13 Beautiful Coffee Makers You'll Want to Display at All Times

Whether it’s a lazy Saturday afternoon or a frantic Monday morning, a warm cup of coffee makes it all worth it. The scent of pouring hot water over freshly ground coffee beans can make any situation feel luxurious, and so can the vessel you use to make it happen. French press coffee and drip coffee makers don’t require disposable pods, space for a giant coffee apparatus or another electrical cord winding across your countertop. With little patience and care you’ve got brewed coffee to enjoy, completely unplugged. So press the plunger and enjoy a cup from one of these beautiful presses and pour-overs.

Use this one for standard hot coffee or try it with tea instead.

Grosche 34-Ounce Melbourne French Press with Cork Base, $40 at saksfifthavenue.com

The density of the classic Le Creuset stoneware prevents any cracking and staining, and the nonstick interior makes cleanup a breeze.

Le Creuset Stoneware French Press, $70 (originally $80) at nordstrom.com

If cold brew is more your speed, this compact system yields 20 ounces of sweet nectar in as little as 4 hours. Get it going overnight to wake up to a fast iced coffee to-go.

Coffee Cold Brewer, $80 at food52.com

No paper filters needed for this one, which means those essential oils from the beans will filter right through. The mouth-blown borosilicate glass is dishwasher safe, too.

Bodum 34-Ounce Pour-Over Coffee Maker with Permanent Filter, $25 at amazon.com

The acrylic base protects this glass vessel as you set it down.

Guzzini 8-Cup French Press, $49 at nordstrom.com

A great single-cup option includes two double wall glasses with a drink-through top.

Joefish Takeout 14-Ounce French Press with Double Wall Glass, two for $58 at wayfair.com

This visually stunning model will become a feature on your counter at all times.

Glass French Press, $85 at food52.com

The brushed gold stainless steel and black heat-resistant handle gives this glass model a decidedly retro look.

8-Cup Heat Resistant Coffee Maker, $23 at wayfair.com

This matte-black stainless steel French press comes with a two filter system--12 times finer than any standard press--practically drip coffee in half the time.

Espro Matte Black 32-Ounce French Press, $130 at williams-sonoma.com

The classic Chemex is never a bad idea. Wood and glass structure never corrodes and is easy to clean. The pour over style means you can refrigerate and reheat your brew without losing any flavor.

Chemex 6-Cup Coffeemaker with Wood Collar, $42 at crateandbarrel.com

French pressed coffee on the go is now a reality, and the insulated walls keep it warm for hours.

Espro 12-Ounce Travel Coffee Press, $35 at amazon.com

A thermal carafe with a pour-over top makes for all-in-one brewing, pouring and insulation.

Bolio Double Wall Glass Carafe Pour Over Coffee Maker, $50 at amazon.com

Minimalist and sleek, this simple model makes for no trash and no fuss with a metal filter and dishwasher-safe glass.

Pour-Over Glass Brewer, $64 at food52.com