Shoppers Are Loving These Beautiful Ripple Glasses That Are All Over Amazon Right Now—and There Are Options Starting at $10

Glassware can often fade into the background of your tablescape, but the right pieces have the potential to make a huge impact. Case in point: ripple glasses.

The trend has popped up all over social media, and shoppers love that this wavy Art Deco-inspired design is an effortless way to make any beverage feel special. So, if you're curious to give it a try, we've found all shapes and sizes on Amazon, with prices starting at $10.

Whether you plan on using them for special occasions or simply everyday glassware, there's an option for you. For water and juice, opt for simpler designs like these bubbly Jlong glasses, or keep the theme going bedside with the G carafe and glass set. And if you're making cocktails or mocktails, you can snap up any one of the highball or lowball options below. For an extra special set reserved for only your finest of parties (aka a Friday night), snap up these coupe glasses too.

Keep scrolling to see seven of our favorite picks, and snap up these glasses for your next gathering. You'll have the coolest table setting around.