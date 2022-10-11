Only Prime Members Can Shop These Kitchen and Home Deals During Amazon's Massive Sale

If you missed the boat on the amazing kitchen savings during Prime Day 2022, fear not. Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale has finally arrived, and the deals are scorching hot for Prime members.

Now through midnight tomorrow, October 12, Prime members will find incredible savings on cookware, bakeware, small appliances, and so much more ahead of the holidays. While this sale is technically open to the public, Prime members will have exclusive access to the best deals on site, so make sure to sign up for a membership to take full advantage. There's also the option of a 30-day free trial available if you're not quite ready to commit.

There are thousands of buzzworthy deals to sift through, which could feel a bit overwhelming. Luckily, we've laid out some of our favorite kitchen markdowns to buy. You'll find deals from high-end brands like Le Creuset, Zwilling, KitchenAid, Lodge and more. Discounts go as high as 56% off with more deals arriving by the hour. These member-only deals are bound to go fast, so it's best to add to cart as soon as possible.

Keep scrolling to read about some of our favorite Prime-member deals to shop during Amazon's October Savings Event.

Small Appliance Deals:

Small appliances are one of the best items to score during this event. Whether you're after a premium Ninja air fryer or an editor-loved Instant Vortex model, you'll find items like air fryers, food processors, coffee machines, and a KitchenAid stand mixer deeply discounted.

A standout is this Vitamix blender, which is a whopping $250 off right now. It features 10 different speed settings and a powerful motor that pulses, purees, and stirs with ease. Perfect for cocktails, marinades, sauces, and baked goods — this top-rated blender is sure to come in handy for all of your festive party prep to come.

Alternatively, if you've ever wanted to shell out on a luxe De'Longhi machine but got cold feet, here's your second shot. This top-notch espresso machine is your ticket to barista-level lattes, cappuccinos, and pour-over espressos at home, and it's an incredible $420 off right now.

Cookware Deals:

Cookware is always a good investment, and Amazon's two-day sale event only sweetens the deal. You'll find items at an even better price, like this KitchenAid cutting board or this Lodge cast iron set, plus so much more.

Among the items to shop, this five-piece All-Clad pan set takes the cake. It's slashed by 50%, and comes complete with three frying pans: an 8-inch, 10-inch with lid, and 12-inch frying pan with lid. And like most All-Clad cookware, each pan is oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and is nonstick and scratch resistant, so you're sure to get your money's worth.

We've also got out our eye on this glossy Le Creuset 8-quart oval Dutch oven, which is over $50 off. It's perfect for cold-weather soups, heaping plates of spaghetti, and braising short ribs thanks to its enamel exterior that will last you a lifetime. Or if you're not ready to invest in a Le Creuset, this 6-quart Lodge Dutch oven will do the trick, and it's only $60 right now.

Vacuum and Steam Mop Deals

If your go-to method for sparkling kitchen floors consists of a trusty broom and dust pan, it's probably a great time to upgrade your routine. Amazon customers love this Bissell steam mop in particular, calling it a ″lifesaver″ on wooden floors and grout. It's your ticket to clean floors without harsh chemicals or aggressive scrubbing since it uses steam and water to sanitize. And, you can grab it for $56 off.

But if you're after a vacuum and mop duo that will eliminate every last crumb, food speck, and piece of debris from your floors, then grab this powerful model from Bissell. It's a two-for-one special that not only mops your floors, but also vacuums at the same time. It works on all floor types including tile, wood floors, and even area rugs. Grab it for $120 off.

