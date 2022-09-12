This On-Sale Cheese Board Has a Hidden Drawer with a Knife Set, and Shoppers Say It's the Perfect Housewarming Gift

It’s just $38 with a clickable coupon.

Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality.

Published on September 12, 2022

Bambüsi Cheese Board and Knife Set
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

There's a very good chance that someone you know moved into a new space this year. With that comes the fun of a good housewarming party. But, let's be honest — bringing a gift can be tough. You definitely want to give something that's stylish and useful, but you also don't want it to break the bank.

Well, that's where the Bambüsi Cheese Board and Knife Set comes in. Not only is it incredibly handy for a new homeowner or apartment dweller, but it's also on sale for 52% off right now at Amazon.

Bambüsi Cheese Board and Knife Set
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Bambüsi Cheese Board and Knife Set, $38 with coupon (originally $80) at amazon.com

Made from bamboo, this sturdy but elegant cheese board is the perfect hosting essential for any future gatherings, big or small. With a 13.5 inch by 13.5 inch design, its large serving space makes it easy for anyone to craft the charcuterie, cheese board, or even dessert board of their dreams. No wonder it has over 6,700 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers.

It also comes with grooves on the edges, that way there's a place to keep any bread, crackers, or other goodies in a tidy spot. The hidden drawer holds some secret essentials too, including four cheese knives and utensils, a wine opener, three labels for marking different items, and a marker for the labels. The designers even added a finger slot under each tool, that way you can lift them without a struggle. Another bonus? It comes with a storage bag too, so owners can keep it protected while it's neatly tucked away.

One shopper said this has become one of their favorite pieces after they received it as a gift for their bridal shower, adding that they decided to pay it forward. "I loved it so much I bought one to gift as a housewarming gift for a friend. The drawer is easy to pull out [and] access and the cutlery included is such a great touch."

A second reviewer decided to go all out with their housewarming gift to their nephew, saying he loved it. "To make it really special, give along with a couple of gourmet cheeses, savory crackers, and a bottle of wine," they wrote. And, you can rest assured that this gift is high-quality and long-lasting, too. "Had this for about a year and use it a lot. I love how the cutlery is hidden inside and how easy to clean it is. It has held up quite well," another user added.

So, if you've got a housewarming party in your future, snap up the Bambüsi Cheese Board and Knife Set while it's on sale with a clickable coupon for over half off.

