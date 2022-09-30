Lifestyle Kitchen Shoppers Are Loving These Beautiful Ripple Glasses That Are All Over Amazon Right Now—and There Are Options Starting at $10 They’re an effortless way to elevate your drinks. By Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality. We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon Glassware can often fade into the background of your tablescape, but the right pieces have the potential to make a huge impact. Case in point: ripple glasses. The trend has popped up all over social media, and shoppers love that this wavy Art Deco-inspired design is an effortless way to make any beverage feel special. So, if you're curious to give it a try, we've found all shapes and sizes on Amazon, with prices starting at $10. Amazon Just Announced a New Massive Sale for Prime Members — and You Can Already Shop These Early Kitchen Deals Whether you plan on using them for special occasions or simply everyday glassware, there's an option for you. For water and juice, opt for simpler designs like these bubbly Jlong glasses, or keep the theme going bedside with the G carafe and glass set. And if you're making cocktails or mocktails, you can snap up any one of the highball or lowball options below. For an extra special set reserved for only your finest of parties (aka a Friday night), snap up these coupe glasses too. Keep scrolling to see seven of our favorite picks, and snap up these glasses for your next gathering. You'll have the coolest table setting around. Jlong Ripple Glass Courtesy of Amazon $13 with coupon (was $16) at Amazon These clear Jlong ripple glasses have a bubbly ripple design that's perfect for your everyday glass collection. They hold 10 ounces, which is incredibly versatile. Pour in your morning coffee (whether hot or cold), your favorite cocktail, or simply use it everyday to make a good ol' glass of water feel more exciting. Glassique Cadeau 4-Piece Art-Deco Coupe Glass Set Courtesy of Amazon $67 at Amazon These chic glasses are the kinds you want to pull out at a party. Their classic design is the perfect shape and size for a cocktail, since they're 7 ounces. Mix up anything from your go-to martini, Manhattan, or Cosmo, to a Sidecar, Gimlet, or Bees Kneez. Shoppers say it makes a great gift too thanks to its packaging. Insetlan 4-Piece Large Glass Set Courtesy of Amazon $46 (was $60) at Amazon These tall glasses not only work as a highball glass for cocktails or mocktails, but they'll also make your morning OJ feel a little more special. They hold roughly 15 ounces and are made with heat-resistant glass that's dishwasher-safe. "Beautiful glasses and made of great quality," one person noted in their review, adding that they have a nice weight to them. Wildnut Ripple Glass Mug with Lid Courtesy of Amazon $10 at Amazon While most of us are probably guilty of using the same mug that we've had for upwards of five years, there are no rules that say we can't switch it up with a glass that's got a little more flair. And this Wildnut one is no exception, since it features a classic glass ripple design with a sturdy handle and a wood lid. It fits 12.5 ounces, so you can pour up a nice big cup of hot or iced coffee to start the day. Hint: You can also use these for a hot toddy or a spiked hot chocolate, too. Peyan Vintage 2-Piece Glass Set Courtesy of Amazon $21 with coupon (was $23) at Amazon This set has a fun, wavy design, and it comes in two different colors. A vintage-inspired amber hue and a classic clear. They're easy to hold, plus their 10-ounce size makes them ideal for juices, coffees, water, cocktails, or even a double shot of whiskey on the rocks if you prefer a larger cup for it. One user noted these are a fraction of the price compared to similar products on designer websites too. Glassique Cadeau 4-Piece Art-Deco Lowball Tumbler Set Courtesy of Amazon $43 at Amazon These lowball tumblers are an essential addition to your glass lineup for juices and water, as well as your bar cart or home bar. They're 12 ounces and perfect for cocktails like a Negroni, Old Fashioned, Margarita, or spiked cider. They feature a tapered design at the bottom, which makes for a fun twist on a classic lowball glass. G 3-Piece Carafe and Glass Set Courtesy of Amazon $60 at Amazon For those that like to keep water at your bedside, this carafe and glass set is the perfect way to add a special twist to your nightly routine. They feature two tumbler glasses with a tapered bottom and a gold rim, along with the main carafe, which holds just over a quart of water. "These are such good quality, easy to clean, and so adorable," one shopper wrote. 