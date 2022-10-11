You Can Grab Top-Rated Vacuum Cleaners for Up to 63% Off During Amazon's Bonus Prime Day

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale 2022, where shoppers can get early holiday deals starting in the fall, is an excellent opportunity to grab that new cordless vacuum waiting in the "save for later" section of your Amazon cart. You know, where you put things that you are watching for the price?

The prices don't get better than this bonus Prime deals event. Look for big discounts, such as our favorite on the Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum with XL HEPA Self-Empty Base, Bagless that's marked down $382 from its original price of $600. Amazon Prime users can access deals in all the categories during this bonus sale event for 2022, including free membership to Grubhub with $0 delivery fees. Not an Amazon Prime member? Anyone can sign up is easy, and it can be done here.

Our kitchen floors take a lot of abuse, even with the best anti-fatigue mats. Whether it is due to laziness or versatility, a cordless vacuum is an indispensable kitchen tool. A broom and dustpan do the trick, but a powerful vacuum is hard to beat to ensure you pick up every last speck of debris. Cordless vacuums come in various styles, including stick, upright, and robot versions.

The Prime Early Access Sale has many big brands such as LG, Samsung, iRobot, Eufy, and Shark marked down, making this a great time to grab that vacuum you've been watching. It's also not a bad time to grab gifts for the upcoming holiday season because no one wants a repeat of last year's supply chain woes. Scroll on for our carefully curated list of vacuum deals that shoppers say are the best on the market and worth scooping up early.

Best Cordless Stick Vacuum Deals

Courtesy of Amazon

Stick vacuums are the next best thing to a broom and dustpan, but much less work to get up all the tiny particles of glass from the Pyrex that shattered on the ground into a million pieces. The powerful suction and HEPA filters on most cordless stick vacuums are strong enough to do the task. The Whall Cordless Stick Vacuum is dramatically marked down to $150 from its original price of $400. The 4-in-1 stick vacuum morphs like a Transformer into a handheld cleaner that can detail anything from a car to the kitchen floors. It has a removable rechargeable battery, or the vacuum can be wall-mounted for charging. The LG CordZero Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is another versatile stick vacuum with a handsome charging station that can go from cleaning the floors to in between couch cushions. It is discounted to $420 from its original price of $600.

Best Cordless Upright Vacuum Deals

Courtesy of Amazon

Sometimes you want a cordless vacuum but don't want to hold all the weight of the vacuum in your hand. An upright cordless vacuum eliminates that problem since most components are centralized in the base rather than the handle, like in a stock model. They are also much less tiresome because you can leave the vacuum upright when pausing mid-cleaning session. Many models can handle wet and dry items and multi-surfaces, which makes them great kitchen allies.

Tineco has two good deals on its lightweight wet dry vacuums: Tineco iFLOOR3 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaners, $210 (originally $300) and Tineco Smart Wet Dry Mop 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum for Multi-Surface Power Kit, $385 (originally $550). Both models are lightweight and seamlessly clean up the mess around your dog bowl, food bits, splashes of water, and all. The price difference in the models comes down to features, with the more expensive being the more versatile of the two. It can clean sticky messes off the floor and also comes with a bonus Hand Vac for smaller messes like baguette crumbs on your keyboard or car spills.

Best Robot Vacuum Deals

Courtesy of Amazon

For most of us – except that friend who finds cleaning their floors peaceful – vacuuming is another chore that makes us wish our houses were self-cleaning like the Jetsons. Robotic vacuums are as close as we can get to self-cleaning floors, and they've only gotten better and more varied recently.

The Prime Early Access Sale 2022 has many options in all price points marked down. The standard brands such as iRobot and Shark have markdowns, but other brands are also to consider. Samsung's Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner w/ Clean Station, Automatic Emptying, Precision Cleaning, and 5-Layer Filter is $600 from its list price of $800. The high-end model has a "clean station" that is a vacuum, mop combination, and self-emptying. Many brands now offer models that can handle wet and dry spills, making them more versatile than plain robot vacuums. Basic styles only take dry items with the eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S, the best price at $130 from $200, and one of the slimmest.

Factors to Consider

How will the vacuum be used

One of the most important deciding factors on which cordless vacuum to buy depends on the intended use. Since most cordless vacuums are often a supplement for an existing wired vacuum, it is wise to consider storage and your household. Do you have a lot of debris from kids and pets that needs constant cleaning? Do you have room for the charging station for a robot vacuum? Or is this an extra vacuum for another level of your house, like the basement or playroom, where you can pick up quick spills? These are all important considerations.

Battery

Cordless vacuums are not typically as powerful since the batteries drain with every use and lose overall power. Since they run on batteries ranging from 12 to 40 volts, cordless vacuums don't have a long runtime. After charging, these vacuums can run for anywhere between 15 to 120 minutes (for robot models). And expect it to lose suction power as the battery runs out. Some batteries are built-in to the unit meaning the whole thing needs to be charged with a cable or in a charging station. Others are swappable and charged separately from the vacuum. These styles also mean you can have a backup battery on hand. These batteries can also wear after long-term use and need replacement.

Suction Power

Look for higher suction power if the household has pets that shed or small kids that do as well. Many models also have HEPA filters to eliminate animal dander and other common household allergens, and many models are specifically for pets. Stick models will have the least suction power, so if you need something powerful, invest in an upright or robot-style cordless vacuum.

Attachments and versatility

If you want versatility, look for models with attachments or models with more than one function. Many upright models come with attachments you can use to get into smaller crevices or to vacuum furniture. Some cordless stick and upright vacuums have detachable portions so the vacuum can be used as a dust buster. Others can vacuum both wet and dry materials, making them a great aid in the kitchen when you have a big mess like an overturned bowl of cereal.

Shop More Amazon Prime Early Access Deals: