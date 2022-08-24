An Olive Oil Dispenser Is the Kitchen Essential You Didn't Know You Needed, and This One Is Top-Rated

I use olive oil a lot, so it makes sense to buy larger containers to save up on some money. The downsides? Those bottles are way too bulky, plus they almost never dispense the right amount of oil. I've poured a pool of oil into my pan when the goal was just a tablespoon or so way more times than I can remember. Luckily though, these problems were instantly solved when I got a handy glass oil bottle, and the 17-Ounce Glass Olive Oil Bottle Dispenser from Aozita is no exception.

With more than 15,000 five-star ratings, this bottle is a surefire way to store your olive oil. It's the perfect size at 17 ounces, since it's large enough that you won't refill it constantly, but small enough that it's still compact on your counter. It comes with green glass that not only looks pretty, but it also effectively helps protect your olive oil from sunlight. The best part? It's just $10.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Aozita 17-Ounce Glass Olive Oil Bottle Dispenser, $10 at amazon.com

Another perk of this dispenser is that it comes with tons of useful extras, like two different spouts, a funnel, and two airtight lids. The funnel makes it easy to refill the bottle with no spilling (nothing's worse than having to clean up sticky, heavy oil off the counter), plus the airtight lids keep oil fresh and help you store the bottle if you need to pack it away.

Both spouts simply seal into the top of the bottle, too. The first spout has a built-in cap that flaps open when you pour, and the other spout comes with a removable cap, so you can choose which design you prefer. It's the perfect kit that makes using and cleaning olive oil a seamless process, especially since all of the pieces are also dishwasher-safe.

Customers rave over the bottle, with one user calling it a "kitchen essential." Another shopper said it's "a huge upgrade from pouring right out of the olive oil jar itself," adding that the design is brilliant because it pours well, doesn't dribble at all, and looks great. Shoppers say they use this bottle daily, too, with one reviewer adding that it would even make a great gift. So, what are you waiting for? Snap up the Aozita 17-Ounce Glass Olive Oil Bottle Dispenser now for just $10 at Amazon.