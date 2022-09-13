We Tested the Best 4-Slice Toasters — and These Are Our Favorites

To determine which toaster yielded the most perfectly golden brown and crisp results, we toasted mountains of bread, bagels, and waffles (in over a dozen toasters from nearly as many brands. Tested models ranged from the basic-but-serviceable Proctor Silex 4-Slice Toaster ($37) to the "Tesla of Toasters" KitchenAid Pro Line model ($499). All of the toasters we tested had removable crumb trays and high-lift levers (to give a little extra oomph to shorter pieces of bread that might be otherwise hard to reach). Our favorites produced evenly browned bread, are intuitive to use, and are attractive enough to proudly display on the countertop. The Zwilling Enfinigy Cool Touch Toaster earns top marks — it's sleek, easy to clean, andproduces evenly golden brown slices of bread batch after batch. Read on for all of our favorite 4-slot toasters.

Toast is a mealtime champion. A perfectly toasted piece of bread is a tasty choice in and of itself, and whether you want a savory snack , sweet treat, or to double down and make a sandwich, a toaster is a crucial part of the equation. Yes, a toaster oven has versatility, but a slotted toaster can't be beaten for quickly and evenly toasting bread, bagels, waffles, or Pop-Tarts. A two-slot model might suit a single person or a couple, but if you're serving breakfast for a family or making brunch for a crowd, a four-slot toaster is the way to go.

Best Overall: Zwilling Enfinigy Cool Touch Toaster Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($170) Also available at Williams-Sonoma and Sur La Table. Pros: This toaster delivered the most consistent browning in our tests, both from piece to piece as well as even coverage from edge to edge. Cons: Crumbs and fingerprints showed easily on the top of the toaster. The Zwilling Enfinigy Cool Touch Toaster evenly toasted bread, waffles, and bagels to a beautiful golden brown with a pillowy interior. Other models we tested toasted bread unevenly, with extreme light and dark patches, but on the Zwilling's medium setting, we found that the bread came out to an even brown without any scorching or charring. Each of the numbers correspond to an appropriate level of brownness that you would expect, and the removable crumb tray is easy to find. The slots are also wide enough to easily accommodate bagels or thick slices of bread. The matte black stainless steel casing and simple interface add a nice design, making this toaster worthy of being displayed on your countertop. While we like the uncluttered look of the clean lines, the Zwilling lacks the bells and whistles of other models that have preset functions for bagels, waffles, English muffins, and so on. Dimensions: 12.2 x 11.3 x 8.1 inches

12.2 x 11.3 x 8.1 inches Weight: 8.38 pounds

8.38 pounds Settings: 7

7 Programs: 3 Fred Hardy II / Food & Wine

Best Value: Cuisinart CPT-640 4-Slice Metal Toaster Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($60) Also available at Bed Bath & Beyond and Macy's. Pros: This is an affordable toaster that outperformed many of the more expensive models we tested. Cons: This was not the most attractive toaster we tested. Also, the knob doesn't click at different settings, making it a bit tricky to know what level you're selecting. The reasonably priced Cuisinart CPT-640 4-Slice Metal Toaster toasted bread better than any other oven under $60 (except for the BUYDEEM, which was a tie). It's worth noting that of the five Cuisinart toasters we tested, two were among our favorites, while the other three were near the bottom of our list. In our tests, the Cuisinart CPT-640 toasted bread evenly and didn't have any hot spots that would cause inconsistent browning. There are a surprising number of extra features for a relatively inexpensive toaster: Beyond the basic bread, bagel, and defrost setting, this toaster also has presets for waffles, pastries, English muffins, and single-slices. We also liked the satisfying click when you push the lever down to lower the bread. However, on the lightest setting the toast was a little too tight, on medium it was slightly too dark, and on high it was a little too brown–but not burned. There is also no click when you turn the knob, so it's a bit harder to know which level you've set. If you make your toast the same every day, however, this wouldn't be much of an issue. And while this wasn't our favorite design-wise, overall it is a solid, consistent toaster at an affordable price point. Dimensions: 13 x 13 x 9.25 inches

13 x 13 x 9.25 inches Weight: 7.3 pounds

7.3 pounds Settings: 7

7 Programs: 7 Fred Hardy II / Food & Wine

Best Splurge: All-Clad TJ824D51 Stainless Steel Digital Toaster Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($180) Also available at Crate & Barrel. Pros: This is a beautiful countertop toaster that performs well for toasting bread , bagels, and more. Cons: Our toast had an underdone strip on the bottom of each piece after selecting the medium setting. All-Clad has a well-earned reputation for making beautiful cookware and appliances, and this 4-slice toaster is no exception. This high-end toaster is on the pricey side, but for the design-conscious, it's certainly a worthwhile splurge. The knobs are sleek, and we found the digital countdown clock to be a helpful, user-friendly feature. There are buttons for reheating, defrosting, bagels, as well as a super handy setting to "add a bit more time" if your toast isn't browned to perfection. The shiny stainless steel is sleek but easily shows fingerprints, and we found it a bit hard to clean without leaving streaks. In testing, the All-Clad toasted bread to a nice golden brown on the medium setting, though the bottom of each piece of toast had an underdone strip indicating uneven toasting. For toasting bagels, there's a helpful diagram showing the proper direction for placing them in the slot, but you can't select the bagel feature until after you've dropped them, which could make it harder to remember to use the feature. The levers are also a little hard to push down. This is a lightweight toaster, but it does require ample counterstop space since it's slightly bulky. Dimensions: 13.3 x 12.9 x 9 inches

13.3 x 12.9 x 9 inches Weight: 9.53 pounds

9.53 pounds Settings: 5

5 Programs: 4 Fred Hardy II / Food & Wine

Best with Large Slots: Buydeem DT-640 4-Slice Toaster Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($70) Also available at Wayfair. Pros: This toaster performed well across the board, and the 1.4-inch slots were wider than any of the other models we tested. Cons: Its lightweight casing made this toaster feel less sturdy than the other models we tested The Buydeem was a close runner-up for both the Best Overall and Best Value categories, performing well in the bread and waffle toasting tests with good overall progressions from light to medium to dark at each setting. However, it occasionally unevenly toasted the bagels, and we felt the lightweight casing and plastic buttons looked and felt rather cheap. The design is straightforward with three buttons corresponding to preset functions, though it's unclear what kind of muffin would fit into a toaster slot. If color is your thing, in addition to standard stainless steel, this toaster also comes in minty green and buttery yellow. The crumb tray is not intuitively placed and our testers had to puzzle out how to remove it. Dimensions: 6.9 x 12.2 x 11 inches

6.9 x 12.2 x 11 inches Weight: 7.63 pounds

7.63 pounds Settings: 7

7 Programs: 4 Fred Hardy II / Food & Wine