simple in design, these mats are easy to clean and provide a decent amount of cushion. Cons: This mat is not as thick and cushiony as others. It is only available in one size and two color options. If budget is a concern, this option from Amazon Basics is a no-frills mat that will help keep fatigue at bay. Made of high-density foam and a rubber coating, the cushioned mat provides additional support for the feet and legs while also preventing slipping. Even though this mat is just over a half-inch thick, which makes it one of the thinnest mats in our lineup, our tester found it noticeably more comfortable than standing on the bare floor for extended periods. The rubber outer coating helps protect the mat from spills and stains and is easy to clean. The lack of size and color options is a downside, but if the size works for your space and you're fine with a basic brown or black color, this mat will suit you — at a great price, too. Dimensions: 36 x 20 inches

36 x 20 inches Thickness: 0.6 inches

0.6 inches Weight: 3.3 pounds

3.3 pounds Material: Rubber and high-density foam Food & Wine / Fred Hardy

Best Splurge: GelPro NewLife Anti-Fatigue Mat Courtesy of Office Depot View at Amazon ($80) Also available at Office Depot. Pros: Commercial-grade construction gives this mat extra durability. The tapered edges make a smooth transition from the mat to the floor. Cons: Larger sizes are only available in limited colors. GelPro's commercial-grade mat feels more luxurious than its competitors thanks to a few features. For starters, it's made with high-quality energy return foam, which provides plenty of support without "deflating" — confirmed by our tester, who found it very cushy and comfortable on the feet. The tapered edges make sure there's a smooth transition from the mat to the floor, and the heavier weight means that it won't budge from its spot. This mat is pretty easy to clean, though it may take a bit of a scrub and a few rinses to remove any sticky spills. While it costs a bit more, it promises to last thanks to its sturdy construction and top-quality materials. Dimensions: 32 x 20 inches

32 x 20 inches Thickness: 0.75 inches

0.75 inches Weight: 4.5 pounds

4.5 pounds Material: High-density foam Food & Wine / Fred Hardy

Best Hybrid: Featol Anti-Fatigue Mat Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($36) Pros: This extra thick mat combines the comfort of gel and memory foam for an extra cushioned performance. Cons: It only comes in one size and color. This mat from Featol combines the benefits of gel and memory foam for the most comfortable underfoot experience. Our tester loved its thick, cushioned feel. This is the thickest mat we tested, measuring just under an inch thick. The leather-like top is made from durable polyurethane, making it resistent to tears, cracks, or punctures. It's also anti-slip, which makes it ideal for the kitchen or any other workspace with a hard floor. The textured top may require a little more effort to scrub off any spills or stains, but it still scored high marks in our testing in terms of ease of cleaning. At just over five pounds, this mat is also anti-slip and has beveled edges that gently slope to the floor, which helps to keep it in place and also prevents tripping. Dimensions: 32 x 20 inches

32 x 20 inches Thickness: 0.9 inches

0.9 inches Weight : 5.14 pounds

: 5.14 pounds Material: Gel and memory foam Food & Wine / Fred Hardy

Best Colors: Kangaroo Anti-Fatigue Mat Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($43) Pros: For the design-minded, this mat comes in over 20 colors to complement any decor. It offers even support from toe to heel. Cons: It's not as easy to clean messy spills from this mat because of its textured surface. If aesthetics are especially important when choosing a mat, this model comes in a plethora of colors and patterns — you're sure to find one that fits your style. Made of a rubber exterior around a high-density foam core, this anti-fatigue mat gives firm support from toe to heel. One tester called this mat very comfortable without feeling "squishy" and noted that her weight felt evenly distributed when standing. If the 32- by 20-inch option isn't exactly what you need, it also comes in five other sizes, from a 17- by 20-inch version up to 70 by 24 inches. The diamond pattern design may require a little more effort to clean sometimes, but most of the time, you can maintain your mat by wiping it down with a damp cloth or using a vacuum to sweep away any debris. Dimensions: 32 x 20 inches

32 x 20 inches Thickness: 1.25 inches

1.25 inches Weight: 2.82 pounds

2.82 pounds Material: Rubber and high-density foam Food & Wine / Fred Hardy