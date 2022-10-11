Coffee Lovers Can Snag Nespresso Machines for as Little as $120 During Amazon's Second Prime Day

There's nothing like waking up in the morning to a fresh mug of coffee. From lattes to cappuccinos to macchiatos, there are so many warming options to grab when you go to your local coffee shop, but they can be hard to duplicate at home without a pro-level machine.

Luckily, Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale has come along to slash the prices of popular top-rated espresso machines from Nespresso. You can snap up deals on the Nespresso Vertuo Next, the Nespresso VertuoPlus, and a Nespresso VertuoPlus bundle with a milk frother, all for under $200 right now. (Keep in mind that this deal is one of event's Prime member-exclusive deals, so you'll want to log into your account or sign up for a free 30-day trial.)

To buy: Nespresso VertuoPlus by Breville, $120 with Prime (originally $160) at amazon.com

Nespresso is known for its coveted espresso machines thanks to their high-quality builds and signature centrifusion technology. The appliances use fail-proof barcodes to brew the perfect espresso without compromising the crema you'd get from your favorite coffee shop.

If you're looking for a classic machine that makes four simple cup sizes, snap up the Nespresso VertuoPlus. With a 40-ounce water capacity, this machine can brew a single or double shot, as well as 5-ounce or 8-ounce cups of coffee. The water tank is removable and adjustable, so you can fit it in a variety of spaces and adjust the overall length or width of the machine.

Plus it has a one-touch brewing system, automatic capsule removable and storage, and an automatic function for opening and closing. It heats up in only 15 seconds too, so you can have a hot espresso in no time. "This machine is so simple to use and quickly makes a delicious cup of creamy coffee. I love this thing," one shopper wrote. This machine, along with the others included in the Prime Early Access sale, are compatible with the Nespresso Vertuo pods only.

To buy: Nespresso VertuoPlus by De'Longhi with Milk Frother, $160 with Prime (originally $220) at amazon.com

And, if you like to make your own barista-style drinks at home, it might be worth snapping up the VetuoPlus bundle with a milk frother while it's just $160. Though the same Nespresso mode we previously mentioned, this machine is manufactured by De'Longhi and can brew an additional 14-ounce cup of coffee. It also comes with the Nespresso Aeroccino, which froths up your milk hot or cold for any of your favorite drinks. If you snap this bundle up, you'll also get a welcome set featuring a range of the Vertuo coffee pods.

To buy: Nespresso Vertuo Next, $150 with Prime (originally $200) at amazon.com

For those with a limited counter space, the Nespresso Vertuo Next is the perfect option, and it's 25% off right now. It's just 5.5 inches wide, roughly a foot tall, and 16 inches long with a 37-ounce water capacity. Designed with a one-touch brewing system, it makes six different sizes of coffee: a single or double shot, a 5-ounce, 8-ounce, or 14-ounce cup of coffee, or an 18-ounce pot of coffee.

It also auto disposes of capsules like the other machines, plus it adapts to temperature, coffee size, pressure, and brewing time depending on which type of capsule you include.

With over 5,200 five-star ratings, shoppers love this machine for how simple it is. "Easy to use and coffee taste[s] better than the high prices at coffee chains," a reviewer said.

Perk up your mornings with any one of the Nespresso espresso machines, but don't wait too long to snap them up. The Prime Early Access ends tomorrow, October 12, at midnight, and we're not too sure how long deals will last.

