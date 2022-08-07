Amazon Shoppers Call This Best-Selling Splatter Screen a Godsend—and You Can Score It at a Discount

No matter if it's crispy fried chicken, sunny-side up eggs, or crunchy smashed potatoes, whipping up delicious fried goods can be a lot of fun. But you know what isn't? Cleaning up the aftermath of a grease-filled crime scene. And if you're someone who identifies as a frequent stovetop frier, you definitely need this bestselling mesh splatter guard from Amazon that shoppers call a "godsend". And the best part? It's on sale right now.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: BergKoch 15-Inch Splatter Screen, $18 (originally $21) at amazon.com

Featuring a 15-inch mesh build, the BergKoch Splatter Screen is a versatile kitchen must-have for any stovetop cooking. It's Amazon's number one best-selling splatter screen, with a convenient plastic handle, an extra fine heat-resistant mesh top, and a heavy-duty stainless steel build that can fit over nearly any-sized pan to keep oil and grease from splattering all over your kitchen, preventing oil burns in the process.

But it's not just a splatter guard: Use its mesh top as a strainer when transferring your fried items from stovetop to plate or to drain excess liquid from items like vegetables, pasta, and more. Weighing in at only 7 ounces, it's lightweight and won't take up a lot of space in your kitchen. What's more, it has curved V-shape feet that allow it to stand up on your countertop so additional grease doesn't hit your counter when it's not in use and a convenient hole to hang it up for easy storage.

Amazon shoppers are big fans of this item, giving it over 25,000 five-star ratings. One shopper called it a godsend for their kitchen since it helped protect them from burns and kitchen messes. Another said it was "well worth the money," while a third noted that they were pleasantly surprised how this item not only cut down smoke in their kitchen but also prevented their smoke alarm from going off. One enthusiastic shopper said it was the best splatter screen they ever used, adding that it "tremendously cut down on the splatter from frying foods."

Cleaning this product couldn't be easier, too. Just rinse it under water with soap or pop it in the dishwasher. Normally retailing for $21, you can score this item for only $17 on Amazon, making right now an opportune time to score. So, if you're looking to reduce kitchen clean-up, prevent burns, and keep all of the flavorful greasy bits in the pan, you need this item. Head to Amazon now to score it at 15% discount.