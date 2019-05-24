Hurry! Anthropologie Has an Incredible Sale Happening Right Now, But It Won’t Last Long

You might know Anthropologie for its stylish clothes and accessories, or its whimsical in-store experience, but have you ever checked out its home and kitchen goods? It has an impressive array of kitchen and dining pieces, from well-designed measuring cups and serving platters to artist collaborations that make quite the statement piece.

And right now, you’re in luck. In celebration of Memorial Day, Anthropologie is currently running an additional 40 percent discount on all sale items, which include a wide array of kitchen and dining pieces that are just begging to hop into your shopping cart. Simply place your item in the cart to see its final price.

From cheese boards to dinner sets, there are so many great gets that are too good to pass up. To give you a little guidance, we’ve rounded up a dozen of our favorite finds from Anthropologie’s huge sale. Browse below and act fast—these deals won’t last!

Reversible Prep & Serve Board

To buy: $15 (originally $76), anthropologie.com

Suite One Studio Mimira Dinner Plates, Set of 4

To buy: $36 (originally $96), anthropologie.com

MacKenzie Cheese Knives, Set of 3

To buy: $12 (originally $38), anthropologie.com

Magnetic Kitchen Timer

To buy: $6 (originally $15), anthropologie.com

Zadie Pitcher

To buy: $30 (originally $68), anthropologie.com

Large BergHOFF Canister

To buy: $18 (originally $42), anthropologie.com

Posie Nut Bowls, Set of 6

To buy: $15 (originally $36), anthropologie.com

Charlotte Tablecloth

To buy: $30 (originally $78), anthropologie.com

Colloquial Lunch Bag

To buy: $15 (originally $36), anthropologie.com

Luna DOF Glasses, Set of 4

To buy: $21 (originally $56), anthropologie.com

Francoise Dinner Plates

To buy: $35 (originally $96), anthropologie.com

Hettie Flatware

To buy: $18 (originally $58), anthropologie.com