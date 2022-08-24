Lifestyle Kitchen An Olive Oil Dispenser Is the Kitchen Essential You Didn't Know You Needed, and This One Is Top-Rated Did we mention it’s only $10? By Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 24, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon I use olive oil a lot, so it makes sense to buy larger containers to save up on some money. The downsides? Those bottles are way too bulky, plus they almost never dispense the right amount of oil. I've poured a pool of oil into my pan when the goal was just a tablespoon or so way more times than I can remember. Luckily though, these problems were instantly solved when I got a handy glass oil bottle, and the 17-Ounce Glass Olive Oil Bottle Dispenser from Aozita is no exception. With more than 15,000 five-star ratings, this bottle is a surefire way to store your olive oil. It's the perfect size at 17 ounces, since it's large enough that you won't refill it constantly, but small enough that it's still compact on your counter. It comes with green glass that not only looks pretty, but it also effectively helps protect your olive oil from sunlight. The best part? It's just $10. Courtesy of Amazon To buy: Aozita 17-Ounce Glass Olive Oil Bottle Dispenser, $10 at amazon.com Another perk of this dispenser is that it comes with tons of useful extras, like two different spouts, a funnel, and two airtight lids. The funnel makes it easy to refill the bottle with no spilling (nothing's worse than having to clean up sticky, heavy oil off the counter), plus the airtight lids keep oil fresh and help you store the bottle if you need to pack it away. Both spouts simply seal into the top of the bottle, too. The first spout has a built-in cap that flaps open when you pour, and the other spout comes with a removable cap, so you can choose which design you prefer. It's the perfect kit that makes using and cleaning olive oil a seamless process, especially since all of the pieces are also dishwasher-safe. As a Former Pastry Cook, I Can't Go Without This Innovative Silicone Pastry Brush Set From Amazon Customers rave over the bottle, with one user calling it a "kitchen essential." Another shopper said it's "a huge upgrade from pouring right out of the olive oil jar itself," adding that the design is brilliant because it pours well, doesn't dribble at all, and looks great. Shoppers say they use this bottle daily, too, with one reviewer adding that it would even make a great gift. So, what are you waiting for? Snap up the Aozita 17-Ounce Glass Olive Oil Bottle Dispenser now for just $10 at Amazon. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit