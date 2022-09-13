These Taco Stands Are the 'Thing You Never Knew You Needed,' According to 8,300+ Amazon Shoppers

Many would probably climb a mountain for a good taco, so it's no surprise that there's a whole night dedicated to them weekly in the United States. Whether you're serving a chicken, beef, fish, pepper, or a nopal filled taco — you really can't go wrong. That is, unless your tacos fall apart when you're building them.

Though it may not be at the top of your list for kitchen essentials, we'd argue that the Artthome Taco Holders should be. The taco stand is officially the top Amazon bestseller in its category and you can snap up the four-piece set for just over $13 right now on Amazon.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Artthome 4-Piece Stainless Steel Taco Stand Set, $13 (originally $20) an amazon.com

These taco holders nestle up to three tacos upright and slightly folded, that way you can fill them without the mess each time. Since it has a 2-inch capacity, you can fit up to a 6-inch tortilla, which is the ideal size for individual servings. And with the set of four, it's easy to assemble 12 at once to feed a crowd without the hassle of building them on a flat plate or board.

Bonus? Because they're made from stainless steel, the taco shell holder can withstand heat while cooking in the oven or on the grill. The heat-resistant material is also ideal while warming tortillas in the toaster oven or melting cheese on top until it's extra bubbly. Plus, they're also dishwasher-safe, making for a hands-free cleanup.

With over 8,300 five-star ratings, shoppers are loving these holders, with one person touting "it's the thing you never knew you needed." They also confirmed that "the taco holder is essential for getting even heat around the shell" and shared that the racks make it easy to hold the shells in place while filling and serving.

Another wrote, "Before I would fill the taco and put it on a plate only to have the taco tip over and spill out. These do the job, not to mention that I have just upped my Taco Tuesday game with this cool presentation of tacos."

A third person added that they bought them for their restaurant-worthy looks, and they ended up working extremely well too. And one last fan even said that they "should have bought these years ago," and that they're so handy if you eat a lot of tacos.

Whether you're a hard or soft taco fan, this stand will surely do the trick on your designated taco night. Snap up the Artthome Four-Piece Taco Stand Set now while it's just $13 on Amazon.